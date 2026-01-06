Tom’s Substack:The Voice of the Resistance.

Susan Booth
2d

Thank you for your writing. It's important to see the perspectives of others. Now imagine giving birth to a person who no longer acknowledges your existence because of politics. Yeah, when you think about it, for all its promise and glory, life also delivers to us a series of betrayals. I'm older than you and have come to realize that letting go of our past accomplishments makes room to expand our consciousness. And expansion of consciousness is the greatest gift given to us by Life.

Thank you for sharing your thoughts with us. Best wishes.

Stephen Head (Steve)
2d

Thank you for this. Some of are reading your words and taking a certain nourishment from them. There have been too many times I felt that I was the lone observer of the degradation of this country. It helps to know I’m not. I’m not some old guy who’s fading.

Some of my friends find me too intense. It’s harder for them to be around me because I keep wanting to warn them and inform them. I might as well be that caricature of the grizzled wild eyed dude warning everyone that the end is nigh.

I’m becoming more comfortable with that image. And I will keep my intensity.

