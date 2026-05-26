Buy Me a Coffee

The Padrón is going to ash on the rail and the Jameson is doing what it does in the evening and the dry spring wind is coming in from the west the way it has always come in from the west, the way it came in before there was a town here, before there was a road, before there was anything to push against except the grass, which it has been pushing against for longer than any of us can account for.

I have been sitting here thinking about wisdom.

Not the credentialed kind. Not the kind that gets published and cited and carried into rooms where decisions get made. I mean the other kind. The kind that does not announce itself. The kind that was here before the experts arrived and will be here long after they have moved on to the next place they have decided needs their help.

I think I know where it lives.

I think it lives in us.

Not the story of us. The story has been used for too many things I cannot forgive: the campaign ads, the think pieces, the politicians who discover us every four years and forget us every four years and act surprised every four years when we are still here, still standing, still doing what we have always done without any help from them. I don’t mean that story. I mean the actual thing. The people I watch from this porch. The particular stubborn intelligence of people who have had to solve real problems with real stakes in real weather, for generations, without anyone flying in to help.

That intelligence is the oldest thing.

It is also, I have come to believe, the wisest thing. Wiser than the rooms. Wiser than the men in them. Wiser than anything that has ever been said into a microphone at a podium in a city that has not been outside in a while.

Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Population: 14,323. Median household income: $53,448. Distance to Washington: 1,085 miles.

I have never once seen a congressman use a chainsaw.

What the Grass Knows

The grass on the high plains does not compete itself to death. It does not fight the other grass for the water and the light until one of them wins and the other is gone. It grows together, and the roots go down together, and they become something below the surface that no individual blade of grass could become alone, a system so deep and so interlocked that you can push against it for ten thousand years and it bends.

It bends and it bends.

And it does not break.

This is not a metaphor the powerful understand. The powerful understand competition. They understand leverage and position and the winning of arguments. What they do not understand, and what their entire formation has trained them not to understand, is what happens when the instinct to help carry the load goes so deep it no longer requires decision. When the seeing of the need and the moving toward the need become one motion, uninterrupted by calculation, because the calculation has been done so many times across so many generations that it got written into the body itself.

That is a different kind of knowing. It does not show up in data. It does not get rewarded with status or salary. It cannot be packaged or bottled or handed down in a seminar. It runs underneath everything, cold and patient and moving, there whether the surface knows it or not.

The surface can be hard as iron.

The water moves anyway.

Patricia

Patricia made the food on Memorial Day.

Her family’s recipes. The ones passed down through people who understood that feeding a crowd is not a task but a declaration, that the table set and the food laid out is the community saying to itself: we are still here, we are still doing this, come and eat. The smell of it came through the screen door and mixed with the smoke from the fire and the dry spring air and became the specific irreplaceable smell of that afternoon, the smell that afternoon will always be when I remember it.

Nobody asked her to make it.

That is the first thing. Nobody organized the food or sent an email about who was bringing what or put Patricia’s name next to a dish on a shared document. She made it because people were coming and people coming means the table set, means the evidence laid out in dishes that something is being held together here, that the holding is still going on.

She has been making it her whole life. For every occasion and for no occasion. For the people who needed it and the people who did not know yet that they needed it. Before the asking. Always before the asking.

There is a woman across the street. Older. Living alone in the particular way of people who have outlasted everyone who was supposed to be there with them. Patricia brings her food. She does her hair when it needs doing. She goes across the street with the dish and the comb and she stays as long as staying is what the situation requires and she comes home and she does not make anything of it.

Washington has a program for everything except what Patricia does. They have not figured out how to fund it because they have not figured out how to name it. They would need to run a study first. Convene a working group. Publish findings. Patricia already knows the findings. She has known them her whole life. She just doesn’t know that she knows, which is exactly the point.

The powerful have spent fifty years and trillions of dollars trying to build what Patricia does for free before breakfast. They have not gotten close.

The Cottonwood

The dry spring wind took the cottonwood in the night.

It had been working at it for weeks, the way it works at everything here, the patient relentless pressure from the west that does not announce itself and does not apologize and does not stop. The cottonwood had been here longer than the fence, longer than the house probably, one of those trees that gets into a place so deep that the place begins to organize itself around the tree without anyone deciding to. I heard it go somewhere in the dark, the long slow crack and then the sound of the weight of it, and I lay there for a moment in the specific silence that follows a large thing falling, the silence that is the world adjusting to a new fact.

When I came out in the morning it was there across the fence, the full length of it, and I stood looking at it the way you stand looking at something that has changed the shape of everything, not dramatically, not catastrophically, but completely. The yard was different now. The light came through differently. The fence was gone in one section and the tree was the problem and the problem was not small.

My truck has been sitting in the driveway for three weeks with the clutch out.

I had been meaning to deal with the clutch. I had been meaning to deal with it the way you mean to deal with things when the meaning to never quite resolves into the doing, when each day has enough of its own requirements that the truck sits and you walk past it and add it to the list you carry. Now the cottonwood was down and the fence was gone and I had no truck and no plan and the dry spring going on around me like nothing had happened, because from the wind’s perspective it hadn’t. It was just another thing that bent until it didn’t. The wind had moved on.

I have a neighbor with a flag on his truck I do not like.

I want to say that plainly because the plainness is the point and I have watched too many people my age soften the plainness in order to arrive faster at the warmth, and the softening is a kind of dishonesty I am not willing to practice. His politics and my politics are not the same politics. The things I believe about what that flag means and what it has cost and what it continues to cost people I know and people I don’t have not changed and are not going to change. I drive past his truck and I know where he stands and he knows where I stand and we have arrived at a wordless agreement that this knowledge will not be the only thing between us, which is an agreement that requires daily maintenance and which I sometimes find harder to maintain than other times.

He drives that truck fast through the neighborhood.

I notice this now. I did not used to notice it the way I notice it now, did not used to hear an engine on the street and feel something clarify in my chest, but I have grandkids now and grandkids change the acoustics of everything. You hear a certain engine and you move toward the window. Not with panic. With the quiet animal attention of someone who has identified what matters and keeps it located. The grandkids are in the yard. The engine is on the street. You stand at the window and you know exactly what you are doing and why.

His truck. His flag. His engine on the street.

That truck was in my driveway by eight in the morning.

He came with a chainsaw and a chain and he did not ask whether I wanted help because men who are good at practical things do not ask in that situation. They assess. The tree is down. The fence is gone. The clutch is out. The assessment takes thirty seconds and then the work begins. He started on the far end, working toward me, cutting it into sections, and I worked beside him, and we did not talk much because the work did not require talking. We worked it all the way through the morning until the yard was clear and the wood was stacked and the fence was a separate problem for a different day.

He loaded his truck.

He left.

He did not make anything of it and neither did I.

I have been turning this over for years, the way you turn something over that will not resolve into a lesson, that insists on remaining what it is rather than becoming what you need it to be. I am not going to tell you it resolves. The flag is still on the truck. The things I believe about it have not changed. The morning we spent working that tree has not changed them.

What I will tell you is what I watched.

I watched a man move toward a broken thing without stopping to calculate whether the broken thing belonged to someone he agreed with. I watched the assessment and the starting and the working through without ceremony. I watched a kind of intelligence that no think tank has ever been able to produce, because you cannot manufacture it and you cannot teach it in a seminar and you cannot write a check for it. You can only inherit it, or develop it the slow way, through decades of showing up to the actual conditions of an actual life.

The powerful call this common sense, by which they mean they find it quaint. They fly over it at thirty-five thousand feet on their way to the next conference about it.

The reflex is older than the politics. It is older than the country. It will be here when both are gone.

It runs underneath the way water runs below frozen ground. The surface can be hard as iron. The water moves anyway.

Stella

I should tell you about Stella.

The plan was the paper plates. Children at parties are not careful with their paper plates. Stella, our beagle, a dog of advanced years and zero remorse, has spent years studying one particular moment. When a child’s attention moves from the plate to something more interesting, which at a party is almost everything, the plate is available.

She worked the perimeter. Patient. Unhurried. She did not lunge or beg or make herself conspicuous in ways that would cause the adults to intervene. She watched. She waited. She moved only when the moment was exactly right, and she knew it was right because she had been paying attention the whole time and had not stopped for a second.

By late afternoon she had eaten enough to sleep until the following morning.

She did not apologize.

This is what real intelligence looks like. Not the announced kind. Not the kind that needs a microphone and a podium to explain what it is about to do before it does it. The kind that watches until it understands and moves when the time is right and does not make anything of it afterward. The kind that gets things done without holding a press conference about getting things done.

The powerful cannot do this. They announce too early. They move before they understand. They make so much noise that the plates never get left unattended.

She went home full.

What the Rooms Cannot Take

The rooms have taken a great deal from this place. Let me be specific, because the specific is the only honest register for this particular grief.

There was a company here called Lockwood that made potato harvesters. T.J. Lockwood was a farmer himself, which matters, because the machines he built were built by someone who understood what the land asked of them. He started in 1935. By the fifties the equipment was going to potato fields across the country. The plant on Highway 92 in Gering employed the people whose wages employed the hardware store and the diner and the insurance office and the particular small ecology of a town that has a reason to exist. Then it was sold, and bought again, and in 2001 it was moved to North Dakota. The building stayed. The sign stayed for a while. The jobs did not.

Two thirds of Nebraska’s counties have been losing population for decades, have been losing it so steadily that the losing has become the weather, the condition you live in, the fact you stop remarking on because remarking on it does not change it.

There is a mall here that has seventeen stores left out of forty-two.

I drive past it and I do not always remember to see it because you stop seeing the losses after a while, they become the landscape, become just the shape of the place you live, and it is only when someone from somewhere else drives through and says what happened to that mall that you see it again, briefly, with the eyes of someone for whom it is still remarkable.

The men who made these decisions will not drive past that mall. They arranged the distance between decision and consequence with the care of people who understood that proximity is dangerous, that if you lived with what your decisions produced you would decide differently. T.J. Lockwood had skin in the game. He farmed the land before he built the machines for it. The men who moved his company to North Dakota had a spreadsheet and a bonus structure and a flight home on Friday.

They study the data. They do not study the mall.

And here is what I have decided, after sixty-six years of watching, after giving them every benefit of every doubt I had: they know. They have always known. The distance between decision and consequence is not an accident and it is not ignorance and it stopped being negligence a long time ago. They know what happens to the Lockwoods and the malls and the people whose wages depended on them. They have the data. They chose the spreadsheet anyway.

The people who run things are not stupid. That is the hardest thing to hold. They are mostly just people who have arranged their lives so that the consequences of their decisions land on someone else, and have done it long enough that they no longer notice the arranging. That is not insulation. That is a choice, made and remade, year after year, in full knowledge of what it produces. The word for that is not complexity. The word for that is corruption, and the fact that it wears a good suit and went to the right schools does not change what it is.

They took all of that.

And on Memorial Day Patricia made the food.

And the neighbor came with the chainsaw.

And Stella worked the perimeter.

What the rooms built can be taken back. What was here before the rooms arrived cannot, because it was never given. It was grown. From the ground up. From the roots. From something the rooms have spent decades trying to replace with programs and policies and initiatives and have failed every time, because you cannot replace a thing you do not understand, and they have never understood this, because understanding it would require them to admit that the people they have spent their careers designing solutions for are wiser than they are.

They are. It is not close.

From This Porch

The Padrón is down to nothing now.

The Jameson is nearly gone.

The dry spring is doing what it always does, coming in from the west with the patience of something that does not need to hurry because it has been doing this since before there was anyone here to feel it. It will be doing it after I am gone. It will be moving through the grass and the grass will be bending and the bending will look like breaking and it will not be breaking. It is just the grass doing what the grass does, which is bend toward the east and straighten and bend again and put the roots down deeper while the surface moves.

I have been watching this from a particular place for sixty-six years. I have watched the rooms make their decisions and send their consequences here and then turn their attention elsewhere. I have watched the people here absorb those consequences and adapt and keep going in the way that people keep going when stopping is not one of the options.

I am done being diplomatic about what I have watched.

The people in the rooms are not wiser than Patricia. They are not wiser than the neighbor with the chainsaw. They are not wiser than T.J. Lockwood, who farmed the ground before he built the machine to farm it, who understood that you do not get to design something for a place you have never lived in. The rooms have produced the mall and the population loss and the decades of decisions that arrive here as consequences and leave as data points. The people here have produced each other. Have shown up for each other, before the asking, without ceremony, without credit, without end.

That is not a small thing to have built.

That is, in fact, the only thing worth building.

What I have not given up on is you.

Not the story of you. I mean you. The actual you. The Patricia and the neighbor and the Stella of it. The dish across the street. The chainsaw before you asked. The hair of the woman living alone in the house that has gotten too quiet. The unreported morning in every declining town in the middle of this country when somebody drove the distance or fixed the thing or sat in the waiting room or handed the envelope with no name on it across the counter because the need was there and they were there and those two facts together were sufficient reason.

That is wisdom. Not the other thing. That.

The rooms have always been the rooms. The distance has always been the distance.

And you have always been wiser than all of it.

The wind is from the west.

It has always been from the west.

The grass bends.

The grass does not break.

We just show up.

We always have.

Buy Me a Coffee

This publication exists because people in places like Scottsbluff have stories worth telling and a press that has mostly stopped telling them. No advertisers. No sponsors. No institutional backing. If you read this and thought yes, that. Consider becoming a paid subscriber. It is the only way this continues. And if you know someone who needs to read this, send it to them. That matters too.