Drawing by Barry Blitt

Buy Me a Coffee

He has kept the names of everyone in this building who laughed. Not written down,he never writes anything down. Noted. Filed. Kept in the part of him that keeps such things the way a house keeps its load-bearing walls: invisibly, permanently, doing work no one sees until the day the structure is tested. He does not plan to do anything with these names. He simply keeps them, the way you keep a record of what a place cost you, because a place that cost you something should be remembered accurately.

What they are laughing at began on Twitter, July 15, 2024, eleven hundred followers, a post at 2:47 p.m. A fabricated passage from his memoir: sex with an inside-out latex glove shoved between two couch cushions, pages 179 through 181, the citation specific enough to seem real, absurd enough to travel. Pages 179 through 181 describe his time at Ohio State. He was writing about his grandfather. There was no glove. There was no couch. There was a man who had written a sincere book about where he came from, and the sincerity of it, the fact that it read like the kind of memoir where a man might confess anything,was exactly what made the fabrication land.

He built the weapon they used on him. This is the part he has never said out loud.

The Associated Press published a fact check,seven words in the headline, the last four Did Not Have Sex With a Couch,then retracted it, said it hadn’t gone through standard editing, and the retraction made it ten times worse. Now there was a news event, a story about the story, and every outlet covering the retraction had to describe what was being retracted, which meant printing the joke in order to debunk it, which meant three hundred million people read the debunk and remembered only the thing being debunked. The AP killed him with kindness. By the time Tim Walz made the couch joke from the stage of the Democratic National Convention…I can’t wait to debate him. That is, if he’s willing to get off the couch and show up,it had already eaten the year.

They call him the couch fucker. He keeps this the way he keeps everything. Let them laugh. The people who think they understand what he is have never been the people he needed to worry about. He has understood this since he was sixteen years old in Middletown, Ohio, and he is about to prove it in the largest room he has ever entered, and when he does, the people who spent three years laughing will understand, too late, that they were laughing at the costume. The costume is the point. It has always been the point.

The Morning

He is awake at four forty-seven. The bedroom is dark. His wife breathes beside him with the particular steadiness of someone who learned long ago not to wait up. He lies still for thirty seconds in the discipline of a man who has decided that the day begins when he decides it begins, then rises without using his hands on the mattress, a small thing, practiced, invisible unless you are looking for it, and the people in this building are not looking for him, which is the condition he has maintained for two years and intends to maintain for eight more months. He makes his own coffee. The kitchen at four forty-seven smells like nothing yet, like the absence of the day’s accumulation, the staff, the schedules, the invisible ledger of favors owed and favors outstanding that is the actual currency of this building. He makes the coffee himself because the staff would remember making it, would feel, in the way people who serve powerful men always feel, that the service created a thread of debt running between them. He does not carry threads. He has spent twenty years watching powerful men mistake their debts for relationships and the same twenty years declining to make the same mistake. He drinks it at the window. Outside: the city still gathering itself toward morning, a few lit offices, the particular quality of darkness that is not emptiness but potential. He has liked this hour since he was eleven in Middletown, since the mornings were the only hours that belonged to whoever claimed them first. He claimed them first then. He claims them first now. Some things are not strategy. Some things are just who you are before anyone is watching.

He thinks about the board. Not the Cabinet meeting at ten, not the governors’ call at two, those are the surface, the visible layer, the game everyone in this building believes they are playing. Underneath is the architecture: fourteen months of placement and positioning, eleven people in eleven positions, a document moving toward implementation drafted eighteen months ago, a Senate majority leader who came to a meeting with a list of twelve names and left understanding, without being told, that his future was now a tributary of what came next.

The board is almost complete. He sets down the cup. He picks up his wallet from the counter where it sits between the coffee maker and the window, the same wallet for six years, the leather worn soft at the edges in the specific way of things handled daily without being used. The same card inside it, unread this morning as it was unread yesterday and the morning before that. His thumb moves once across the leather. He sets the wallet back down. He rinses the cup. He goes upstairs so quietly that his wife does not stir, which is a trick he has been performing for nineteen years and which he does not think about performing, which is what makes it a trick.

The Demonstration

At seven-fifteen he has a meeting that does not appear on any schedule. The young man who comes is twenty-seven, worked at Palantir for three years before a conversation that was not a conversation moved him to the VP’s office on an arrangement that is not technically an arrangement. He carries a government-issued laptop running a platform called Foundry, Palantir’s civilian product, currently integrated with the IRS, DHS, HHS, the Social Security Administration, and systems in fourteen other federal agencies. The integrations were not built by this administration. They were built the way all permanent things are built: incrementally, quietly, across enough administrations that no single one can be assigned the credit or the blame, growing the way roots grow, invisible until the tree is already too large to move.

“Walk me through it,” the VP says. “Not the overview. The actual capability.” The young man opens the laptop. He types a name. A woman in Columbus, Ohio. Forty-one years old. Grade school teacher. PTA co-chair. No criminal record, no flags, not a person anyone in this building has ever heard of or has any reason to look at. The screen assembles her. Her location for three years, pulled from her phone’s passive data and cross-referenced with license plate readers: she takes the same route to school every weekday, stops at the same gas station on Thursdays, visited a clinic on the east side four times last spring on days whose pattern suggests a recurring medical issue. Her tax returns through the IRS integration: her salary, her husband’s, a forty-dollar donation to a civil liberties organization in 2023. Her insurance claims through HHS: the shape of what she has spent inferring a diagnosis she has discussed with no one in any database. Her social graph: 847 connections, three degrees, including two who appear in a DHS file for reasons that are sealed. Her face, driver’s license, school directory, a photo from a public event six months ago, identified in 0.3 seconds. The VP looks at the screen for a long time. “She knows none of this exists,” he says. “No, sir.” “Could she find out?” “Not through any process available to a private citizen.” He nods once. Then: “Run mine.” The young man hesitates. “Sir …” “Run mine.” The young man runs his. The VP reads it the way he reads everything: once, completely, without expression. He sees the things he expected and two things he didn’t. He notes the two things in the room inside the room. He closes the laptop. “Good,” he says.

The young man leaves. The VP sits alone in the building’s hum, the frequency of people managing other people managing other people managing a man one floor up who is, right now, almost certainly watching television and talking to it about windmills. He thinks about the woman in Columbus. She donated forty dollars to an organization that is trying, with its forty dollars at a time, to prevent what is already built and already running and already permanent the way pipes are permanent, you can argue about what flows through them but the pipes remain. The system did not need anyone to decide to watch her. The watching is the default state. This is the thing no one outside this building has absorbed. The press writes about surveillance as if it requires intent, as if someone has to choose to look before the looking happens. The civil liberties lawyers are litigating a world where information lived in filing cabinets. The Cabinet members down the hall believe their encrypted phones are protecting something. Nobody chose to watch the woman in Columbus. She has simply already been seen.

The Feed

The other system works in the opposite direction. He learned about it the same way he learns about most things that matter: not from a briefing, not from a report, but from watching a number move in a direction that required explanation. The number was eighteen-to-twenty-four-year-old male turnout, six counties, three states, up eleven points from 2018, up twenty-two from 2014. The counties had nothing in common geographically. What they had in common was a content ecosystem he had spent fourteen months mapping before anyone else in this building thought to ask why. The young man who comes at eight-fifteen is not the Palantir analyst. This one is twenty-four. He carries his own laptop, not a government one, because what he is about to show does not touch any federal system and is not subject to any disclosure requirement and is not, technically, anything.

“Walk me through it,” the VP says. “Not the overview. The actual mechanism.” The young man opens a dashboard. Not a surveillance tool, a content map. Nodes are platforms. Edges are recommendation flows. Colors indicate ideological direction and most of the edges run one way only. The map shows the architecture of how a boy in Dayton, Ohio, becomes something. It starts with guilt. The search query. How to stop masturbating. Or nofap results. Or porn addiction ruining my life. Three hundred and forty thousand searches per month, indexed, tagged, demographically profiled. The boy is between fourteen and twenty-two. He is, with ninety-one percent probability, already on YouTube, already tracked, already a node in a graph that has been building his profile for months, sometimes years. The query is not the beginning. The query is the moment the boy announces himself, the moment he raises his hand and says: I am ashamed of something. I am looking for a structure. I am available. Then the algorithm does what the algorithm does. The first content is clean, fitness, self-improvement, the language of discipline as salvation. Muscle-bound men with ten million subscribers who speak about mastery the way a pastor speaks about grace. The boy doesn’t know he has taken a step. He thinks he has found advice.

Then the vocabulary shifts and weakness becomes a gendered noun and discipline is something only certain kinds of men possess and the word they appears with increasing frequency without a clear antecedent, and the boy is not being told yet who they are, he is being prepared to receive that information, he is being metabolized, and then the pivot, and the best version of yourself now has political coordinates, and women appear as a problem to be solved or a resource to be acquired or an obstacle erected by a system designed to neuter you, and empathy is a vector for manipulation and vulnerability is a liability, and the boy who began by searching in quiet desperation for help with something he was ashamed of has arrived somewhere he could not have named as his destination when he set out. He did not walk here. He was recommended here, one autoplay at a time, by a machine that found the precise angle of his shame and used it as a lever. “Conversion timeline,” the VP says. Not a question. “Entry to first political content: median eleven days. Entry to sustained political engagement: median forty-three.” Forty-three days from a teenage boy typing his shame into a search bar to a teenage boy who has found his people, his framework, his enemy. Who has been told that his loneliness is not a personal failure but a political one. That the system was engineered to make him feel exactly this way, and that his rage is not a symptom but a diagnosis, and that the diagnosis has a name and the name has a movement and the movement has a man at the top of it who looks like the father the content has been telling him he was owed. The VP closes the laptop. Something moves in his chest that he does not look at. He notes it the way you note weather, present, then gone, sky clear. He does not feel anything about the boy in Dayton. He does not not feel anything. Feeling is not a useful input and he has been declining to process it for long enough that the distinction has ceased to matter.

What is actionable: the feed is infrastructure. It is the intake valve on the same system that the Foundry platform is the output of. The boy enters the feed as a node with a shame query and exits it as a voter with a fixed profile. The Foundry system assembles the woman in Columbus from the outside, license plates, insurance claims, the forty-dollar donation. The content ecosystem assembles the boy in Dayton from the inside, from his own search history, his own watch time, his own most-replayed moments. The two systems have never been formally connected. They do not need to be. They are solving the same problem from different directions.

He has not built either of them. He has simply understood, earlier than almost anyone in this building, that the question of who wins elections is less important in the long run than the question of who controls the infrastructure elections run through. And the feed is infrastructure as surely as the pipes are pipes. And no one who built it has any interest in turning it off, because the boy who arrives at the far end of the pipeline is an asset, is a voter, is a unit of engagement that generates revenue for the platforms regardless of where his vote lands, which means the platforms have no incentive to interrupt the process, which means forty-three days, which means the boy in Dayton who wanted to be better is now angry in a direction that benefits everyone in this building except the ones who don’t yet know it. He stands. He thanks the young man in the way he thanks everyone: completely, without remainder.

The young man leaves. The VP sits alone with the two systems for a moment, the platform that assembled the woman in Columbus without anyone deciding to watch her, and the content map that assembled the boy in Dayton without anyone deciding to radicalize him. He thinks about the word infrastructure. He thinks about pipes. He thinks about the thing that cannot be challenged in court, which is that when the watching is the default state and the radicalization is the default recommendation, there is no decision to litigate. There is only the system, running, assembling its population, one query at a time, producing the woman and the boy and the eleven counties and the turnout number that a man at four forty-seven in the morning noticed moving in a direction that required explanation. He picks up his wallet. He sets it down. He goes back to work.

The Enemies

Everyone in this building is out to get him. He keeps this the way he keeps everything, filed, updated, maintained without sentiment. Not paranoia. Not grievance. A surveyed landscape. A set of threats organized by capability, timeline, and the specific shape of what each person needs from his failure. The chief of staff needs him irrelevant. Has spent two years managing the VP with the confidence of a man who believes he is succeeding, controlling the president’s schedule and access and believing that control extends to everything in the building, not understanding that one of the things in the building has been watching him memorize the location of the keys.

Three of the eleven placements happened in windows the chief of staff created. He approved those names. He did not know they were the VP’s names because knowing would have required watching the VP instead of managing him, and a man who thinks he is managing you is a man who has already decided he understands you, which is the most useful thing another person can decide.

The VP is grateful for the chief of staff. And then there is the woman in the other wing. Not a tier. A category of her own. He has eleven files on her. She has eleven files on him. She is reaching for a twelfth that is moving in a direction he can track but cannot see the end of, and this, only this, in all of it, is the thing that keeps him at the window at four forty-seven running contingencies instead of thinking about the board. He has a contingency. He is not certain it is enough. Everyone is out to get him. He is already out to get them first.

The Cabinet Meeting

He has watched the president come into rooms for two years and never once let what he sees reach his face, which is the discipline that has cost him most and which he will not examine the cost of because the cost is not a useful input and he optimizes ruthlessly for useful inputs. What he watches is the window. Eighteen months ago it was two hours, ninety minutes before the medication curve began its afternoon fall, thirty more where a careful room could sustain the performance. Now it is closer to sixty. On a bad day, forty-five.

He has been tracking this in his memory with the precision of a man who needs the timeline accurate because the timeline is everything, because there is a window inside the window, his window, the one the past two years have been building toward, and the two are converging, and when they meet the entire architecture either matters or it doesn’t. This morning: confused, but workable. There is a thing it costs him to say workable. He does not examine what it costs.

When the president trails off about the windmills and the uncle at MIT, the VP opens the meeting in the tone he has spent two years calibrating for this room: efficient without impatience, respectful without deference, giving the Cabinet members the thing they need most, which is not leadership but the relief of someone behaving as though everything is normal. He is the functional one. The man at the right hand. The steady hand. He has spent two years hating that phrase with a precision and consistency he has not shown toward any actual enemy. Not because it is wrong. Steadiness is the tool he built deliberately at sixteen when he understood that the most dangerous position in any room is the one nobody is watching, and that the only way to occupy that position is to give them something more interesting to watch.

For two years the most interesting thing in this building has stood at the head of this table, and the VP has been grateful for it, has on specific occasions ensured there was something louder to look at when something quieter needed to happen. The people laughing at the couch are not counting his Cabinet placements. His Cabinet placements are at eleven. The chief of staff believes the number is four. The document signed today was drafted eighteen months ago. He moved it toward this table through a process so incremental that no single step was visible as movement, a word changed in a subcommittee report, a staffer repositioned, a briefing rescheduled so the right person was in the room and the wrong person was not.

The infrastructure language is real, is even necessary. It is also a vehicle for four provisions on pages eleven, fourteen, seventeen, and twenty-two that are not about infrastructure and that nobody in this room has read closely enough to find, because he made sure there was always something louder to look at. He watches the pen shake in the president’s hand. The signature goes down, illegible, legally sufficient, done. He closes his folder and he does not feel anything that he will examine later and he does not feel anything that he will not.

The President

The meeting is at one-fifteen and it is not on any schedule. The president sometimes asks for him in a way that bypasses the machinery, some animal navigation below the level of the managed performance, toward someone the system around him did not select. The VP has arranged to be available when this happens, which requires knowing when it will happen, which requires a person who keeps the president’s informal schedule, what he watches, who he calls, what the day looks like underneath the version the staff produces. The VP has had this person for eight months. The chief of staff does not know. The private dining room is small.

The president is at the table by the window with a Diet Coke and the television on low. The aide at the far wall leaves when the VP enters. The door closes. They are alone. “Sit down,” the president says. The old register, the voice that used to fill rooms without effort, that is still there sometimes, that surfaces from whatever is left the way an object surfaces from water years after it went under. He sits. The president looks at him with the look the staff calls the middle one, not the clear look, not the confused one, not the empty hostile one they fear most, but the fourth look, the one that appears maybe four times a year, the look of a man stranded between the versions of himself, watching from a position slightly outside the normal machinery of his own day. “You moved the infrastructure thing,” the president says. “You signed it, sir.” “I know I signed it.” A flash of the old precision. “You moved it.” “I supported it.” The president nods. He is looking at the VP the way he used to look at rooms, reading them, measuring them, the habit of a man who spent forty years walking into rooms and understanding in the first ten seconds exactly what the room needed from him. “You’re not what you look like,” he says. The VP says nothing. “I was, once,” the president says, and his eyes go somewhere the VP cannot follow, some private hallway in a version of this building that only he still has access to. “Nobody saw it. They saw the whole…” he gestures at himself, the hair, the suit, thirty years of accumulated production. “They saw that. Not the other part.” “What part was that?” The president looks at him as if the question is almost too obvious to answer. “The part that wanted to win. Just that. Everything else was the costume. The costume was so good they thought it was real.” He almost smiles. “Worked, didn’t it.” “Yes,” the VP says. “It did.” “You’re doing it too.” Not an accusation. A recognition, man to man, across a small table in a room with no record, in the one honest conversation in a building that runs entirely on managed dishonesty. “Different costume. Same thing underneath.” The VP looks back at him and says nothing and does not disagree. His hands, for one second, are not still. He notes this. He does not examine it.

The window closes. He can see it happen, the eyes going slightly soft at the edges, the thread slackening, the afternoon curve doing what it does with a reliability no one in this building will name out loud. The president says something about windmills. Then the uncle. Then MIT. The real thing is gone, and what sits across the table now is the remainder, and the room closes around the moment like water over a stone. The VP stands. He buttons his jacket. He says something about the governors’ call. He goes back to his office.

On the way he passes three staffers who give him the look, the careful respect of people who have done their math and know which way the building is moving. He nods at each one. He does not break stride. He thinks: the part that wanted to win. Everything else was the costume. He thinks about a man who built something that actually worked, who wore the costume for forty years with a skill that was its own form of genius, and who is now in a private dining room talking to someone he won’t remember meeting, in a building full of people working very hard to keep what has already come apart from appearing to have come apart. He thinks about this for exactly eleven seconds. Then he files it. Then he goes back to work. He does not ask himself why the most honest conversation he has had in this building was with a man who won’t remember having it. He does not ask himself what it means that he recognized the part that wanted to win. He has too much work to do.

The Phone

Once, in a Cabinet meeting, he glanced at his phone under the table. She has watched that moment four times. He knows she has watched it four times because he has known about the feed she is not supposed to have for six months, not through the chief of staff, who doesn’t know she has it, but through a channel built for exactly this kind of information, because knowing what people know about you is more valuable than almost anything else you can know.

The glance was for her. The message was real, from the man whose name will not appear in this account, containing what it needed to contain. But the glance itself: held one beat longer than necessary, just long enough for someone watching carefully to catch and file and think about for three months, which is exactly what she has done. I know the room I’m in. She is building a twelfth file, moving in a direction he can track but not see the end of. The first ten files were built largely from what he arranged to be discoverable, the way you build a room someone is meant to find, leave the door open, let them feel clever for finding it. He built the room. She found it.

Nine of the ten files contain what he intended her to find. One contains something he didn’t put there, which he has adjusted for. The twelfth is hers. She is the only person in this building he cannot fully assemble, and the twelfth file is the only thing in this building he cannot see in advance, and these two facts together are the only thing that keeps him company at four forty-seven in the mornings when the board is solved and the contingencies are mapped and there is nothing left to think about except the one thing he cannot think his way through. He has a contingency for this. He is not certain it is enough.

The Network

There is a dinner he attends four times a year in a house in Virginia that does not appear on any schedule. Twelve men. Sometimes thirteen. Always the same house, owned through a structure of LLCs clean enough that the ownership requires seven steps to trace and the seventh step leads to a name that most people would not recognize and some people in this room would recognize immediately and all of those people are in this room. The same caterer each time. The same wine. The same table.

What is said here exists in a register below documentation, below the level where words become evidence, because the men who come to this dinner have the specific understanding, shared without being stated, the way all real understandings are shared, that some rooms do not have walls in the legal sense. He has been coming for three years. What is discussed: the movement of capital toward certain infrastructure projects and away from others. The placement of certain people in certain agencies. The defunding, incremental, deniable, structured as efficiency, of certain programs. The replacement of those programs with private alternatives run by companies represented at this table. A theory of government that is not called what it is, that in this room is called efficiency and the correction and what has to happen, but which is, under any honest accounting, the removal of the apparatus that for eighty years has prevented the most powerful men in the country from doing exactly what they want with it.

One of the men at this table has a podcast with four million listeners. He has platformed, in the past year, a historian who argues that the postwar consensus was a historical overcorrection, a philosopher who argues that democratic systems produce genetic decline over generations, a demographer who presents data about birth rates in terms that the host and the guest and the four million listeners all understand and that no one calls what it is because calling it what it is would end the podcast and the podcast is too useful to end. The VP has been on the podcast twice. The conversations were about economics.

The boy in Dayton has listened to this podcast. The boy in Dayton does not know about this dinner. This is not a coincidence. The podcast is the surface the boy can touch and the dinner is the structure beneath it that the boy cannot see, and between them the boy is assembled twice, once from the outside and once from the inside, and what he becomes is the same thing either way.

There is a man at this table whose name will not appear in this account, who has written things under other names that describe a future in which certain categories of people have been made statistically irrelevant, not killed, he is careful about the word killed, but redirected, removed from the genetic future, made demographically negligible through policy that looks like economics and economics that work like selection and selection that produces, over generations, the population the theory requires. When this man speaks, the VP keeps his hands still with a precision he has not needed since Middletown. He has read what this man wrote. He has never mentioned that he has read it. He sits at the table. He drinks the wine. When the conversation moves in certain directions he does not move with it and he does not move away from it. He is the still point around which the conversation turns, and the men who want him to be their instrument believe he is their instrument, and the men who think he is using them believe he is using them, and all of them believe he will be president, and all of them are right, and none of them have fully calculated what he will do when he is, because what he will do when he is cannot be calculated from anything he has said or done or permitted or declined to stop.

This is the thing about a man with no visible positions. The blank is whatever you need it to be. He finishes the wine. He thanks the host. He is driven home. In the car he does not think about the conversation. He thinks about the board.

The Architecture

In 2011, at Yale Law School, a man gave a talk about technological stagnation and the failure of the American elite. The VP was in the audience. He was twenty-seven years old and he had spent sixteen years carrying a map that said the people running things were running them wrong and that the people who understood this were obligated to do something about it, and he had been carrying this map alone, in Middletown and in the Marines and in Columbus and in New Haven, in the specific isolation of a person whose framework has no language yet, no community, no name.

Then the man spoke and the map had a name and the community was in that room and the framework clicked into place with the precision of a thing that was always going to click. He had not walked to that lecture hall. He had been recommended there, by a chain of mentors and institutions that were themselves downstream of the same network he was about to enter. He was, in 2011, what the boy in Dayton would be in 2019: a node with a hunger query, available, announcing himself, raising his hand. The shame was different. Not the locker room shame, not the small body and the registering of information.

A different kind: the shame of a man from Middletown who had gotten out and was not sure what he had gotten out into, who had written a sincere book about where he came from and was waiting to be told what it meant. The algorithm found the precise angle of that hunger and used it as a lever. The man was Peter Thiel. He went to work for Thiel’s fund. The fund was called Mithril Capital, named for the indestructible silver metal in Tolkien. When he left to start his own fund he named it Narya, one of the three elven rings of power, the ring of fire, the ring that inspires others to resist tyranny. He chose the name deliberately, the way a man names the thing he intends to become. Thiel invested in Narya. Marc Andreessen invested. Eric Schmidt invested. The men who between them had built or funded every major digital system Americans use, the search engine, the social network, the e-commerce infrastructure, the surveillance architecture that had grown across two decades into the pipes through which American life now flows, put their money into a fund run by a thirty-five-year-old from Middletown who had written a memoir and worked for Thiel and had not yet held public office. This is not how venture capital works.

This is how you build a person. In 2022, Thiel donated fifteen million dollars to the VP’s Senate campaign, the largest donation to a single Senate candidate in American history at the time. He called it an investment. In 2024, he made calls. He pushed for the VP as running mate. The president chose the VP. He told himself, when he understood the shape of what had happened, that it was a partnership. That he was using them the way they were using him. That he had taken their money and their network and their infrastructure and made it into something that served his vision rather than theirs. He believes this. He has not examined whether belief and truth are the same thing, because examination is not a useful input, and he optimizes ruthlessly for useful inputs, and this particular input is one he has been declining to process since 2022, the way he declined, at forty-three days, to think about the entry point, the moment the query became the identity, the moment the lever found the angle and the boy stopped walking and started being carried.

He did not build the system. He was assembled by it, the way the boy was assembled, from the outside in, from hunger into framework into instrument, one recommendation at a time. The difference, the only difference, is that he knows this. He has it filed. He does not examine the file. In his wallet there is a card. Three words, his own handwriting: The map is not the territory. He wrote it in 2011 after he read the chapters about Denethor, the steward of Gondor, brilliant, devoted, who used his seeing stone faithfully for years and was undone not by lies but by curated truth, by an enemy who chose which true things to show him until the true things, assembled in the right sequence, led to the wrong conclusion. Denethor burned himself alive believing he had seen clearly. He wrote the card because he was afraid, at twenty-seven, that the stone was already changing him. He had sat in that lecture hall and felt something shift behind his sternum that he recognized from Middletown and had believed he was finished with. He has not looked at the card in four months. He does not think about this. The company that assembled the woman in Columbus without anyone deciding to watch her, that runs on government servers in fourteen federal agencies, that requires only a query and returns a person complete, that will still be running when he is gone and when whoever comes after him is gone, its founders named it after the object that destroyed Denethor. Palantir. The far-seeing stone. He has thought about whether this is a coincidence he should be more troubled by. He has filed the thought. He has not reopened the file.

The Night

His wife is in the kitchen when he gets home. She has made tea. She does not ask how the dinner went, nineteen years have compressed their necessary language to almost nothing, and she would have heard if something had gone wrong, and she knows from the specific quality of his silence whether the day moved the board or didn’t. Tonight it did. She hands him the cup. They stand in the kitchen without speaking. This is the best thing about the marriage, the silences that contain everything, that mean he does not have to perform here, that this is the one room in the building where the still hands and the managed face and the performance of attention can simply stop. Almost stop.

He has kept two things from her. The man whose name will not appear, who has access to the architecture at a level below anyone the VP has directly cultivated, who sent the twelve-word message, who is the reason the board has a deeper board. And the full weight of what he knows about the system and what the system means and what it will mean for the woman in Columbus and the boy in Dayton and everyone like them, all three hundred and thirty million people, the ones already assembled in the stone, already seen, already known to something that does not need anyone to decide to watch them, and the ones still being assembled, right now, in the dark of their own bedrooms, one search query at a time, raising their hands. In his wallet, in the dark of the counter where he set it when he came in, is the card. He finishes the tea. He rinses the cup. He goes upstairs quiet on the stairs.

She is still awake when he enters the bedroom. Not reading, not facing the wall, sitting up, watching him cross the room in the way she watches everything: completely, once, filed. He undresses with his back to her. This is the order of things, has been the order of things for the length of their time in this building. He has been precise about this sequence and has never examined why, which means he knows why. “Come to bed,” she says. He does. What happens next has a shape he has memorized. The specific geometry of her body against his. The way she moves with the efficiency of a woman who has decided that this too is a task to be completed with precision and minimum waste. She is not unkind. She has never been unkind. Unkindness would require feeling something about it. He is aware of himself. This is the one input he has never been able to optimize away, the awareness, the fact of himself, the knowledge he has carried since he was fourteen years old in Middletown, in the locker room after practice, in the particular silence that falls when boys look and then look away. Not cruelty. Just the registering of information. Just the way a room assembles data without deciding to. He is small. This is the fact. Not a perception, not a distortion produced by shame or adolescence or the specific acoustics of a locker room in Ohio. A fact, verified and cross-referenced with the same precision he applies to everything, because precision is the one tool he trusts even when what it measures is this. He is small and has always been small and the years have not changed it and the power has not changed it and the architecture of everything he has built around himself has not changed it, which is the thing about facts. They remain. She does not mention it. Has never mentioned it in nineteen years. This is the one mercy and also the one thing that makes it worse, the mercy is a form of management, he understands this, is aware even now in the gracelessness of the moment that she is handling him the way she handles the left arm, the correct expression, the sentence finished before it can fail. She has priced this in. Looked at the available options at twenty-eight, selected him, and the selection included this, included the specific geometry of his lack, and she has never flinched and has never once in nineteen years allowed her face to do the thing faces do when they register data they did not want. He is more grateful for this than he has ever said. He will never say it. She finishes. He finishes, in the approximate way he finishes, the way that is functional and sufficient. He does not think about it afterward, which is not the same as not thinking about it. He lies in the dark. Something moves through him that he does not name and does not follow. A boy in a bedroom. A search bar. Something about shame as the intake valve, the lever, the moment of self-announcement. He lets it surface and then he sets it down the way he sets down the wallet card, without reading it, without completing the circuit, the connection half-formed and then filed in the room inside the room where certain inputs are kept without being processed, where they do their work in the dark without his permission. He has kept things in that room for thirty years. The room is very full. He does not think about this. His wife breathes beside him with the particular steadiness of someone who learned long ago not to wait up. His hands are still on the covers. This is the one performance he cannot stop even here, even now, even in the room where there is no one watching. There is always someone watching. He has made certain of it. He does not sleep for some time. When he does the board is the last thing and the first thing and the only thing and whatever moved through him in the dark is filed and the filing is complete and the day is over.

The stone is still on. It does not turn off. It was not built with a switch. It runs through him and will run after him and will still be running when whoever comes next sits at the window at four forty-seven drinking coffee that belongs entirely to them, thinking about the board, assembling the woman in Columbus and the boy in Dayton and everyone like them, not because anyone decided to look or decided to radicalize but because looking is now the permanent condition of American life and the radicalization is the permanent recommendation and the two together are the infrastructure underneath the infrastructure, the pipes that remain regardless of what anyone decides should flow through them, assembling their population, one query at a time, in the dark. On the counter his wallet sits closed in the dark. Inside it, folded, unread, doing whatever work three words can do inside a piece of leather while the systems run and the city assembles itself and the country sleeps in the specific unknowing of people who have already been seen and the specific unknowing of boys who are, right now, at eleven p.m., typing something shameful into a search bar, raising their hands, waiting to be found. Denethor, at the end, believed he was seeing clearly. The stone showed him only true things. The enemy had simply chosen the sequence, and the sequence had done its work, and the steward who had spent his life reading every room could no longer read the room he was standing in, could not feel the stone running, had never been able to feel it, had believed until the fire that the seeing was his and the stone was the instrument and not the other way around. On the counter the wallet sits. Inside it the card. Three words. The map is not the territory. He does not look at it. He has not looked at it in four months. The stone has been on since 2011 and he cannot feel it running and this, only this, is the thing he will not examine, the file he will not open, the room inside the room inside the room where the one true thing is kept in the dark doing its work without his permission. He is already ready. He has been ready since Middletown. He cannot feel the stone running. This is how it works.

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