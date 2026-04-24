Tom Joad - Scottsbluff

Tom Joad - Scottsbluff

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Marilyn's avatar
Marilyn
7hEdited

Tom, You have the soul of a poet.

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Steve Pottinger's avatar
Steve Pottinger
8h

Gardening at any time of year can be good for the soul, but especially so in Spring, when the world is bursting into life again. It's a tonic to set against so much horror.

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