Tom’s Substack:The Voice of the Resistance.

Kay-El
6dEdited

I’m seeing this as transmission failure. 435 House seats and 33 Senate seats are in play this November. Since it’s unlikely that buying a whole new car will be feasible, it’s time to rebuild the transmission. Get rid of the old broken parts and put some new ones in.

3 replies by Tom Joad and others
Esme
6dEdited

I’ve been rewatching “The West Wing” on Netflix. In the first season, episode 20, the President’s approval numbers are in the cellar, and Congressional leaders in his own party are leaning on him to take positions on issues he fundamentally is (and was) opposed to, in order to protect “everyone’s” professional status and in the interests and “party unity.” This leaning also comes with threats to the continuance his administration, of course.

It an episode that reminded me of how political learning gets in the way of advocating for and acting on behalf the people.

I watched it with tears in my eyes and disillusion (recognition) in my heart, only two nights ago. Your essay this morning only drove the nail in deeper. If you haven’t watched it recently, I urge you to give it a look.

5 replies by Tom Joad and others
