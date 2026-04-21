Tom Joad - Scottsbluff

Tom Joad - Scottsbluff

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jane's avatar
Jane
3h

Outstanding writing, award winning,actually.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Tom Joad
Gary O’Brien's avatar
Gary O’Brien
1h

I worked in newspapers for 30+ years. It’s all I ever wanted to do.

I left in 2011 because I couldn’t handle the grief of knowing the industry was doomed.

So I trained into an OTA role in a hospital. I worked through COVID in a Geropsych unit where PPE was nearly nonexistent. My other OT/PT colleagues were on the medical floors along with the nurses.

It broke everyone.

During this time, the conglomerate that had purchased our Catholic NFP community hospital continued to squeeze costs.

Long-term nurses, doctors, and staff left in droves after the pandemic. I finally crashed and burned a couple of years later.

This is a long way of saying that of all the storytellers I worked with in journalism, this is one of the best-written pieces I’ve ever read.

And as someone who watched the front-line of healthcare be decimated, I can say you nailed what it was like.

Thanks for what you do.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Tom Joad
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tom Joad · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture