Tom Joad - Scottsbluff

Tom Joad - Scottsbluff

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Jil's avatar
Jil
4h

Are those around him letting him "perform" in public, in increasingly outrageous ways, to keep our attention diverted...while they loot and plunder our country?

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1 reply by Tom Joad
Jacky Smith's avatar
Jacky Smith
5h

Probably closer to the truth than is entirely comfortable for any of us.

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