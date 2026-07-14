Tom Joad - Scottsbluff

Tom Joad - Scottsbluff

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J Hardy Carroll's avatar
J Hardy Carroll
21h

Thanks, Tom. Americans call this abundance “normal” because someone else paid the bill for it.

What strikes me reading this is how completely our expectations have drifted away from the real cost of the world we move through every day. Daily hot showers, always-on electricity, cheap fuel, the sense that there will always be more steel and more concrete for whatever we decide to build next. We treat all of that as a baseline entitlement, not a choice. The ten‑dollar toaster oven at Walmart is a perfect emblem of that distance: its sticker price has almost nothing to do with what it actually costs to exist.

The highest price was paid by the people who once lived on and with the land that now furnishes the ore, the coal, the oil, the hydropower easements, the rail and highway right‑of‑way. Indigenous communities paid in dispossession, poisoning, and often in their lives, long before a single data center broke ground or a single transformer came off the line. By the time that toaster oven shows up under fluorescent lights, the violence that made it possible has been thoroughly laundered into “growth” and “jobs.”

Down at the retail end of the chain, the minimum‑wage cashier ringing it up is, perversely, near the top of the pyramid of people who actually get to touch the benefits. Everyone below that point — the hands in the mine, the refinery, the mill, the grid, the shop that can’t get its steel order filled — absorbs the weight of our expectations while remaining almost entirely invisible.

We keep calling this an economy or a market, as if it were a neutral system instead of a long‑running extraction project that burns through people and places to preserve the illusion of “normal life.” Buy low, sell high is not a moral guideline. Endless growth is the philosophy of a malignant cancer.

Your piece makes clear how unsustainable this is in the narrow sense of steel and transformers, but it’s just as unsustainable morally.

A society that trains people to expect endless cheap abundance while hiding the bodies and broken landscapes that make it possible is not actually stable; it’s just very good at postponing the bill.

I'm sixty and have always expected the bill would come due during my lifetime. I know so many people with cancer from poison Iowa water and air, and none of my children can afford to buy into this system. Microplastics and the so-called "artificial intelligence" will doubtless affect both the micro and macro environments. The supposed leaders are more and more isolated from the empathy and (perhaps more importantly) insulated from the violence.

There are people who build out of rubble, using their creativity and intelligence to craft local communities that don't adhere to the systemic expectations. This is where I pin what hope I have. Humans are social, community-based creatures. I believe our strength lies in duty to our communities and our drive to create something beautiful.

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Esme's avatar
Esme
21h

Don’t know if I’m looking at the bigger picture too simply, but … This mass-extraction event we’re living in, if it continues at the current rate, won’t it become something the market will no longer be able to correct for? By eliminating jobs and eating up resources in every sector - including their own - won’t that result in not enough customers to buy what these behemoth companies are selling? Aren’t they effectively eating their own? Capitalism operates on a balance, or so I was taught in Econ 1A. These tech bros aren’t capitalists, they’re planet-eaters.

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