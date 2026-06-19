Tom Joad - Scottsbluff

Tom Joad - Scottsbluff

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J Hardy Carroll's avatar
J Hardy Carroll
14h

Great post, Tom. Generational misogyny is a relay race, with men handing off the same batons. Stories, laws, aesthetics, “traditions” all while pretending to be surprised when women keep getting bruised by them. Hemingway is an example of how a male writer can be both formally brilliant and structurally incurious about women at the same time. His female characters are often vividly sketched yet weirdly under-souled, defined by how reliably they orbit male damage rather than by interiority of their own. You can always tell what the writer thinks of women when he starts with her appearance. Hemingway's best-realized woman character was Lady Bret Archer, and she was a vapid and pathetic party girl seemingly grafted from Fitzgerald's Daisy: an icon to be worshipped, but with the writer's scorn baked in.

I think of Alison Bechdel's test, a comic that became a diagnostic tool. Two named women who talk to each other about something other than a man. It's an excellent Geiger counter for background levels of male-centered storytelling that we’ve normalized, and it's alarming how in 2026 how few of the movies and books pass it.

The awkward truth is that an enormous swath of the canon from Hemingway to prestige TV fails even this low bar, which shows the narrative pipeline that still assumes men as protagonists and women as atmosphere.

Stieg Larsson’s original Swedish title is not The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo but Män som hatar kvinnor—Men Who Hate Women. American publishers softened that into something quirky and marketable, sliding the emphasis from a culture of male violence to the body art of the one woman trying to survive it. They changed Salander from a woman to a girl, and while the character is deep and nuanced, Larsson uses the POV of the men around her to show how she's perceived. They always start with how she looks. The retitling is a confession that even when a man finally names the thing straight on, the market flinches and re-centers the male gaze in an attempt to sell misogyny as edgy entertainment rather than an indictment.

The Equal Rights Amendment was written in 1923, passed by Congress in 1972, and then left three states short of ratification when the deadline expired in 1982. A century after it was drafted, women can be President or Speaker but still lack explicit constitutional protection against sex discrimination. Women are paid less in virtually every job outside of the porn industry. Women have always written, painted, organized, and governed; the archive is full of them if you bother to look. What we call “greatness” is often just the residue of which men got to decide whose work mattered, whose books got preserved, whose signatures made laws.

The contemporary tradwife aesthetic is a reactionary fantasy layered over misogyny. Instagram softness blurring over the entrenched legal and economic order where male authority and female dependence remain structurally rewarded.

It dresses hierarchy up as choice, as if multigenerational female disposability is a lifestyle brand. Erika Kirk is a prime example, but in Trump's orbit women are wholly interchangeable just as they are on Fox News.

Men built the systems that treat women as supporting characters and raised daughters and sons inside those systems. The hard-coded misogyny feels like weather instead of design.

Calling this out is the first step in refusing to carry the baton any farther.

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Rebekah's avatar
Rebekah
14h

Thank you for using your voice to decry oppression and violence. It’s not easy to call out a powerful group that you belong to, but the people that share the identity of an oppressor are the best ones suited to make a dent. Its why Christians, straight people and white people also need to stand up and speak out in defense of our fellow human beings. ❤️

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