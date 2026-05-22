Tom Joad - Scottsbluff

Tom Joad - Scottsbluff

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Slightly Lucid's avatar
Slightly Lucid
1h

Brilliant.

And one more thing; the villain rarely believes himself to be the villain. Even Iago, maybe literatures only self-proclaimed villain, believed himself justified in his villainy.

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Dcag's avatar
Dcag
3h

I'm a new reader of your work. Thank you for this explanation. The two I read first were astounding and haunted me for days. I couldn't decide whether what I was reading was reporting or storytelling. Political fiction is a good name for it. What you have worked out for a process is amazing, powerful, and spot on true. I see a similarity to how I make my paintings. I make them to find answers. Who am I and where? What am I experiencing? What am I feeling about it?

Thank you for your work.

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