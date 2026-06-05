Buy Me a Coffee

She would stand in the doorway with her hands in her pockets, and if you looked closely you could see her watching us. Not anxiously. Not worrying in that way she worried when we were gone, when she couldn’t see us, when vigilance required phone calls and questions and getting too far into our lives. When we were there, in front of her, she would just watch. And she would be happy.

She was happy watching us be the life of the party, the center of the room, the ones people listened to. She would step back and let us shine, and her happiness was in the stepping back, in the watching, in seeing her children be confident and alive and unafraid in ways she had never been allowed to be.

The doorway was not defeat. The doorway was the best seat in the house.

My mother was born in 1927 in Galveston, Texas, daughter of a woman who was one of the first female pharmacists in America and a man named Bill who quit school in third grade and never worked a day after that. She survived whatever she survived there…I will never know what, will never have language for what she would not speak…and she moved to western Nebraska in the early forties and married my father when he came back from the great war and built a life out of what was available, which was not much, which was almost nothing, which she made into enough through sheer refusal to let limitation be the final word.

She looked like Loretta Young. Thick dark auburn hair that caught the light. The kind of beauty that made people look twice, that should have opened doors. She could make anyone feel at ease. Strangers loved her instantly. At the pharmacy where she worked, several pharmacies over the years, all of them places where they knew her mother, where she was always introduced as “you know, her daughter,” she had a gift for making people comfortable. She remembered their children’s names, asked about the grandson in Omaha, the daughter in Denver. The customers loved her. The pharmacists relied on her. She would come home and her face would be different, alive in a way it never was at home, lit from the inside by the simple fact of being necessary to people who appreciated what she could do.

She needed that light. She needed cafes and restaurants and the Elks club where she played pickle board. She needed to go out, to be among people, to be the version of herself that worked. When my father traveled she would pour two fingers of Canadian Club into a rocks glass and she would want to go out to eat. Not to escape…she was never trying to escape us. She was insisting on having something that was hers, some small piece of a life that was about her capacity to be charming and capable and good company. The whiskey was permission. The going out was necessity.

She loved to go out to eat. Nice places when there was money, cafes when there wasn’t, anywhere with a menu and a waitress who might remember her name. She would sit across from my father…who she loved but never touched, who she chose but could not hold, and she would order and eat and be served, and this was not extravagance. This was her insisting she deserved this one small thing, this hour or two of being somewhere other than the house, the kitchen, the doorway where she stood with her hands in her pockets watching Nebraska stretch out forever under a sky too large to comprehend.

At home she cooked the food of the 1960s. Pot roast. Pork chops. Mashed potatoes. Green beans from a can. Jello salads. Casseroles. Nothing fancy. Nothing that would make anyone call her a great cook. But the food was there. Every night. The table was set. The family was fed. Holidays happened because she made them happen. Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter, she prepared, she cooked, she made sure there was enough, made sure we were together, made sure the rituals that hold families together actually happened.

And then she would step back.

She would let us be the life of it. Let us tell the stories, make the jokes, command the attention. She would watch from the doorway or the edge of the room, and if you caught her face in those moments…if you looked away from the center of things and found her at the periphery…you would see something you didn’t see other times. Peace, maybe. Or satisfaction. The particular happiness of someone who has made something happen and can now watch it unfold without needing to be the center of it.

She was happy watching us shine.

She had so little that was hers. She could not say I love you. She could not touch my father. She worked as an assistant in her mother’s profession. She called her father Bill in a flat careful voice that marked distance she needed to survive. She drank beer in the afternoons and Canadian Club when my father traveled and she stood in doorways with her hands in her pockets looking out at distances that had no end.

But she never missed a birthday. Never missed an anniversary. The cards came without fail, every one of them, signed in her careful handwriting. She could not say love but she could do what love required.

But when we were there, in front of her, being confident and alive and the center of attention, she would watch. And she would be happy. She would let us take up all the space in the room. She would let us be big. And her happiness was in the letting, in the making space, in the stepping back so we could step forward.

She loved to iron. My bell bottoms had creases in them sharp enough to cut. She would spend an hour getting them exactly right. She was pressing those creases so we would go into the world looking sharp, looking cared for, looking like someone loved us enough to spend an hour making fabric perfect. And when we walked into a room wearing those bell bottoms with their knife-edge creases, she could stand at the edge and watch us be confident, be the life of the party, be unafraid. And she would be happy.

She would do anything for us. If we needed money she got it, no matter how, no matter what it required. If we needed help she helped. If we needed her she was there. But she would not take credit. She would not make it about her. She would do the thing that needed doing and then step back and let us be big, let us be the center, let us be the life of it.

When people came over…family, friends, neighbors…she would prepare. The house would be clean. The food would be ready. The table would be set. And then she would fade to the edge. She would let us be the hosts, the storytellers, the ones people paid attention to. She would watch from the doorway with her hands in her pockets, and if you looked at her face you would see something rare: contentment. The deep satisfaction of someone who has done the work of making something happen and can now watch it be exactly what she hoped it would be.

She worried about us when we were gone. Called too often. Asked too many questions. Got too far into our lives in ways that felt suffocating. But when we were there, when she could see us, when we were in front of her being confident and alive, the worrying stopped. She could just watch. She could be happy. She could see that we were okay, that we were more than okay, that we were thriving in ways she had made possible by stepping back, by making room, by doing the invisible work that let us be visible.

The pharmacy customers loved her. The waitresses at the cafes knew her name. The people at the Elks club were glad when she showed up to play pickle board. She had this gift for making people comfortable, for seeing what they needed and giving it to them. But at home, with us, the gift worked differently. At home she made us comfortable by disappearing. By being at the edge instead of the center. By watching us be big without needing to be big herself.

She stood in doorways for forty years. Hands in her pockets. Looking out at Nebraska where the wind bends the cottonwoods permanent east. And when we were there, when we were in front of her being the life of the party or the situation or the room, she would watch. And she would be happy.

Just happy. Watching us shine.

She died in 1997. She was seventy years old. On the way to her funeral, Green Day’s “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” came on the radio and I pulled over and cried because all I wanted to know was whether her life had been okay for her. Whether the pharmacy was enough. Whether the cafes and the Canadian Club and the Elks club were enough. Whether standing in doorways watching us be confident and alive was enough.

I think it was. I hope it was.

I think she found her happiness in the stepping back. In the making room. In the watching us be everything she couldn’t be and being genuinely happy…not resentful, not envious, not bitter…that we could be it. She cooked unremarkable food and pressed our clothes with perfect creases and got us money when we needed it and worried about us too much and called too often and could not say I love you but made us feel loved anyway by the sheer force of her presence at the edge of our lives, holding steady, watching us shine.

She let us be the life of the party. She let us be confident and loud and the center of attention. She let us take up space she had never been allowed to take up.

The light would come through the doorway, late afternoon light, the kind that’s warm and slanted and makes everything look softer than it is, and she would be standing there. Watching us. And if you caught her face in that moment, if you looked away from the center of things and found her at the periphery, you would see it: happiness. Simple. Uncomplicated. The deep satisfaction of someone who has done exactly what she set out to do.

She made room for us. She stepped back so we could step forward. She stood in doorways and watched us be big.

And she was happy.

I hope she knew it.

I hope she understood that the stepping back was not defeat but gift. That the happiness she found watching us shine was as valid as any happiness found at the center of things. That making room for other people to be big is its own kind of bigness.

I loved her so much.

I hope she had the time of her life.

Buy Me a Coffee

If this found you at the right moment, consider becoming a paid subscriber. I write pieces like this one, about the people we come from, the lives they lived, the things they couldn’t say and did anyway. It costs less than a meal at a cafe. My mother would have approved of that comparison.