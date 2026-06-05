Tom Joad - Scottsbluff

Tom Joad - Scottsbluff

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Eleanor Klebonis's avatar
Eleanor Klebonis
17h

I think that’s the way parents were back then. They didn’t say “I love you” because they took it for granted that you knew. My mom was born in 1920 and she lived to be 101. I never doubted that my parents loved me and my siblings, however, when I became a parent, I wanted my kids to hear it from my mouth just in case someday they wondered. Actions don’t lie like words can, though. This is a beautiful tribute to your mom. She is lucky to have had a child that loved her so much in return.

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Churchlady320's avatar
Churchlady320
13h

My mother, in Nebraska but not of it, did what your mother did, but in resentment, anger, and the discovery that being a mother was alien to her. Her sisters were both career women in the 1930s and on. She sneered at that. She married my wonderful father, who loved her despite herself, and after the war and they found a place to live outside Chicago, she discovered motherhood was not for her.

She never stood in the doorway to enjoy me and my brother. She judged us. We were proof she was better than her sisters but intrinsically we were pains. Motherhood does require love and liking of your children at least somewhere in there, but we were to be symbols of her womanly perfection - only we weren't perfect. So for a time she immersed herself in being the perfect housewife until my father's Parkinson's made it clear she might need a source of income if it took him. It didn't. He outlived her, but she got an MA, taught school, and we were OK.

The teaching was to her what the pharmacy was to your mother - engagement with others. She could love and care about her students. That didn't extend to us. Emotional display is much easier than emotional intimacy. She loved my Dad but resented his disease even though they had a good life. It just wasn't perfect as she fantasized it. She wasn't grateful he did so well. She was angry he couldn't do it all. As his Parkinson's progressed, she came to resent him as she did everyone else. Fortunately, he never noticed.

She is the bitter side of the Plains. She was the bent cottonwood that finally breaks. She loved nothing and no one toward the end of her days. In exasperation, I finally said to her, "You have had a wonderful life", and, to my surprise, she agreed. This was about three months before her death, so at least there was that. But she broke everyone around her but my Dad. And the world returned the favor.

A friend raised in South Dakota speaks of his mother as you do yours. She had dreams unfulfilled, a tough man to love for a husband, and six unruly kids. She was a terrible cook because it bored her. When smoke poured out the kitchen door, the kids yelled, "Dinner's ready". But despite it all she was unbroken like your mother was unbroken, and she loved her kids, and they knew it.

Who can say why some people keep love in their hearts even when they've been harmed and others, not even harmed, cannot? I admire your mother more than I can say for having come from hardship and not passing it on to you. I've known many women like your mother and grew from their capacity for kindness to me. My mother grew up in NE, loved it, loved the Plains, but she was not OF it. I wish she had been. She would have been so much happier a person if it got into her blood, not just her mind. I never cried when she died. I never will. She left me many good things though - and one of them was regard for NE and the Plains. The love though, came from my Dad. Her loss.

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