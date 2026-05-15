Tom Joad - Scottsbluff

Tom Joad - Scottsbluff

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J Hardy Carroll's avatar
J Hardy Carroll
13h

Ah, the good old days when there was a strategy.

Now it's Natalie Harp who compiles screenshots and draft messages from MAGA accounts and conspiracy pages, prints them out. She brings them to Trump for approval, then posts batches of them to his Truth Social account late at night on weekends and holidays.

She has been directly linked to some of the most inflammatory items, including a racist video depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as apes and an AI‑generated image of Trump as Jesus Christ, both of which were later removed after backlash.

Reporting says Harp often bypasses other senior aides, going straight to Trump for sign‑off, which has angered parts of his team who blame her for fueling his crazed late‑night social media binges and for making him appear even more online and conspiratorial than usual. Inside accounts describe her as almost constantly at his side, bringing him flattering social media content and headlines to keep him in a positive, combative frame of mind. When Susie Wiles is the adult in the room, you're in trouble.

Harp (odd how the names are often so apt with these people) is a little like the coked-out girlfriend of David St. Hubbins in Spinal Tap, a pushy secretive and vindictive opportunist hated by the band members for her toxicity and awful decisions. Except this is much much worse. Trump is now so old and demented he is completely at the mercy of whomever is in front of him. And so are we.

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oneflewover's avatar
oneflewover
5h

Reading you guys is an experience. Not being a wordsmith hard to describe exactly what kind.

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