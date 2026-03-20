Tom Joad - Scottsbluff

Tom Joad - Scottsbluff

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Robin Friend's avatar
Robin Friend
8h

I want to say something, but just have no adequate words -again - for how you expressed this. Thank you.

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1 reply by Tom Joad
The Style Investigator's avatar
The Style Investigator
24m

So powerful and compelling -- thank you!

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