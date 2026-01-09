Buy Me a Coffee

She won in sandals made from garbage.

I tell you this not because it is charming, though the photographs suggested charm. Not because it makes a good story, though it made excellent content for approximately eighteen hours in April 2017. I tell you this because the sandals,cut from discarded truck tires, Goodyear or Michelin or whatever refused rubber gets left along the highways of Chihuahua,are the only detail that matters. Everything else is noise.

Her name is María Lorena Ramírez. She is Rarámuri. She runs.

At the UltraTrail Cerro Rojo she covered fifty kilometers in seven hours and three minutes. She wore a traditional skirt and blouse. She carried one small bottle of water. The other runners, in their technical gear and their engineered shoes that cost three hundred dollars, finished behind her. This was in the Sierra Tarahumara in northern Mexico, where roads end and electricity is recent and where, three months earlier, armed men had shot Isidro Baldenegro López outside his home for the crime of defending the forest.

The photographs went viral within hours. An Indigenous woman in traditional dress. Modernity defeated by its own trash. The world loved it.

Nike loved it more.

I

They came with money. Millions of pesos. The exact figure was never made public but we understand it was enough, more than enough, enough to change everything about a life lived in one of the poorest regions of a poor state in a country that has learned to measure poverty in bodies.

The ask was simple. Wear our shoes.

They would pay her to do what she was already doing,run, win, be photographed,but in Nike products. She would become a face for the brand. An ambassador. A story they could tell about innovation meeting tradition, about the noble runner elevated by the swoosh, about Indigenous wisdom that required only their validation to become real.

She was twenty-two years old.

She said no.

The quote attributed to her, translated and retranslated, filtered through Spanish and English and the particular opacity that settles over journalism when reporters try to render one way of seeing the world in the language of another: “The people who wear them are always behind me.”

This is what I want you to understand: she did not refuse Nike because she did not understand the offer. She refused Nike because she understood it completely.

II

In January 2017, Isidro Baldenegro López was murdered. In February 2022, his brother José Trinidad was murdered. Between these deaths and after them, other deaths. Other families displaced. Other children who stopped speaking Rarámuri in the cities where their mothers fled.

We do not like to think about the mechanics of erasure. We prefer our genocides historical, conclusive, suitable for museums. We do not like to watch them happen, and we especially do not like to watch them happen slowly, which is how they tend to happen now. No one rounds up the Rarámuri and shoots them, though individuals are shot with some regularity. Instead the destruction is systemic, diffuse, deniable. Climate change. Economic pressure. State neglect. Cartel violence. The slow strangulation of a way of life.

The statistics become numbing. Fifteen to twenty percent of the Rarámuri population now involved in the drug trade. In some communities ninety percent. In 2019 nearly half the expected bean harvest not planted because there was no water. Two hundred fifty-nine households headed by women. Thirty-eight by men.

I give you these numbers because they were compiled and because compilation suggests meaning. But the numbers are not the story. The story is that in 2006 the Mexican government launched a militarized drug war and the cartels did not disappear, they fractured, and the Sierra Tarahumara became valuable in a way it had never been valuable before. The cartels needed land. They needed runners. They needed timber. They needed control.

They got it.

Armed men arrive. They make demands. Refuse and you die. Comply and you are trapped. This is the pattern. It repeats.

This is what María Lorena Ramírez was living inside when Nike made its offer. This is what she is living inside now.

III

Watch her run.

Her feet land flat. No heel strike. Her stride is short, quick, efficient. She doesn’t bounce. Every movement flows into the next without wasted energy. Her center of gravity stays low even as the trail pitches and drops. The sandals flex with each step. Her feet feel everything,every rock, every root, every shift in texture. Her toes spread. Her arches spring-load and release.

This is what twenty-eight years of running in huaraches creates. This is what walking ten to fifteen kilometers daily herding livestock creates. This is what childhood on terrain that would destroy recreational runners creates.

Her body knows things the engineers at Nike never learned.

In 2023 she ran the Caballo Blanco ultramarathon in Nike shoes. I do not know why. Economic pressure perhaps. Circumstances impossible to see from outside. When your community is being strangled, when children go hungry, when survival itself is becoming impossible, we lose the right to use words like “choice.”

She finished ninth.

She experienced severe knee pain.

The scientifically optimized, biomechanically superior, three-hundred-dollar Nike shoes injured her in a way her tire-rubber sandals never had. They forced her feet into patterns they had never learned. They locked her ankles into positions that fought everything her body knew.

She went back to her sandals.

She is wearing them now.

IV

When María Lorena wins a race she distributes the money. Six thousand pesos here. A few thousand more there. Food for those who need it. Medicine. Whatever is required.

This is korima. The web of mutual obligation. What you have, you share. What you win, you distribute. Success measured not by accumulation but by distribution.

Nike could never understand this.

The entire premise of athletic endorsement is individual achievement leading to individual reward. The singular athlete elevated above the community. The brand and the person becoming indistinguishable as both ascend into pure market value. The model requires that the athlete want more,more money, more recognition, more elevation,and that this wanting be inexhaustible.

But María Lorena does not run for herself.

To wear Nike shoes would not be to wear different footwear. It would be to enter a different relationship with running itself. One where running exists to serve the brand rather than the community. Where measurement shifts from collective to individual. Where what matters is not that you ran but that you were seen running in the right shoes.

Nike wanted to buy her image. But more than that they wanted to buy the meaning of what she was doing and rewrite it. Translate a Rarámuri woman who runs into an athlete who happens to be Rarámuri. Let the adjective slide from essence to modifier. Let the meaning drain away even as the image remained profitable.

She understood this.

She said no.

V

The sandals mean this:

Your people have been running for longer than anyone can remember. Rarámuri translates roughly to “those who run fast” or “foot runners.” The practice is the name. They ran to hunt. They ran to communicate between settlements scattered across terrain so rugged that pack animals were useless. They ran in ceremonies that lasted days.

When the Spanish came in the sixteenth century the Rarámuri ran deeper into the Copper Canyon, into the Sierra Madre Occidental, into places so remote and inhospitable that the colonizers decided they were not worth pursuing. This became survival strategy. When threatened, run deeper. When the missionaries came, run. When the silver miners came, run. When Pancho Villa came, run. When the logging companies came, run.

They ran until there was nowhere left to run.

The sandals,yucca fiber or leather or tire rubber,have always been the technology that made running possible. Not shoes as fashion. Not shoes as status. Shoes as pure function. Minimal material between foot and ground. Maximum durability from whatever is available. The design has not changed in essentials for centuries because it does not need to change.

To abandon them for Nike shoes would be to accept that five hundred years of knowledge is inferior to what engineers in Oregon developed in the past decade. To accept that survival is less valid than optimization. To accept that the people who ran from genocide and colonization and extraction did so in the wrong footwear.

It would be to accept that they were wrong about everything.

VI

The Rarámuri are losing.

I state this flatly because it is true and because we do not serve anyone by pretending otherwise. The cartels are winning. The forests are burning. The communities are emptying. The governance structures are collapsing. The young people are being pulled into the drug economy or fleeing to cities where they will not raise their children speaking Rarámuri.

In twenty years there may not be Rarámuri runners. There may not be Rarámuri.

María Lorena Ramírez saying no to Nike did not stop this. It will not stop this. Her sandals, however perfect their design, however validated by her victories, will not deflect bullets or make rain or convince the cartels to leave her people alone.

But here is what her refusal means:

In the face of forces trying to erase her people, she refused to erase herself. When offered millions to participate in her own commodification, to let Nike rewrite what her running means and who she runs for, she said no. Not politely. Not with apologies. Not with gratitude for the opportunity.

Just no.

The people who wear your shoes are always behind me. I do not need what you are selling. I do not want what you are offering. I am not the story you want to tell.

She was twenty-two years old and she chose herself. Her people. Her sandals. Her way of running that does not exist to sell anything, that cannot be separated from everything else she is.

The refusal is not a single moment. It is a practice. A daily choice to remain herself even as the world offers increasingly desperate reasons to become someone else. Every time she laces up those huaraches. Every time she runs in her traditional skirt. Every time she distributes the prize money. Every time she does these things she is saying no again.

To Nike. To the cartels. To the machinery of erasure. To everyone who thinks Indigenous people exist to be lessons or symbols or content. To everyone who thinks survival should come with better aesthetics and corporate sponsorship.

She said no to all of it.

VII

The canyons receive her footfalls as they have received the footfalls of her people since before there were Spanish to run from, before there were cartels to flee, before running became something that could be monetized and marketed and transformed into content.

The sandals wear down slowly. Rubber against stone. Mile after mile. When they do she will make new ones. There are always old tires. There is always someone who knows how.

Nike will find other athletes. The machine requires feeding. It does not stop because one woman says no.

But she said it anyway.

She keeps saying it.

I think about this often. I think about what it means to refuse in the face of certain loss. I think about what it means to remain yourself when remaining yourself changes nothing about the forces arrayed against you. I think about twenty-two-year-old María Lorena Ramírez looking at millions of pesos and saying no, saying it clearly, saying it in a way that could not be misunderstood.

The refusal was not strategic. It was not calculated to produce some better outcome. It was simply the only thing she could do and still be who she is.

Some things cannot be bought.

Some things should not be sold.

She understood this.

She ran in her sandals made from garbage and she won.

