Tom Joad - Scottsbluff

Tom Joad - Scottsbluff

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Carolyn Isabelle's avatar
Carolyn Isabelle
12h

Fantastic piece. The issues you bring up are the most pressing and solutions seem to be so pragmatic and fair, ie. "lift the cap". The fact that the social security tax is actually a regressive tax for people above the cap should be viewed as outrageous but so many people don't get it and buy the nonsense argument of "why should I be punished for being successful". I've had students argue that CEO billionaires deserve their "wealth" (not income because they won't pay themselves a real salary subjected to the income tax) because they work that much harder than the average worker. Really?! Infuriating.

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Sandi R.'s avatar
Sandi R.
12h

I have to sit with the anger, sorrow, frustration and urge to burn it down before I can comment coherently on how much your words resonate.

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