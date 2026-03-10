Drawing by Barry Blitt

Buy Me a Coffee

She does not kill him in the morning.

This is, in the accounting she keeps, her primary daily accomplishment. The one she measures everything else against. She wakes at 5:47 a.m. because she has not needed an alarm since 2019, because her body learned somewhere in that second year that the nights here end at 5:47 whether she is ready or not. She dresses in pale blue and she does not kill him and she passes Mrs. Kern in the hallway and she does not kill him and by the time she reaches her office at eight she has already survived the hardest part of the day.

The rest is maintenance.

It is a discipline, not killing him. Not a feeling…not anymore. Feelings are not useful here and have not been for years. What is useful: precision. Patience. The understanding, acquired over two and a half decades of close observation, that timing is the only variable still under her control.

The timing is not right.

She knows how close she is.

The Construction

He is still sleeping when she dresses.

This is the rule she made for herself twenty-six years ago: be dressed before he opens his eyes. She made it in the second year, in a winter she has filed so far from reach that only the rule itself remains, which is all she needs from it. Not because she fears him. Because the unfinished version of herself belongs to no one, least of all a man who has been, since somewhere around 2018, steadily becoming someone she cannot quite recognize from the man she chose.

She chose him deliberately. She wants to be precise about this. She was twenty-eight, she had priced every available option in the room, and she selected the best one. The man in the too-tight suit who was loud in a way she understood then as a kind of announcement: I will always be louder than whatever you are hiding. She needed that. She calculated correctly. She has always calculated correctly.

The dragon covers her entire back. Black ink, Ljubljana, age twenty-two, a man who did not ask questions. It is enormous and it has never been photographed. Twenty-six years in the most photographed building in the world and she has never once appeared in a backless dress.

She has many things she keeps covered.

The knife goes into its sheath on her inner thigh. She has carried one since she was nineteen, in a country where this was not unusual for a woman who was paying attention. The first was a gift from a man who understood gifts as debts. She took the knife and declined the debt. She has been declining it ever since. She runs her thumb along the flat of the blade the way another woman might check her watch…reflex, not ceremony. The ceremony came later. The ceremony is the morning and the pale blue dress and Mrs. Kern and the eight hours of performance that follows.

She does not examine what the knife means to her. She stopped examining herself at twenty-three. Examination is not useful. What is useful: the knife, the dragon, the timeline she has been running since 2017, the foundation structures that are now complete in three jurisdictions, and the fact that she has been negotiating for two years with parties who understand exactly what she has and exactly what it is worth.

She opens her office door at eight-oh-three.

Her assistant, Elena, who has been with her for seven years and who knows more than anyone alive except her attorney, sets a coffee on the desk without being asked. They have the particular understanding of women who have organized their professional lives around the maintenance of a single man’s image and who are too intelligent to pretend this is something other than what it is.

What it is, this morning, is seventeen hours until she can close the door and be alone.

The Protocol

Through the wall she can hear him.

This is what he sounds like at 6:52 a.m., which is five minutes after his scheduled wake time, which means the overnight aide did not administer the morning medications on schedule and someone will hear about this by nine: a television at full volume, syllables losing their architecture, the words detaching from whatever they were trying to say. “The windmills…they…WINDMILLS.” Then silence. Then the crinkling of a bag, a fast food bag that one of the overnight aides left within reach because this is what the most powerful country in the world has come to: a man eating cold french fries alone in the dark, talking to the television about windmills. Then, lower, to no one: “My uncle. MIT. Good genes. Very good genes. The nuclear.”

She has heard this before. She has heard all of it before. The windmills. The uncle. The concrete story from 1987 where a man named Jimmy or possibly Jerry said “Sir” and then said something about rebar. She could perform it herself now, the whole production, if she needed to. She has filed it under cognitive baseline, current, and cross-referenced it against cognitive baseline, 2020, and the gap between those two files is something she has shared with no one, including her attorney, including Elena, including the three doctors who have examined him privately and whose reports live in a safe in her lawyer’s office.

She knows what is in those reports. She knew before they were written.

The shouting resolves itself into something quieter. This is the signal.

“He’s up,” she hears the chief of staff say through the wall’s inadequate insulation, and then, more quietly, to whoever is on the other end of his phone: “Disoriented. We can work with disoriented.”

She takes a sip of coffee.

She has been working with disoriented for four years. She has become, without anyone acknowledging it or putting it in any official document or paying her anything additional for it, the most essential component of the mechanism they have built around him. She is the translation layer between the man he believes he still is and the performance the staff requires him to produce. She is the one who finishes his sentences at state dinners in ways that sound like warmth but are actually correction. She is the one who steers him back to the table when he begins heading for the door. She is the one who learned, eighteen months ago, that touching his left arm makes him compliant in a way that touching his right arm does not, for reasons she has never examined because examining them would require feeling something about them.

She feels nothing about them. This is a choice she makes every morning at 5:47 a.m. and renews every hour throughout the day.

It is the most disciplined thing she does, which is saying something, because she is the most disciplined person in any room she enters and she has entered some very disciplined rooms.

The Man

This morning the bathroom door is open wider than it should be.

Mrs. Kern is not here yet. Mrs. Kern arrives at seven-fifteen. It is seven-oh-four.

She stops in the hallway. She looks.

He is standing at the mirror, naked. Not partially dressed, not in a robe…naked, the full unhidden fact of him, the body that the suits and the careful lighting and twenty-six years of managed presentation have been working around: the soft collapse of it, the sallow skin, the chest that has gone somewhere south of itself, the loose and abundant flesh of a man who has never been told no by anyone including his own body until recently, when his body began telling him things he cannot hear. He has gotten into Mrs. Kern’s bag, which was left on the counter, and he has the adhesive in one hand and a panel of synthetic hair in the other, pale gold shading to white, and he is pressing it to his scalp with his palm the way a child applies a bandage… flat, without technique, without any understanding of the architecture that makes the construction work. The panel sits lopsided on the bare crown of his head. He is talking to the mirror while he does this. She cannot hear the words but she can see the shape of them: the chin lifting, the mouth moving through something that is performing confidence for an audience of one, who is also the performance, who cannot see the back of his own head, who does not know it is wrong.

He looks, from the hallway, like a very old man who is very afraid and has no idea that he is either of these things.

She stands there for four seconds. She counts them. This is not sentiment. This is data: four seconds is the longest she has looked at anything she did not need to look at in six years.

Then she walks on.

Mrs. Kern will arrive at seven-fifteen and find the adhesive on the counter and say nothing and rebuild the construction from the beginning and he will look in the mirror at the result and believe, as he has always believed, that what he sees is what is there. This is not new. This is every morning. The difference today is only the door, which was open at an angle it is not usually open, and which showed her something she has spent four years successfully not seeing.

She goes to her office. She begins to work. She does not think about what she saw.

The Monitor

She watches the Cabinet meeting from a feed she is not supposed to have.

She watches him the way she watches everything: without sentiment, with the particular attention of a woman who learned young that information is the only currency that cannot be devalued. She acquired the feed in the third month of the administration through a channel she will not describe, and she has watched it every week since. Not because she needs to know what he says. She knows what he says.

She is watching the Vice President.

This has been true for eight months. Eight months ago she noticed something that she catalogued immediately and has not stopped cataloguing since: the Vice President is no longer waiting. He has moved from patience to preparation, from outlasting to replacing, and the shift is visible only if you know what you are looking for, which most people in this building do not, because most people in this building are watching the man at the head of the table and not the man at his right hand who is slowly, carefully, building a structure of his own.

She has seen this structure taking shape the way you see weather coming from a long distance: the Cabinet placements over the past four months, three positions filled with people who answer to him rather than to the chief of staff. The foreign calls that do not appear on the official schedule she has access to but do appear on the secondary schedule she obtained last month through Elena. The meeting two weeks ago with the Senate majority leader that was logged as a social engagement and lasted three hours. The specific way he speaks about the president in those meetings, never disrespectful, never impatient, always with the careful present tense of a man who is describing something that is still useful. Once, in a meeting she has watched four times now, she saw him glance at his phone under the table. One look, two seconds, put it away. He has never done it before or since. She has been thinking about that glance for three months.

He is not planning a coup. He is planning a transition. This is worse. A coup leaves evidence. A transition leaves a legacy.

She has been building something on him for six months. Not leverage exactly,leverage implies a single point of pressure, and what she has assembled is more comprehensive than that. What she has is the shape of his arrangement, documented across eleven separate files, maintained by two people who do not know about each other, held in structures that will survive her if something happens to her. She has made certain he understands this, not directly…never directly…but through a conversation at a state dinner four months ago where she mentioned, casually, the name of a person he believed no one knew he knew, and watched his face do the thing faces do when they understand that the room they thought they were alone in has always had someone else in it.

He has not moved against her husband since then.

He will again. She knows this. She is prepared for it.

Through the monitor: “My uncle was at MIT. Very smart. He explained the nuclear. The nuclear is very powerful. People don’t understand how powerful. I understand it because of the genes.”

The Cabinet members have the stillness of people who have learned to manage their faces. The Secretary of Housing, who is new, has not learned this yet. She watches him with something behind her eyes that moves and then goes still, like an animal deciding whether to run.

The Vice President clears his throat. His expression is patient, is practiced, is the face of a man who has made peace with the long game. She watches his hands. His hands are still. His hands are always still. She has never once seen him fidget, check his phone, exchange a glance with a colleague. He performs attention the way she performs warmth,completely, without remainder, leaving nothing for anyone to read. He does not believe that a woman who stands at the far end of a table touching her husband’s arm is running anything.

She turns off the monitor. She goes back to work.

How She Got Here

There was a party in Manhattan in 1998 and a man who introduced them, and he said you two should know each other, which is the kind of thing you say when everyone in the room understands the shape of what is being arranged but no one will name it.

She understood the shape. She walked through the door.

She made the calculation: this man is going somewhere. This man has money. This man is so completely in love with his own reflection that he will never look closely at mine.

She was right. She has always been right.

The man who made the introduction did not fare well, eventually. This was not surprising to her. She had read the room in 1998 the way she reads all rooms…completely, once, filed and cross-referenced… and what she saw there was the specific shape of a thing that ends badly for almost everyone inside it. That it ended when it did, in the way that it did, was convenient for a number of people. She was one of them.

She does not think about this. It is a closed file.

She thinks about the timeline. The foundation. London. The legal structures, which are complete.

She slept extremely well on the night of August 10, 2019. She has slept well on very few nights in the past twenty-six years.

She is aware that she does not think about this.

The Body

She must, on certain occasions, be near him.

There is an event at six,a reception, donors, the usual arrangement of people who have paid to stand in a room with a man they are beginning to understand is not running anything but who controls, through the fact of his title, whether their interests are protected or destroyed. She will stand beside him. She will touch his left arm at the correct moment. She will smile.

She has been preparing for this since she dressed this morning. The preparation is not emotional. It is logistical, the same way a surgeon prepares for a procedure she has done many times: she runs the protocol, she anticipates the variables, she is ready.

What she is not ready for, and has never been ready for, is the smell.

It is a specific smell. It is the cologne he has worn since 1993, which she once, briefly, in 1998 and into 1999, did not mind, underneath which is now something else: the medication sweat, the fast food, the particular sweetness of a body that is not well being maintained by people whose job is to ensure it appears well. Up close, at the arm-touching distance, that is when she gets the full register of it. Old and sweet and chemical and underneath all of that something stale that no cologne addresses, that no staff member will ever mention, that the cameras cannot capture but that she carries home in her sinuses like evidence.

She stands beside him at these events and she finds, reliably, the same thought arriving: the four seconds in the hallway this morning. The lopsided panel of hair. The palm pressing synthetic fibers to bare scalp. The mouth moving at the mirror, performing confidence for an audience of one, who was also the performance, who could not see the back of his own head.

She puts it away.

She produces the expression.

She touches the left arm.

The Dinner

Seven o’clock. Candles. The Atlantic City story for the third time this week.

He is at the far end, which is usual. He is having a good night, which is unusual enough that she noticed it when he walked in…something sharper in the eyes, something that resembles the man she calculated in 1998 was worth the investment. The window is open, the staff calls it a window, the hours when the medication is working correctly and he is more present, more himself, before the afternoon’s fading and the evening’s sedatives return him to something softer and harder to reach at the same time.

He looks at her.

This happens sometimes. The management parts, the handlers recede, and the man underneath,the loud one who filled the room and made it seem like a gift…looks at her. Actually at her. Not at the performance she has been running for twenty-six years but at whatever she was at twenty-eight when she thought: yes, fine, this will do.

She finds, in this moment, the only thing that frightens her.

Not the Vice President. Not the timeline slipping. Not the eleven files and whether they are enough. What frightens her is this: that when he looks at her like this, across the candles, through the wreckage of what he has become, she can still see the calculation she made in 1998 was correct. He was exactly what she needed. He worked. The plan has worked. And that means the plan was always this…the bathroom this morning, the smell at the reception, the left arm, the four seconds in the hallway…all of it was priced in at twenty-eight and she paid it and she is still paying it and she chose this.

Izbrala sem to, she thinks, in the language she keeps only inside her own head. Sama sem izbrala.

The moment passes. He turns back to the Atlantic City story. The man underneath goes back to wherever he goes.

She takes a sip of wine. She produces the expression.

She is very good at this.

The Night

She removes the day.

The makeup comes off in the order she has always done it, since before she came to this building, since before she came to this country…a ritual that belongs entirely to her, that no photographer has captured, that she performs in the language she sometimes speaks only inside her own head because it is the one place he has never been and cannot reach.

She looks at herself.

Through the wall: a game show. The live applause of a studio audience thirty years dead.

She thinks about the timeline.

The foundation is complete. The money is in structures so clean that no investigation will find more than it is meant to find. She has had three separate attorneys review the architecture and all three said the same thing in different words, which is that whoever built this was not leaving unprepared. Her son is applying to universities in Edinburgh and London. She has been quietly subsidizing his interest in marine biology for two years, because a son studying fish off the Scottish coast is a son who is not in this building, not inside the gravity of this name, not present for whatever comes next for this name. He sent her a photograph last month of a cuttlefish he had dissected, labeled in his careful handwriting, and she has not looked at it again because looking at it again is not something she can afford to do yet, because it sits at the intersection of what she built and what it cost, and that intersection is not a place she can stand for long.

She thinks about the Vice President.

She thinks about the call she will make tomorrow morning, four minutes, from a phone she does not own, to a number that will not exist by afternoon. She thinks about the name she will say on that call, a name the Vice President has heard before, at a state dinner four months ago, coming out of her mouth in a sentence that was not a threat and was a threat. She thinks about whether that is still enough, whether it will hold through what she needs it to hold through, whether the eleven files are positioned correctly or whether she needs a twelfth.

She needs a twelfth.

She makes a note. She sends it to no one. She will carry it in her head until morning.

Through the wall the game show applause swells and then a new program begins, and underneath those voices she can hear him,the crinkle of a bag, the low muttering, the television turned up louder as if volume is the same as clarity. He is awake. He will be awake until 2 a.m., eating things he should not eat, calling people from a phone the staff believes is secured, reaching for names that keep moving away from him in the dark.

She does not kill him.

This is, still, the discipline. Still the primary accomplishment. Still the thing she measures everything else against. Not because she has forgiven him anything. Not because she has forgotten the four seconds this morning or the smell at the reception or the twenty-six years of pale blue dresses and correct expressions and left arm, left arm, always the left arm. Not because she pities him, standing naked at the mirror, pressing the panel to his scalp, performing for a reflection that will not tell him the truth.

But because the plan is almost complete, and what she wants now is not what she wanted at thirty-two, and what she wanted at thirty-two is in a file she has not opened since, and what she wants now is simply to be done.

She picks up the knife from the nightstand. She has held it differently at different points in this building…with intention, with a specific room in mind, with the cold arithmetic of timing. She holds it now without any of that. Sets it back down beside the photograph she has not looked at again, the one with the cuttlefish and the careful handwriting, and she thinks, for just a moment, about a boy in Edinburgh who does not know what his mother has built or what it cost or what it is for, who sends her photographs of things he has dissected and labels them neatly and does not know that this…all of this…has been, in part, for him.

She will look at the photograph when it is over.

That is the destination. Not London. Not the foundation. Not the clean money or the closed files or the distance from this building.

The photograph, when she can afford to look at it.

She closes her eyes.

Through the wall: “Macron said…he called me…he said, ‘Sir’…”

Tomorrow, she thinks. Or the day after. Or the day after that.

Vem. Vedno sem vedela.

She goes to sleep.

Buy Me a Coffee

You made it to the end. That means something. I write these pieces for people like you…the ones who stay. If you want to keep reading, becoming a paid subscriber is how you make that happen. Good writing takes time, and your support is what buys it.

Next up: The Vice President. The man at the right hand. The one who never fidgets, never glances, never gives anything away. Or so she thinks.

I’d love to have you there for it.