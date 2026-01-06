Buy Me a Coffee

My father died of cigars in 1993. I’m smoking the same brand on the same porch, and Frank hasn’t slept in two years. This is what we don’t call depression.

We are on the porch when Frank tells me this,about the sleep, about the two years. I am sixty-six. Frank is older. I am smoking a Padron. Frank is drinking my Jameson. It is ten in the morning on a Tuesday.

The smoke rises straight up. No wind yet. The wind comes later, always from the west, carrying dust and the smell from feedlots and the earthy tang of the Sugar Factory a few miles out. This morning the air is dead calm and the sky is that particular shade of white that means the sun is somewhere but you can’t locate it.

I do not ask what keeps Frank awake. I already know.

Inside, Patricia moves through the house. The television murmurs. She has learned not to comment on the whiskey before noon, the cigar that will be followed by another cigar, the notebook accumulating pages of uneven handwriting. She keeps her hair dark now, though I know underneath it’s gone white. She wears it shorter than the long hair I remember from thirty years ago. She moves more carefully. Her shoulders bothers her but she won’t complain. We navigate our deteriorations in silence.

This morning she brought coffee before I asked. Set it down without a word. Did not meet my eyes. This is how she tells me she’s worried.

“I keep thinking about my grandkids,” Frank says. He holds the glass but doesn’t drink. “What kind of country they’re inheriting.”

Frank coached Little League for fifteen years. Built his own deck. Voted in every election since 1976. Did everything right. The country we thought we were building turned out to be something else entirely.

Across the street, the Hendersons’ house sits empty. Foreclosed in 2011. Sold to California investors who’ve never been to Nebraska. The lawn has gone to seed. The gutters sag. There used to be a tire swing in the backyard. Tom Henderson put it up when his kids were small. The rope rotted. Now it’s just an empty branch.

Depression in older men does not look like crying or asking for help. It looks like this: two men on a porch at ten in the morning, one smoking cigars that killed his father, one drinking whiskey that will eventually kill him, both pretending this is choice rather than surrender.

We do not use words like “depressed.” We say we’re tired. We say we’re realistic. We pour another drink and light another smoke and tell ourselves we’re still in control of something. Men express depression through fatigue, irritability, loss of interest in things that used to matter. Through cigars and whiskey and silence.

The statistics tell one story: Older white males have the highest suicide rates. Four times as many men as women die by suicide. Six million American men suffer depression every year. Men are less likely to seek help, less likely to have depression recognized. We were conditioned to treat suffering as weakness.

But statistics don’t tell you what it feels like. The weight of it. The way it doesn’t announce itself as depression but as clarity. As finally seeing things as they really are.

Frank finally drinks. The whiskey catches the light. “You know what the worst part is? Feeling like everything we built means nothing now.”

I know what he means. He means: I used to matter. People used to listen. I had a place in rooms where decisions were made. Then one day the rooms kept meeting but I was no longer invited. Not because I became incompetent. Because I became older, and older meant finished.

I worked in finance for thirty years. I was never manageable. This made me difficult. This cost me promotions, opportunities, security. But I kept my voice. I was the guy they called when something was broken. When nobody else could figure it out. When a deal was stuck or a client was angry or the numbers didn’t make sense. Not because I was the smartest. Because I could get it done.

Then one year they stopped calling. Started cc’ing me instead. Then stopped cc’ing me. Started having the meetings before the meetings,the real meetings where decisions actually got made,and bringing me in after to rubber stamp what they’d already decided.

I could see it happening. Watched my opinions go from weighted to noted to politely ignored. I’d become expensive. Set in my ways. I’d say “we tried that in ‘03 and it didn’t work” and they’d hear “old man scared of change.” What I knew had become a liability instead of an asset.

Frank’s story is different but the same. When he lost his management job in 2009, he found consulting work. They’d bring him in when a project was failing. He’d tell them exactly what was wrong, exactly how to fix it. They’d nod, thank him, do something else entirely. Six months later the project would collapse. Cost millions. Nobody called to say he’d been right. Being right after the fact is the same as being wrong. Actually, it’s worse.

You spent thirty years becoming the person they needed. Then the thing they needed changed, and you’re still the person you became, and there’s no road back from that.

Now I write. Long form. Careful. Building arguments brick by brick. The kind of writing that takes time to learn. But the platforms want heat, not light. Want reaction, not reflection. The algorithm sees my profile picture and decides: not for the feed.

So I write anyway. In my own space. The numbers get smaller every month but the work doesn’t change. Some things are worth saying whether anyone’s listening or not.

This is where the depression hides. In the cigar you light knowing what it did to your father. In the whiskey you pour knowing what it does to your body. In the words you write knowing fewer people care. In the careful calibration of how much self-destruction you can manage while still calling it living.

The sun has burned through. The white sky turns blue at the edges. The temperature will hit fifty by afternoon. The grass in my yard is brown in patches. The aquifer drops another inch every year and nobody talks about it.

My father came back from the Pacific in 1945 and put up with no shit from anyone. He was quiet but the quiet was not submission. The quiet was a loaded gun he never had to fire. He smoked cigars on the porch. Drank his whiskey. Voted every election. The world made sense to him in ways it will never make sense to me. You worked. You provided. You kept your word. The machinery of democracy hummed and you trusted it to hum.

He died of cancer in 1993. The cigars and life got him. Took three years. I watched him get smaller, watched the fearlessness leak out with his breath, watched him finally become manageable because death makes everyone manageable

I light another cigar. The match flares and dies. I draw the smoke into my lungs knowing exactly what I’m doing. This is inheritance. This is how I honor my father,by making the same mistakes with open eyes.

I inherited his fearlessness. His refusal to be managed. But I also inherited this: the cigars. The silence. The particular way a man destroys himself while calling it something else.

My father’s world was simpler. Not easier. Simpler. He came back from war to a country that was broken but agreed it was broken. That was trying to fix the same things. He never knew a world where you couldn’t talk to your brother-in-law because of politics. Never knew a world where facts themselves became partisan. He died before the machinery stopped humming.

He believed in the system because the system worked for him. Not perfectly. Not always fairly. But it worked. The GI Bill sent him to college. The union protected his job. Social Security meant he wouldn’t die poor.

I remember being young enough to believe what he believed. That hard work mattered. That competence was rewarded. That if you did things right, played by the rules, kept your word, the world would make space for you.

When you’re young, you feel invincible. Not in the reckless way. In the certain way. You walk into rooms and people make space. They listen when you talk. They want your opinion. You solve a problem and people notice. You’re building something,a career, a reputation, a place in the world,and every year you can see the foundation getting stronger.

You don’t think about getting older because getting older means getting better. More experienced. More valuable. More essential. The gray hair when it comes will mean wisdom. The years will mean authority. You’ll be the person people turn to. The one they can’t do without.

That’s what you believe when you’re young.

Then one day,and it doesn’t happen all at once, it happens so gradually you almost don’t notice,you realize you’ve become invisible. Not literally. You’re still there. Still showing up. Still doing the work. But something has shifted. The space that used to open for you doesn’t open anymore. The opinions that used to matter don’t matter. The experience that was supposed to be an asset has become a liability.

You’re in meetings and you can feel yourself disappearing. Not being pushed out. Just fading. Like a photograph left in the sun too long. All the things that made you valuable,the perspective, the institutional knowledge, the decades of knowing how things actually work,suddenly those are the things that make you obsolete.

And the worst part is understanding that nothing you did caused this. You didn’t fail. You didn’t stop working. You didn’t get stupid or lazy or incompetent. You just got older. And in getting older, you crossed some invisible line where everything flipped. Where experience stopped meaning wisdom and started meaning expired.

When you’re young and invincible, you think you’ll always matter. That the world will always need what you know. Then you hit sixty-something and realize: the world still needs what you know. It just doesn’t need it from you. It wants it from someone younger. Someone cheaper. Someone who doesn’t remind them that they’re aging too.

That’s the feeling. Not that you’ve failed. That you’ve been forgotten. While you’re still here. Still breathing. Still capable. Just invisible.

I remember the exact year I stopped believing it. 2008. Not because of the financial crisis,I worked in finance, I knew it was coming. Because of what happened after. The people who broke everything got bailed out. The people who’d done everything right lost their homes, their savings, their futures. And the machinery kept humming. Just not for them.

Frank lost his job in 2009. Good job. Construction Management. Thirty years with the company. Replaced by someone half his age at two-thirds the salary. He didn’t do anything wrong. He just got expensive and old at the same time the world decided expensive and old were the same as obsolete.

This is what we don’t say out loud: the world our fathers promised us doesn’t exist anymore. Maybe it never existed. Maybe it only existed for them, for that one generation that came back from war to a country that decided to build something. Now the machinery is all we hear and it’s not on anyone’s side except the people who own it.

Partisan discord has escalated to where opposing parties disagree not just on policy but on basic facts. I can no longer talk to my brother-in-law. Frank’s son-in-law unfriended him. A quarter of us have had friendships end over politics.

The exposure is constant. The polarization is personal. We scroll and feel our blood pressure rise. We watch news and feel institutions crumble. We try to have rational conversations and discover reason itself has become partisan.

Nearly eight in ten Americans report the nation’s future as a major source of stress. Researchers estimate twelve million Americans have had suicidal thoughts because of politics. Frank goes quiet when I tell him this. The cigar burns between my fingers, the ash growing long. Then he says, “I’m not there. But I understand how someone could get there.”

This is the conversation now. On porches, in garages, in bars at odd hours. Men checking in. Trying to see if the other person feels it too. Are you still here? Are you making it? We don’t ask it directly. We talk around it. About sleep. About grandkids. About whether things will get better. But what we’re really asking is: Are you okay? Because I’m not sure I am.

A car passes. Mrs.Brown from three houses down. She waves. I wave back. The normalcy of it is obscene.

About four percent of adults over seventy have depression but the number feels low. Maybe because eighty-five percent of us get no help. Maybe because we don’t call it depression. We call it being realistic.

I write about refusing to be managed. About how Trump makes people silence themselves before anyone has to silence them. I write: Being manageable is worse than any consequence of being unmanageable.

People read it. Some people. Fewer each year. The rooms where my voice once mattered have found younger voices. I tell myself this doesn’t matter. That I write for the people who need it, not for numbers.

But here with Frank, with the whiskey and smoke and terrible quiet of two men who’ve run out of fixes, I wonder if my unmanageability has been its own exhaustion. If the freedom to speak means less when fewer people are listening.

The wind picks up. From the west, like always. It carries dust and feedlots and chemicals. The wind out here never stops, my father used to say. Even when you can’t feel it, it’s there, wearing everything down grain by grain.

Patricia comes to the door. She’s holding a dish towel, her hands moving through the familiar motion of drying even though the towel looks dry. She sees the whiskey, the hour, the look on our faces.

“You boys need anything?”

Her voice is careful. She’s asking something else.

“We’re good,” I say.

She holds my eyes for just a moment. In that moment I see everything. The thirty years. The patience. The watching me smoke myself toward the same death that took my father. The choice she makes every day to stay.

Her eyes are brown, darker now in this light, but there’s something else in them. Not disappointment,disappointment would be easier. This is resignation mixed with fierce determination. The look of a woman who made vows and meant them, even when meaning them costs more than she thought she’d have to pay.

I see the toll in the lines around her mouth. The way her shoulders carry weight they didn’t use to carry. She’s aging because of me. Because loving someone who won’t save himself means watching the slow disaster and being powerless to stop it.

She knows what I’m doing. She’s not in denial. She just loves me anyway, and that might be the worst part. She sees exactly what I’m doing and has decided her love is stronger than my self-destruction.

Some mornings I catch her looking at me like she’s memorizing my face. Like she’s already preparing for the day I’m not here. That’s what I’ve given her. A marriage where she has to practice being a widow while I’m still alive.

She goes back inside. The screen door closes with a soft click.

This is love at sixty-six. Knowing when your husband needs to sit with another man and admit what he cannot admit alone. Knowing you cannot save him from himself. Staying anyway.

One in three people report the political climate has strained family relationships. I’ve written thousands of words about this. About how Trump understands power is making people manage themselves. About how we beat him by refusing to be afraid. But I haven’t written about the cost. The vigilance. The refusal to look away.

Frank stands to leave. The whiskey glass is empty. He sets it down on the porch rail where it catches the light. “Thanks for the drink.”

At the steps he turns. “You still writing?”

“Every day.”

“Good,” he says. “Somebody needs to.”

What he doesn’t say: Does anybody read it?

What I don’t say: I don’t know.

“You sleeping okay?”

“Not really.”

“Yeah. Me neither.”

This is solidarity now. Two men in their sixties acknowledging something has broken. Not fixing it. Not solving it. Just saying it out loud: We are not okay. The country is not okay.

I watch Frank walk to his car. The sun is higher now, the heat building. The neighborhood is quiet in that particular weekday morning way when everyone who has somewhere to be has already gone. Everything looks normal. The houses. The lawns. The cars in driveways. This is what makes it unbearable,the way the surface holds while everything underneath shifts and cracks.

The coffee is cold. I pour it out over the porch rail. Pour another whiskey instead. Light another cigar.

What I don’t write, what I’m only now beginning to understand, is that refusing to be managed doesn’t mean refusing to be broken. That fearlessness and depression can coexist. That you can write like fire and still wake at three unable to remember why any of it matters.

The aquifer is dropping. The climate has changed. The towns are dying. Trump is president. These are facts.

My father never had to see this. He died before the machinery stopped humming. Before the world he built his life inside revealed itself to be something else entirely. Maybe that was mercy. Maybe that’s what I’m most jealous of,not the simpler world he lived in, but the fact that he got to die still believing it.I don’t have that luxury. I have to live in the world as it actually is. Not the world we were promised. The world where experience means obsolescence. Where speaking truth means shouting into the void.

I have a phone number for a therapist I haven’t called. I have research showing that eighty percent of depression cases respond to treatment. But mostly I have this: the recognition that Frank and I are not unique. That there are millions of men our age sitting on porches trying to find words for what it feels like when the world you understood has been replaced by something unrecognizable. When politics stops being abstract and becomes the thing that determines whether you sleep at night.

Frank will not call the therapist. I probably won’t either. We will meet again next week and talk about the weather and our grandkids and maybe, if we’re brave, we’ll return to this conversation.

The cigar burns down. I stub it out in the ashtray that used to be my father’s. Heavy glass. Cigarette burns scarred into the rim from when he’d set them down and forget them.

Inside, Patricia is doing the dishes. I can hear the water running, the soft clink of plates. These sounds that have been the soundtrack of our marriage. These ordinary sounds that continue regardless.

The phone rings. I don’t move. She’ll get it. She always does.

Through the window I can see her pick up. Watch her face change as she listens. She looks out at me through the screen.

She comes to the door. “That was Neal.”

I don’t ask what he wanted. We haven’t spoken in three years. Not since the election.

“He wants to know if you’re coming to Christmas.”

“No.”

She nods. She knew the answer. “You should call him back.”

“I know.”

But I won’t. There’s nothing left to say. We used to share a language, a set of assumptions about how the world worked. Now we speak different languages entirely.

This is what Trump did. Not to the country,the country was already broken. To families. To friendships. To the small spaces where we used to be able to pretend we still lived in the same reality.

Patricia stands in the doorway for a moment longer. The light behind her makes her a silhouette. I can’t see her face but I can feel her looking at me. Thirty years of seeing what I’m doing to myself and choosing to stay anyway.

“I love you,” she says quietly.

“I know,” I say.

She goes back inside. The water starts running again.

I light another cigar. The match flares. The tobacco catches. The smoke rises into air that tastes like dust and chemicals and the slow ending of everything.

But right now, in this moment, on this porch, with the smoke and the whiskey and the notebook, I am still here.

This is not a cry for help. This is just the truth about what it’s like to be a man of a certain age in a country that has lost its mind. To watch everything you were promised dissolve. To realize that your voice, your experience, your knowledge,none of it matters anymore. Not because you failed. Because the world moved on without you and decided you were finished before you were done.

The wind picks up. The empty tire swing branch moves. Mrs. Brown’s car returns from the grocery store. Life continues. The surface holds.

I open the notebook to a fresh page. The words come slower now but they still come. I write them anyway.

Not because I think they’ll change anything. Because silence is complicity. Because the only freedom left is the freedom to refuse to shut up, even when no one wants to hear it, even when the world has made it clear that your time is over.

The phone rings again inside. Patricia doesn’t answer it this time. The ringing stops. The silence that follows is louder than the ringing was.

Frank will go home to his empty house. His wife died two years ago. Cancer. He told me once that the nights are the worst. Not because he’s lonely. Because there’s no one left who remembers who he used to be. No one who knew him when his voice carried weight. Now he speaks and nothing happens. The words go out into the air and disappear like smoke.

This is what we don’t tell each other but both know: We’re not afraid of dying. We’re afraid of the slow erasure that comes before death. The gradual disappearance of mattering. The realization that you can be alive and invisible at the same time.

My father died believing he mattered. That’s the part I envy most. Not the simpler world. Not the faith in the system. The fact that he never had to live long enough to find out he didn’t.

This is what depression looks like in older men. Not tears. Not collapse. Just the slow accumulation of understanding that the rules changed. That your father’s generation got lucky,they got the brief window when the machinery actually worked,and now the window is closed and you’re on the wrong side of it.

We were taught that depression is a chemical imbalance. A medical condition. Something you treat with pills and therapy. But what do you call it when the world itself is broken? When the depression is not an imbalance but a rational response to accurate perception?

This is the quiet emergency. Millions of men my age, sitting on porches and in garages and in empty houses, smoking and drinking and watching the machinery grind on without them. Trying to figure out how to get through another sleepless night. Another day of not mattering.

And if you’re reading this, if you’re one of the men sitting on a porch somewhere at ten in the morning with a drink and a smoke and a notebook full of words no one wants to hear, you’re not alone.

Not that it helps.

But you’re not alone.

The pen is in my hand. The page is waiting. The morning is getting hotter. The wind from the west carries its familiar burden of dust and decline. Patricia is in the kitchen. My brother-in-law won’t call back. Frank is driving home to his empty house. The aquifer drops another inch. The machinery grinds on.

I write.

