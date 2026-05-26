Tom Joad - Scottsbluff

Tom Joad - Scottsbluff

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Esme's avatar
Esme
20hEdited

The wind. A metaphor of prevalence for us all.

Here in California, the wind also

comes from the west. From all points in the vast Pacific Ocean, fresh and cooling and watery and restorative and necessary.

Always from the west, except when it comes from the east. And when that manages to happen, it is a dangerous thing. Because the wind from the east is bone dry and superheated as it tumbles over the Sierra range. And it always feels evil and angry and threatening, blowing for days at a time. So we named it The Diablo Winds in Northern California. And in Southern California, the same wind is called The Santa Anas, a name shared with an overpowering Mexican general whose campaign brought annihilation, destruction, vindication and a renewed dominion for a time.

And so it is with these easterly winds.

The High Sierra are like a granite barrier to baked-in eastern insistence. But those times when the east wind manages to rise over them, all living things on this side feel threatened and uneasy, and California burns.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Tom Joad and others
P Kawake's avatar
P Kawake
13h

Very nice. I know one politician who has run a chainsaw. Former US Senator from Montana, Jon Tester.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Tom Joad
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tom Joad · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture