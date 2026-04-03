Tom Joad - Scottsbluff

Tom Joad - Scottsbluff

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Debra Strunk's avatar
Debra Strunk
3d

Thank you for the wake up call. That being said, I’m a reader. I read a lot. You’re a beautiful writer. I want to read your novel. I’m a few years older than you are. Please get with it. Thank you.

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The Style Investigator's avatar
The Style Investigator
3d

You are a much better writer than I am, however, I have completed a novel in the past (pretty terrible genre fiction), and have two pieces of advice for doing so: 1) Write (at least) a set amount first thing every morning (it was two pages for me) without considering whether it's any good at all - assessing and rewriting are for later. 2) Stop writing before you're "done" in terms of inspiration or ideas, so that you have something in the tank to get you started the next day (this was advice from Hemingway and super helpful, I found). Please write your novel -- I and many others would love to read it!

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