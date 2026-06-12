Buy Me a Coffee

I was in North Platte waiting on my brother-in-law Neal.

He was coming down from Greeley with a couple of antique gas pumps. I had time to kill. Stella was in the truck. Curtis was an hour south on 83 and something about what had happened down there had been sitting wrong with me for weeks.

I put the truck in gear.

Just being nosy. Thought I might get a story out of it.

Old retired guys can do this.

Four cigars in my pocket. The first one down to nothing somewhere south of North Platte, the plains opening up around the truck, nothing between me and the horizon in any direction. The long brown grass and the hay meadows and the small towns that appear and then disappear like a thought you almost had. Medicine Creek running low to the east. The sky doing what the sky does out here in September, which is everything, which is going on forever in every direction without asking permission. Stella had her head out the window for a while and then she didn’t and then she did again when we got close to Curtis and the air changed the way air changes near something living.

Curtis. Population 937. One stoplight. One main street.

I parked on Central Avenue and Stella jumped out and we stood in the September heat doing what you do when you have driven all the way to a place just being nosy. You look at it. You let it be real.

The Curtis Medical Center had been on this street for thirty years.

Thirty years of blood draws and blood pressure checks and the particular medicine you practice when you are the only one for forty miles and some of your patients do not drive and some of them never did. Community Hospital in McCook had announced it was closing. The financial environment, they said. Anticipated federal budget cuts to Medicaid.

The Curtis Area Senior Center serves lunch at noon.

April Roberts was making pizza when I came in. Not for herself. For the retirees who come in on Thursdays, who have been coming in on Thursdays for years, who will come in next Thursday and the Thursday after that because the senior center is where you come when you are old in a town of 937 and the alternative is the house.

She set down the pizza cutter.

She told me about the clinic the way people in small towns tell you bad news. Directly. Without theater. Theater is a luxury and they have learned to be efficient with their grief.

She said the retirees who come in on Thursdays sometimes go to the clinic multiple times a month to have their blood drawn. She said when the clinic closes they will drive forty miles each way. She said some of them do not drive. She said some of them cannot drive that far.

I asked her who represents Curtis in Congress.

She looked at me.

Adrian Smith, she said. Born in Scottsbluff. Been our congressman nineteen years.

She picked up the pizza cutter.

He voted yes the same day it closed, she said. July third.

The One Big Beautiful Bill. The reconciliation package that cut $6.5 billion in federal Medicaid funding to Nebraska over the next decade. Community Hospital had already done the math. The clinic couldn’t survive it.

I sat with that for a while.

Stella was outside in the shade. The second cigar was going. The September heat was doing what it does out here, which is sitting on top of everything with the particular weight of a summer that does not apologize and does not move on.

The clinic was closed.

The retirees were coming at noon.

She had pizza to finish.

I drove back north. The third cigar on the way up on 83. The plains going flat and wide around the truck, the sky doing what it does.

Neal was in North Platte with his gas pumps. The old kind, the kind that pumped gas into cars that no longer exist for a price that no longer exists into a country that no longer exists. He was pleased with them. He had stories about where he found them and what he paid and what they were worth and he told those stories the way a man tells stories about a good day, which is with energy, which is with his hands.

He had stories about Trump.

Neal fucking loves Trump.

I sat across from him and listened to him talk about the gas pumps.

I listened to stories about Trump

I did not tell him about Curtis.

I did not tell him about April Roberts and the pizza cutter and the retirees coming at noon. I did not tell him about the clinic that served 937 people for thirty years and closed because the congressman who was born in Scottsbluff voted yes on a July morning and called it a game changer.

I just sat there.

The gas pumps were nice. Old. Well-made. Built to last.

He was right to be pleased with them.

I drove home to Scottsbluff in the dark.

West on I-80. Stella asleep in the passenger seat. The Panhandle night coming down around the truck the way it always comes down, total and without apology, just the headlights and the road and whatever the radio found between North Platte and home.

I thought about April Roberts picking up the pizza cutter.

I thought about the man she named.

Adrian Smith. Born in Scottsbluff. Eight miles from my porch. Nineteen years representing Curtis and Scottsbluff and every town along 83 through the Sandhills. I had been turning him over for weeks, the same way I had been turning over what happened to that clinic, and somewhere on I-80 west of North Platte the two things became the same thing. The clinic wasn’t bad luck. It wasn’t the financial environment. It was a man making choices over nineteen years and those choices had a shape, and the shape had a name, and the name was on the bill he voted yes on in July and the name was on every bill before it going back to 2007.

I thought about the $114.9 million.

I had been thinking about that number for weeks before I pointed the truck south, and I was still thinking about it now, still turning it over the way you turn over a number that should not exist, that has no business being what it is, that sits in your chest like something swallowed wrong.

Nebraska has $114.9 million in unspent TANF funds.

TANF is Temporary Assistance for Needy Families. The cash assistance program. The last net before nothing. Congress created it in 1996 and gave states flexibility in how they spent the money. Nebraska used that flexibility to save the money. Not for the families. For the account. The state received federal TANF dollars and held them and rolled them over and let the balance grow while 83 out of every 100 poor families in Nebraska received nothing from the program designed to catch them.

Not because the money was gone.

Not because the need wasn’t real.

In a single-parent household with children under five in this state, the poverty rate is 44 percent. For every 100 Nebraska families living in poverty in 2019, 17 received TANF cash assistance. Seventeen. The state built a $130 million rainy day fund while 83 families out of every 100 who qualified went without.

The money is there.

The families are there.

The money does not reach the families.

I lit the last cigar somewhere west of North Platte. Through Ogallala. Through Big Springs. The interstate flat and fast and anonymous, the kind of road that gives you nothing to look at so your mind goes where it needs to go. Stella breathing slow in the seat beside me.

I thought about the man April Roberts named.

Adrian Smith. Born in Scottsbluff on December 19, 1970. Eight miles from my porch. He went to Liberty University, Jerry Falwell’s horseshit factory in Lynchburg, Virginia, where God and the Republican Party share a masthead, for exactly one year and then transferred to Nebraska.

Even he couldn’t stay.

He graduated in 1993 with a degree in Marketing Education. Came back to Gering. Worked in his father’s real estate business. His father’s clients. His father’s reputation in every room before he walked through the door. At 24 he was on the Gering City Council. At 28 he was in the Unicameral. At 36 he was in Congress. A government salary. Government health insurance. A government pension. The entire length of his adult life guaranteed by the institution he votes every day to shrink for everyone else.

He has never had a morning where the math was his alone to solve.

Not one morning.

And the founding wound of his political philosophy, the thing he has chosen out of fifty-four years in this valley as the story that explains him, is on his official congressional biography. Not a metaphor. Not something a reporter wrote. The story he chose, in his own words, to tell the people of Nebraska why he went to Washington.

A child running a snow cone stand encountered government regulations and understood at a young age what overly restrictive government policies can do to American businesses.

That is the sentence. That is the wound. A snow cone stand.

He was a child. The government had regulations. The snow cone stand was affected. He decided then and there what government was and what it did to people and he has been voting from that understanding ever since. Not from a farm lost to the bank. Not from a father who rationed his insulin. Not from a town that watched its clinic close. Not from 83 families out of 100 standing outside the gate while $114.9 million sits in an account with their name on it.

A snow cone stand.

He went to Washington in January 2007 to protect people from what happened to his snow cone stand. He has been there nineteen years. He sits on the Ways and Means Committee. He chairs the Congressional Rural Caucus. He chairs the Modern Agriculture Caucus. He chairs the Congressional Rural Veterans Caucus. He wears rural Nebraska like a credential and votes it away like a poker chip, bill by bill, threshold by threshold, gate by gate.

I thought about TANF.

He looked at $114.9 million sitting in an account while 83 families out of 100 received nothing and introduced a bill. He calls it the Targeting TANF to Families in Need Act. He calls it targeting assistance to the neediest Americans. What it does is add a new federal income eligibility threshold. A new gate. A new form. A new reason for the machine to say no to the family that the state has already said no to.

His solution to a system that is failing families is not to fix the system.

His solution is to make it harder to get through the door.

When NPR asked him in 2017 whether he would vote to cut food stamps he said he wanted to look at all the details.

He has been looking at them for nineteen years.

The details are 83 families out of 100.

The details are $114.9 million in the account.

The details are a child under five whose family applied and was turned away and will be turned away again under his bill, more efficiently, more finally, because the threshold will be federal now, will have his name on the gate that was already closed.

He is not confused about what his bill does.

He is committed.

I thought about my nephew Scot.

He runs a ranch nine miles south of Gering. Three hundred and fifty head on open ground. He checks the calving pens every two to four hours through the night in February, around the clock, for weeks, because that is what you do when a heifer is in trouble nine miles from anywhere at two in the morning and there is no calling for help. He spent a decade buying back his grandfather’s ground piece by piece on margins so thin they should not have worked. He did not talk about any of that. He just did it.

He went to school with Adrian Smith.

Same classrooms. Same hallways. Same Nebraska sky out the same windows.

One of them stayed.

One of them learned which way the wind was blowing and went to Washington to decide what the one who stayed is allowed to have.

Scot draws his water from two sources.

The pivots run on the Ogallala Aquifer. The rest comes through the canals. The North Platte Project, Bureau of Reclamation, authorized 1902, two dams in Wyoming, more than two thousand miles of canals and laterals and drains cut through the valley between 1905 and 1924. The Interstate Canal runs 95 miles from Wyoming into Nebraska carrying up to 2,100 cubic feet per second to Lake Alice and Lake Minatare northeast of Scottsbluff. From there the High-Line and the Low-Line carry it southwest across the valley and into the fields. The Farmers Irrigation District canal stretches 75 miles from the Tri-State Diversion Dam at the Wyoming line. Water that started as snowmelt in the Rockies moves through a system of ditches and laterals that have been running since 1886, when the first furrow was plowed from Winters Creek to a parched millet field near Gering.

This is the infrastructure that made western Nebraska farmable. Federal investment. A hundred years of it. Dams and canals and laterals built by the government for the people who worked the land.

The federal government built this valley. Adrian Smith has spent nineteen years dismantling what the federal government builds.

The aquifer runs beneath ninety percent of Nebraska, has been there since the Pleistocene, recharging over thousands of years, drawn down over the last seventy at a rate it cannot match. The 2026 groundwater monitoring report from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln found that the aquifer declined an average of 0.29 feet in 2025. Sixty-two percent of nearly 5,000 monitored wells recorded a decline. The largest declines, exceeding ten feet, occurred in the Nebraska Panhandle.

The Nebraska Panhandle is Adrian Smith’s district.

Adrian Smith wrote about the Ogallala Aquifer in March 2024. Valuable water resources, he called it. He said Nebraska has been well served by its governance structures. He said Nebraskans are committed to caring for the land.

He has been saying things like this for nineteen years.

In 2014 he voted to run a tar sands oil pipeline directly over it.

Keystone XL. TransCanada. Diluted bitumen, tar sands oil thinned with chemicals to make it pumpable,moving through a pipe slicing several hundred miles through his district, through the Sandhills, over the aquifer that supplies the drinking water and the irrigation water for the farms and ranches and towns of the Third Congressional District. He voted yes in November 2014 on H.R. 5682 to authorize the construction and operation of the pipeline.

A constituent wrote to the Star-Herald that year. A former supporter. He said he had voted for Smith in every election. He said he had been a strong supporter. He said should the pipeline develop a leak, no matter how small, no matter how brief, the Ogallala Aquifer would be contaminated forever. He said he would no longer support Smith if he voted yes.

Smith voted yes.

The pipeline also would have required TransCanada to take permanent easements on thousands of acres of farmers and ranchers land in the district. Not temporary. Not negotiable. Permanent. A foreign corporation with a perpetual legal claim on Nebraska ground, running over Nebraska water, approved by the congressman who chairs the Congressional Rural Caucus and writes columns about his commitment to the land.

He wrote the column. He voted yes. He called it sound science.

There is a letter on his congressional website from that year. In it he says he firmly believes we can simultaneously transport oil and protect the environment.

The aquifer did not get a vote.

Then the data centers came and he said nothing else.

Google has been in Nebraska since 2019. Papillion. Then Omaha. Then Lincoln. More than $15 billion invested. The proposed new Lincoln data center would require between 1,000 and 3,000 megawatts of power. The entire city of Lincoln uses 800 megawatts at peak summer demand. The cooling system for the existing Lincoln facility alone pumps 2,040 gallons of water per minute through a $10 million wastewater line into Salt Creek. The water comes from the aquifer. It goes into the creek. It does not go back.

Water lost to the deep aquifer is lost forever in human terms.

That is a hydrologist’s phrase. Spoken at a regulatory meeting. About what happens when ancient groundwater gets pumped to cool a server and then flows into a surface waterway and is gone. The aquifer took thousands of years to accumulate. It will not refill on a human timeline.

In the Nebraska Legislature, Senator Danielle Conrad tried to add requirements to a data center bill. Disclose the power usage. Disclose the water usage. Disclose the source and the impact. She said what a growing chorus of voices across the country, across political lines, had been saying: we should not mortgage our land or our water or our power to massive data centers.

The bill advanced without her amendments.

In Washington, Adrian Smith said nothing.

Not one word. Not one sentence connecting the aquifer he called valuable in March 2024 to the companies drawing it down every year after that. The companies have received from Adrian Smith exactly the silence that a company paying close attention to its political environment would want to receive.

He named the aquifer.

He did not name the companies.

Scot checks his well the way he checks his calving pens. Carefully. Regularly. With the attention of a man who understands that what he is watching is the whole point. The well his grandfather drilled. The water his father drew from. The aquifer that Adrian Smith called valuable in eleven newspapers and has left undefended in every room where it actually needed defending.

They went to school together.

One of them is watching the water drop.

One of them is watching something else entirely.

I passed Ogallala. Chappell. Sidney. The Nebraska Panhandle beginning to assert itself, the sky wider, the ground flatter, the particular quality of the air when it has crossed five hundred miles of open ground to get to you.

I thought about what the bill actually does. Not the word prosperity. Not the phrase game changer. What it does.

The Nebraska Hospital Association is not a liberal organization. It has no interest in being wrong. It would prefer the numbers to be different.

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act cuts $6.5 billion in federal Medicaid funding to Nebraska over the next decade. More than 78,000 Nebraskans will lose their health coverage. The University of Nebraska Medical Center’s College of Public Health studied the bill before the vote. Their number was 110,000. The largest impacts, they found, will fall on rural communities.

The bill cuts $322 million from Nebraska’s food assistance. It puts 155,000 Nebraskans at greater risk of hunger. Sixty-four thousand of them are children. It adds work requirements to food assistance programs serving elderly veterans, disabled adults, people whose bodies gave out before the work did.

Forty-four percent of Nebraska’s rural hospitals are already operating at a loss. In the last two years one in five Nebraska hospitals has already eliminated key services. Labor and delivery. Nursing homes. Behavioral health. Home health. Hospice. Gone or reduced or standing at the edge of gone. Two Nebraska hospitals are now at high risk of closing. Three more are not far behind.

He voted yes.

He chairs the Congressional Rural Caucus.

He voted yes.

Two weeks after the vote he sat for an interview in North Platte and talked about tax policy.

Sometimes, he said, you listen to folks in Washington and they demonize prosperity so much you’d never realize that actually our tax code depends very heavily on prosperity.

Prosperity.

Kimball. Then north on 71. The interstate behind me. The Wildcat Hills coming up ahead in the dark, just a thickening, just a place where the stars stopped.

Stella was still asleep.

I thought about a family somewhere in the Third Congressional District.

I do not know their name. I know their arithmetic. Single parent. Children under five. Nebraska poverty rate for that household: 44 percent. They applied for TANF. Nebraska had $114.9 million in TANF funds. They were among the 83 out of 100 poor families who received nothing.

Not because the money wasn’t there.

Because the gate was already narrow enough to hold most people back. Already designed to accumulate the balance while the families go without. Already functioning exactly as a system functions when its purpose is not to help but to appear to help while the congressman who oversees it introduces a bill to make it smaller.

Their well draws from the Ogallala Aquifer. The aquifer in the Panhandle declined ten feet last year. Their child is one of the 64,000.

He does not know their name.

That is the geometry of power. The walnut-paneled rooms are 1,085 miles from Scottsbluff. The decisions happen at a distance that makes them feel like policy rather than what they are, which is one man, year after year, choosing who gets less. Less food. Less coverage. Less water in the well. Less cash when the floor gives out. Less time, because time is what you lose when the clinic closes and the nearest one is forty miles and you don’t drive and the bus doesn’t run and the daughter who could take you has her own job and her own children and can maybe manage Tuesday but Thursday Earl needs the car.

Less.

Every year, a little less.

He chairs the Congressional Rural Caucus.

He writes columns about the aquifer.

He talks about prosperity.

He went to school with a man who checks his well the way he checks his calving pens, who draws from the same aquifer, who bought back his grandfather’s ground piece by piece on margins so thin they should not have worked, who has never had a morning where the math wasn’t his alone to solve.

He has never done that math.

Not one morning.

I got home after midnight.

Patricia was asleep. I let Stella out and stood on the porch for a while with the Wildcat Hills going dark to the south and the wind coming across the table the way it always comes, the way it has always come, the way it will keep coming after everything else is gone.

I thought about Neal and his gas pumps.

I thought about what it costs when the people who should be on the same side of this thing are not, and why they are not, and whose fault that is, and whether fault is even the right word for something this old and this heavy and this deeply dug into the ground of everything.

I didn’t have an answer for that.

I still don’t.

What I have is this.

The money is in the account. The families are outside the gate. The aquifer is dropping. The clinic is closed. The children are hungry. The congressman who grew up eight miles from this porch and went to school with my nephew has spent nineteen years deciding what the people near this porch are allowed to have, and the answer, added up across every vote and every bill and every column and every silence and every use of the word prosperity, is this:

Less.

November 3, 2026.

Vote him out.

Buy Me a Coffee

Tom Joad writes from a porch in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Population: 14,267. Median household income: $53,448. Distance to Washington: 1,085 miles. Distance to Curtis: 220 miles. Distance to where Adrian Smith grew up: 8 miles. Distance to where Scot’s well is dropping: 9 miles south. Distance between Neal and the truth: one parking lot in North Platte and a truck full of antique gas pumps. TANF funds sitting in Nebraska’s account while 83 out of every 100 poor families receive nothing: $114.9 million. Stella is a good dog. Patricia was right to worry. This publication is reader-supported. No advertisers. No sponsors. Nobody flying in to help. If this lands, consider a paid subscription. If you know someone who needs to read it, send it to them.