Writing in Defiance: A Life of Resistance and Change
From political activism to personal storytelling, the power of words to challenge injustice and shape history
Words spark revolutions. They dismantle oppressive systems, expose hypocrisy, and ignite movements. From abolitionist literature to economic theories, liberal thinkers have wielded storytelling as a force for change. Writing about resistance isn’t just about presenting facts,it’s about crafting narratives that make readers feel urgency, hope, and the…