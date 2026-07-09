Tom Joad - Scottsbluff

Tom Joad - Scottsbluff

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Suzanne Jaillet's avatar
Suzanne Jaillet
6h

I am broke but I need your book. Your writing calms me. So I will receive it Sunday. Thank you for letting us know.

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Ju's avatar
Ju
6h

I'm looking forward to reading your book! I will also put in some purchase requests at some local libraries.

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