Tom Joad - Scottsbluff

Tom Joad - Scottsbluff

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John Schwarzkopf's avatar
John Schwarzkopf
7h

Excellent as always Tom!

The thing I can't figure out is why so many people couldn't see through him immediately like I did. I've lived many of the stories in this piece. In 1980, 2 weeks before getting married the company broke our union and laid us off. The company that took over the warehouse operation offered me my old job back at half what I'd been earning. I drew unemployment and worked under the table for several months before I found another job. In 2006 the same thing happened again with a much larger company. 600 Operating Engineers out of work overnight. Then came 2008 and it wiped out 30 years of building and remodeling houses in addition to my regular job. Along with a divorce I got to start over at 50. But I never fell for the republican propaganda that blamed everything on immigrants and non white people. Maybe because I always read extensively and only watched TV for entertainment and listened to the radio for music. I'd always voted for the person, not the party until Trump came along and turned the GOP into a modern day Nazi party. Now I'll never vote anything but Blue. They sure as hell aren't perfect, but compared to the alternative they're the only choice.

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Lori's avatar
Lori
4h

Wow what a powerful story. You really humanized the events of the past 50 years in a way that makes you understand why/how MAGA was created and how they were conned by the system. Very smart system that found their conman circus ring master who pulled it all together. Thank you.

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