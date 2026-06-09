Tom Joad - Scottsbluff

Tom Joad - Scottsbluff

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J Hardy Carroll's avatar
J Hardy Carroll
21hEdited

Excellent points, Tom, and so much here. I want to focus on water.

I grew up in Tucson, which relies on groundwater. When my grandmother was born in 1901, the Santa Cruz and Rillito Rivers still ran much of the year and shallow wells near town could reach potable water at modest depths.

The name Tucson comes from the Native word for "spring at the foot of the black mountain." My father, living in my grandmother's 1898 territorial house surrounded by a half-acre of lawn, was appalled at a 2200.00 water bill. Letting the lawn die was out of the question, because the huge trees relied on the lawn to stay alive, so he was stuck with the bad decisions of the 1890s colonial mindset (along with the giant windows that my great-grandmother Henrietta Herring Franklin had insisted upon).

Dad checked the statutes and found he could in fact drill his own well. After the initial outlay of several thousand dollars, he would be free from that egregious bill every month.

Wasn't he surprised when he drilled down hundreds of feet into the greatly depleted aquifer and still pulled water so silty it needed extensive filtration to even be usable. The well driller advised him to go deeper because the water table was going to keep dropping until it was gone.

Tucson is one of the largest cities in North America that still lives almost entirely on groundwater, drawing everything it serves from the aquifer beneath its feet even as levels and quality decline.

Meanwhile Las Vegas, watching Lake Mead drop toward historic lows, is learning what it means to hitch a whole metropolis to the visible end of the Colorado, just as the Ogallala states are learning what it means to have spent a continent‑sized, mostly invisible reservoir that does not come back on any human timescale.

When the taps are turned and the faucets spout dust, we’ll see the wealthy siphon and store the remaining water while the poor are left to die of thirst, because that is how scarcity has always been managed in the American West.

When the Ogallala is sucked dry (as the data centers accelerate this like the end of a double-black diamond ski run, America;s High Plains breadbasket will start to go the way it did in the 1930s). Wells fail, fields go dry, and a region built on temporary bounty discovers that the aquifer it treated like a bottomless cistern will take thousands of years to refill. Your moniker will be even more appropriate, except this time there is no California to which you can escape.

But don't worry. The billionaires will be fine.

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John Schwarzkopf's avatar
John Schwarzkopf
13hEdited

I've been reading about the Ogalla Aquifer since I read Centennial in the late 70s. That's what sparked my interest in water issues in the West.

I've never been able to keep my mouth shut about anything I see as unfair or wrong. It never made me unpopular with my employers right up to the end when I was downsized for being too old, too highly paid, and too mouthy. And I don't regret a fucking bit of it. And I haven't changed. Better to die on your feet than live on your knees. My Dad was at Normandy and the Battle of the Bulge. I can't let him down now.

Sharing with my subscribers tomorrow.

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