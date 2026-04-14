Tom Joad - Scottsbluff

Tom Joad - Scottsbluff

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Carolyn Isabelle's avatar
Carolyn Isabelle
1d

Thank you Tom Joad for another beautiful, poignant piece. You never fail to give your readers something to think about.

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J Hardy Carroll's avatar
J Hardy Carroll
1d

Beautiful post, Tom. This feels like Charles Bowden’s Dakotah (which I've been reading lately and highly recommend). Bowden journeys through the Dakotas and Iowa, seeing abandoned houses and dead towns as a kind of national autopsy—proof of hope, disappointment, and erasure written on the land itself. He uses his own life and family history to map this, and it's as illustrative as it is painful to read.

Your porch in Scottsbluff is one of those towns Bowden and I would recognize instantly. Anchor stores gone ‘like teeth,’ the empty grocery with its sign still up because taking it down would make the death official, the young people forced out and the old ones stranded in place. Dollar stores, and maybe Edward Jones. And of course, the church and the tavern which will remain open until the minister or barkeep dies.

Bowden writes about generations cashing out, crushed by economics or weather or just bad luck. They move to someplace warmer and easier but are inevitably disappointed. Dakotah hits on the way America forgets its own ruins, those ghost communities scattered across the upper Midwest. I like that you refuse that forgetting by insisting on witness.

The stubborn, ordinary decency of people like Fergie and Dale who go on feeding the horses and showing up for work long after the country has broken faith with them.

Thanks for reminding what it feels like when the future leaves and the light somehow keeps coming anyway. I was never from Iowa, but I grew to love and respect it. The small stories are lost in the antique malls, treasured items stripped of their context. The vanished narrative that strung them together has been cut like the string in a pearl necklace. We're the lesser for this loss because it's the only actual heritage we have left to us.

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