The Machine: A World Unmade
It does not conquer,it convinces. It does not oppress,it rewrites reality. And in its shadow, resistance is an act of defiance against forgetting.
The Machine is more than metal and gears. It is hunger. It is control. It is inevitability.A great crawling thing, birthed from shadow, fattened on submission,dragging its bloated body across the earth. It does not simply exist,it ,expands,spreading its limbs across land and sky, swallowing whatever stands before it. It does not breathe, yet the air i…