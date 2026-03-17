Tom Joad - Scottsbluff

Tom Joad - Scottsbluff

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Lloyd Kilmer's avatar
Lloyd Kilmer
7h

Whew, quite a tale though totally believable. Well done - I suspect this is that calculus that a man like Vance (or whatever his name is) conducts. He's moving on from the neglected boy of Middleton.

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Les Jameson's avatar
Les Jameson
8h

You are a machine, and a good one. Incredible. I have never read anything like it.

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