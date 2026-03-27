Tom Joad - Scottsbluff

Tom Joad - Scottsbluff

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Yvonne McCarthy's avatar
Yvonne McCarthy
10h

Holy shit. It could happen, without this particular ending. Contemplation of the incompetence is making my head explode. JFC. Are we doomed, or not? When I read your stuff it shakes my brain like a dog with a toy. It's terrifying and exhilarating at the same time. Good piece. Thanks.

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Lady Libertea's avatar
Lady Libertea
9h

This was exceptional and it took me way too long to understand this had not in fact actually happened. It had me gripping the edge of my seat. Great work!

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