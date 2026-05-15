Buy Me a Coffee

On a Tuesday in October, six people helped make a man untouchable.

By Wednesday, none of them had done anything wrong.

This is how it works now.

On a Tuesday in October, the Truth Social Digital Strategy Team produced eleven posts, three of which had been intended as jokes to see what would happen.

All three performed above baseline.

The team discussed this with the giddy horror of scientists whose experiment has just achieved sentience and is asking about dental coverage.

The Room

Room 14-B smelled of Red Bull and the specific shame of people who had been awake since two a.m. voluntarily.

There was a whiteboard. The whiteboard had a drawing of a dog that had appeared in month two and never left. Above the dog: DO NOT ERASE. Under that: WHY. Under that: I MEAN IT TYLER. Under that, Tyler had drawn a second dog, smaller, wearing what appeared to be a tiny hat.

Nobody had erased the dogs. Nobody had addressed the hat. The hat had been there for four months. At some point it had simply become part of the room, like the water stain on the ceiling that looked like Chris Christie, or the motivational poster someone had defaced so that it now read HANG IN THERE above a photo of a cat hanging from a bar above the word SUCKER, or the mini-fridge that made a sound at three a.m. that Priya had described, in a Slack message sent at 3:07 a.m., as “wrong. just wrong. deeply wrong,” and which nobody had investigated because investigating it would mean being alone with it in the dark.

The room’s official function was the social media presence of the forty-fifth and forty-seventh President of the United States. Its actual function was harder to explain and got harder every month.

Everyone agreed it was pretty funny.

The Team

Kyle Braddock, twenty-seven, had a master’s degree in political communications and the haunted expression of a man who understood, every morning, exactly how he had ended up here and could not identify a single moment where he could have made a different choice, which was either a sign of genuine determinism or a coping mechanism so advanced it had achieved philosophical standing.

His thesis had been on Riefenstahl…the geometry of how she made crowds look like one organism and individuals look like gods, the specific architecture of manufactured transcendence,and he’d received a B+ with the note good craft, troubling enthusiasm. He had interpreted this as a compliment about the craft. The ninety million users were not in the thesis. The ninety million users were the part he had figured out later, which was also when he had stopped thinking of the enthusiasm as something other people had misread.

He was the Director. He had the title, the shoulder tension, and a framed print that said IT’S JUST THE INTERNET in gothic font that he’d ordered ironically and now could not look at directly, like an eclipse, or a mistake.

He managed the room the way you manage a fire you’ve decided to just kind of live with: not ignoring it, not fighting it, just ensuring it doesn’t get into the walls.

It had gotten into the walls in month three. He was aware of this.

Tyler Voss, twenty-three, had the energy of a labrador retriever who had been given espresso and a purpose. He was the one who posted the shark thing. He maintained,serenely, consistently, with the peace of a man who has found his truth and lives in it…that the shark thing had been good, actually.

“It was a NATO talking point,” Kyle had said, in month four.

“Yeah,” Tyler had said.

“Those are real countries.”

“I know.”

“With militaries.”

“Kyle,” Tyler had said, “it had sixty-one thousand engagements.”

This was Tyler’s entire moral philosophy and also, by the metrics that governed their operation, entirely correct, which was the thing about Tyler that kept Kyle awake and which Kyle had stopped trying to explain to his therapist because explaining it required context that required more explaining until he had consumed the entire fifty-minute hour and paid one hundred and eighty dollars to hear himself describe Tyler Voss to someone who charged by the revelation.

Tyler had three monitors. Left: metrics. Center: current work. Right: something he minimized when Kyle walked past. Kyle had seen it once, briefly, before Tyler tabbed away. He had not been able to identify it. He thought about it the way you think about something you’ve decided not to understand: regularly, and from a safe distance, and without moving closer.

Marcus Webb, twenty-four, made the allegations content.

The allegations were specific. They were documented. Several had been adjudicated. They existed in court filings with the granular language of official findings, which is the language that means: a thing happened, here is how we know, here is what we call it.

Marcus’s job was to take these things and make them funny before anyone could look directly at them.

He was extremely good at this.

He thought of it the way a surgeon thinks of removing things cleanly: a technical skill, value-neutral, not his business what they do with the specimen after. He had constructed this analogy himself. He found it helpful. He did not examine it closely because examining it closely would require noticing that the analogy only worked if you agreed that the things he removed needed to be removed, and that was a different analogy with a different surgeon and a different conversation that he was having at two a.m. in his apartment with nobody present except himself and a word he only said out loud when he was alone.

The word was laundering.

He went to sleep. He came back. He was very good at his job.

Priya Nair, twenty-eight, kept three sets of charts.

One for the room. One private, with a column she had added called real world outcomes, which tracked what happened after a post entered the world. Accounts silenced. People not in the news before a post, in the news after in ways they had not chosen. A judge’s daughter sleeping somewhere that wasn’t her apartment. For two weeks. Fourteen rows, one per day, because every day was real whether or not it had a column.

The third set was in a folder called misc. It was not miscellaneous. It was where she kept the things she had not yet found the right column for.

A school board member in Ohio, twenty-two years in the district, three kids in the local schools, who had resigned fourteen days after a post that named her in a list of people to look into. The post had been a list. She had been item seven. Whether the fourteen days was Column E or coincidence, Priya had given it a row.

There were more rows in misc than there used to be.

Zoe Park, twenty-five, had a graphic design degree and a former meme account called Extremely Normal Content,the conceit being that every post was the least normal content possible, filed with the bureaucratic calm of someone submitting a quarterly report. Two million followers. The audience had loved it in the specific way people love a joke they’re in on, which meant Zoe had spent three years developing an expertise in making things that were clearly insane look completely reasonable to people who wanted to find them reasonable.

This expertise had, it turned out, a job market.

Zoe’s specialty was the Jesus content.

She had started it in month two as a stress test. A scientific question, cleanly framed: is there a ceiling? Is there any image so obvious that the base looks at it and sees the joke?

She had made the first image in forty minutes. Warm light. Noble expression. The sky opened behind him in the manner of Renaissance altarpieces. She posted it expecting some percentage of responses acknowledging the bit.

There had been zero percent.

She had gone very still. Then she had opened a folder, named it THE FOLDER, and gone back to work.

THE FOLDER now had four hundred and fourteen images.

She had studied Caravaggio for this. Watched YouTube lectures on the theology of sacred portraiture in the Flemish tradition. Taken notes in a sketchbook that also contained her grocery lists, which was a detail about her life she did not look at directly.

She was the best artist in the room. She was also, she had begun to understand at around image three hundred and fifty, the most dangerous person in it.

Marcus made accusations funny for a news cycle. Kyle’s compositions became talking points and then background noise. Tyler’s unhinged posts got deleted.

Zoe’s images went into frames.

Above fireplaces. Onto church screens. Into the visual vocabulary of people who would look at her light,her researched, studied, technically perfected light,and receive it as the real thing. As the face of the sacred, contemporary, hanging where the cross used to hang.

And you cannot convict the sacred.

Marcus’s crack…the quarter inch between the laugh and the thought where you could slide something through that would never fit if you tried it direct, worked because Zoe had widened it. Image by image. The Annunciation. The Transfiguration. The Last Supper, for which she had made casting decisions with the focused derangement of a director who has lost all perspective on what a normal Wednesday looks like.

She had understood this in pieces over the last two months. She had been assembling the pieces the way you assemble something you don’t want to be finished.

Tuesday: The Pitch

Nine a.m. Kyle writes on the whiteboard. Tyler says wronged energy before he has finished the W. This is how it always starts. The rhythm is so established they barely need to be conscious for it.

“Wronged,” Tyler says. “Classic wronged. Very unfair. Nobody’s ever seen anything like it. Heads will roll. The usual architecture.”

“I could do something unhinged instead,” Tyler says.

“No.”

“The last unhinged one…”

“Tyler.”

“Sixty-one thousand…”

“Tyler.”

“…engagements and a NATO…”

“TYLER.”

Tyler swivels back to his monitors with the expression of a golden retriever who has been told no and is waiting at a distance he considers technically compliant while maintaining committed eye contact. His right monitor,the one he always minimizes,is open. Kyle sees it as he passes. Three seconds, maybe four, before Tyler tabs away.

Kyle keeps walking. He does not ask.

Whatever is on that monitor, it has legs. He knows this the way he knows things he has decided not to know: completely, and from a distance, and without a plan.

“Zoe,” Kyle says.

She turns the laptop.

The room has a beat. The room always has a beat. After four hundred and fourteen images they still have the beat, because Zoe has gotten so good at the light that the image produces a response before the brain locates the joke, and by the time the brain locates the joke two things are happening at once,the response and the joke,and they are inseparable, because Zoe has made them inseparable, has spent seven months making them inseparable, which was the goal and is now something else.

In the upper right corner: a dove.

“Zoe,” Kyle says.

“Forty-one percent uplift on over-forty-fives,” Zoe says.

“That’s the holy spirit.”

“I know what it is, Kyle.”

“You’re putting the holy spirit on…”

“I know who I’m putting the holy spirit on.”

A pause.

“Leave the dove,” Kyle says.

She closes the laptop. She used to feel the satisfaction of the closed laptop. The confirmation of the hypothesis. The craftsman’s pleasure. Today she closes it and feels something that has been replacing the satisfaction the way cold water fills a glass: slowly, and then all at once, and then you notice the glass has changed temperature and you don’t know exactly when.

“Marcus,” Kyle says.

Marcus turns his laptop toward the room. But first…half a second, maybe less …he looks at it himself. The three images. The twelve words. He is both the person who made it and the person seeing it, and the distance between those two people is closing, and he closes it the only way he knows how.

He turns the laptop.

The meme does something that takes five minutes to explain and one second to absorb. It takes a thing that is documented, adjudicated, real…a thing that happened to a person who has a name…and reframes it as a joke at their expense so efficiently that you would laugh before you finished reading it, and by then the crack would be open, and Marcus would have put something through before you got it closed again.

“It’s clean,” Kyle says.

“It’s always clean,” Marcus says.

“Thursday,” Kyle says. “After Priya’s column.”

This is a ritual now, the column before the pipeline, the way some people say grace before a meal they are fully intending to eat regardless.

Thursday’s Column

Two days later. Two p.m.

Priya opens the laptop.

“I’m going to start with the March post,” she says. “The judge. Column E. Then I have something new.”

She turns it.

Post. Spike. Amplification. Personal information online within four hours. Court filing. The daughter’s apartment. Two weeks. Fourteen cells. One per day.

“We know about the filing,” Kyle says.

“Column E is the causal chain,” Priya says. “Four cells. Three arrows.”

She scrolls down.

“This is the new one.”

The room goes quieter in the way rooms go quiet when the temperature changes and nobody wants to be the first to say so.

A witness. An ongoing federal case, mid-trial. The post had named him, not targeted him, not explicitly, just named him in the context of a broader thing, the way posts name people, the way the mechanism works. His address had appeared in the replies within the hour. They hadn’t written the replies. They never wrote the replies. The replies wrote themselves, which was the point of the crack, which was why the crack was useful.

He had received threats. He had moved his family. He had been driving back from the new place…a cousin’s house, two states over, two a.m., a wet road…when he went through a guardrail.

Ruled an accident. No charges. No connection established in any official document.

His name was David Chen.

Five cells. Four arrows.

“We posted about a trial,” Kyle says.

“Column E,” Priya says.

“We posted about a trial and people in the replies…”

“Four arrows.”

“Priya.” Kyle’s voice is even. It is always even. “We didn’t send anyone to his address. We didn’t make anyone post anything. We didn’t…”

“I know what we didn’t do,” Priya says. “Column E is what we did.”

Silence.

Tyler is looking at his left monitor. His left monitor is where things mean what they mean and nothing else, which is a clean and navigable world that Tyler has constructed one metric at a time and which is, for Tyler, sufficient. He stays there.

Marcus is looking at the pipeline. Reading the entry he wrote himself, in the mechanism column, in a previous mood. Trying to see it from the outside. Unable to. Because you are still the person who wrote it. You will always be the person who wrote it.

Zoe is looking at the five cells.

She is thinking: the crack that Marcus puts things through…I widened it. The light that gets there first, before the accusation, before the evidence, before the five cells,that is my light. It was in whoever read the post. Whatever they did, they did it through the crack. The crack is the size I made it.

I just got better every month.

“Okay,” Kyle says.

“I’m showing you the column,” Priya says.

“I see the column,” Kyle says.

The room moves on.

Priya closes the laptop. She opens misc. She adds a row. She does not label it. She closes misc.

Kyle walks to the whiteboard. He uncaps the marker. He has just heard five cells and four arrows and a man’s name. He writes Thursday’s post on the same whiteboard where the dogs have lived for months and the hat has lived for four and nothing ever gets addressed and everything eventually becomes permanent. Six words. The usual architecture.

He caps the marker.

Zoe does not move on. Or she does, because the meeting continues and her body is in it. But something in her has stopped in front of those five cells and planted itself there and is not coming when called.

Five P.M.

The post goes up. The numbers go up. Tyler says legs.

The group chat: the anchor clip. Local news, a woman in a blazer, voice rising on the exclamation points the way it always rises on the exclamation points they write specifically to make voices rise. She says allegedly in a tone that turns allegedly into its opposite. They built that in. It is working. The anchor does not know it is working. It does not matter that the anchor does not know.

The laughing reactions come in, genuine, the way they’re always genuine, because the anchor is objectively funny, because they made the thing the anchor is performing, because there is a real pleasure in watching your work work.

The pleasure is real. That’s the part nobody talks about. The pleasure is completely real.

Zoe, Late

She is last to leave.

She sits in the empty room with the dogs on the whiteboard,the original, the smaller one with the hat that has been there four months and which nobody has explained and nobody has removed because some things just become permanent by not being addressed, which is the story of every single thing in this room if you think about it in a certain light.

She opens THE FOLDER.

She scrolls through them slowly, which she has not done before,she opens the folder to add, not to look, and looking now is different. The early ones, light almost right. The middle period, finding the Caravaggio angle. The recent ones, where she got so good that if you showed them to someone who didn’t know, they might simply think: this is a painting. This is just a painting of a man who matters.

She scrolls to the most recent. The one with the dove.

It is the best thing she has ever made. The light is exactly right. The expression is exactly right. The dove is in exactly the right place, present but not demanding, the way the best details always are.

It is already somewhere. In a frame. On a screen. In the eyes of people she will never meet, doing the thing she made it to do, getting there first, holding the door. And whatever came through that door on a wet road at two a.m.,she did not aim it. She did not know about it. She just made the light, and the light went where light goes.

Just her work.

She closes the folder without adding anything.

She sits with that.

It is not a grand gesture. Nobody will notice. Tomorrow the folder will be there and the room will be there and Kyle will write on the whiteboard and Tyler will say legs and Marcus will turn the laptop and Priya’s misc folder will have one more unlabeled row. The light is already inside people she will never meet. The crack is the size she made it and she made it that size one careful image at a time, which is what you do when you are good at something.

You can stop. You cannot un-build.

Four hundred and fourteen images are in the world. She had made him untouchable. Not her intention. Just her work. Just seven months of getting better every month, which is what you do when you are good at something, which she is.

Had been.

She picks up her bag. She turns off her monitor. She leaves THE FOLDER closed.

The dogs are on the whiteboard in the dark. The original dog. The smaller dog with the hat. Somebody put that hat there. Somebody came in one day and added it, and nobody said anything, and now it is just part of what the room is, and nobody remembers what the dog looked like before.

She turns off the light.

The hat is still there.

Buy Me a Coffee

If this reached you, it reached you for a reason. Everything here is built on the people who share it.

I write these essays from a porch in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. No algorithm. No advertiser. No agenda except the true thing, said as straight as I can manage.

The room in this piece is fiction. The mechanism isn’t. The crack is real. The light is real. David Chen is fictional. The people like him aren’t.

If you’ve been reading for a while and you’ve been meaning to… this is the moment. A paid subscription is eight dollars a month. It keeps the porch light on. It means I can keep writing the things that take longer to write and matter more because of it.

If you can’t afford it, read for free and share it anyway. Sharing is the other version of keeping the light on.

Either way: thank you for being in the room where this kind of thing still gets said out loud.