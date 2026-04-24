Buy Me a Coffee

The forsythia went first. It always goes first, before you have given it permission, before you have decided it is time. One morning it is sticks and the next morning it is yellow and the yellow is so certain of itself that you feel slightly embarrassed by your own hesitation.

Patricia came in from the car with the groceries and said it: the forsythia. That was all. I knew what she meant.

The earth knows April before April arrives. It knows it in the dark, below the frost line, below the reach of any instrument a man might press into it. The cold loosens its grip a degree at a time and the ground begins to shift, to open, to remember what it is for. The earthworms come up first, and then the beetles, and then the roots begin their slow deciding. A man can walk his yard in March and feel nothing underfoot but cold and hardness, and he would be wrong about what is happening. The ground does not consult him. The ground has been doing this since before there were men to walk it and it will be doing it after, and the eleven winters of one man’s garden are nothing to it, nothing at all.

It goes on anyway.

The garden is four raised boxes along the east fence, built out to thirty feet by thirty feet in 2009 when I measured wrong and cut the lumber and did not want to start over. The east fence was not an accident. The morning light finds it first, comes over the fence and into the beds before it reaches the house, before it reaches us. The garden gets the best of the day before we do. Patricia has never mentioned the dimensions. She works within them the way she works within everything, not around the constraint but through it, finding what is possible inside what is given.

It is April now. The soil thermometer read 48 degrees this morning at seven-thirty, two degrees below what you want for direct sowing and four below what the tomatoes require. I know this. I am still out there anyway, turning the beds, breaking the crust, working in the compost we have been making since October in the bin I built from pallets behind the garage.

The compost is dark. It is ready.

There is a particular muscle soreness that belongs only to the first week of the garden. It is in the shoulders, specific, the kind that announces itself when you reach for something above your head and reminds you what you did yesterday and the day before. I do not dislike this soreness. It is the body reporting back. It is evidence of having been useful in a way that the body understands.

I am sixty-six years old. The body keeps its own ledger now and does not always share the entries in advance.

My father gardened. Tomatoes, beans, the zucchini that got away from him every August the way zucchini gets away from everyone, left on the counter for the neighbors, left on the neighbors’ porches, eventually left in the bed of strangers’ trucks in the Jack & Jill’s parking lot. He gardened the way he did most things,without discussion, without instruction, by himself in the early morning before the heat arrived. He did not invite assistance and I did not offer it.

I know how to garden because I watched him from a distance. His hands in the dirt. The way he knelt and rose and went back down the row without ever looking up to see if anyone was watching. He never named what he was doing out there. He was just out there, and the things came up, and he brought them inside, and that was the whole of it.

I am out there now. The things are coming up. I bring them inside.

That is how it passes.

Patricia is growing things she has not grown before. She ordered seeds in February, sitting at the kitchen table with the catalogs that arrive after Christmas when the catalogs know you are most desperate, and she made her list without consulting me and the list includes lemon cucumbers, two varieties of heirloom tomato I cannot pronounce, something called a Chioggia beet that is apparently striped on the inside like a target, and nasturtiums along the border because she read that they deter aphids and also she likes the color.

I said: you’ve never grown nasturtiums.

She said: that’s why I’m growing them.

Stella is useless in the garden. She understands it as a location where a human she loves is doing something low to the ground, which means proximity and investigation are required. Stella is a rescue,the previous owner left her locked in a storage unit until someone called it in, until someone who was paying attention noticed. She came to us underweight and uncertain, with the particular wariness of a creature that has learned not to trust enclosed spaces. She is not uncertain anymore. She operates now with pure uncomplicated momentum toward whatever she most wants, and what she most wants is always the nearest person.

Five grandsons come here after school every day. Ages ten down to three, which is its own kind of weather system. This is their kingdom,the yard, the garage, the garden beds they do not respect, the dog who loses her mind when they come through the door. They come in loud and leave evidence: corn dogs, Doritos, Swiss Rolls, Lucky Charms. I am out here growing heirloom tomatoes I cannot pronounce and they are in there eating things that are the color of no food that has ever occurred in nature and everyone is satisfied with this arrangement. Stella has a whole economy with them: chasing and being chased and collapsing in the yard with her tongue out, wrecked and satisfied. When they leave the house goes quiet in a specific way, the kind of quiet that has a shape to it, and Stella goes room to room for a while checking. Then she finds whoever is left and stations herself there and waits for the world to make sense again.

This morning it is me and the garden. She has already stepped on the spinach twice.

I moved her twice. The third time I let her stay.

There are worse things than a dog standing in your spinach in April. I have been making a list of worse things for several years and it is long and the spinach is not on it.

I planted garlic last October. Twelve cloves, German Red hardneck, pressed two inches deep before the first hard freeze. I covered them with straw and walked away and tried not to think about them for six months, which is what garlic requires, what garlic demands, that you commit without seeing the result, that you do the work in the cold and the dark and trust something is happening underground that you will not see evidence of until spring.

You do not get to see the work while the work is happening. You cover the seed and you walk away and the months go by and you wake in the dark in February and you do not know if anything is happening down there, if the thing you buried is becoming or is simply buried, if the cold got to it, if you pressed it wrong, if the straw was too thin, if this is the year the garlic does not come back. You do not know.

Sometimes in January you stand at the window before dawn when the ground is frozen solid and you think: it is too cold. Nothing could survive that. And then you think: it has survived worse. And then you go back to bed.

And then one morning in April the scapes are up. Two inches. Green and certain.

I stood there looking at them for longer than was strictly necessary.

The ground had been keeping faith all winter without being asked. In the cold and the dark and the long frozen silence, the twelve cloves had been doing what they were made to do, and now here they were, two inches of green certainty in the April light, and I was standing over them like a man who has just been told something he already knew and needed to hear again anyway.

The light is different in April. Low still, angled from the southwest, filtered through the cottonwoods along the creek so that by the time it reaches the back of the house it has been broken into pieces that move and rearrange themselves across the turned earth constantly, the small mounds casting long shadows west, the stakes I put in for the tomatoes throwing lines across the bed.

Everything in April casts a longer shadow than it should. The light is still learning the season.

Patricia came out with two cups of coffee at nine this morning and handed me one and stood next to me at the bed and we looked at what was there and what was coming and the forsythia was going behind her over the fence and the Scotts Bluff monument was sitting out there four miles to the south looking like the only permanent thing in the county.

She said: I want the Chioggia beets along here.

I said: tell me where.

She walked the edge of the bed and pointed and I moved the stakes and she looked at it and said yes, that, and I marked the row with a stick and we stood there with our tea in the April light and Stella was somewhere behind us doing whatever she does when you stop paying attention and the wind coming off the high plains was cold still, the way it is in April, reminding you that May has not arrived yet, that warmth is a promise not yet fully kept, that the ground is ready before the sky is.

Most things are ready before the conditions allow them.

You learn to read the ground the way you learn to read the people you love most,not by asking, but by showing up every morning and paying attention.

There is a particular satisfaction that belongs to the end of the morning’s work. I do not rush toward it. I earn it first,the turned beds, the aching shoulders, the seeds pressed down and covered. Then I sit. I light the cigar and let the smoke go where the wind takes it and I look at what I have done and what is coming and I do not need it to be anything other than what it is.

A man. A garden. April light while the world is still quiet enough to hear itself.

I will be out there again tomorrow at seven-thirty. The soil thermometer. The shoulder soreness reporting back. The garlic scapes another quarter inch if the week holds. Patricia’s nasturtiums on the windowsill in their paper packet, not yet asked to do anything except be.

My father is out there too, in the way he is always out there now. The distance I watched from. The things I learned without being taught. The zucchini I will grow too much of and leave on the neighbor’s porch without discussion, without note, the way he left it, because this is how it is passed.

He would have liked Patricia. I am certain of this. She would have known exactly how to be with him,the stillness, the patience, the willingness to let silence be sufficient. He would not have known how to say he liked her. He would have fixed something in her house without being asked.

She would have understood what that meant.

A man of sixty-six whose father died at sixty-eight plants things in the ground in April knowing what he knows. He presses the seed down anyway. He covers it and walks away and marks the row with a stick and stands back and looks at what is coming.

The garlic does not know if the man who planted it will be there when it is ready. The garlic does not require this information. The garlic goes on. It does what it was made to do in the dark and the cold and the long silence without anyone watching, and in the spring it comes up green and certain, two inches, and the man stands over it for longer than is necessary, and the ground has kept faith, and the light is moving across everything, and the forsythia is yellow over the fence.

A man kneels in his garden in April and presses his hands into the earth and plants what he has to plant and covers it over.

And goes on.

Buy Me a Coffee

I write these essays from a porch in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. No algorithm. No advertiser. No agenda except the true thing, said as straight as I can manage. If this one stayed with you,if something in it named something you’ve been carrying,that’s what paid subscriptions make possible. Eight dollars a month keeps the porch light on. That’s the whole ask.