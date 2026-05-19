Tom Joad - Scottsbluff

Tom Joad - Scottsbluff

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Barry Warburton's avatar
Barry Warburton
12h

Years ago, when the cacophony was just a murmur, and the world a gentler place, I drove Nebraska from Southeast to Northwest along the section lines, avoiding the howling wilderness of the interstates. Drove Big Red solo from the Point of Beginning to the Ogalla. It was a fabulous, beautiful, might I say...joyful adventure. You say it's flat Tom, but I know different. It's wrinkled, rippling, textured, surprising, sacred. American. At 69 years, your words resonate with this old man. I too, sense the pilings giving way. I too, am considered obsolete. I too, know things and see the silhouette approach - over the mountains in my case - and feel the ground tilt. I am yet a sailor and a captain, headed for the boat, and my own stash of Jameson's. My Dawn has the garden planted and it's already blooming. But, the wind is blowing fair from the Southwest, its time to set sail and go. Cheers to you and yours, Mr Tom.

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Carolyn Isabelle's avatar
Carolyn Isabelle
12hEdited

Another fantastic essay. So much resonates even though I’m from the east coast.

One of the many passages that stands out,

“There is a thing about this country right now that I keep turning over. We have confused the performance of caring with the actual thing. We have confused the announcement of values with their practice. We have confused the flag with what the flag was supposed to mean, which was not the flag itself but the idea underneath it, the one about what you owe the stranger.”

Also the message about the difference between being humble and showing humility was impactful. I felt this tension near the end of my teaching career when they rolled out the latest, shiny bit of technology as some sort of panacea. I knew better because four decades taught me that but when you’re older some just see age and not the wisdom of years in the trenches, figuratively, of course.

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