Tom Joad - Scottsbluff

Tom Joad - Scottsbluff

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Sheila M Frost's avatar
Sheila M Frost
2h

The gathering of what the manufactured reality looks like in your writing is real. Your own eyes have verified it. The mirror that was handed down to you from your father is the same mirror you still look in. It's proven itself. It still doesn't have a pricetag on it. I know one thing, and it is this ~ what I see in the mirror will never be for sale.

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Esme's avatar
Esme
18mEdited

Didn’t I see this every day I worked in corporate America? I know how this functions, have made mental observations and adjustments around these people for decades, knowing that they were in their positions for different reasons I was in mine. And it wasn’t just about the salary or “career goals.” They were there primarily for the power they could attach to themselves. I was there for the work itself. And I believe to this day that they had no idea what that really meant. Although, they did talk a good game.

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