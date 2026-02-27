Buy Me a Coffee

February 12th

José parks in the same spot every morning. Fourth row, third space from the left. The Civic has 187,000 miles. Check engine light on since June. Oxygen sensor. The part costs $89. José looked it up on AutoZone’s website. Added it to cart. Never checked out.

He punches in at 5:47 AM. Nine years at the plant. Never late.

Marcus is already on the line. José taught him the wrist rotation six years ago. The one that keeps the tendonitis manageable. They work side by side. Don’t talk much. The machinery runs. Belts and blades. Blood and bleach. José stopped smelling it somewhere in year three.

At 11:47 AM José’s phone vibrates. Dennis lets him take it even though you’re not supposed to leave the line. Rafael doesn’t call unless.

“They took Miguel,” Rafael says.

Miguel worked El Paso twenty-two years. Three daughters. José met him once at Rafael’s birthday. Miguel made carne asada. Told a joke about a priest and a donkey José can’t remember anymore.

“When?”

“Six this morning. Two trucks. Eight agents.”

José watches the belt move. Same belt. Same speed. Every day for nine years.

“They’re coming north,” Rafael says. “Denver maybe. Could be a week. Could be less.”

“Okay.”

“Be ready.”

José thanks him. Rafael says be safe. They hang up.

In the break room the vending machine hums. Snickers are $1.75. Price went up in 2021. Was $1.50 before. José doesn’t get a Snickers. Just stands there.

Back on the line Marcus glances at him. José shakes his head. Marcus nods. They don’t talk about it.

At 3:00 PM José clocks out. Tuesday. Took six years to get Tuesdays and Thursdays off at 3:00. The Civic makes a clicking sound when he starts it. Something in the engine. New sound. He’ll deal with it later or he won’t.

Elena is at the kitchen table doing calculus when he gets home. Senior year. Four college acceptances. Nebraska, UNO, Creighton, Doane. She wants to study nursing. She’s chewing on her pen. Always the right side. Always leaves teeth marks.

“Get your brother,” José says.

Diego comes out holding the Xbox controller. Fourteen. He pauses the game but doesn’t turn it off. The pause music keeps looping. Some electronic melody José has heard a thousand times through the apartment walls.

Maria makes coffee without asking. She makes coffee when something is wrong. Made it when José’s father died. Made it when Elena wrecked the car. Made it when José got laid off in 2009. Different job then. Different apartment.

They sit at the oak table. José bought it for forty dollars in 2012. Yard sale on Seventh Street. Solid oak. The woman said it had been her grandmother’s.

“They took Miguel,” José says.

Maria knows Miguel from Rafael’s party. The kids don’t.

“Rafael says they’re moving north.”

“When?” Maria’s hands around her coffee mug. Hasn’t drunk any.

“I don’t know. Maybe a week.”

Diego turns off the pause music. Elena stops chewing her pen. The refrigerator hums.

“Are they going to take you?” Diego asks.

“Maybe.”

“When?”

“I don’t know.”

Elena asks if they can go to Canada. José says she has school. She says she doesn’t care about school. José says yes she does.

Maria says they can’t all go. Diego is American. Elena is American. Maria has the hospital job. Eleven years cleaning rooms. Benefits. Seniority. Can’t just leave.

“I’ll go alone,” José says.

“Where?” Maria asks.

José doesn’t answer.

At 6:00 PM Maria makes dinner. Chicken and rice. Diego eats three bites. Stops. Elena doesn’t eat. Just moves food around her plate. Still holding the pen.

After dinner José calls Rafael back.

“Anything else?”

“They’re working up from the border. El Paso yesterday. Albuquerque today.”

“How long?”

“Week. Maybe less.”

“Okay.”

“If they come here, Isabel calls you.”

José thinks about this. If they’re at Rafael’s in North Platte they’re probably already coming to Meridian. But he says okay.

At 9:00 PM Diego sits next to José on the couch. They watch TV. Cooking show. Chef making risotto. Diego picks up the remote twice. Puts it down twice. Wants to change it but doesn’t.

“If they take you, will you come back?” Diego asks.

The truth is no. Once they deport you that’s it. No papers. No lawyer. Or a lawyer that costs $15,000 you don’t have.

“I’ll try,” José says.

“How long?”

“I don’t know.”

Diego nods. Picks up the remote again. Doesn’t change the channel.

“I’ll be okay,” Diego says.

José’s son. Fourteen years old. Trying to make his father feel better about being deported.

At 11:00 PM Elena comes out. Sits on José’s other side. Pen behind her ear now.

“This is stupid,” she says. Means the cooking show. Chef is making panna cotta.

“Yeah.”

They watch anyway. The three of them. Not talking.

At midnight Maria says they should sleep. School tomorrow. Work.

José lies in bed next to Maria. The sheets are clean. Maria changes them every Saturday. Hot water and bleach. Eleven years of Saturdays.

“I’m scared,” Maria says.

“I know.”

“What will we do?”

José doesn’t answer.

“I love you,” Maria says.

“I love you too.”

José doesn’t sleep. Counts hours. 1:00 AM. 2:00 AM. 3:00 AM. Thinks about Miguel. About Carlos deported in 2015. Roberto in 2017. Juan in 2019. All gone.

February 13th

José gets up at 4:30. Makes coffee. The coffee maker is ten years old. Bought it at Target when they still had Target credit. Makes the same sounds every morning. Gurgling. Hissing. Then the smell.

He sits at the oak table. Forty dollars in 2012. Solid. Will be here after he’s gone.

Maria comes out at 5:00. Sits next to him. Takes his hand.

“Maybe they won’t come,” she says.

José doesn’t say anything.

At 5:47 AM José punches in. Same spot. Fourth row, third space from the left. Marcus is already there. They work the line. The machinery runs.

José thinks about running. About getting in the Civic and driving. North to Canada. West to California. Somewhere.

But Elena has school. Diego has school. Maria has work. The bills are due. The rent is due. Life doesn’t stop because ICE might come.

At lunch José sits with Marcus in the break room. They eat in silence. José brought leftover chicken and rice from last night. Marcus has a sandwich. Turkey. From Safeway.

“You okay?” Marcus asks.

“Yeah.”

Marcus doesn’t push it.

At 3:00 PM José clocks out. The Civic still makes the clicking sound. Still starts though.

At home Elena is doing homework. Diego is playing Xbox. Maria is folding laundry. Ordinary Wednesday. Like nothing is wrong.

José helps Maria fold. Sheets. Towels. Diego’s jeans. Elena’s nursing school sweater from Creighton. She bought it at the bookstore last month when they visited. $47. She wore it home in the car.

For dinner they order pizza. Maria uses the credit card. Large pepperoni. $19.83 with delivery and tip. The limit on the card is $2,500. They’re at $2,347. José knows because he checks the app every morning.

Diego eats two slices. Elena eats one. José eats three even though he’s not hungry. Because throwing away food feels wrong.

They watch TV after dinner. Some show about people fixing houses. José doesn’t pay attention. Just sits there. Maria’s hand in his.

At 10:00 PM they go to bed. José lies there. Counts hours again. 1:00 AM. 2:00 AM. 3:00 AM. 4:00 AM.

At 4:30 he gets up. Makes coffee.

February 14th

José parks in the same spot at 5:47 AM. Valentine’s Day. He forgot until he saw the decorations in Safeway yesterday. Red hearts. Pink balloons. He didn’t buy Maria anything. Didn’t have the money. Didn’t have the mind for it.

The line runs. José works. Marcus works. The machinery doesn’t care about Valentine’s Day.

At 11:47 AM José eats lunch. Leftover pizza from last night. Cold. He forgot to heat it up. Just eats it anyway.

Dennis comes over during break.

“Heard about Miguel,” Dennis says.

José nods.

“That’s fucked up.”

José nods again.

“Ray’s trying to get the union to do something. File something. I don’t know.”

José knows this won’t matter. The union can’t do anything. The union couldn’t save Carlos or Roberto or Juan. Won’t save Miguel. Won’t save José.

“Thanks,” José says anyway.

At 3:00 PM he clocks out. The Civic clicks when he starts it. He drives home. Takes the same route. Third Street to Highway 26. Left at the light.

At home Maria is making dinner. Spaghetti. Elena is at the table. Diego on the couch. Normal Wednesday. Except it’s Thursday. Valentine’s Day.

“Sorry I forgot,” José says to Maria.

“Forgot what?”

“Valentine’s Day.”

“I forgot too.”

They eat spaghetti. Diego has seconds. Elena doesn’t finish hers. José drinks water from the plastic cup with the crack in the rim. They’ve had it for eight years. Should throw it away. Doesn’t.

After dinner Elena does homework. Diego plays Xbox. José and Maria sit on the couch. Not talking. Just sitting.

“Maybe they won’t come,” Maria says again.

José doesn’t answer because he doesn’t believe her and she doesn’t believe herself.

At 9:00 PM José’s phone rings. Rafael.

“They hit Denver this morning. Six locations. Took forty-three people.”

José’s hand tight on the phone.

“When do you think?”

“Tomorrow. Maybe the day after.”

“Okay.”

“Be ready.”

José hangs up. Maria is looking at him.

“Tomorrow,” José says. “Maybe the day after.”

Elena comes out of her room. Diego pauses his game.

“What do we do?” Elena asks.

José doesn’t know what to do. Run. Hide. Wait. All of it feels impossible.

“We keep going,” Maria says. “We go to school. We go to work. We keep going.”

Because what else is there.

At midnight they go to bed. José lies there. Stares at the ceiling. Counts hours. 1:00 AM. 2:00 AM. 3:00 AM.

At 4:00 AM he gets up. Makes coffee. Sits at the oak table.

The coffee maker gurgles. Hisses. The smell fills the kitchen.

José drinks his coffee. Thinks about twenty-five years. Elena who wants to be a nurse. Diego who wants to be a programmer. The oak table. Nine years at the plant. Marcus. The wrist rotation. All of it about to end.

At 5:00 AM he hears the trucks.

Multiple engines. Vehicles stopping. Doors opening. Boots on pavement.

Through the window. Two black SUVs. Eight agents. Tactical vests. ICE badges. Guns.

Maria comes out of the bedroom. Elena. Diego. All of them standing in the kitchen. Last time.

The knock comes at 5:03 AM.

José opens the door.

White man. Forty-something. Tactical vest. Gun on his hip. Face blank. This is his job. What he does every morning.

“José Alvarez?”

“Yes.”

“You need to come with us.”

“Why?”

The agent looks at José like the question is stupid.

“You’re in the country illegally.”

José thinks about twenty-five years. Elena. Diego. The oak table. Nine years. Marcus. All of it illegal.

“Can I say goodbye?”

The agent checks his watch. “Two minutes.”

Two minutes for eighteen years of marriage. Seventeen years of Elena. Fourteen years of Diego. Twenty-five years in this country.

José hugs Maria first. She’s crying.

“I love you. Take care of them.”

“I love you too. We’ll wait.”

They both know she won’t. Can’t. Life doesn’t stop. But she says it.

He hugs Elena. She’s sobbing. Pen still behind her ear.

“This isn’t fair.”

“I know. But you go to college. You become a nurse.”

“I don’t care about college.”

“You’re American. Don’t waste it.”

He hugs Diego. Diego not crying. Standing very still.

“You help your mother. Take care of your sister.”

“I will.”

“I’m proud of you.”

“Time,” the agent says.

José looks at them. Maria. Elena. Diego. Last time.

He turns and walks toward the door.

Behind him one of the agents walks through the kitchen. His elbow catches the coffee maker. It falls. Hits the tile. Handle breaks off. Water spreads across the floor.

The agent doesn’t look back.

They put José in handcuffs. Walk him to the SUV. Mrs. Garcia upstairs watching. The Williams next door. The Safeway manager driving by. All watching. None saying anything.

The back seat is plastic. Cold. Door closes heavy.

Through the window José can see them. Maria in the doorway. Elena next to her. Pen still behind her ear. Diego holding Maria’s hand.

The engine starts. Right on Third Street. Left on Highway 26. South.

José watches Meridian disappear. The plant. The Safeway. The library. The park where Diego learned to ride a bike. All of it getting smaller.

The agent in front types on a tablet. José Alvarez, 42, Mexican national, illegal presence, apprehended 02/14/26 at 05:03, no resistance.

José closes his eyes. The oak table. Maria’s coffee. Elena’s pen. Diego’s controller. Marcus. The wrist rotation. Twenty-five years.

The SUV drives south. Sun coming up. Friday morning. Another shift starting at the plant.

Except José won’t be there.

The line will run. Someone else will stand in José’s spot. Someone new. Someone desperate. Someone scared.

The plant won’t stop. The town won’t stop.

Only José stops. Only his family.

February 15th

Maria wakes up at 6:00 AM. José’s side of the bed empty. She reaches over. Touches the sheet. Cold.

She gets up. Goes to the kitchen. The broken coffee maker still on the floor. Water dried now. She picks up the handle. Holds it. Puts it in the trash.

She makes coffee using the old percolator from her mother. Takes twenty minutes. She sits at the oak table. Drinks her coffee. Stares at nothing.

Elena comes out at 7:00. Eyes red. Hasn’t slept. Sits at the table. Doesn’t say anything.

Diego comes out at 7:15. Sits. The three of them. Not talking.

“We should eat,” Maria says.

Nobody moves.

Maria makes toast. Peanut butter. They eat because Maria says to. Not because they’re hungry.

At 8:00 AM Elena’s phone buzzes. Her friend Ashley asking if she’s coming to school.

“I can’t,” Elena says.

“You have to,” Maria says. “You have a calculus test.”

“I don’t care about calculus.”

“Your father cares. Go to school.”

Elena goes to school. Diego goes to school. Maria goes to work. Because life doesn’t stop. Bills don’t stop. The machinery continues.

At the hospital Maria cleans rooms. Same rooms. Same routine. Eleven years. She empties trash. Changes sheets. Sprays disinfectant. Wipes surfaces.

In room 347 an old man is dying. Maria knows because she’s been cleaning his room for three weeks. Each day he’s a little worse. A little closer.

Today he asks her name.

“Maria.”

“You have kids, Maria?”

“Two. A boy and a girl.”

“That’s good. Kids are good.”

Maria nods. Empties his trash. Leaves.

In the break room at lunch she eats the sandwich she packed. Turkey from Safeway. Same turkey Marcus had. She didn’t know that. Doesn’t know Marcus.

At 3:00 PM she clocks out. Drives home. The apartment is empty. Diego at school. Elena at school. José gone.

She sits at the oak table. Stares at the spot where the coffee maker was.

At 4:00 PM Diego comes home. Drops his backpack. Goes to his room. Closes the door. The Xbox turns on. Maria hears the sounds through the wall.

At 4:30 Elena comes home. Eyes still red. Sits at the table with Maria.

“How was the test?” Maria asks.

“I don’t know. I couldn’t think.”

“That’s okay.”

“It’s not okay. Nothing’s okay.”

Maria doesn’t argue.

At 6:00 PM Maria makes dinner. Chicken and rice. Same thing she made Tuesday. Three days ago. When José was here.

They eat. Diego two bites. Elena none. Maria forces herself to finish. Because wasting food feels wrong.

After dinner Elena goes to her room. Diego to his. Maria sits on the couch. Alone.

The apartment is quiet. The refrigerator hums. Outside Mrs. Chen’s TV plays. Some game show. Loud.

Maria’s phone rings at 8:00 PM. Unknown number. She answers.

José.

“They’re keeping me in Omaha,” he says. “Then El Paso. Then Mexico.”

“When?”

“Three days. Maybe four.”

“We’ll come see you.”

“You can’t. They don’t allow visits.”

Maria holds the phone. Tries not to cry. Fails.

“I’m sorry,” José says.

“Don’t apologize.”

“Take care of them.”

“I will.”

“I love you.”

“I love you too.”

The call ends. Automated voice says you have thirty seconds remaining. Then nothing.

Maria sits on the couch holding the phone. The game show plays next door. The refrigerator hums. Diego’s Xbox sounds through the wall.

At 10:00 PM she goes to bed. José’s side empty. She lies there. Stares at the ceiling. Counts hours. 1:00 AM. 2:00 AM. 3:00 AM.

At 4:00 AM she gets up. Makes coffee with the percolator. Twenty minutes. She sits at the oak table. Drinks her coffee. Thinks about José in a detention center in Omaha. On a bunk. Counting hours. Like her.

February 16th

Saturday. No school. No work. The apartment is quiet.

Maria gets up at 8:00. Makes coffee. Toast. Elena comes out at 9:00. Diego at 10:00. They eat. Don’t talk.

At 11:00 AM there’s a knock. Mrs.Garcia from upstairs. Holding a casserole dish. Chicken and vegetables.

“I heard,” she says. “I’m sorry.”

Maria takes the casserole. Thanks her. Mrs. Garcia squeezes her hand. Leaves.

At noon another knock. The Williams from next door. Lasagna. They’re sorry. They heard. Is there anything they can do.

Maria says no. Thanks them. They leave.

At 2:00 PM Elena goes to her room. Closes the door. Maria hears her crying through the wall. Doesn’t know what to do. Stands outside the door. Doesn’t knock. Just stands there.

At 3:00 PM Diego comes out. Says he’s going to his friend Tyler’s house. Maria says okay. Diego leaves. Doesn’t come back until 7:00.

Maria sits at the oak table. Alone. The casserole from Mrs. Garcia on the counter. The lasagna from the Williams. All this food. All this sympathy. None of it brings José back.

At 8:00 PM José calls again. Same automated system. Fifteen-minute call.

“I’m being transferred Monday,” he says. “El Paso.”

“Can we come?”

“It’s eighteen hours.”

“I don’t care.”

“Elena has school. You have work.”

“We don’t care.”

José is quiet for a long time.

“Don’t come,” he says finally. “It won’t help. You’ll just see me through glass.”

“I want to see you through glass.”

“I want you to take care of our kids. That’s what I want.”

Maria cries. Can’t help it.

“I have to go,” José says. “I love you. Tell them I love them.”

“I will.”

The call ends. Maria sits on the couch holding the phone.

Elena comes out. Sits next to her. Maria tells her about the call. About El Paso. About not coming.

“I want to see him,” Elena says.

“I know.”

“We should go.”

“He doesn’t want us to.”

“I don’t care what he wants.”

But they both know they won’t go. Because José is right. Eighteen hours. Elena has school. Maria has work. Bills don’t stop. The machinery continues.

At midnight Maria goes to bed. José’s side empty. Again. Will be empty tomorrow. And the day after. And the day after that.

She lies there in the dark. The apartment quiet. The refrigerator humming. Mrs. Garcia’s TV off now. The Williams asleep. Diego asleep. Elena maybe asleep.

Maria alone. Counting hours. 1:00 AM. 2:00 AM. 3:00 AM.

At 4:00 AM she gets up. Makes coffee. Sits at the oak table. Forty dollars in 2012. Solid. Still here.

José gone.

The sun comes up. Sunday. Another day. The apartment still here. The bills still due. The machinery still running.

And somewhere José in a detention center. Counting hours. Waiting to be sent back to a country he left twenty-five years ago.

Maria drinks her coffee. Thinks about Monday. Work. Bills. Elena’s calculus. Diego’s Xbox. All the ordinary machinery of living.

The world doesn’t stop.

But it should.

It should stop.

But it doesn’t.

