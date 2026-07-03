Tom Joad - Scottsbluff

Tom Joad - Scottsbluff

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J Hardy Carroll's avatar
J Hardy Carroll
6h

Great story, Tom. The heat pops windshields out from the inside, so any little break or flaw will cause the whole thing to fail. Farming has always been a risky proposition, razor-thin at best. Now that the data centers are sucking up the Ogallala aquifer, farms in the Midwest will occupy the same space as buffalo hunts. Old days stuff before greed ruined everything.

People who have not experienced Midwest weather have no idea what it's like. Blizzards that get people lost in whiteout between the barn and the house, ice storms that lock your car to the ground and make it impossible to step onto the porch, the heat like a wet wool blanket falling from the sky, and those terrifying magnificent blue-black storms that bubble across the horizon, lit from within by fantastic flashes of unimaginable power.

I lived on a farm west of Iowa City for many years. In 2006 I was watching The Green Mile with my daughter, ignoring the phone ringing off the hook. The air had a stillness that was downright weird. We heard the wail of sirens from the town seven miles away and stepped out onto the porch. I saw a black cloud the shape of Nebraska looming across the entire western sky, a curling tail spinning off the corner. The metal porch roof popped in and out like a nervous fella with a coke can, pressure make my head feel odd. The cloud was heading right for us.

I took my daughter down to the basement, which was only partly finished. We sat on chairs while we listened to the wind roar, the hail spatter, and the continuous rumble and crash of thunder.

The 2006 tornado passed directly over us and dropped into Iowa City, carving a path of devastation through the historic downtown. The Dairy Queen, a sorority house, three blocks of brick buildings, St Patrick's church and an enormous array of trees were destroyed. It took weeks and months to clean up, and some of the buildings were unsalvageable and needed to be torn down.

After I moved to Cedar Rapids, I witnessed two 500-year floods and countless storms and tornadoes, but the 2020 derecho was the peach. Here's that story, if you're interested: https://jhardycarroll.substack.com/p/derecho

Now I live on the Olympic Peninsula, largely exempt from huge weather events but subject to earthquakes and volcanoes. We're also spared the heatwave engulfing most of the US right now. Somebody joked that it's hot because the gates of hell are yawning wide to receive Mitch McConnell. Here's hoping the stay open long enough to admit a heat-stroked dictator..

Stay cool buddy

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Jil's avatar
Jil
5hEdited

That was beautiful, Tom. Years from now, your essays will be the most heartfelt, clear eyed portrayal of how things are today. Unadorned language that hits the mark with stunning accuracy. This country was able to function year after year only because our presidents, regardless of their flaws, were generally good people who followed a moral compass. It only took one con man with no scruples to reveal the weakness of our democracy...it was built on trust.

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