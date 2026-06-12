Tom Joad - Scottsbluff

Tom Joad - Scottsbluff

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Valence's avatar
Valence
14hEdited

Not my “Mr Smith goes to Washington”

Instead biolab pumping out maga GREED.

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Greg Albrecht's avatar
Greg Albrecht
9h

This made me think about that Perkins County Canal tiff we're having with you guys. There just isn't enough water. Is there.

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