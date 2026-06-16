Tom Joad - Scottsbluff

Tom Joad - Scottsbluff

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Jane's avatar
Jane
8h

Because time is not infinite I make choices when I spend time reading. Reading is something deeply pleasurable to me. Long form essays are something I will invest my time with when they are well written and meaningful. Your articles always are, sir. Thank you.

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Sandi R.'s avatar
Sandi R.
5h

I was relieved to note that being deeply into a good novel was, in its own way, a respite. I escape to books a lot.

And, please keep writing as many paragraphs as you feel is necessary. I appreciate the insights in your long-form writing.

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