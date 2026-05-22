Buy Me a Coffee

I have a folder on my desktop called SEED. Eleven years old. 47,000 words. A few hundred of those words became the pieces you forwarded to people at 6 a.m.

Here is the difference.

One more thing before we start. Most pieces I write take three to four weeks from seed to publish. That is after many years of doing this. If yours takes longer, you are not doing it wrong. You are doing it right.

Where Stories Come From

Before the laptop. Before the outline. Before any of it. You need to know where your story lives.

For me it comes from one of two places.

The first place is my own past.

Something that happened to me. To someone I knew in this town. A moment I can’t put down. A conversation I’ve replayed a thousand times. A decision made in a room I was in, or deliberately kept out of, that I have never fully resolved.

Personal stories are the most important thing I write. Not because they are about me. Because they are true in a way that reported stories can approach but never quite reach.

The knowing is irreplaceable. You have it too. Your town. Your job, your marriage, the institution that failed you, the moment you understood something you wish you hadn’t. That is your material. It has been sitting inside you the whole time.

The second place is something I’ve been reading.

A book. An article. A document I stumbled across. A statistic that stopped me cold. An idea in someone else’s work that connected to something I already knew and created a third thing, something neither source contained alone.

Reading gives me the frame for a personal story I already carry. Or the personal story is the frame that makes the thing I read finally matter. They feed each other. I read something about rural hospital closings and it connects to the 140-mile drive I still make to see a specialist, and suddenly I have a story that is both reported and personal and more true than either would be alone.

The trick is knowing which kind of story you have. Then knowing what to do next.

Mining Your Own Past

The hard part is not that the material isn’t there. It is there. All of it. The hard part is being honest about which memories still have heat in them.

Here is how I do it.

I sit somewhere quiet with a blank document and I write down, without judgment, every significant thing from the last several years that I haven’t fully processed. Not events I’m at peace with. Events that still press on me. That I still replay. That I still don’t know what to make of.

I give myself twenty minutes and I write them all down in one line each. No detail yet. Just the thing.

The morning my sister called and what she said and how long it took me to call her back.

The account that ran for nineteen years and dropped in 2003 when the chain got bought by someone in Dallas.

The letter I never sent.

What she said the last time I saw her that I didn’t understand until years later.

Now I read them back. Some will feel resolved. Past. At peace. Leave those alone.

One or two will feel different. Unfinished. Still alive. Still pressing. Like there is something in them I haven’t yet understood.

That is the story. The one that still has heat.

I do not write about things I’ve already figured out. I write to figure something out. The story is the thinking. If I already know the answer I have nothing to discover on the page, and if I have nothing to discover the reader has nothing to discover either.

Write the thing you haven’t resolved yet. Write toward the thing you don’t understand.

Write the thing you are afraid to write. It is always the right one.

Developing an Idea from Reading

Sometimes the story doesn’t start with a personal memory. It starts with a sentence in a book. A number in an article. A document I stumble across that changes what I thought I knew.

When this happens I write it down immediately. Not in the SEED document yet. On whatever is nearby. A receipt. A note on my phone. The moment you think I’ll remember this, you won’t. Write it down.

Then I ask one question: what in my own life does this connect to?

Not what it means historically. Not what its policy implications are. What in my own experience does it light up.

If nothing comes, I leave it. I’m a reporter without a story. That is fine.

If something comes, if the piece about nursing home staffing ratios connects to a year I spent watching someone I loved navigate that system, if the article about rural hospital closings connects to that 140-mile drive, then I have something. A thread between the reported and the personal. That thread is where the writing lives.

Write the connection down. Without it you are covering someone else’s story. The thread is what makes it yours.

Research. Research. Research.

This cannot be overstated.

The reader knows the difference between a writer who looked it up and a writer who didn’t. The writer who looked it up has a specific gravity in their sentences that cannot be faked. Research is not optional. Research is the argument.

How I research a personal story.

I start with documents. Whatever exists on paper or in records about the thing I’m writing. I do not rely on memory. Memory is the emotional truth. Research is the factual truth. You need both.

I call people. The person I haven’t talked to in eleven years who was in the room. The official who will give me ten minutes. The local librarian who has been keeping records since 1987 and knows where everything is buried. I take notes with pen and paper during the call because typing sounds like typing and pen on paper sounds like listening.

I look up the numbers. The actual numbers. What did a small distributor in western Nebraska clear in 1987? What is the median household income of this county today versus thirty years ago? How many miles to the nearest trauma center? I use the specific number. $53,448. Not “around fifty thousand.”

I go to the place. If the story has a geography I drive there. I stand in it. I look at what it looks like now versus what I remember. The accounts still open and the ones that closed. The building that housed something and now houses something else, and the difference between those two things tells you more than the history does.

How I research an idea from reading.

I read everything written about it I can find. Academic papers, newspaper archives, government documents, firsthand accounts. I am looking for the specific numbers that make the abstract concrete. And the human story inside the institutional story.

There is always a human story inside the institutional story. A person who paid the cost. A person who made the decision. A person who was in the room and said nothing. I read until I find that person.

The research trick nobody tells you.

Look for the thing that was almost said. The document drafted but not released. The statement walked back. The meeting scheduled and then canceled with no explanation.

What almost happened is as important as what happened. The gap between those two things is often where the real story lives.

Keep a research document.

Every piece I write has a document called RESEARCH. Every quote, number, date, name, link, and note from every phone call goes in there. When I use a specific number in the piece I want to find the source in thirty seconds. One wrong fact and the reader who knows better stops trusting everything else.

The Third Kind of Story

There is a third kind of story I write that I haven’t mentioned yet.

The political fiction. The cinematic reconstruction of a room I was never in, built from documented reporting, populated with composite characters who did things that actually happened, written in the third person with the specificity of someone who was there.

The Cabinet meeting. The document that got signed. The six people who made a man untouchable and went home having done nothing wrong. The mechanism by which power does what it does and calls it nothing.

That is not journalism. It is not quite fiction. It lives in the space between them, and that space is where the most dangerous true things can be said. A journalist names the people and gets sued. A novelist makes it up and loses the weight of the real. I reconstruct the machinery from the documented record and let composite characters move through it. The room is real even if the people in it have been compressed and combined and given different names.

Anyone can do this. Here is how.

Start with the mechanism, not the people.

The political fiction always begins with a process. A specific, documented, verifiable process by which power does a thing. Not corruption as a concept. The actual sequence of events. Who signs what, in what order, in what room, with what result.

Research the mechanism the same way you research everything else. Documents, records, testimony, published reporting. Read until you understand exactly how it works. The sequence. The roles. The moment where something that was wrong became permanent.

The people come after the mechanism. Build composite characters to inhabit the roles the mechanism requires. Not invented people. Compressed people. Three real press aides become one. Two real lawyers become one. The compression is not dishonesty. It is efficiency. It lets you put the mechanism on the page without a cast of forty and without naming people who have not chosen to be named.

Find the person outside the room who paid.

Every piece of political fiction needs someone outside the room who paid the price for what happened inside it. Someone specific. Someone with a house and a family and a Saturday morning routine and a life that changed because of a mechanism they never knew existed.

That person is not a symbol. That person is the cost made visible. They are why the mechanism matters. They are the reason you are writing this from wherever you are instead of leaving it to the people who were in the room.

Find that person before you write the first sentence. Know exactly what it cost them. Put a number on it.

The self-justification is the horror.

Every person inside the mechanism has a story they tell themselves about why what they are doing is acceptable. One thinks he is managing a situation. Another thinks of herself as doing what the job requires. A third has constructed a professional rationale so complete she no longer examines it.

The self-justification is not presented as wrong. It is presented as the character actually believes it. The reader sees the gap between the self-justification and the cost to the person outside the room. That gap is the moral argument. You do not make the argument. The gap makes it.

Never write a character inside the mechanism as a villain. Villains know they are doing wrong and do it anyway. The people inside the mechanism believe they are not doing wrong. That belief, presented accurately and without comment, is more damning than any accusation you could write.

The porch is always in the room.

The political fiction has no first person in it. No porch. No hometown. The camera is inside the room.

But the porch is still there. It is the reason the room matters. The mechanism you are reconstructing is the mechanism that produced the thing you watch from your kitchen window. The room where the decision was made and the place where the decision landed are the same story told from different ends.

When you finish a piece of political fiction ask yourself: does the reader in a town like mine understand why this room determined their life? Not as a stated argument. As a felt thing. As the sensation of being governed from a distance by people who will never say your name.

If the answer is yes, the piece is done.

If the answer is no, you have written a story about powerful people that powerful people will find interesting. That is not what this is for.

The Seed

Once I have enough research to know the shape of the story I go to the SEED document.

I have kept the same SEED document for eleven years. Plain text. No formatting. 47,000 words long. Most of it will never become anything. That is what it is for.

I type the thing. Not the story. The core of the thing that is making me need to write the story. One or two sentences. Plain language. No craft yet.

He signed the order without reading it. Three people in the room watched him do it. Nobody said anything.

The median income in this county is $41,200. The nearest trauma center is 94 miles away. The hospital that used to be twelve miles away closed in 2019.

She had kept the document for eleven years. She was not sure anymore whether it was evidence or a wound.

Write the seed. Save it. Leave it alone for one full day. Sometimes a week.

When I come back I know immediately whether it still has weight. If it does, it is real. If it went flat overnight, it was the Jameson talking. I’ve written thousands of dead seeds. That is not failure. That is the process of finding the ones that are alive.

The Reservoir

I am always writing things down. Not stories. Sentences. An observation from the porch at 6 a.m. The exact thing someone said in a parking lot three years ago that I still don’t understand. The way the light hit the Sugar Factory on a Tuesday in October and what it made me think about. None of it a story yet. All of it waiting.

I have hundreds of these. They live in a separate document I call FRAGMENTS. Not the SEED document. The SEED document is where stories start. FRAGMENTS is where language lives between stories.

The danger is reaching for the good sentence instead of writing the true one. The sentence already written is finished and smooth. The sentence the piece needs might be rawer. More accurate. Less polished. When you have a pile this large you have to stay honest about which sentences the piece earned and which ones you just liked enough to find a home for.

But the habit is right. Write it down. The best sentence you will ever publish probably started as something you scrawled on whatever was nearby at 11 p.m. that made no sense yet.

It is collecting in the aquifer. It will surface when the piece needs it.

The Three Questions

The seed has weight. Before I write a single word of the story I answer three questions. In writing. Not in my head. On the page. Each one its own paragraph.

What actually happened?

The facts in sequence. Who was in the room. What time the meeting started. What number was on the document. What was said and signed and quietly shredded afterward.

If I cannot answer this with specifics, actual names, actual dates, actual dollar amounts, I am not ready. I go back and research until I can. Specificity is not decoration. It is the argument.

What did it cost someone?

Not metaphorically. Actually. A job. A marriage. $340 every two weeks for eleven years. The house they grew up in. The ability to trust something they believed in for forty years.

Name the cost. Put a number on it. The story is not about the event. The event is the machinery. The cost is what the reader will carry home.

Why am I the one writing it?

This is the hardest question and the one most writers skip. What is the thread between this story and where I am standing?

I live 1,085 miles from Washington. I watch the Sugar Factory from my porch. I know what it is to be governed by people who have never been to your town and never will be. That distance is inside every sentence I write. It is what I am always writing about even when I appear to be writing about something else.

Find your thread. Write it down. Without it you are covering someone else’s story. The thread is what makes it yours.

Your Place

This deserves its own section because most writing guides skip it entirely.

You need a place. A specific, physical, named place that is yours. Not as setting. Not as atmosphere. As argument.

I write from Scottsbluff. Population 14,323. Fifty miles from Wyoming. One hundred forty miles from the nearest city with a decent bookstore. The Sugar Factory. The dying mall. The wind from the west that comes every afternoon like it has somewhere to be.

That place is inside every piece I write, even the ones that never mention it. When I write about power in Washington I write it from 1,085 miles away and that distance is the argument. It is the gap between the people who make the decisions and the people who live inside them. It is the thing Steinbeck understood about the men in the bank and the men on the land. They occupy different worlds. The worlds are not equal. The distance between them is the story.

What is your place? Not where you wish you lived. Where you actually live. The cross street, the business that closed and is now a dollar store, the business that anchored the block for thirty years and is now a parking lot, the distance to the nearest thing that matters.

Put it in your writing. Not as decoration. As the reason you are the one writing this and not someone else.

A piece with no place could have been written by anyone. A piece with a place belongs to one person. That belonging is what the reader feels when they say I don’t know why but this one got me.The place is why.

The Outline

I outline every time without exception.

An outline is not a prison. It is a map. You can deviate from it. You can throw it away halfway through. But without it you will wander inside the draft for weeks, writing paragraphs that feel important in the moment but point in the wrong direction.

Step one: The brain dump.

Open a new document. Call it MAP. Write down in one line each, in whatever order they come, every scene, image, moment, or detail that might belong in this story. Don’t judge them. Don’t order them yet.

The conversation in the parking lot after the meeting.

The temperature of the room. Exactly seventy-four degrees.

What his face did when he signed it.

The drive home. Radio off. Mile markers.

What she said that everyone in the room pretended not to hear.

Write until you run out. Twenty lines is a start. Thirty is better. You will not use all of them. You are walking the perimeter of the land, finding out how large it is before you decide where to build.

Step two: Find the anchors.

Read every line back slowly. Three or four will feel heavier than the others. More specific. More dangerous. More alive. Put a star next to those.

Those are your anchors. The moments the story cannot be written without. Everything else exists to deliver the reader to those moments.

Step three: Build the skeleton.

Take your anchors and arrange them in the order that creates the most pressure. Not necessarily chronological. The order that makes the reader need to keep going. The order that makes the ending feel inevitable.

Under each anchor, place two or three supporting details from your brain dump. The context that belongs around that moment.

Your outline looks like this:

Section One: The Morning. The drive to the building. 6:47 a.m. The room. The temperature. Who sat where. The document on the table. The specific number.

Section Two: What He Signed (anchor). What happened. Exactly. In sequence. What three people in the room did while it happened. What was not said.

Section Three: The Drive Home. The radio off. The mile markers. What he told his wife. What he did not tell her.

Section Four: What It Cost (anchor). The specific price over the specific number of years. Who paid it and how.

Section Five: Now. The parking lot. The weeds through the asphalt. Nine fewer cars on a Tuesday morning. The performance of continuing.

That is a real outline. Each section has a job. The ending is already there in the last line. Now you know where you are going before you leave the driveway.

The Hook

This is what I think about most. More than any single other element.

The hook is everything. The difference between a reader who stays and one who clicks away in eight seconds. You have less time than you think. You always have less time than you think.

A hook is not a clever sentence. It is not a provocative question. It is not a promise to reveal something surprising.

A hook is a sentence or two that creates an unanswered question in the reader’s mind that they cannot walk away from. They have to know what happened next. They have to know who paid the price. You create that need in the first two sentences or you have already lost them.

Here is how I build a hook.

I start with the most specific, alarming, or strange fact in the story. Not the background. Not the context. The fact itself. Cold. No runway.

The president lost command of the room on a Tuesday in November. By Wednesday it had never happened.

My father kept a running total in pencil on the inside flap of an envelope for twenty-two years. I found it the day after he died.

By the time the vote was called, three of the seven people in the room had already been paid.

Each one creates a question the reader must have answered. What happened after? Who was in that room? What does the total say?

That question is the hook. Not the sentence. The question the sentence creates.

The types of hooks I use.

The alarming fact. The thing that happened that reveals how power actually works.

By the time the vote was called, three of the seven people in the room had already been paid.

The personal confession. The thing almost too specific to say.

I have driven past that building every week for nine years. I have stopped exactly once.

The image that doesn’t yet make sense. Something visually specific the reader doesn’t understand and needs to.

She had three photographs on her phone she had never shown anyone. Insurance, leverage, currency. She was not sure yet which one she would need.

The declarative fact with a hidden horror inside it.

This is how it works now. The shouting stops. This is the signal.

How to test your hook.

Write five different openings before you choose one. All on the same document. Read each one aloud. Notice where your voice drops. Where you feel the weight. That is the one.

The rule: if someone can read the first two sentences and put the story down without missing anything, start somewhere else. The hook is not a welcome mat. It is a hand through the chest.

Writing the Draft

You have the research. The seed. The three questions. The outline. The hook. Now you write.

I write in sections, one at a time, each under its bold header. The headers pace the reader like chapter headings. They also give me permission to jump in time, shift the angle, start fresh without a connecting sentence.

One section per sitting. Sometimes two if it is going well. Never more. If I write too much in one sitting I start repeating myself and don’t notice because I’m still inside it. Distance is part of the process.

I do not edit while I write the first draft. This is the rule I break most often and every time I break it I waste an hour. Write ugly. Write incomplete. Write the sentence you know isn’t right and put three asterisks after it *** as a flag to return to. Keep moving. The draft is not the story. The draft is the raw material.

I save a new version every time I finish a section. STORY-0312-S3. I do not trust the cloud alone. I do not trust my machine alone. I have lost work twice in my life and both times were things I will spend the rest of my career trying to recreate.

I write at the same time every day. At the keyboard by 6:30 a.m. The house is quiet. The coffee is made. I do not check the news before I write. The news will still be terrible at 9 a.m. The story will not write itself while I’m reading it.

When I get stuck I go back to the outline. Usually being stuck means I’ve drifted from the purpose of the section. The outline pulls me back. When I’m truly stuck I skip the section and write the next one. The draft does not have to be written in order. The outline knows where everything goes.

The Sentence Tricks

Six tools. Each one does a specific job. Learn them one at a time.

Tool One: The short sentence is a nail.

It holds things together by going straight in. It does not explain itself. Use it after a long one. The long sentence carries the information and the scene. The short sentence underneath it is the weight of everything the long sentence built, compressed into the smallest possible space.

Here is what it looks like in practice.

Before: She was really sad when she found the envelope in the drawer and saw what was inside it.

After: She found the envelope in the drawer. She sat down on the kitchen floor. She did not get up for a long time.

The second version doesn’t name the sadness. It shows the body doing what sadness makes a body do. The reader fills in the feeling themselves and it lands harder because it is theirs.

This is how it works now.

He was the product.

The shouting stops.

The distance between the long sentence and the short one is where the story lives.

Tool Two: Repetition is rhythm, not accident.

Say a thing once. Then say it again, slightly changed.

Disoriented is useful. Disoriented is pliable.

The second time lands differently. Something shifts. Something darker comes through.

The rule: the second version cannot be a synonym. It has to be a development. One step further in.

Tomorrow it will look right again. Tomorrow he will be himself again. Tomorrow she will have forgotten she saw it.

Each tomorrow is a new horror. You get there by repeating the word and changing everything around it.

Tool Three: The three-beat list without “and.”

Insurance, leverage, currency.

The yard, the porch, the Sugar Factory in the distance.

The missing “and” keeps the list open. “And” ties things together, closes the thought. Without it the reader holds all three items at once, separately, like three stones in one hand.

Tool Four: Concrete numbers over vague amounts.

Never write “a large sum of money.” Write $56,000. Never write “early morning.” Write 6:47 a.m. Never write “far from Washington.” Write 1,085 miles.

The specific number is an argument. It says: I was paying attention. This actually happened. I was there. Vague language is the sound of someone who didn’t look it up. The reader can hear the difference and once they hear it they stop trusting you.

Tool Five: Fragments are complete thoughts.

Not grief. Something before grief. The shape of it.

Don’t pad them into full sentences. The fragment stops the reader. Makes them sit with the thing for a moment before the next sentence arrives. That pause is structural. It belongs there.

Tool Six: Sentences get shorter as the paragraph goes on.

The first sentence carries the scene and the detail and the context. Then they strip down. Shorter. Shorter. Until the last one is the hard kernel of the whole thing. That compression is where the pressure releases.

How to Build a Paragraph

A paragraph is not a container for information. It is a unit of pressure.

Open with the scene. The physical, specific, observable thing. Where we are. Who is there. What is happening.

Let the sentences get progressively shorter. The opening carries the detail. The closing strips it away until only the kernel remains.

Then, after the long paragraph, one sentence alone.

Every single day, he chooses this.

That sentence needs its own paragraph or it disappears. The one-sentence paragraph is structural. Not a stylistic accident. I use it after a long explanatory passage to deliver the weight of everything that came before it. The reader stops. Feels it. Moves on.

No transitional summaries. Don’t write “this shows us that...” The scene carries it. If it doesn’t, add to the scene. Not an explanation of the scene.

Dialogue

I use dialogue sparingly. When I use it, here is how.

Strip it to bone. No adverbs on the dialogue tags. Not “he said quietly” or “she replied with obvious concern.” Just “he says.” The adverb is a sign you don’t trust the dialogue to do its job. If you need “quietly” to tell the reader it was quiet, the line isn’t working. Fix the line.

“What day is it,” he says. Not a question. Not quite. A statement that requires response.

Dialogue carries more weight in what is not said than what is. The sentence that trails off. The answer that answers a different question. The pause that gets filled wrong.

“The family is fine,” he said. She nodded. Nobody mentioned the envelope.

What is not mentioned is the story.

I use ellipsis for the trailing thought. “He said, ‘Sir...’” The reader completes it themselves. Their completion will be more accurate than yours because it is built from their own experience of that kind of silence.

What You Leave Out

This is the hardest trick. The only one that separates work that lasts from work that doesn’t.

What you leave out is louder than what you put in.

When I write about grief I don’t write grief. I write the specific brand of cigar and the year and the number of years I have been smoking the same brand on the same porch since. The grief is not stated. It is in the space between the cigar and the year. The reader has their own grief. They will put it in the space you left. Their grief will be more accurate than anything you could have written because it is theirs.

When I write about power I don’t say the man is corrupt. I describe the room. The temperature. Who stands along the walls. The document he signs without reading. The reader names the corruption themselves. That naming belongs to them. They will not forget it.

Your job is not to tell the reader what to feel. Your job is to build the room where they will feel it. Then get out of the room.

Go through your draft and circle every word that names an emotion. Sad. Angry. Afraid. Devastated. For each one ask: is the emotion already present in the scene without this word? If it is, delete the word. If it isn’t, you need a better scene, not a stronger adjective.

Revision

The first draft is done. Here is what I do next.

I leave it alone for at least three days. Sometimes a week. I do not read it. I let the distance build. You cannot revise what you are still inside.

When I come back I read it aloud. The whole thing. Aloud. My mouth catches what my eyes miss. The sentence that reads fine stumbles when spoken. The paragraph that seemed powerful sounds overwritten at full volume. Trust what your mouth tells you.

Things I cut in revision.

The first paragraph, usually. The first paragraph of most first drafts is the writer clearing their throat. Setup, context, explanation of what is about to happen. Cut it. Start at the second paragraph. Nine times out of ten the story opens there.

Every word that names an emotion. Circle and delete. Then ask: is the emotion still present in the scene? If it is, the word was redundant. If it isn’t, write a better scene.

Every sentence that explains what the previous sentence already showed. If I described a room in specific physical detail and then wrote “it was a cold institutional space,” cut the second sentence. The room did that work already.

Every “very” and “really” and “just” and “quite.” These words are apologies. A “very empty room” is less empty than “an empty room.” The modifier weakens the noun. Cut it every time.

Anything that sounds like it could appear in a magazine think-piece. “In recent years, many Americans have begun to wonder...” Delete it. Get back to the specific room, the specific person, the specific cost.

Things I add in revision.

Specific numbers where I wrote vague ones in the draft. I replace every “a lot” and “many years” and “a large building” with the actual number from the research document.

The detail I left out because I thought it was too specific. It is never too specific. Put it back in.

One more short sentence at the end of any section that is working too hard to make its point. The section that strains usually just needs one stripped-down sentence underneath it to do the work all that effort couldn’t.

The personal thread, if I lost it in the draft. The porch. The distance. The reason I am the one writing this and not someone else. If I read through the revision and cannot find myself in the piece, I am not done.

When It Doesn’t Work

I have published things that failed. Pieces that were technically sound and morally serious and landed flat. Pieces I was proud of that a hundred people read and nobody mentioned again.

Here is what I have learned from the failures.

The piece that fails is almost always the piece where I answered the first two questions and skipped the third. What happened and what it cost, those I got right. Why I was the one writing it, that I left out. What remained was a well-constructed room that nobody lived in. The reader can feel the difference between a house where people live and a house staged for sale. Everything in the right place. Nothing touched.

The other failure is the piece where I knew the answer before I started writing. I had something to say and I said it, cleanly and completely, and there was nothing left for the reader to discover because I had already discovered it. The story is the thinking. When the thinking is done before the writing starts, the writing is just transcription.

Write toward the thing you don’t understand. Not toward the thing you want to say.

Those are the two failures. I have made both of them more than once. I will make them again. The three days of distance exist to help you see which one you are in before you press publish.

The Ending

I don’t end on hope I haven’t earned.

I don’t end with the lesson. The lesson is what I know going in. The ending is where the reader is left standing when the story is over.

I end in the continuing. In the machinery still running. In the morning that comes anyway. In the daily performance of surviving the thing I just described.

And then the morning comes, and the performance begins again, and he forgets that he almost remembered.

That is not despair. That is accuracy. The reader knows this feeling. They have woken up the morning after the thing they couldn’t fix and made coffee and driven to work anyway.

End there. Leave the reader inside it, not above it.

The ending that wraps up cleanly is a lie. Things do not wrap up cleanly. The reader knows this and when you pretend otherwise they feel it and they stop trusting you.

Return to the opening image. The porch. The route he drove. The building still standing or now gone. Let the last image be the cost made visible. Let the reader carry it home themselves.

The File System

Every story lives in its own folder. The folder contains four documents.

SEED. The one or two sentences that started it all.

RESEARCH. Every fact, number, quote, date, name, link, and phone note. Everything I found. Every source.

MAP. The brain dump and the outline built from it.

DRAFT. Numbered and dated. DRAFT-01-0312. DRAFT-02-0318. DRAFT-FINAL-0325. I never overwrite a draft. I always save a new version. I have gone back to draft three when draft seven went wrong. It has saved me twice.

I write in plain text during the draft. On Windows that is Notepad. Nothing fancier. The point is no formatting tempting you to make the draft look finished before it is. A well-formatted bad draft lies to you about how good it is. Plain text forces honesty.

I move to the Substack editor only when the draft is finished. Headers and formatting go in last, when the structure is already solid underneath them. Decoration is the last thing. Never the first.

Pressing Publish

Nobody talks about this part.

Everything I have described, the seed, the three questions, the research, the outline, the revision, all of it is preparation for the moment you make the piece public and cannot take it back.

I have been doing this for many years and I still sit with my hand over the button.

Not because I’m afraid of the response. I stopped caring about the response somewhere around year fifteen. I sit with my hand over the button because I am asking myself one last time: is the personal thread in there? Did I answer the third question? Did I put myself in the piece or did I build a well-constructed room that nobody lives in?

Here is what I have learned about that moment. The fear you feel is not a warning. It is confirmation. If you feel nothing before you press publish, the piece is not alive. The fear means you said something true. The fear means it cost you something to say it. The fear means the piece belongs to you and not just to the subject.

Feel it. Press the button anyway.

You Can Do This

I mean that plainly. Not as encouragement. As a statement of fact.

There is material inside you that has been waiting a long time. The story you keep almost telling and then stopping. The cost you can name that nobody has named yet. The room you were in or the room you were kept out of. The town you know in your body in a way that no one who flew over it once will ever know it.

You don’t need a platform. You don’t need permission. You need a blank document and twenty minutes and enough honesty to write down the thing that still has heat.

The tools are below. They exist to get out of the way of the thing you already carry.

Write it down. Write it exactly as it happened. Trust the reader to feel what you felt.

Then press the button.

The Checklist

Print this. Tape it above the desk. Work through it in order every time.

Find the thing that still has heat. The memory you haven’t resolved. Write the seed. One or two sentences. Plain language. Save it. Leave it one full day. Answer the three questions in writing: what happened, what it cost, why you are the one writing it. Build the research document. Look up every number. Call the people. Go to the place. Build the MAP. Brain dump every scene and detail. Find the three or four anchors. Build the skeleton. Write five versions of the hook. Read them aloud. Use the one that costs you something. Write one section per sitting. Don’t edit. Flag the bad sentences with ***. Keep moving. Save a new numbered version every time you finish a section. Leave the draft alone for three days minimum. Read the full draft aloud. Cut the first paragraph. Cut every emotion word. Cut every modifier. Add the specific numbers. Add the detail you thought was too specific. Check for the personal thread. If you can’t find yourself in the piece, you are not done. Feel the fear. Press the button.

One More Thing

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I publish one or two times a week. Personal essays about this town and what it means to watch it change. Political fiction built from documented reporting. Occasionally something like this, where I try to explain how any of it gets made.

Paid subscribers keep the lights on and the Padróns lit. They are the reason I can spend three weeks on a piece instead of three days. They are the reason the work is the work and not something else.

If you have been reading for a while and getting value from it, now is a good time. The button is below. I am grateful either way.

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Tom Joad writes from Scottsbluff, Nebraska. 1,085 miles from Washington, D.C. Population 14,323. He is on Substack at tomjoad3.substack.com