Buy Me a Coffee

The Jameson is on the desk and the cigar is in the ashtray and the windows are open and it is a Tuesday in May and the country is coming apart at what I’m starting to think are not the seams at all but the load-bearing walls. The difference matters. Seams you can resew. Load-bearing walls are something else. You know the difference when the floor starts to tilt.

I have been sitting with that for a while.

There is a thing the body does that I did not fully understand until it happened to me in a parking lot in Scottsbluff on a Tuesday not unlike this one, a year that felt like several. The body remembers what the mind agrees to forget. You can negotiate with the mind. You cannot negotiate with the body. The body keeps its own accounts. Pays its own debts on its own schedule. Sends you the bill when it decides you’re ready to receive it, which is never when you think you are.

The heart, and I mean the actual one, the one the cardiologist has opinions about, not the metaphorical one the poets keep misusing, does not forget a single thing that has ever moved through it. The grief you carried at thirty-four and decided to be done with. The fear you swallowed so many times it became a kind of ballast, a weight you stopped noticing because you needed it to keep the keel down. The love you performed so many times for people who needed to see it performed that you forgot there was a version that required no performance at all.

The body remembers all of it.

And here is the thing nobody tells you about caring for a long time: that has a cost too. Not the dramatic cost. Not the cost that comes with a story. The slow cost. The accumulated weight of decades of paying attention to things that broke and were not fixed, of watching people you believed in make the wrong choice, of caring about a country that has not always cared back. That weight does not announce itself. It just settles into the frame over the years the way weather settles into old bones, and one Tuesday morning you sit down at the desk and realize you have been carrying it so long you stopped noticing it was there.

I don’t say this as complaint. I say it as geography. It is the landscape I am writing from.

The ground here remembers too. That is the thing about western Nebraska that people who fly over it miss. They see flat. What they are actually seeing is memory made physical. This land has been broken and burned and broken again and it holds every version of itself underneath the version you’re standing on. The alkaline flats south of town remember what they were before they were farmed. The river remembers when it ran a different line. The black soil in the garden remembers fire, remembers flood, remembers the years the rain didn’t come and the years it came too hard and the years it came exactly right, which were not as many but which the ground holds onto with a specificity that embarrasses the rest of us.

I put the soil thermometer in at six-thirty this morning. Fifty-two degrees. Two above where I want it for the direct sow. Close enough. I put the seeds in anyway.

Most things are ready before the conditions are.

I want to say something about what it means to be from here. Not to perform it. Not to ask for anything because of it. But because it is true and I have been quiet about it for too long and the quiet has started to feel less like dignity and more like complicity.

There is a particular kind of dismissal reserved for people from places like this. It arrives wearing different clothes depending on who’s doing it, but it is always the same garment underneath. The polite version is condescension, the slight pause before engaging, the faint recalibration downward of what to expect from you, the way a conversation in a certain kind of room can make you feel that what you know doesn’t count as knowing because of where you learned it. The less polite version is contempt. Flyover country. A joke whose punchline is us. A blank space between coasts where the resentful and the not-quite-sophisticated-enough live out their diminished lives.

I have never once felt diminished by this land. I have felt diminished by people who have never stood on it describing it to me.

What they cannot see from the plane, and have not bothered to look for on the ground, is what the flat land actually produces in a person. It is not the thing they’ve decided we are, incurious, provincial, available for use as electoral evidence whenever the narrative requires a face staring into the middle distance. It is something harder to photograph and therefore invisible to the apparatus that decides what is real. It is the specific intelligence of people who have had to read weather, read soil, read character, read consequence, not as an intellectual exercise but as a survival requirement. You do not get to be wrong about the frost date twice. You do not get to misread the aquifer and call it a rounding error. You do not get to mistake a man’s reputation for his character and then explain, carefully and at length, why the results were unforeseeable.

The flat land does not allow that kind of thinking. There are no hills to soften the consequences. What you do moves across open ground and everyone can see where it lands.

And then, on top of the regional dismissal, add age. Because the culture has a second kind of erasure it runs alongside the first, and if you are from the middle of the country and you are past a certain birthday, you get both. Simultaneously. The double verdict: provincial and past your prime. Regional and obsolete. Not from the right place and not from the right decade. You are consulted for texture and then managed off screen. You are the establishing shot. Someone else is the story.

I want to be precise about what I am not saying. I am not saying the thirty-year-old on television is not intelligent. Some of them are very intelligent. Razor sharp, quick, technically fluent in ways I am not and will not be. I am not disputing the intelligence. I am disputing the completeness.

There is a difference between intelligence and knowledge. A further difference between knowledge and wisdom. The last gap only closes one way. You cannot think your way across it. You cannot credential your way across it. You cannot read your way across it fast enough, cannot podcast your way across it, cannot find a shortcut through it because the shortcut is the thing you are trying to learn and you cannot learn it until you have taken the long road.

You can only live across it. Year by year. Decision by decision. Consequence by consequence. Until the pattern reveals itself, not as an argument you can make but as something you simply know, the way the ground knows the temperature without being asked.

I have been wrong about things I was certain of. I want to say that plainly because it is the thing that makes everything else I’m about to say worth anything. I was certain about people who turned out to be something other than what I thought. I was certain about choices that cost me in ways I didn’t see coming and couldn’t have named at the time. I have watched my certainties age, and some of them held, held harder than I even knew when I first formed them, and some of them were scaffolding I had mistaken for structure, and I know now which is which in ways I could not have known at thirty.

That is not nostalgia. That is not bitterness. That is the most useful thing I own.

The culture treats it as obsolescence.

I have sat in rooms and watched the eyes move away. Not to something more interesting. To something younger. The recalibration is not hostile, hostility would at least require acknowledging that you are there. It is indifference. The particular indifference of a world that has decided your best transmission was already sent and what remains is static.

I have done this to older people myself. Sat across from men and women who had seen and survived and understood things I had not yet encountered, and I gave them the polite nod and moved on. I did not know what I was discarding. I thought I was being efficient. I was being a fool in the specific way that youth licenses you to be a fool, the way that looks, for a time, indistinguishable from confidence.

I am supposed to sit with that. And I do.

I am going to stop being humble about this now.

Not because humility was wrong. Humility was right for a long time. Was the correct posture for a man still accumulating the evidence, still watching what held and what didn’t, still earning the right to say the thing plainly. I earned the humility honestly and I practiced it genuinely and it was not performance.

But there is a line between humility and erasure and I have been standing on the wrong side of it. And here is the thing about standing on the wrong side of that line that nobody tells you: it is not just dishonest about what you know. It is dishonest to the people who need what you know. The humility that protects your comfort at the expense of the truth is not a virtue. It is a choice. I have been making it too long.

I know things. I know them the way you know things when you have paid for them in the currency the world actually charges, not tuition, not credentials, not the performance of expertise on a platform that rewards confidence over accuracy. I know them because I was here, on this ground, in these rooms, across from these people, when the things that produced the knowledge were happening. I was not covering it. I was not analyzing it. I was living it, at full cost, with no safety net of irony or distance or the assurance that there would be a career advancement in whatever I concluded.

I read. I have always read. Not to perform reading, not to be seen as a person who reads, but because the books were where the people who had figured things out put what they figured out, and I wanted what they had. I have read the history that the thirty-year-old on television is currently discovering as though it is new, which it is, to them. I have watched the pattern they are describing for the first time complete several of its cycles already. I know where it tends to go. I know what it looks like from the inside when it is moving fast and what it looks like when it has slowed enough to feel like stability but hasn’t actually stopped.

That knowledge is not available on demand. It is not a tweet. It lives in people who were paying attention before it was urgent, who paid attention when no one was watching and there was no reward for it, who kept paying attention when the news cycle moved on and the thing they were watching kept moving anyway, unreported, underneath.

I am one of those people.

What I want to talk about is joy. Not happiness. I want to be precise about this because the distinction is the whole thing.

Happiness is a condition. It arrives when the circumstances cooperate. The sun is out. The news is bearable. The body is not loudly announcing itself. The people you love are accounted for and safe. Happiness is what you feel when the variables line up.

Joy is something different. Joy is what you choose when the variables are what they are.

I have been thinking about joy as an act of will in a country that is working very hard right now to make the will feel useless. There are people in rooms I will never see the inside of who are dismantling, methodically and without apparent shame, the infrastructure of the possible, the small systems that let ordinary people believe that what they do matters, that effort has a relationship to outcome, that the rules apply. Not destroying these things. Erasure is the better word. Destruction leaves evidence. Erasure removes the possibility of pointing to something and saying: here. Here is where it was.

I know what erasure looks like. This is a land that knows what erasure looks like. We have watched it happen to towns and rivers and ways of life and now we are watching it happen to institutions, and we recognize the motion. You don’t need a credential to see it. You need to have been paying attention. Some of us have been paying attention for a very long time.

And underneath the anger, I want to say this because the anger is the part that shows and the grief is the part that doesn’t, underneath it is something older and quieter and harder to carry. It is the grief of people who believed in this country. Not naively. Not without understanding its failures and its hypocrisies and the gap between what it promised and what it delivered. But believed in it anyway, the way you believe in something you have chosen to work on rather than abandon. The grief of watching something you chose to love become something you no longer recognize. That is not the same as political disagreement. Political disagreement is clean. This is not clean. This is the specific sorrow of people who have been here long enough to know what was possible and are watching the possible get taken off the table.

I am not the only one carrying that. I know I am not the only one.

And in the middle of all that, the tilting floor, the load-bearing walls, the careful methodical removal of the possible, the grief underneath the anger, I have a garden that does not know or care about any of it.

The garlic came up this week. Six scapes. Two inches of green in the second week of May and I stood there looking at them for longer than was strictly necessary.

That is not an escape from what is happening. That is the rebellion. That is the whole rebellion, right there in six inches of cold ground.

Refusing to be humble about what you know is the same rebellion. Different ground. Same refusal.

Let me tell you about a woman named Rosalie Vásquez, who is seventy-one years old and lives outside of Chadron, Nebraska, fifty miles north of nowhere, in a house her husband built with his hands in 1987 and in which he died in 2019 on a Wednesday morning with the radio on. Rosalie grows dahlias. Not a few dahlias. An acreage of them. The neighbors think she is eccentric in the way people here think anyone is eccentric who has decided to do the unnecessary thing with full commitment. The dahlias serve no agricultural purpose. They cannot be eaten. They do not survive the winter. She digs the tubers every October and stores them in the root cellar and in April she puts them back in the ground and in July they are six feet tall and the color of everything you forgot could exist.

She knows what year it is. She knows what the price of diesel is and what her fixed income looks like against it and what her Medicare covers and what it decided last year it no longer covers. She is not unaware of the tilting floor. She has watched floors tilt before. She has more information about tilting floors than the people currently explaining the tilt to her on the evening news, because she has lived through the tilt and they are covering it for the first time and there is a difference between those two things that does not show up on the chyron.

She puts the tubers in the ground every April anyway.

I am not saying this is enough. I am saying this is what resistance looks like when it is not performing itself for an audience. This is the real version. The real version has no audience requirement.

There is a thing about this country right now that I keep turning over. We have confused the performance of caring with the actual thing. We have confused the announcement of values with their practice. We have confused the flag with what the flag was supposed to mean, which was not the flag itself but the idea underneath it, the one about what you owe the stranger.

Not what you owe the stranger who looks like you. Not what you owe the stranger who arrived the right way, at the right border, with the right papers, speaking the language you recognize. What you owe the stranger. Period. That sentence doesn’t have a lot of qualifications in it because it was never supposed to.

I know a man named Gerald Fosse who farms wheat thirty miles east of here. Third generation. The kind of hands that don’t get clean anymore, not really. Gerald voted for the disruption twice and will tell you why with the patience of a man who has explained himself into a corner and knows it and is not yet ready to come out. He will tell you the system was not working. He is right about that. He will tell you something had to break. He is right about that too. What he cannot tell you yet, though I think he is getting there, is whether the thing that broke was the system or the floor underneath it. Whether what got disrupted was the dysfunction or the capacity to function at all.

Gerald is not a bad man. Gerald is a man who was lied to by people he trusted more than he should have and who made the available choice and is now watching the consequences arrive with the flat inevitability of weather coming in from the west. He cannot stop what’s coming. He could see it from a long way off. He put his head down anyway.

I don’t say this to indict Gerald. I say this because I have been Gerald. I have made the choice that seemed like the available choice and watched the consequences come and told myself I had done the reasonable thing. I have those moments. I am supposed to have them. They are the tax on choosing badly, and the tax is right.

Gerald will be fine or he will not and either way the wheat will need to go in the ground and he will put it there, the way his grandfather put it there, the way his son will put it there if his son decides to stay, which is not certain.

That uncertainty is the whole American story. Has been for two hundred and fifty years. The question is always whether the son stays. Whether what was built is worth the staying.

I have spent a not-insignificant portion of my adult life fascinated by the specific phenomenon of the powerful moron.

What fascinates me is not the moron. The moron is the constant. Every era produces them in roughly the same quantities, it is one of the few things about human nature that does not appear to be improvable. What fascinates me is the machinery around the moron. The serious people who explain, with straight faces and careful language, why this particular moron’s instincts are actually a form of genius that conventional thinking cannot perceive. The institutions that bend themselves into new shapes to accommodate the moron’s limitations rather than require the moron to meet the institution’s standards. The room that goes quiet when the moron speaks, not out of respect, you can feel the difference, but out of the particular exhausted compliance of people who have decided that disagreement costs more than it returns.

I have watched this in small rooms and I have watched it in large ones and the physics are identical regardless of scale.

What I have also watched, and this is the part that keeps me up at certain kinds of nights, is what happens to the serious people over time. The ones who made the calculation that accommodation was the practical choice. Who told themselves they could manage it from the inside. Who built the elaborate internal architecture of justification required to show up every day and do the work of propping up something they know, in whatever room inside themselves they have not yet managed to close off entirely, is hollow at the load-bearing center.

They do not look like people who won. They look like people who stopped arguing with themselves and are now paying the carrying cost of that silence. There is a particular kind of tired that is not physical. You can see it if you know what you’re looking at. I know what I’m looking at.

The thing about flat land is you can see the combination of absolute confidence and no discernible basis for it coming from a long way off. It has a particular silhouette on the horizon. You know what it is before it arrives. You have time to decide what you’re going to do when it gets there.

What I find I cannot do anymore, cannot, not will not, the way you cannot un-see something, is pretend the silhouette is something else. Is perform the uncertainty I do not feel. Is stand in a room full of people treating the emperor’s new clothes as a serious topic of aesthetic discussion and offer my own careful analysis of the fabric.

The moron with power is not the mystery. The room that keeps going quiet is the mystery. Has always been the mystery. And I have been in that room. I have gone quiet in that room. I know what it costs to go quiet and I know what it costs to speak and I know which bill I am more willing to pay.

This is where I want to talk about silence.

Not absence. Not avoidance. Not the silence of men who swallow things until the parking lot ambush comes and then stand very still in the bright light trying to calculate what just happened to the architecture of their chest.

The other silence. The one that carries what words cannot.

Patricia came in from the back porch last night while I was sitting here with the Jameson and she stood in the kitchen doorway for a moment without saying anything. Not because there was nothing to say. Because what needed saying was already in the room. Thirty years of knowing someone is thirty years of the language getting quieter. The signal-to-noise ratio improves. What remains is the actual thing, stripped of everything the actual thing doesn’t need.

She said: the lilacs are early this year.

I said: I know.

She went back to the porch.

That was the whole conversation and it contained everything, the spring, the relief of another spring, the specific weight of this one, the acknowledgment of what the last year cost and what the year before that cost and what we have agreed, without discussing it, to carry differently now. The lilacs. The early lilacs. That is the thing she found in the yard to say the rest of it with.

Some mornings I catch her looking at me like she’s memorizing my face. She doesn’t know I notice. I notice.

Some things are too large for language. The people who love you longest learn to find the small true thing that holds the large true thing inside it.

The garlic scapes work the same way.

This is what I have been turning over: we are living in a moment that keeps demanding a response proportionate to its own volume. Everything is loud. The outrage machine requires your outrage as fuel. The grief machine requires your grief. The fear machine is the most efficient of all, it runs on almost nothing and produces an enormous amount of heat. The whole apparatus has been calibrated to keep you at a particular frequency, the frequency at which you cannot think, cannot choose, cannot act with any accuracy. The frequency at which you are only reacting.

And in the middle of it, the tilting floor, the walls, the machine, someone you love finds the early lilacs and says so.

I do not think the small thing is the answer to the large thing. I want to be clear about that. The dahlias do not fix what Gerald is watching come across the field. The lilacs do not undo what is being undone in the rooms I can’t see. The garlic scapes have no legislative power.

But here is what I believe, and I believe it the way you believe things you have paid for: the wound remembers, and because the wound remembers it knows what was whole. And the knowing of what was whole is not nostalgia. It is not the sad backward look. It is the proof that wholeness is possible, that it existed, that the ground holds the memory of what grew here before. You cannot want back what you have no knowledge of ever having. The wound is the evidence.

And the joy, Rosalie’s dahlias, Patricia’s lilacs, six garlic scapes in the second week of May, is not the denial of the wound. It is the refusal to let the wound be the only story. That is a different thing. That is a harder thing. The wound is easy to keep. The wound requires nothing of you except that you continue to carry it. The joy requires you to put something in the ground when the ground is cold and the outcome is not certain and the machinery of the moment is very loud and is telling you that what you plant will not grow.

You plant it anyway.

That is the rebellion. That is the only rebellion that the machinery cannot ultimately survive, because it is the one that does not need the machinery to be gone before it begins.

There is a woman named Darlene Stouffer who works the counter at the lumber yard on Broadway. Has for twenty-seven years. Knows where everything is without looking. Knows who is building what and who is fixing what and whether the thing you say you’re building is what you’re actually building, which she has opinions about but keeps to herself unless you ask, at which point she will tell you exactly. Twenty-seven years of that counter and she has never once been quoted in a think piece about the American working class. She does not have a podcast. She is not a symbol. She is a person who knows where the 5/16 bolts are and whether the grout you picked is right for the application you described and what the weather is going to do to the caulk you’re thinking about using if you apply it this weekend.

Darlene is the country. Not the country that gets talked about on television, the country that serves as evidence for whatever argument someone already had before they got on the plane to come here. The actual country. The one that knows where the bolts are and whether your plan is sound and will tell you so quietly, without drama, and then move on.

Darlene is also sixty-three years old and from a town that doesn’t register on the apparatus and has been rendered invisible by both of those facts simultaneously for every year she has been alive. She knows more about what this country actually is than most of the people currently explaining it. She does not require their acknowledgment. She is behind the counter either way.

I think about Darlene when the floor tilts. She is still there. She will be there tomorrow. Whatever is being dismantled in the rooms I can’t see, she will still be behind that counter when it’s over, knowing where everything is.

That is not nothing. That is almost everything.

I have five daughters and two sons.

I want to say that here because it is the reason the rest of this matters beyond the personal. Seven people I raised to take up space, say what they mean, and not apologize for either. Seven people who are watching, right now, how the men of my generation move through this moment. Whether we go quiet. Whether we pretend the silhouette is something else. Whether we decide that the bill for speaking is too high and settle our accounts with the comfortable version of ourselves instead.

I think about that more than I think about almost anything. What I model is what they learn is normal. What I accept is what they learn is acceptable. What I go quiet about is what I teach them they are allowed to go quiet about.

The daughters taught me what protection actually means, not standing in front of someone but standing beside them. You are formidable and I will stand beside you. The sons taught me something harder to name: that what a man does when no one is watching is the only true measure of what he is. That the real version has no audience requirement. That the code is not what you say at the bar. It is what you do at six in the morning when the only person who will ever know is you.

Seven people. That is not an abstraction. That is the whole stakes of the argument, right there on the other end of the phone, living their lives in a country I am responsible, in some portion, for handing to them.

I am not going quiet.

Let me put the glass down for a minute.

Here is what I know, and I know it the way the ground knows the temperature without being asked:

Love is not what you feel. Love is what you do when the feeling is somewhere else for a while, when the weather inside has gone gray and the noise outside is very loud and the person across the table from you is tired in the specific way that accumulates over years and is not the same as being tired from a bad night’s sleep. Love is the showing up. Love is the hand on the arm. Love is putting the coffee on without being asked and not saying anything about it. Love is finding the word, the lilacs, the forsythia, the early scapes, that holds the large thing inside it without rupturing under the weight.

Love is Patricia walking back to the porch.

Love is not a feeling that justifies itself. Love is a practice that earns its name every day or it is something else. Something easier. Something with a better story arc and a more satisfying ending and no Tuesday evenings when nobody has anything to say and it is just the two of you in the kitchen with the spring coming through the open window and the country in whatever state the country is in and the Jameson on the desk.

The duty version of love looks worse than the spectacular version. It photographs worse. It does not trend. Nobody is going to write a song about the coffee that appeared without a word on a Tuesday in May when neither of you were your best selves.

The Tuesday coffee is the whole thing. The Tuesday coffee is what the song was always trying to say.

The Jameson is lower and the cigar is down to the band and the window is still open and it is later now, later than I meant to sit here, later than the cardiologist would prefer, and the country is still doing what it’s doing.

There are people who woke up this morning and chose the dahlias. Who put the seeds in before the conditions were right because the conditions have never once waited for readiness. Who drove thirty miles to a h lumber yard counter and were told the truth about their grout. Who found the early lilac and said so.

People who have been told, in a hundred quiet ways, that their time has passed. That their place doesn’t count. That the conversation has moved on and they are welcome to watch but the microphone goes to someone younger, someone coastal, someone the camera prefers. People who absorbed both verdicts, wrong place, wrong decade, and put the tubers in the ground anyway.

The machinery does not know what to do with that. The machinery requires a frequency it cannot find in a woman who has been alive long enough to have seen the pattern before, kneeling in cold dirt at five in the morning in a town you have never heard of, handing away what she grew to people she doesn’t know. The machinery needs your attention and your outrage and your fear, and it especially needs you to believe that the only people worth listening to are the ones it has already decided to amplify.

She is not giving it any of that. She is giving it her back.

That is the wound knowing itself whole.

That is the joy refusing to wait.

That is the silence saying everything.

That is sixty years on flat land knowing, not as argument, not as grievance, but as the simplest fact in the room, what the screen has not yet lived long enough to know.

The light is holding.

The ground is fifty-two degrees.

The garlic does not care what year it is.

Sláinte.

Buy Me a Coffee

This essay took three weeks. Not full days, but the kind of attention that doesn’t go away between sessions, that follows you to the garden and the porch and back to the desk at eleven at night when the right sentence finally arrives. That’s what paid subscriptions make possible. Not a different version of this. This version. Eight dollars a month keeps the porch light on and the Jameson on the desk and the weeks available for the work that can’t be rushed. If something in this piece named something you’ve been carrying, that’s the whole ask. If not, stay anyway. The door doesn’t close.