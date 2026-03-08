I've been writing this newsletter for a while now. Long enough that I should probably stop and say what it actually is.

Not what I intended it to be when I started. Not the theory of it. The practice.

I write from Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Population 14,323. The Sugar Factory in the distance. The mall staying empty. Wind from the west most mornings, cold enough in February to make you wonder why anyone settled here in the first place. I'm 66 years old. I smoke Padrons on the porch. I drink Jameson. I have opinions about this country that I've spent most of my life learning how to say without shouting.

The Scottsbluff Star-Herald laid off its last full-time reporter in 2023. I read about it online. In a newsletter. Written by someone doing it for free.

That's where we are. The local paper is gone. The TV is entertainment. The algorithm rewards outrage and moves on before the story is finished. The people in Room 2128 of the Rayburn Building, the walnut paneling, the brass nameplate, the beige carpet I've studied on Google Images, they make decisions that arrive here as consequences, and nobody covers the consequences. Not anymore.

So I do.

I write about the people this country doesn't stop for. The ones who don't perform well on camera. The ones whose names don't trend. The ones sitting at kitchen tables at 4:30 in the morning, counting what's left, waiting for the world to make sense.

No advertisers. No sponsors. No algorithm deciding what I should write to maximize engagement. Just the work, written at the pace it requires, about the things I can't stop thinking about until I get them on the page.

Here is some of what that looks like.

"The Last Shift" is José. Valentine's Day, 5:03 a.m. Two black SUVs. Eight agents. Tactical vests. ICE badges. He asked if he could say goodbye. The agent checked his watch. Two minutes for twenty-five years, for an eighteen-year marriage, for Elena who wants to be a nurse, for Diego who said I'll be okayto make his father feel better about being deported. The coffee maker is still on the counter. His family is still in the apartment. The line at the plant ran the next morning. Someone else stood in the fourth row, third space from the left.

"Stop Calling It Broken" is Patricia at the Super Bowl party, rubbing the base of her neck. Weeks of that dragging tired that clings no matter how much you sleep. It was her heart. $437,000 to save her. We can afford the medications. We're fine. And the woman at the Walgreens counter who asked how much insulin would cost at the other pharmacy. Three hundred and forty dollars. She left without it. The system that saved Patricia is the same system that let that woman walk out. Same design. Same function. Same success.

"Fine" is a parking lot outside a cardiology appointment in February light. The anger that has to go somewhere. The cigar on the porch. My father's papers, meticulous and organized, a serious heart condition managed in complete silence for years. He never mentioned it to anyone. He took the medication. He went to the appointments. He did not allow it to become the subject. I used to read that as strength. I read it differently now.

"The Drawer" is a librarian with stage-three cancer and $340 in a kitchen drawer every two weeks for three years, and the Friday she didn't put it there, and whether that makes her a good mother or whether she just killed him. It ends with an empty drawer and a son with 197 days sober and a mother who will be dead before she finds out how it ends.

"The Presentation" is the night nurse in the hallway reading about hotels in Provence. The chief of staff standing outside the double doors waiting for the shouting to resolve into something manageable. A man at a window at 11 p.m. touching his scalp, feeling the adhesive, feeling the pieces shifting, understanding something for just one clear terrible moment. Then the morning comes. Mrs. Kern comes. The performance begins again. He forgets he almost remembered.

"ICEMAN" is a man who slept fine. Hands steady. Room clean. Who sat across from people in a room with no cameras and waited because silence is a scalpel. Who watched the footage afterward. Just the last second. The clean space before the bullet lands. He's patient. He reads the signs. He's waiting for permission. He does not feel like a warning. That's the warning.

"The Believers" is a journalist who saved democracy and the whistleblower who went to prison for it, who called from detention to say she'd turned down full immunity rather than say the story was fabricated. Every award is built on someone's destroyed life.

"12th" is Marcus and Theresa and a baby named Jayla and an eviction notice with the county seal, words like remit and pursuant and thirty days, and Theresa's sleep apnea they never got checked because there was no insurance, and the fortune cookie that said prosperity and good luck, and Marcus throwing his away, and Theresa putting hers in her pocket.

"On Mornings" is the porch. The Padron. The notebook. 6 a.m. in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. The world before it starts arguing about the world. The recognition that horses don't construct stories in order to survive the day. They just live. I'm not there yet.

"How to Fight Back" is Dale at the kitchen table, certain. And what I've learned about sitting across from Dale and not letting it go. Not for Dale's sake. For everyone who hears it.

These pieces take time. The sitting with it. The rewriting. The getting it honest. Your paid subscription is what makes that possible.

$8 a month. That's what it costs to keep the light on in the kitchen before the trucks arrive.

If you can't right now, the free newsletter stays free. It always will. But if you can, it means more than I know how to say.

The next piece is already underway.

Tom