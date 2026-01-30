Drawing by Barry Blitt

The president shit himself during a Cabinet meeting on a Tuesday in November. By Wednesday it had never happened.

This is how it works now.

But before that, before the Cabinet meeting, there was the morning. There is always the morning.

It is 6:47 a.m. and someone is shouting about the television. The words are not words anymore, not exactly. Syllables crash into each other, consonants dropped or mangled. “The…they’re saying…the fake…”Then silence. Then: “Windmills! The windmills cause…”Another silence, longer. The sound of something falling.

The chief of staff stands in the hallway outside the double doors. He does not move to help. He waits, phone in hand, for the shouting to resolve itself into something manageable. The bedroom is kept at exactly seventy-four degrees because anything cooler makes the president suspicious, makes him think they are trying to make him sick, though he cannot say who “they” are anymore, not with any consistency. Yesterday it was the network executives. The day before it was his own party leadership. This morning it might be the housekeeping staff or it might be the dead,his father perhaps, or his brother, whose name he sometimes calls out at 3 a.m. when the Ambien has worn off but morning has not yet arrived.

The shouting stops. This is the signal.

“He’s up,” the chief of staff says into his phone, and his voice carries not dread but something closer to satisfaction. He has been waiting for this confirmation that the president is sufficiently disoriented. Disoriented is useful. Disoriented is pliable. Disoriented means today they can get him to sign the foreign aid package that cuts funding to NATO allies, the one he would have opposed four years ago, the one that benefits the three Cabinet members who have private business interests in countries that will benefit from the reallocation.

The day has begun. Their day. Not his.

The Protocol

There is a protocol for this. There is a protocol for everything now.

The personal aide enters first, always. She is twenty-three and blonde and wearing a dress too short for any professional setting, but this is the professional setting now. This is what he responds to, what keeps him calm, what makes him compliant. They learned this months ago through trial and error. The older women made him irritable. The women in pantsuits made him suspicious. But the young blonde ones in short dresses,these make him docile, almost grateful. So they hire them young and blonde and tell them exactly what to wear, and the women who object don’t last, and the ones who understand make good money and keep their mouths shut and take their photographs for insurance.

Her name does not matter because she has made sure it does not matter, has cultivated her own invisibility as a form of power even while wearing visibility like a costume. She carries his Diet Coke in a specific glass and she has learned to announce herself from the doorway, to make noise with the service tray, to give warning. Once she came in quietly and found him standing naked at the window, pulling at the drapes, trying to get them to open, talking about how they’d painted over the windows, how they’d trapped him in a box. She had backed out slowly, taken three photographs with her phone,insurance, leverage, currency,and later, when she mentioned it to the deputy chief of staff, he’d looked at her with approving eyes and said, “That never happened,” and she understood that this was not about protecting the president. It was about protecting their access to him, their control of him, their use of him.

They had a product to maintain. He was the product.

This morning he is in bed. This is good. This is manageable. This is where they want him.

“Good morning, Mr. President,” she says, her voice pitched to brightness that borders on breathy. They’ve told her to sound like this. “Beautiful day. The sun’s out. Your Diet Coke.”

He looks at her. The look is the thing they have all learned to read, the single diagnostic tool they still trust. There is the clear look, which is rare now, rare enough that when it happens the staff will text each other,He’s sharp this morning, window’s open,and they will scramble to get consequential papers in front of him, to record video, to capture what they can of the man he used to be. There is the confused look, which is standard, which they work with, which allows for the day’s choreography. And then there is the look they fear most: empty and hostile at the same time, meaning he has gone somewhere they cannot follow and has decided that everyone around him is an enemy.

This morning: confused. They can work with confused.

“What day is it,” he says. Not a question, not quite. A statement that requires response.

“Wednesday, Mr. President. January. You have the Cabinet meeting at ten and then the event with the governors at noon.”

He takes the Diet Coke. His hands shake but he does not spill. Small victories. There is a whole architecture of small victories now, and each one is a brick in the wall they are building around him, a wall that looks like protection but is actually a cage.

“Where’s…”he starts, then stops. He has forgotten a name. The aide waits, counts silently. Three seconds. Five. She has learned that the longer she waits, the more anxious he becomes, and anxiety makes him suggestible. Anxiety makes him sign things.

“Sir?” Patient. Always patient. Patience is a weapon.

“The woman. The one who does the…”He waves his hand vaguely.

“Mrs. Kern is here, Mr. President. She’s ready whenever you are.”

Mrs. Kern is the stylist. She has been with them for eighteen months, which makes her practically a lifer. She knows things no one should know. She knows that what she does each morning is not makeup, not really, though that is what he believes, what he insists it is. “Just touching up the makeup,” he says, if anyone asks, though no one asks anymore.

What she actually does takes forty minutes. The extensions,elaborate systems of hair pieces and clips that attach to what little remains. Thin wisps at the sides and back, white and fragile. The top is gone, has been gone for years. She works with almost nothing. The adhesive has a smell, medicinal and slightly sweet, and it lingers in the bathroom for hours afterward. The staff have learned to ignore it, this chemical evidence of the daily reconstruction. The blonde synthetic fibers that she bonds to his scalp come in three different shades to match what remains of his own hair, which is white now, not blonde, but he does not see this or cannot see this or will not see this.

She builds the hair the way an architect builds a structure,from the foundation up, except there is barely any foundation. She creates scaffolding with the clips along the sides, glues extensions across the expanse of bare scalp, arranges the synthetic hair to create the impression of volume, of fullness, of the famous sweep that he has not actually possessed in years. It is architecture built on air.

He sits in front of the mirror while she works. Sometimes he watches. Mostly he does not. He sees what he wants to see,a woman applying powder, touching up his appearance, maintaining his image. The elaborate construction happening on his head, the pieces being clipped and glued and arranged, the transformation from a balding old man to the image he insists is still him,he does not acknowledge this. Cannot acknowledge this. To acknowledge it would be to acknowledge everything else.

Mrs. Kern works silently. She learned months ago never to refer to what she’s doing as anything other than “your makeup, Mr. President.” She learned never to let him see the hair pieces before they’re installed, never to leave any evidence in the bathroom afterward. The synthetic hair gets collected and disposed of in a specific medical-grade bag. The adhesive bottles are kept in her bag, never in the bathroom cabinets. There is no proof of the construction, only the result.

She knows not to suggest changes. Any suggestion is an insult, proof of conspiracy, evidence that they think he’s failing. She makes him look like himself, or like the idea of himself from six years ago. This is her job. This is everyone’s job now,to maintain the silhouette of competence, the appearance of vigor, while never, ever acknowledging what they’re actually doing.

But before Mrs. Kern, before the “makeup,” there are the medications.

The personal aide produces them from her pocket,not a pill organizer, nothing so institutional, but loose in a small silver container that looks expensive and deliberate. Three pills this morning. The Adderall first, forty milligrams, twice what any doctor would prescribe for a man his age but they need him focused, need him alert, need him able to get through the Cabinet meeting without falling asleep or losing the thread entirely. The pharmacist who fills these prescriptions is also a political appointee. He asks no questions about dosages.

Then the blood pressure medication, because the Adderall makes his blood pressure spike, makes his face flush that particular red that photographs badly, that makes people ask questions. Then the third pill, the one that is supposed to help with memory, that does nothing at all but that they give him anyway because stopping it would mean admitting something no one is ready to admit.

“Your vitamins, Mr. President.”

He takes them dry, no water, and this is new. Six months ago he needed water. Now he has forgotten that water is part of taking pills, or he has decided water is suspicious, or the connection between pills and water has simply dissolved in his mind like so much else.

He has been taking pills every morning for so long that he no longer asks what they are. This is useful. This is what they count on. Last month they added a mild sedative to his evening medications without telling him. He sleeps better now. He is less likely to wander at 3 a.m., less likely to call people who no longer work for him, less likely to tweet things that will need to be deleted. The tweets are their own problem. Sometimes he tweets at 4 a.m. about things that happened thirty years ago, about perceived slights from dead people, about enemies who exist only in the architecture of his deteriorating mind. The social media director has the password. Half the tweets that appear under his name, he never wrote. The ones he does write often disappear within minutes.

They are chemically managing him, carefully titrating his dosages to find the narrow window where he is alert enough to be functional but sedated enough to be controllable. It is an inexact science. Some days they get it wrong and he is either too foggy or too agitated. But most days, most days they find the balance.

The Adderall will kick in around 8:30. He will become more focused, more present, more like himself, though “himself” is a moving target now, a ghost they’re chasing. For about ninety minutes,two hours if they’re lucky,he will be sharp enough to read a teleprompter, to sign documents, to stand for photographs. This is their window. Everything important is scheduled for this window.

By 11 a.m. he will start to fade. By 2 p.m. he will need to sleep. By 6 p.m., with the evening medications, he will be docile again, manageable, willing to stand in rooms and smile while other people talk.

The Morning

By 8 a.m. he is dressed. By 8:30 he has been walked to the small dining room where breakfast waits: eggs prepared the way he likes them, which is to say the way he liked them in 2019, because no one has asked him since then if his preferences have changed and no one will. Change is dangerous. Change draws attention to time, and time is their enemy because time is the thing that will eventually end this, and they are not ready for it to end.

The television is on. It is always on. They control what he watches now, what information reaches him, which reality he inhabits. They have learned that you can govern a country by governing a single man’s perception, and governing his perception is easy when his perception is falling apart. They tune it to friendly channels during friendly hours, have staffers positioned to distract him if something problematic appears on screen. Once he saw himself from six years ago, a clip from a rally, and he watched himself,that younger, sharper version,and something happened to his face. He knew, they thought. For just a moment, he knew. The chief of staff had been about to turn off the television when the press secretary stopped him. “Let him see it,” she whispered. “Let him remember what he’s lost. It makes the next part easier.” And she was right. For the rest of that day he’d been docile, almost grateful for their presence, for their management of him.

They are very good at this. They have learned to weaponize his decline.

This morning he eats eggs. He drinks orange juice. He comments on a story about the economy and his comment makes sense, is even insightful, and the chief of staff, monitoring from the doorway, feels something like disappointment. The clear days are harder. The clear days mean he might ask questions, might want to know what he’s actually signing, might remember that he used to make decisions instead of rubber-stamping theirs. They prefer him confused. Confused is controllable.

At 9:15 they brief him for the Cabinet meeting. This is done in the Map Room, which has good light and no mirrors,mirrors are problematic now, make him fixate on his appearance, on the passage of time. The briefing is delivered by his senior advisor, a woman in her forties who has developed a particular tone for these sessions,confident without being condescending, simple without being simplistic. She worked in advertising before politics. She understands that what they are doing is no different from selling soap, except the product is deteriorating and they need to keep convincing people to buy it anyway.

She speaks in narratives rather than bullet points. She knows that he will retain almost nothing, and this is useful. This is the point. They brief him not to inform him but to create the appearance of having informed him, to establish plausible deniability for later, to have footage of him nodding in meetings that can be used to suggest he understood what was happening when the investigations come, when the historians start asking questions.

“Today we’re focusing on the infrastructure package,” she says. “Your idea. The one you’ve been championing.” It is not his idea. He has never mentioned infrastructure unprompted in eighteen months. But they have told him it is his idea so many times that sometimes he believes it, and when he believes it he sells it, and when he sells it they can use him to move their agenda forward. This is how it works now. They govern through him, around him, despite him.

“Everyone’s very excited. You’ll sit at the head of the table and the Vice President will walk through the details. You just need to open and close. Your opening: ‘This is something I’ve fought for since day one.’ Your closing: ‘Let’s get this done for the American people.’”

Two sentences. He can remember two sentences. Usually.

He nods. He is following. Or he appears to be following, which is the same thing now, which is all that matters.

“Any questions, Mr. President?”

“No,” he says. Then: “What package?”

The pause is microscopic. The advisor’s smile does not waver. This is the moment she enjoys most,the moment when his confusion is most obvious, when her power is most clear. She is thirty years younger than him, was a junior staffer when he first took office, and now she runs him like a puppet, moves him around like furniture. She will put this on her résumé someday, though she will phrase it differently. Senior Advisor to the President during a critical transition period. They will all put it on their résumés.

“Infrastructure, sir. The roads and bridges initiative. Your legacy project.”

“Right,” he says. “Right. I knew that.”

They tell themselves he knew that. They tell the press he knew that. They tell the Cabinet he knew that. The truth of what he knows or doesn’t know is irrelevant. What matters is the performance of knowing, and they are very good at producing that performance.

The Meeting

The Cabinet room has been arranged with care. His chair is marked, obviously, but so are the others. The officials who are good at this,at maintaining the performance, at asking questions that sound genuine but require only the simplest answers,are seated closest. Those who might ask something complicated or challenge him or look at him with pity are placed at the far end or asked to attend “virtually” even though they are in the building.

Several Cabinet members have been replaced in the past year. Not fired, exactly. Encouraged to resign. The ones who expressed concern about the president’s capacity, who suggested perhaps it was time to consider the Twenty-Fifth Amendment, who thought their oaths to the Constitution might mean something,those ones found themselves suddenly embroiled in scandals, facing primary challenges funded by mysterious PACs, or subjected to investigations that went nowhere but destroyed their credibility anyway. The ones who remained learned what survival required: silence, compliance, and a willingness to pretend.

The Vice President knows his role better than anyone. He will do the talking. The President will nod, will interject occasionally with phrases that have been prepared for him, will sign the document that will be placed before him. The cameras will capture the signing. The signing is what matters. The signing is proof of function. The signing means policies move forward, executive orders get issued, legislation gets supported or opposed, all with the imprimatur of presidential authority even though the president himself has no idea what he’s signing.

They have gotten him to sign things he would never have signed before. Trade agreements he once opposed. Pardons for people he’s never heard of. Budgets that gut programs he once championed. It does not matter. He signs what they put in front of him. He trusts them. He has no choice but to trust them.

The Secretary of Housing sits at the far end of the table. She is new, only three months in, and she has not yet learned to manage her face. She watches the president and something moves behind her eyes,horror, pity, recognition that this is wrong. She is forty-three. She has a law degree from Yale. She believed, when she took this position, that she would be serving the country. Now she understands that she is serving the men who run the man who is supposed to be running the country.

Last week she tried to talk to the Vice President about it. “Should we be concerned about…”she started, and he cut her off. “The President is fine,” he said. “He’s just tired. We all get tired.” Then he smiled, and the smile was a warning. She has not brought it up again. She has a family. She has a career. She has learned to look at the table during meetings, to take notes that she will never reference, to nod at the appropriate times.

Except this morning the President is talking.

He has gone off script, has launched into something about a construction project. “I was in New York, this was,when was this? Eighty-seven, eighty-eight, maybe earlier, beautiful project, biggest project anyone’s ever seen, and there was this guy, Jimmy, or was it Jerry? Big guy. Huge guy. He said to me, he said, ‘Sir…’they always call me sir…he said, ‘Sir, this concrete, we can’t get the concrete,’ and I said, ‘What do you mean you can’t get the concrete?’ and he said it was the unions, the unions were, you know, the unions.”

He pauses. He has lost the thread. His hands move vaguely in the air, constructing something invisible.

“And the rebar,” he continues, “the rebar was,you know what rebar is? It’s the, it’s in the concrete, it makes it…”Another pause. “My uncle was a professor. At MIT. Very smart, good genes, the best genes. He used to tell me about the nuclear. The nuclear is very powerful. People don’t understand how powerful. They think they understand but they don’t. I understand it because I have good genes. My uncle explained it.”

The Cabinet members sit frozen. The connection between the construction project and nuclear weapons is unclear. The connection between any of this and infrastructure is unclear. The Secretary of Housing feels her heart accelerate. This is worse than last week. Last week he at least stayed on topic. This week he is somewhere else entirely, somewhere in the 1980s or inside his own unraveling associations.

The chief of staff, standing along the wall, makes eye contact with the Vice President. The Vice President clears his throat.

“An excellent example, Mr. President, of why this infrastructure package is so important. The concrete, the building materials,these are exactly the supply chain issues we’re addressing. If we could turn to page three of the briefing…”

But the President is not finished. He is talking about windmills now. “The windmills, they kill the birds. Thousands of birds. Bald eagles, beautiful birds, they fly into the windmills and they die. And the noise, it causes cancer. They don’t tell you that but it’s true. The noise from the windmills causes cancer. I’ve had many people tell me this. Experts. Very smart people.”

There is no infrastructure package item about windmills. There are no windmills in the briefing. The windmills exist only in whatever neural pathway has misfired, whatever memory has surfaced unbidden.

His voice is growing louder now, more agitated, because he senses that they want him to stop and being managed makes him angry, makes him feel the thing he cannot name, which is his own diminishment.

“And Macron,” he says suddenly. “Macron called me, he said, ‘Sir, you were right about the windmills,’ and I said, ‘I’m always right, Emmanuel, that’s why they elected me, the biggest election, nobody’s ever seen an election like it, except maybe…” He stops. He looks confused. “When was the election?”

The Secretary of Housing grips her pen. The date of his own election is not something he should have to ask.

“Mr. President,” the Vice President tries again, and his voice is steady, is practiced, has done this a hundred times. “Your vision for American infrastructure…”

“I’m talking,” the President snaps. “I’m talking and you’re interrupting me. You always interrupt me. Just like they do on the, on the television, the fake news, they interrupt me, they don’t let me finish, and then they say I didn’t make sense, but I made perfect sense, everybody knows I made perfect sense.”

The room is silent. The cameras are still rolling. This will need to be managed.

The press secretary, also along the wall, is already typing into her phone, already crafting the narrative. Passionate. Engaged. Detailed knowledge of construction. Off the cuff but in command. The clips will be edited. The transcript will be cleaned. By afternoon the story will be about his passion for infrastructure, his hands-on knowledge, his refusal to stick to talking points because he cares too much to be scripted.

The Secretary of Housing watches this happen. Watches the press secretary type. Watches the chief of staff lean over to whisper to an aide. Watches the Vice President finally, gently, successfully redirect the President back to the briefing. Watches the President nod, seems to remember where he is, why he is here.

“Infrastructure,” the President says. “That’s right. Very important. The most important. Nobody knows more about infrastructure than me.”

The Vice President slides the document across the table. “If you could just sign here, Mr. President. This authorizes the funding allocation.”

The President picks up the pen. His hand shakes. He has to grip it with both hands to make his signature, and even then it is illegible, a scrawl that looks nothing like the bold signature from four years ago. But it is enough. It is legal. It is done.

The Secretary of Housing knows what is in that document because she read it last night. It reallocates $40 billion in infrastructure funds away from cities with democratic mayors and toward rural areas that vote for them. It guts climate resilience programs. It eliminates oversight provisions. It is not what the President wanted when he came into office. It is what the people around him want now.

She watches him sign it and understands that she is watching something worse than a coup. A coup would be honest. This is a simulation of democracy, a performance of governance with no one actually governing. Or rather, with the wrong people governing, the unelected ones, the ones standing along the walls.

After the meeting she goes back to her office and closes the door. She sits at her desk. She opens her computer. She begins to draft a resignation letter.

She gets three sentences in before she stops. Where would she go? What would she say? Who would believe her if she did speak? And what would they do to her if she tried? She thinks about the previous Cabinet members, the scandals, the investigations, the destroyed careers.

She deletes the letter. She opens her schedule for the day. She has a meeting at two. She will go to it. She will nod at the appropriate times. She will take notes she will never reference.

This is how it works now. This is how they all work now.

The Waiting

He is in a room. He has been in this room before. The room has a table and the table has people and the people are talking about something that he understood a moment ago but the understanding has moved away from him, has receded like water down a drain, and now there are just voices and the voices are saying words but the words don’t attach to anything, they float free, and he nods because nodding is what you do when people talk, everyone knows this.

Someone is looking at him. A woman. He knows her. He knows he knows her but her name is somewhere else, in another room, behind a door he cannot open. There are so many doors now. They used to open when he needed them. Now they stay closed and he stands in the hallway forgetting what he came for.

His face itches where the hair attaches. He wants to scratch but he knows,some animal knowledge, some remaining instinct,that touching it would reveal something. Would make them look at him the way they looked at him last week when he couldn’t remember the name of the country they were talking about. France. It was France. He remembered later, in the car, and he’d felt triumphant, victorious, but by then it didn’t matter because the meeting was over and they’d moved on without him.

They move on without him a lot now.

The Vice President is talking. The Vice President is always talking. The Vice President has a face that looks concerned but isn’t concerned, a face that looks respectful but isn’t respectful, and he knows this, can feel it, but cannot articulate it, cannot make the knowledge into words that would convince anyone else because the words slip away, because everything slips away.

He had something to say about infrastructure. He built things. He was good at building things. There was a hotel, or maybe it was a casino, and there was a problem with the concrete, or was it the steel, and he fixed it, he remembers fixing it, remembers the feeling of having fixed it even if he cannot remember the details of the fixing.

“Mr. President?” Someone is saying his title. That’s him. He is the President. He knows this the way you know your own name except sometimes lately he hears the title and there’s a delay, a gap between the word and the recognition, as if he has to check, has to confirm: yes, that’s me, I am that person.

“Yes,” he says, and he has learned that yes is often the right answer, that yes keeps things moving, that yes prevents the silence that makes them look at him with that look.

But sometimes yes is wrong and he can see it in their faces, can see the micro-adjustments, the glances they exchange. They think he doesn’t notice the glances but he notices everything except the things he cannot notice, the things that disappear as he’s reaching for them.

His father would be ashamed of him. This thought arrives clear and sharp, cutting through the fog. His father who was never satisfied, who was always pushing, who wanted him to be better, smarter, stronger. His father is dead. He knows his father is dead but sometimes he forgets and picks up the phone to call him, and only when someone gently takes the phone away does he remember: dead, years dead, decades dead.

How many decades? He cannot calculate it. Numbers have become slippery.

The people at the table are standing. This means the meeting is over. He should stand too. Standing is easy except his legs have gone numb from sitting and when he pushes himself up his hands shake against the table and he sees the Secretary at the far end watching his hands shake and he wants to tell her it’s nothing, it’s just tremors, everyone gets tremors, but he has forgotten her name and speaking to someone whose name you’ve forgotten is dangerous, is a trap.

Someone takes his elbow. He allows himself to be guided. This happens more now. People guide him and he lets them because fighting it would mean acknowledging that he needs guiding and he does not need guiding, he is fine, everyone says he’s fine.

They take him to another room and in this room there is a television and on the television there is a man who looks like him, sounds like him, except the man on the television is confident and strong and knows what he’s talking about, and he watches this man and feels something like grief, like nostalgia for a place he can’t get back to.

Someone brings him Diet Coke. He drinks it. The carbonation hurts his throat but he doesn’t say anything because saying something would mean speaking and speaking requires finding words and keeping them in order and lately the words come out wrong, come out scrambled, and people look at him with that look.

That look is the worst thing. Worse than forgetting. Worse than the confusion. Worse than standing at a podium and losing his place and not knowing where he is or why he’s there. The look that says: we see you failing. We are watching you fail. We are counting on your failure.

Except they’re not counting on it. They’re counting on it. This is the thing he almost understands, the thing that surfaces sometimes in the space between sleep and waking: they need him like this. Diminished. Manageable. A signature machine. A prop.

He used to make decisions. He remembers this the way you remember weather from childhood, the fact of it without the details. Decisions about buildings, about money, about deals. He was good at it. People listened to him. People wanted his approval, his opinion, his input.

Now they want his signature and nothing else.

The room is quiet. Someone has left him here. He is alone except he’s probably not alone, someone is probably watching through a camera or standing just outside the door, they’re always watching now, always managing, always ready to step in when he does the thing he’s not supposed to do except he can’t remember what that thing is.

He needs to urinate but the bathroom seems very far away and he’s not sure he remembers which door it’s behind and asking would mean admitting he doesn’t know and not asking might mean an accident and accidents would be the end of everything, would be the thing they can’t cover for, can’t edit out, can’t spin.

He stands. He walks. He finds the bathroom,muscle memory, animal instinct. He urinates. He washes his hands. In the mirror his face looks unfamiliar, looks like his father’s face, looks like a stranger’s face wearing his expression.

The hair looks wrong. He can see that it looks wrong. Can see the asymmetry, the places where it doesn’t quite attach, the line where synthetic meets the few remaining wisps of real hair at the sides. The top of his head,bare, exposed in the mirror’s honesty,looks nothing like what he sees in photographs, on television, in the version of himself that faces the world. He reaches up to fix it and his fingers encounter the stickiness of the adhesive and he pulls his hand away fast, frightened, as if he’s touched something dead.

Tomorrow Mrs. Kern will fix it. Tomorrow it will look right again. Tomorrow he will be himself again, or the version of himself they need him to be, which is the only version that matters now.

He sits on the closed toilet lid. He is so tired. He is tired in a way that sleep doesn’t fix, tired in his bones, tired in his brain. The Adderall makes him alert but it doesn’t make him less tired. Nothing makes him less tired.

There was a time when he loved this. The power, the attention, the feeling of being the center of everything. Now he’s still the center but he’s not there, he’s somewhere else, somewhere behind his own eyes, watching it happen to someone who used to be him.

Someone knocks on the door. “Mr. President? Are you all right?”

“Fine,” he says. “I’m fine.”

This is the lie he tells most often, the one that comes most easily, the one everyone wants to hear.

He opens the door. The aide,the young blonde one whose name is not important,smiles at him with concern that is not concern.

“You have another event in thirty minutes, sir. Should we go over the talking points?”

Talking points. He used to object to talking points, used to insist he could speak off the cuff, could work a room without a script. Now the talking points are the only thing between him and the abyss.

“Yes,” he says. “Let’s go over them.”

She leads him back to the other room and she talks and he tries to listen and the words make sense individually but not together, not in sequence, and he nods and says “Right” and “Good” and hopes these are the correct responses.

Thirty minutes. Then another performance. Then another room full of people watching him fail and pretending they’re not watching him fail.

This is his life now. This is every day. And the worst part, the part that surfaces sometimes in dreams, in the space between medications, in the moments when his mind clears just enough to see the shape of things:

He did this to himself. Wanted it. Fought for it. Refused to step away when he should have stepped away because stepping away would mean admitting that time had won, that age had won, that he was not invincible after all.

And now he’s trapped inside the thing he wanted most, inside a role he can no longer perform, surrounded by people who need him incapacitated, who profit from his decline, who will keep him here, propped up and signing documents, until something breaks completely.

The aide is still talking. He has lost the thread entirely. He smiles. He nods. He waits for her to tell him what to do next.

This is all he does now. Wait to be told. Follow the script. Sign the papers. Perform the presidency while other people run the government.

The pity isn’t that they’re doing this to him.

The pity is that he let them. That some part of him knows they’re doing it and chooses the medication, the managing, the performance over the alternative, which is admitting that it’s over, that he’s done, that the thing he built his entire identity around has to end.

So he takes the pills. He sits for the makeup. He reads the teleprompter. He signs what they put in front of him.

And every night, alone in the dark, touching the adhesive on his scalp, he almost understands. Almost sees it. Almost breaks free.

And then the morning comes, and Mrs. Kern comes, and the performance begins again, and he forgets that he almost remembered.

This is the worst part. Not that it’s happening. But that he’s complicit in it. That some fragment of who he was has made the calculation: better this than nothing. Better a puppet presidency than no presidency at all.

They don’t have to force him. He goes willingly. He chooses this.

Every single day, he chooses this.

The Event

By noon he has forgotten the morning. This is both blessing and curse. He does not remember being angry at the Cabinet meeting, but he also does not remember the briefing about the governors’ event. They brief him again, quickly, in the holding room behind the East Room stage. Same senior advisor, same confident tone.

“Governors are here to support your infrastructure package. You’ll make brief remarks. Five minutes. The speech is on the teleprompter. You’ll take a few questions. We’ll call on Governor Martinez first,she’s friendly. Then Governor Thompson,also friendly. Then we’ll wrap.”

Governor Martinez has been promised federal disaster relief funds for her state. Governor Thompson has been promised that the investigation into his campaign finances will quietly disappear. The other governors in the room have been promised various things,judgeships, infrastructure projects, endorsements, silence. This is how it works now. They promise things in the president’s name. The president does not know what has been promised. The president can barely remember the governors’ names. But his signature carries weight, and they control his signature.

“Questions about what?”

“About infrastructure, sir. About working together. About your leadership.”

He nods. He straightens his tie. For a moment he looks presidential, looks like the idea of a president.

Actually, no. The staff members in the holding room do not feel hope. They stopped feeling hope months ago. What they feel is relief that he looks good enough for this event, that the makeup has covered the worst of it, that his tie is straight and his suit fits and he will probably get through this without incident. What they feel is the grim satisfaction of people who have become very good at a terrible job.

He walks out to applause. Applause orients him, reminds him of who he is supposed to be. He finds the teleprompter. He begins to read.

The reading is slower than it used to be. There are pauses in strange places. But the words are his words, or close enough, and he is getting through it. Three minutes. Four minutes. Almost there.

Then he stops.

He has lost his place on the teleprompter. Or the teleprompter has malfunctioned. Or he has simply forgotten what he is doing. He stands at the podium, silent, and the silence extends. In the audience the governors shift in their seats. In the wings the staff members’ hearts accelerate.

“Mr. President?” Someone, maybe the Vice President, trying to prompt him. “Your vision for America’s future?”

The President looks up. Looks out at the audience. “I know you,” he says, pointing at someone in the third row. “I know you. You’re the one who…”He stops. He has lost the thought.

The governor he is pointing at smiles, nervous. “Yes, Mr. President. Governor Rodriguez. We met last month in..,”

“You’re trying to…”the President says. His face is flushing. “You’re all trying to…”

The chief of staff is moving now, moving from the wings onto the stage, moving with purpose but not panic, because panic would be visible, would be captured, would be replayed. He reaches the President. He leans in. He speaks quietly, too quietly for the microphones.

“Sir, you’re doing great. Let’s take questions now. Governor Martinez has a question for you.”

The President blinks. Looks at the chief of staff. For a moment there is that look again,empty and hostile, meaning he is elsewhere and everyone is an enemy.

Then it passes.

“Questions,” he says. “Right. That’s right.”

Governor Martinez stands. She has been prepped. She asks her question and her question is really a statement with a question mark at the end, a softball designed to let him say something simple and true.

He answers. The answer is not quite responsive but it is not quite wrong. It contains words about America and infrastructure and the future. The words are in approximately the right order.

They get through two more questions. Then the press secretary steps forward and announces that the President has a hard stop, has another meeting, must go. This is a lie. The President has nothing scheduled for the next two hours except rest, which is scheduled every day now, in the middle of every day, because by early afternoon he is exhausted and exhaustion makes everything worse.

The Afternoon

He sleeps in the residence, in a chair in his private sitting room, while the staff debriefs downstairs. They watch the footage. They craft the public narrative. They send emails to Cabinet members and governors, thanking them for their patience, their understanding, their discretion, never stating directly what they are asking to be understood but making it clear that loyalty will be remembered and disloyalty will be punished.

The press secretary meets with her team. “What are we saying about the event pause?”

“Dramatic pause,” someone suggests. “For effect.”

“Emotional moment,” someone else tries. “Reflecting on the importance of the issue.”

They settle on: The President, overcome with feeling about the state of American infrastructure, took a moment to gather himself before continuing. It shows how much he cares.

The press secretary has become remarkably good at this, at spinning deterioration into strength, at reframing every lapse as evidence of passion or thoughtfulness or strategic brilliance. She knows that half the press corps suspects the truth, but suspecting is not the same as reporting, and reporting requires proof, and they control access to the president so completely that proof is almost impossible to obtain. The rare reporters who push too hard find their credentials revoked, their questions ignored, their organizations frozen out. The ones who play along get exclusives, get leaks, get access. It is a simple system and it works.

A reporter will ask if the President is well. The press secretary will look offended by the question. “The President is in excellent health. He just completed his annual physical. His doctor has pronounced him fit to serve. Next question.”

The doctor who pronounced him fit to serve is a political appointee who understands his role. There are other doctors, ones who have examined the President privately, who have used words like “cognitive decline” and “early dementia” and “diminished capacity” in reports that live in a safe somewhere, insurance policies against the day when everything falls apart and someone needs to be blamed. But those doctors do not speak publicly. Those doctors signed agreements, received promotions, were reminded that speaking out would mean the end of their careers and possibly the exposure of various indiscretions that may or may not be real but would certainly be believed.

Everyone has signed agreements. Everyone has been compromised. This is how they ensure silence.

At 3 p.m. the President wakes. He is disoriented, which is standard, which is useful. The personal aide brings him Diet Coke and the television remote. She asks how he is feeling.

“Fine,” he says. “Tired. When’s the next thing?”

“Not until six, Mr. President. You have time to rest.”

“I don’t need rest,” he says, but he does not get up from the chair. “I’m not tired. Everyone thinks I’m tired but I’m not.”

“Of course not, sir.”

He drinks his Diet Coke. He watches television. On the screen he sees himself from this morning, the carefully edited footage from the Cabinet meeting, a brief clip from the governors’ event. The clip has been cut to remove the pause, the confusion, the moment when he forgot where he was. He looks good in the footage. He sounds strong. The editing is seamless.

He watches himself and seems satisfied. This is what they have given him,a version of reality that he can tolerate, a mirror that shows him what he needs to see. They have constructed an entire false world around him, a Potemkin presidency, and he lives inside it, unaware or unwilling to acknowledge that everything he sees has been staged for his benefit and their control.

The Evening

The evening event is a reception for major donors. These are easier. These are controlled. The guest list is small, vetted, friendly. The donors have been briefed on protocol: keep conversations short, do not ask complicated questions, do not appear surprised by anything he says, do not mention it later.

The donors have paid for this access. Some of them have paid millions. What they are buying is not access to the president, exactly,they understand that the president is no longer the person making decisions,but access to the people who control the president, proximity to power, the ability to whisper in the right ears. Some of them are here because they want policy outcomes. Others are here for the spectacle of it, for the grotesque intimacy of watching a powerful man unravel. They will go home and tell their friends about it over cocktails, about how sad it is, how concerning, how someone should really do something, and then they will write another check because the people running him are favorable to their interests and what happens to him personally is, ultimately, not their problem.

Some of them are afraid of him now. Not of his power but of his fragility, of being the one in the room when something happens, when the curtain drops and the machinery is visible, when he forgets who they are or accuses them of something paranoid or begins to cry, which has happened twice now at private events, events that were immediately reclassified as not having occurred.

But they come anyway because money needs access and access requires presence and presence means bearing witness to this daily diminishment and pretending, always pretending, that everything is fine.

He works the room with his wife beside him. She has become expert at this, at managing the conversational flow, at finishing his sentences when he trails off, at laughing in a way that suggests he has made a joke when he has merely lost his train of thought. She does this with such skill that sometimes even the staff forgets it is a performance.

But it is always a performance. She is performing wifehood, performing loyalty, performing care. What she actually feels,about him, about this situation, about the people who have turned her husband into a puppet and her into his handler,she keeps locked away where no one can see it. She has her own deals with them, her own understandings. When this is over she will have her own agenda to pursue, her own power to consolidate. For now she smiles and steers and covers for him, and in exchange they leave her alone, do not investigate her finances too closely, do not ask too many questions about her own meetings, her own phone calls, her own plans.

At 8 p.m. the reception ends. At 8:30 he is back in the residence. At 9 p.m. he takes his evening medications, including the Ambien that will help him sleep and the other medications, the ones that do not work but that they administer anyway because stopping them would mean admitting something that cannot be admitted.

The chief of staff meets with his deputies. They review the day. The Cabinet meeting: problematic but managed. The governors’ event: concerning but contained. The reception: successful.

“Tomorrow?” someone asks.

“Light schedule,” the chief of staff says. “Morning intelligence briefing”,which the President no longer actually receives, not really, because he cannot retain classified information, because telling him secrets would be its own security risk…”and an afternoon photo op with the Little League champions.”

Photo ops are good. Photo ops require only that he stand and smile and shake hands. They can do this. They have done it for months now, will do it for however many months remain.

“How long can we keep this up?” someone asks. It is the question they never ask directly but that hangs over every meeting, every decision, every day.

The chief of staff does not answer. There is no answer. Or the answer is: as long as we must. As long as we can. Until the next election, until the Cabinet invokes the Twenty-Fifth Amendment, until something breaks that cannot be fixed.

The man is the president. He will speak tomorrow. He will be fine.

The Night

It is 11 p.m. and most of the residence staff has gone home. The night nurse is on duty, sitting in the hallway outside the President’s bedroom, reading a magazine, waiting.

Sometimes he sleeps through the night. Sometimes he wakes at 2 a.m. or 3 a.m. and calls out for people who are not there, people who are dead or who never existed. Sometimes he wakes and tries to get dressed, tries to leave, says he has a meeting, has somewhere he needs to be. The night nurse is there to calm him, to redirect him, to administer additional medication if necessary.

She is reading an article about hotels in Provence when she hears him moving around in the bedroom. She stands, ready. But he does not call out. He does not open the door. She waits, listening.

Inside the bedroom the President stands at the window. The drapes are heavy but there is a gap and he can see out to the South Lawn, to the darkness punctuated by security lights. He is not sure what city this is. The room is familiar but displaced, as if from a dream or a photograph. He knows he is important. He knows people depend on him. He cannot remember exactly why or for what.

There was something he was supposed to do today. There is something he is supposed to do tomorrow. It is all the same, all running together, all slipping away from him like water through fingers.

He catches sight of himself in the dark window. The reflection is ghostly, transparent. His hair looks strange in the reflection, flattened on one side where he slept on it, and he reaches up to touch it and his hand comes away sticky with something. The adhesive. It has started to fail, started to unstick, and when he touches his head he can feel the pieces shifting, the construction coming apart. His fingers find bare scalp where the public sees hair, smooth skin where the camera sees volume.

He stands there with his hand on his head, feeling the synthetic hair move under his fingers, and for just a moment,just one clear, terrible moment,he understands what they have done. What they are doing. What he has become.

The moment passes.

He cannot hold it. The understanding dissolves like the dreams he can no longer remember, like the words that live behind locked doors, like everything else.

He gets back into bed. He lies down carefully, trying not to disturb the hair, trying not to disturb the thing on his head that he will not name, that tomorrow morning Mrs. Kern will reconstruct, that tomorrow he will insist is just makeup, just grooming, just maintaining his appearance.

Outside the door the night nurse hears the bedsprings and relaxes. She returns to her chair, to her magazine, to her article about Provence.

In the West Wing the lights are still on. Staff members are still working, still preparing for tomorrow, still maintaining the architecture of normalcy that keeps the government functioning and the country stable and the President apparently in charge.

The chief of staff reviews the schedule for tomorrow. Intelligence briefing at eight,actually a five-minute photo op with the director of national intelligence, no classified information actually shared. Meeting with tech CEOs at ten,the President will speak for exactly ninety seconds from prepared remarks, then leave while the Vice President conducts the actual meeting. Photo op with Girl Scout cookie sellers at two,safely within the Adderall window, sufficiently simple that even on a bad day he can manage it.

He has already signed four executive orders today, none of which he read, all of which he will claim as victories tomorrow if anyone reminds him of them, all of which he will have forgotten by next week.

The chief of staff closes his laptop. He pours himself a drink. He is fifty-six years old. He has served in government for thirty years. He believed, once, that government was about service, about the Constitution, about the country.

Now he knows it is about this: maintaining the performance. Keeping the machinery running. Ensuring that the man in the residence, the man with the adhesive failing on his scalp and the dementia eating his brain, remains in his position long enough for them to accomplish what they need to accomplish.

He drinks. He does not think about what that makes him. He cannot afford to think about it.

Tomorrow there will be another intelligence briefing that is not really a briefing. There will be another photo op. There will be another event, another performance, another day of collective pretending that the thing that is happening is not happening.

And the day after that, and the day after that, and the day after that.

They maintain the fiction: the man on the bed is the president. He is strong. He is sharp. He is in command. He will speak at noon. He will be fine. He has always been fine. There is nothing to worry about. There is nothing wrong.

They repeat this until they believe it. Until they must believe it. Until the fiction is all they have left, the only thing standing between order and chaos, between the performance of governance and its complete collapse.

The night is quiet. The president sleeps, or tries to. The staff prepares. The nation dreams, unaware or unwilling to acknowledge what happens in the careful space between midnight and morning, in the residence where an old man touches his head in the dark and feels the pieces of himself coming unstuck, where handlers move like stagehands in the wings, where every day is an exercise in collective delusion.

This is how it works now. This is how it has to work.

This is the presentation.

