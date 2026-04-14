Buy Me a Coffee

The light came first. Before anything else there was light falling on water, and the water caught it and threw it back at the sky, and the sky had no complaint about this. The light came early and it came without being asked and it came the same way every morning for longer than any living thing could count, and this was the gift before the gift had a name, before there was a mouth to name it.

And the soil was black and it was deep and when a man pushed a stick into it the stick came up smelling of something ancient and alive, the smell of ten thousand seasons of rain and rot and return, and the man did not know what he was smelling but something in his chest recognized it. Something older than language said: here. Here is where you can live.

And there were seeds. Seeds so small you could lose them in the lines of your palm, and you put them in the ground and walked away and the ground did the rest. The ground had been doing the rest since before there were hands to plant anything, and it did not need your gratitude, but it received it anyway, from the people who understood what they were asking and said thank you in the form of leaving enough behind.

And the forests stood. They stood on the hillsides and in the valleys and along the rivers and their roots went down to where the water was and held the earth in place the way a hand holds a thing it does not want to drop, and this was not metaphor, this was engineering older than anything we would build, holding the slopes above the towns, holding the towns above the flood.

And the rivers ran cold. They ran cold and fast and clear and a child could put his face in and drink, and the child did, and the water tasted like the mountain it had come down from, tasted like granite and snowmelt and elevation, tasted like something you would not believe if someone described it to you but that you would recognize forever if you had once tasted it, the way you recognize a voice you haven’t heard in thirty years.

A woman named Cecilia Reyes waded a river in New Mexico in 1971 with her shoes tied around her neck and her skirt hiked to her knees and she laughed when the cold hit her, laughed the way a person laughs when something is so purely physical it bypasses the thinking mind entirely. She was nineteen. She had been walking for three days and had two dollars and was going to her sister’s house in Albuquerque and she laughed in a cold river in the high desert and did not know she would remember it at eighty as the freest she had ever felt. Did not know freedom was what it was. Only felt the cold and laughed.

And the prairies went on. They went on farther than a man on horseback could ride in a week and they were not empty, they were full of grass and the grass was full of life and the life was so intricate and interlocked that pulling one thread would in time unravel something you had not intended to unravel and could not put back. The roots of the prairie grass went down six feet, twelve feet, held the soil against the wind the way the forest roots held the slopes against the rain, and this was not accident, this was a system, and the system worked for ten thousand years before we decided the system was inefficient.

And the fish were thick in the rivers. A man could stand in certain rivers in certain seasons and feel them moving against his legs like a current inside the current, a living force, a thing so abundant that abundance itself becomes invisible, becomes air, becomes the ground you stand on, becomes the thing you cannot imagine losing because you cannot imagine its absence.

That is the exact mechanism. I know it because I have lived inside it. My father kept plans in his desk for a workshop he was going to build,precise plans, the kind a man makes when he has genuinely thought something through, dimensions and materials and where the electrical would come in. He never broke ground. He died with the plans exactly as he had drawn them, and the backyard exactly as it had always been. He had a word he used for things he meant to do. It felt like intention. It worked like a lock. I inherited the word along with everything else, and I have been spending it the same way he did, which is the thing I try to be honest about when I can stand to be honest about it.

We are very good at intention. What we are less good at is the part where the intention has to become a thing in the world, available for judgment, no longer protected by the future.

And the grasslands burned. The grass that holds the ground together, that soft particular grass that nobody outside Nebraska has ever thought about, that grass went. Where it was there was a crust, black and gray and still. The sand beneath it went next, in the next good wind. A grandmother named Rose White in Arthur County could not get out in time. The governor flew over it in a helicopter, thirty-five miles of black passing below him, and said things were better than expected. He said he saw the momma cows walking to the water tanks. He said everything except Rose White could be rebuilt.

I live close enough to breathe it. The wind came out of the east and carried what used to be grazing land, what used to be someone’s morning routine, and settled here on this porch. That is the contract of proximity. You do not get to be a neighbor only in the good weather.

And we were given each other. This was the gift inside the gift, the thing we talked about least and needed most. We were given the specific and unrepeatable fact of other people, their faces and their voices and their particular ways of moving through a room, the way a man stands at a window in the morning light and the woman watching from the hallway thinks: I will hold this. I will hold this one.

A couple named Rayfield and Dorothy Okafor farmed forty acres in the Mississippi Delta for fifty years and raised six children and built a kitchen table long enough to seat all of them at Christmas and this table was not a metaphor, this was a table, pine boards from a mill that no longer exists, built by Rayfield in 1962, and every Christmas the table was full and loud and somebody always spilled something and Dorothy always made the same sweet potatoes and the sweet potatoes were never quite the same twice and nobody mentioned this, and this was the gift, this was exactly the gift, the loud and imperfect and unrepeatable gathering of people who chose to be in the same room.

And the children were born every day. Every single day children were born and their first breath was a kind of astonishment, the body discovering what it could do, and the people in the room felt it too, felt the ancient surprise of it, the way the room changed when there was suddenly one more person in it with their own fingers and their own voice and their own claim on the future.

A nurse named Patricia Delaney delivered nine thousand babies over forty years in a hospital in Cleveland and she said in her last year before retiring that she had never gotten used to it. People expected her to say she had gotten used to it. They expected the professional distance, the trained equanimity of someone who has seen a thing ten thousand times. She said: every single time the baby cried I felt it in my sternum. Like a bell. She looked at her hands. She said: there is no face like that face. You could spend your life looking for a face that looked like that and you would only find it in that room.

And the old men sat on porches. They sat in the evenings and watched the light go and did not need to speak about what they were watching because they knew, and knowing was enough. They had worked and worried and failed and recovered and failed again and built things and lost things and loved people who were gone now and they sat in the evenings with all of it inside them, the whole weight and wonder of a life, and they sat quietly with it, and this was not resignation, this was a kind of mastery, the mastery of a person who has learned the difference between the things that must be held and the things that must be let go.

And there were men like Fergie. Not many left by then but some. Men who had come to the end of their lives with nothing you could put in a bank and everything you could not. He had a place that leaned a little to the east as though listening for something, and two horses that were old when he got them and older now, and he brushed those horses every morning the way a man tends to the last things he is responsible for, with a seriousness that had no audience and needed none. He did not own the land outright. He had never owned anything outright. Debt was the weather he had always lived in and he had stopped noticing it the way you stop noticing the cold when you have never known anything else.

He married my grandmother late. Both of them old enough to know what they were doing and what they were not asking for. Not rescue. Not a new life. Just company for the last stretch of the one they already had. He tipped his hat the first time he met us grandchildren and this was not performance, this was simply how he had been made, in a time and a place where a man tipped his hat and meant something by it, meant: I see you, I will not harm you, we are going to be decent to each other in this world.

He could fix anything once. The hands showed it,the knuckles thick from years of cold metal, the palms mapped with the history of things he had repaired and kept going past the point any reasonable man would have let them go. The truck ran. The pump ran. The fence held. He was not a man the world had rewarded and he had not spent much time expecting it to. He fed the horses in the dark in the winter without complaint because the horses did not know about his complaints and the cold did not care and the morning came the same either way.

At the end he sat on the porch in his good boots, the ones he saved, the ones he wore to mean something, and he watched the road the way men like him watch roads, not waiting for anything specific, just keeping witness, just staying in the world a little longer by paying attention to it. He had not been given much. He had not wasted what he had.

I think about that a lot. What it means to not waste what you have. I am still working on the answer. My father left his plans in a drawer. I have my own unbuilt thing, thirteen years of it, sitting on the kitchen table waiting for me to decide whether I am the man who builds it or the man who dies with the measurements still in his head. Most mornings I can’t tell which one I am.

And the towns were alive once. The small towns built around a grain elevator or a mill or a mine, the towns with the hardware store and the diner and the church where everybody knew whose truck was parked outside and what it meant. The barbershop where a man sat in the chair and came out knowing three things he had not known when he sat down. The pharmacy with the soda counter where the pharmacist knew your name and your mother’s name and what your family was prone to.

I know this town. I have watched it from the same porch for years. The anchor stores went first, one by one, the way teeth go, each absence widening the gap until the gap is the whole face. A grocery store on Avenue B standing empty now with its sign still up, because taking the sign down is a kind of declaration nobody is ready to make. A house on my street with a realtor’s placard that has been there so long the sun has bleached it, which tells you what the market has concluded about who is coming and when. Nobody is coming. We do not call this a failure of policy. We call it the way things are, which is the most dangerous sentence in the language, because it makes a decision look like weather.

And the young people left because they had to. The young people left because the thing the town had been built around was gone or going, and the old people stayed because they could not imagine being anywhere else, and the main street got a dollar store and then nothing, and the school got smaller and then closed, and the diner became a memory and then a building and then a foundation, and the foundation grew grass, and the grass did not know or care what had stood there, the grass was just doing what grass does, which is to return, to come back, to cover what has been left behind.

A man named Dale Kopecki gave that plant twenty-two years. Started young, worked his way to real wages, had benefits, had a truck in the driveway, had Little League on Saturdays, had the shape of a life that made sense. When the plant closed he was forty-one years old with none of that left except the age. The next job was forty minutes away and paid eleven dollars and change and came without benefits, which is the market’s way of saying: we have decided what you are worth now. He is fifty-eight. He voted for Obama and then for Trump and if you press him on it he’ll say he doesn’t know what else to do. That is not confusion. That is a man who has run out of options and is still trying to find one.

Luzerne County is far from here in miles. In everything that matters it is the next street over.

And the bees worked. Every day the bees worked in the clover and the wildflowers and the orchards, moving their small and necessary bodies through the world, doing the work that made the food possible, the silent indispensable work that required no overseer and no incentive and no quarterly review, work that had been happening since before there were orchards, before there was anything a human hand had planted. The bees did not need our permission and did not ask for our thanks and we gave them neither and we gave them also our pesticides and our monocultures and our paved meadows and our runoff, and a beekeeper named Frank Dellacroce in the Central Valley lost sixty percent of his hives in a single winter and stood in his fields in February and looked at the boxes that had gone silent and understood that silent was the wrong word, that the word was not silent but absent, that there is a difference between a quiet thing and a gone thing, and he knew which one this was.

And the soil thinned. On the great plains the soil thinned until in places you could see the dead layer beneath, the layer without the black of living earth, and the farmers knew what they were looking at, they were not stupid men, they could read soil the way a doctor reads a face, could tell you its history and its health and what it needed. They knew and they kept farming because there was no other choice available to them within the system they were living inside, which is not absolution but it is the truth, and the truth matters even when it does not comfort.

And the river in Ohio caught fire. This is a true thing. The surface of the water burned. And the people who lived along that river had watched it change for years, had watched it turn colors that water is not supposed to turn, had watched it go from a thing children swam in to a thing children were kept away from, and the fire was the river finally saying out loud what had been true for years in a language that could not be misunderstood, and we understood it, briefly, and then we found ways to stop understanding it, which is another skill we have, perhaps our greatest.

And the highways were built and they were magnificent and let that be said plainly. The great roads pouring through the mountains and across the desert and along the coasts, the engineering real, the ambition real, the freedom that came with them real and not to be dismissed by people who have the luxury of dismissal, who were never trapped somewhere small with no way out. The highway was a promise and for many people it kept that promise and this matters.

But we built the roads through the neighborhoods of people who could not stop us, through the blocks where children played and grandmothers cooked and men sat on stoops in the evenings, and we called this progress and progress was the word that ended the conversation, progress was the word that meant: your grief is noted and outweighed. The buildings came down. The blocks came down. The communities that had been built over generations by people who had been given no help building them came down in a season, in a budget cycle, in the time it takes to sign a document, and what rose in their place cast a shadow that fell on what remained.

A man named Curtis Webb came back to his neighborhood in Baltimore in 1978, ten years after the expressway came through, and stood on the corner where his grandfather’s barbershop had been and looked at the concrete above him and felt something he spent years trying to name and finally called erasure. Not destruction. Erasure. The difference being that destruction leaves ruins, leaves evidence, leaves something you can point to and say: here, this is what was lost. Erasure leaves nothing. Erasure leaves you standing on a corner trying to explain to your children what used to be here, and the children look up at the highway and cannot picture it, and you understand that the forgetting is part of the plan, that a thing you cannot picture you cannot grieve, and a thing you cannot grieve you cannot demand back.

I drove those roads. Most of us did. We did not think about what they went through. We thought about where we were going. That is the sentence I have to sit with. That is the one I cannot write around.

And still there was beauty. There was still, in the middle of all of it, beauty arriving without apology.

A retired teacher named Mae Hollingsworth planted a garden in a vacant lot in Detroit in 2003 and grew tomatoes and peppers and collard greens and sunflowers and she gave away more than she kept and she was out there every morning in the summer before the heat came with her hands in the dirt and her knees on a folded towel and the lot that had been broken glass and chain link and the particular desolation of a place that has been abandoned became a place where people stopped. They stopped and looked. Some of them asked if they could help and she said yes and they helped and some of them kept coming back and this was how a community was rebuilt on one block, not by a program or a policy but by a woman and a folded towel and the knowledge that the ground still worked if you asked it to.

A fisherman named Jorge Salinas on the coast of Baja California taught his son to read the water the way his father had taught him and his father’s father before that, the color of it, the movement of it, the way certain birds over certain water meant certain fish below, the whole intricate literacy of a man who pays attention to the same piece of sea for a lifetime and learns its language and loves it the way you love a difficult thing that gives you everything. He was teaching his son this on a morning in October, pointing at the water, saying: look, look there, and the boy looked, and the boy saw, and Jorge felt something pass between them that he could not have named in any language but that he recognized as the most important thing he had ever done.

A woman named Sylvie Marchetti walked every morning in the hills above her town in eastern Tennessee for forty years and she knew those hills the way Fergie knew his horses, with the knowledge that comes only from showing up every day without exception, in the cold and in the heat and in the mud of April and the ice of January, until the place becomes less a place you visit and more a place you are, so that when you walk in it you are walking in yourself and when you are in yourself you are somehow still in those hills. She died at ninety-one and her daughter scattered her ashes on the ridge she had loved most and the wind took them into the trees and the trees did not refuse them.

And still the light came. Every morning without negotiation the light came and fell on the water and the water threw it back at the sky. The seeds were in the ground. The horses needed feeding. The broth was on the stove at four in the morning. The baby was crying its first cry in a hospital room in Cleveland and the nurse felt it in her sternum like a bell, like it was the first time, like it would always be the first time.

The boy was in the river. The cold hit his knees and he laughed and did not know he would remember it forever, did not know that his body was recording something his mind would spend years trying to retrieve, did not know that this was the gift, this exact cold and this exact laugh on this exact ordinary morning that was not ordinary at all, that was never ordinary, that was every morning we were given and did not know we were being given.

Fergie fed his horses in the dark. He did not ask to be remembered and will not be, mostly, which is the fate of the decent men who hold things together quietly and are gone before anyone thinks to write it down. But he fed those horses. The horses ate. The morning came.

And Thomas Wren’s mother stood on the porch in Cincinnati and called his name down the long evening street and his name hung in the air a moment the way names do, the way a person’s name spoken with love is a different kind of sound than any other sound, and Thomas heard it from three blocks away and started home, running, the way children run when they are called by someone who loves them, which is the way children should always be able to run, which is the way we should have made the world so they always could.

We did not always make the world that way. We know this. We have to know this and hold it and not look away from it, the way my father held his unbuilt plans in a desk drawer for six years, the way Rose White’s neighbors are going to hold this winter for the rest of their lives, the way Dale Kopecki holds the memory of what a fair wage felt like in his body, because the body remembers what the accounting erases.

This is what we did with what we were given. I am not exempt from that sentence. None of us are.

But we also have to know Mae Hollingsworth’s hands in the dirt at five in the morning. We have to know Jorge Salinas pointing at the water, saying look. We have to know that a woman can walk the same hills for forty years and love them more at the end than at the beginning, that love is not diminished by familiarity but deepened by it, that the deepest love is the love that knows the thing completely, all of it, the damage and the beauty and the cost and the gift.

We were given the world. We were given every morning of it, every cold river and every good boot and every child running home through the evening toward the sound of their name.

We are still in it.

The light is still coming.

Look at it. Look at it while it is here.

Buy Me a Coffee

I write these essays from a porch in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. No algorithm. No advertiser. No agenda except the true thing, said as straight as I can manage. If this piece stayed with you…if something in it named something you’ve been carrying…that’s what paid subscriptions make possible. Eight dollars a month keeps the porch light on. That’s the whole ask.