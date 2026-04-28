Tom Joad - Scottsbluff

Tom Joad - Scottsbluff

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Carolyn Isabelle's avatar
Carolyn Isabelle
1d

Thank you for this piece which will definitely resonate with many, myself included.

I've needed to carve time out for breaks from dwelling on the state of our democracy. Retiring in the same year as "his" re-election has been a blessing and a challenge. As a social studies teacher, I was relieved to not have to discuss the current developments in class with my students (I taught US Government and Politics and Global History). This polarized political climate makes it a challenging, even dangerous, time to be a high school social studies teacher.

On the other hand, retirement means I have more time to contemplate the erosion of certain democratic institutions. Writing on this platform has been helpful but producing too many politically focused pieces can be draining. I can't help but to wonder at times if my activism makes a positive difference at all. I usually dismiss the negativity and continue on.

About a month ago I stumbled upon a volunteer opportunity at Citizenship Coalition, tutoring immigrants preparing for naturalization. This experience has been extremely rewarding. I can see my efforts make a positive difference in someone's life and improved my own mental health in the process.

Thanks again for yet another thought provoking piece.

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GREGG PLAPAS's avatar
GREGG PLAPAS
2d

Your ongoing 10 year journey that has been shared by millions since 2016, and which you have now chosen to label it as a self told lie, has a lot of truth.

I know. I, myself am guilty of same. But, I refrain from calling it a lie.

I believe your revelation is more well defined by the following: "Until you make the unconscious conscious, it will direct your life and you will call it fate." - Carl Jung

In your case, you have chosen to call it a lie ….Maybe deceiving, but, not a lie!

The other side of this coin which I believe applies to me more so than the above, reads more like this:

“I've said it before and I'll say it again. Life moves pretty fast and if you don't stop and look around every once in a while, you could miss it." -Ferris Bueller

Now, don’t get me wrong. The truth in your essay is shared and hopefully recognized by millions of others who have let their true priorities be washed away in this 10 year once in a lifetime ongoing flood of misinformation & disinformation, all under the premise of thinking that feeling deeply about the issues is the same as doing something.

You’re absolutely right. It’s not!

However, staying and being informed is a good thing. But, it’s not the only thing in life. It’s not going to fix anything but, it can monopolize your time, and we are all here for such a short while.

I say, do the best you can today for yourself, and those closest to you. The latest news cycle will just have to wait !

Be well ......

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