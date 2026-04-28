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It is okay to put it down for a while.

I want to say that plainly before I say anything else, because everything else I am going to say depends on you believing it, and you may not believe it yet. You may have been carrying it so long that putting it down feels like a betrayal,of the people you are worried about, of the seriousness of the moment, of something you decided about yourself a long time ago and have not revisited since.

I know that feeling. I lived inside it for years.

What I found, eventually, was that it was built on a lie. Not a lie anyone told me from a podium or a screen. A lie I told myself, in private, in the dark, at three in the morning, because it was more comfortable than the alternative.

The lie is that your suffering is useful.

Patricia asked me once what I thought caring about something actually looked like.

We were sitting on the porch. It was one of her nights off and the evening was doing what evenings do out here in late summer, the light going flat and gold across the high plains, the cottonwoods along the creek going still, the kind of quiet that is not empty but full of something that does not have a name. She had her drink. I had mine. Stella was somewhere in the yard.

She did not ask it as a challenge. Patricia does not ask things as challenges. She asks them the way she does everything,directly, without drama, with the full weight of someone who has been watching long enough to know what she is looking at.

I said something about staying informed. About paying attention. About not looking away from things that deserved to be looked at.

She nodded. She did not say anything for a while.

Then she said: but what does that do for anyone.

I did not have an answer. I told myself it was a complicated question. I have been wrong about a lot of things in my life but I am not sure I have been wrong about anything longer than I was wrong about that.

Here is what I thought caring looked like, for most of the last decade.

Phone before coffee. Before my feet found the floor. Lying in the gray dark with the overnight news already piled up and waiting. The day beginning with my nervous system running before the rest of me had woken. Already behind. Already carrying something that had not been set down the night before because it had not been set down the night before that either.

The background hum of it all day. The phone in my pocket, making itself known. The news as weather, as atmosphere, as the permanent condition under which all other things happened. A man can live inside a condition long enough that he forgets it is a condition. He begins to think it is simply the air.

The evenings. Patricia at work. The house quiet. The research that starts as necessary and becomes compulsive. The draft that runs long because there is always more to say and the more is always bad. By ten o’clock I had been inside the worst of it for hours and I was supposed to close the laptop and be done. I was not done. The laptop closed but the thing it had been feeding did not close with it.

I would lie in the dark and think about what I had read. What it implied. What those implications implied. I would follow the thread down until the birds started outside and the room had gone from dark to gray. I had not slept. I told myself this was the cost of taking things seriously. I wore it the way a man wears the marks of necessary work.

That was the lie. And I did not see it for years.

Here is what the lie sounds like from the inside, because I want to be precise about this.

It does not sound like a lie. It sounds like conscience. It sounds like this: things are bad. People are being hurt right now, today, in ways that are documented and ongoing and real. Children are being taken from their parents. People are losing health care they cannot afford to lose. The courts are being taken apart piece by piece. The institutions that took two hundred years to build are being dismantled in the time it takes to sign an executive order. And the least a person can do, the absolute minimum,is stay present to it. Not look away. Not choose their own comfort over someone else’s pain.

That is what the lie sounds like. It sounds like the right thing. It sounds like the appropriate response to an inappropriate moment.

The guilt is not without logic. It comes from a real place. It comes from caring about things that deserve to be cared about and I am not going to dismiss it. Your distress is real. The things producing it are real. You are not imagining it and you are not weak for feeling it.

But the feeling contains a lie so buried I did not find it for years.

The lie is that your distress is useful. That staying submerged in anxiety is a form of solidarity with the people you are anxious about. That the hours you spend in a state of dread are hours being spent on their behalf.

They are not.

A person lying awake at three in the morning in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, running through the implications of what they read that evening, is not helping anyone. Not keeping vigil. Not standing witness to anyone’s suffering. They are alone in a room in the dark with their feelings, and those feelings belong only to them, and they are not reaching anyone, and they are not changing anything. They are not a vote. They are not money going somewhere it will matter. They are not a body in a room where a decision is being made. They are weather. Real, constant, making itself known, and entirely beside the point.

I want to tell you about the people I have watched this take.

Not the people who say they have been running at full speed since 2016. The ones who actually have. The ones who started as organizers,who showed up to every meeting, made every call, turned every conversation,and who are now, nine years later, exhausted spectators. Still reading. Still carrying it. But no longer in the rooms where it matters, because somewhere along the way the tank ran dry and they did not know how to refill it and no one told them it was allowed.

I know a woman who spent three years building something real and local and effective and then one winter just,stopped. Not because she stopped caring. She cares now as much as she ever did. You can hear it in her voice when she talks about it. She stopped because she had confused exhaustion with devotion for so long that when the exhaustion finally won there was nothing underneath it. She had spent everything on the feeling and had nothing left for the work.

That is not a personal failure. That is what the lie produces, reliably, in people who feel things deeply and believe that feeling deeply is the same as doing something.

There is a particular cruelty in the way this works. The lie takes your capacity for care,which is real, and not a small thing, and in most circumstances is the mark of a person worth knowing, and converts it into a substitute for action. It gives you something to do that feels like engagement and costs you everything and costs the problem nothing. And then, when you are depleted enough, when the sleeplessness and the chronic stress and the fraying concentration have done their work, you find that you cannot do the things that would actually matter. Cannot write the clear sentence. Cannot think the complicated thought all the way through. Cannot show up to the room, or make the call, or have the conversation that requires you to be fully present and fully yourself.

You have spent all of that on the feeling. And the feeling helped no one.

The machine does not care how bad you feel. It is not moved by your dread. It runs on money and votes and organized power, and your anxiety, however genuine, however consuming, however much it costs you,your anxiety is not any of those things. It is yours. Entirely.

The change was gradual. I want to be honest about that because I do not trust transformation narratives and I am suspicious of any man who claims the light came on all at once.

What happened was more like the garlic. You put it in the ground in October and walk away and something is happening underground that you cannot see and would not know about except that one morning in April the scapes are up and you realize the work was being done the whole time without you.

I started walking with Stella in the mornings. The cottonwoods along the creek. The light coming up over the high plains flat and wide and without apology. No phone in my pocket. No news in my ear. Just the dog and the morning and twenty minutes of the world before the world got hold of the day. I came back different,not better in any way I could measure, but reset in some way I could feel. Like there was still time for the day to be ordinary before whatever it was going to be.

I stopped letting the algorithm decide when I looked. Twice a day, on my terms. The rest of the day was just the day. I gave the hour before bed back to something that was not the news, and the sleep that followed was different in kind,not longer, but the kind that gives you back the capacity to think, which is what the work actually requires, which I had been spending every night on nothing.

One day a week I do not look at the news at all. The world does not end. Nothing happens that is not there the next morning. What happens instead is that my body gets twenty-four hours to remember what it felt like before all of this.

And I found one thing, local and specific, that required my body in a room with other people on a regular basis. Not the national picture, which is real and I write about it and will keep writing about it, but which is not where my hands can reach. Local is where my hands can reach. There is something that happens in a room with people who understand what is at stake and are doing something about it,something the body registers as different from dread, something that feels less like weather and more like ground.

Patricia came out to where I was sitting one evening and handed me a drink and sat down and did not say anything for a while. The wind was doing what the wind does here. Stella came in from the yard and leaned against my leg.

She did not say: you seem better. She did not say: I told you so.

She said: you’re here.

Not a question.

I was.

I noticed the garlic for the first time. Two inches out of the ground, maybe more. I had been walking past it every morning for a week without seeing it, which told me something about where I had been. The scapes were green and certain and had been doing their work the whole time I was not watching.

The cottonwoods were going. The high plains were dark in every direction the way they get dark out here, completely, without apology.

I finished my drink.

The work was there in the morning.

So was I.

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