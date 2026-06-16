Buy Me a Coffee

Near the end I drove across town to sit with my father on the porch.

He was dying and we both knew it and neither of us said so, which was how we had always done things. He had a beer he wasn’t really drinking. I had one too. The stars out here are the size they actually are, too many of them, the sky doing what the sky does on the high plains, which is everything, which is nothing, which is simply continuing in its enormity without comment.

He didn’t say much. He never said much. I had learned across a whole lifetime to sit inside his silences, which were not empty silences. They were the silences of a man who had spent sixty years doing the work the work required and had not needed to narrate any of it, and who sat now in the evening the way he had always sat in the evening, present to what was in front of him, present to the dark and the stars and the beer going warm and whatever was moving through him that he was not going to put into words.

We sat there for a long time.

That’s the whole story, in a way. Two people on a porch in the dark, not filling it.

I did not reach for my phone. He did not reach for anything. We just sat there and let the night be the night and let whatever needed to arrive arrive, and what arrived, eventually, quietly, was the thing we had never been able to say to each other in forty years of trying, which was that we loved each other, which neither of us said, which didn’t need to be said, which arrived in the silence the way these things always arrive. Not announced, not performed, just suddenly present the way the stars are present, always there, only visible in the dark.

He died six weeks later.

I think about that porch more than almost anything else.

---

People tell me not to write long pieces.

The advice arrives regularly and from people who mean well. Nobody reads more than five hundred words anymore, they say. The algorithm punishes length. You’ll lose them by paragraph three. Keep it tight. Make your point fast. Respect the reader’s time.

They are probably right about the algorithm. I don’t doubt the data. What I notice is that the advice itself is a symptom of the disease the essay is trying to describe. An argument about the death of attention that proves its own point by losing you in paragraph three is not an argument. It is a tweet that got too comfortable.

The people who tell me to write short have made their peace with the occupied mind. They are giving practical advice from inside the problem. They are not wrong about what the market rewards. They are just describing the condition, not questioning it.

Here is what I know about the people who read to the end of a long piece: they have already demonstrated, by staying, that they are capable of the thing the essay is defending. They did not need to be convinced. They proved it to themselves just by reading. Those are the people I am writing for. Not because I want a small audience, but because the reader who will stay with something difficult is the reader who still has access to their own mind, and that reader is the one this country cannot afford to lose.

So the essay is long. Read it anyway. Or don’t. But if you make it to the end, you’ll know something about yourself that the algorithm cannot measure.

---

We have eliminated boredom from human life.

Nobody decided to do this. There was no meeting, no strategy, no mandate. It happened the way most permanent changes happen, which is incrementally and without announcement, each small convenience arriving so gently that you didn’t notice what it was costing you until the cost was already paid. And the cost, it turns out, was not a small one. What we have spent, without intending to, is the unoccupied mind. The mind with nothing in front of it. The mind left alone long enough to find out what was actually in there.

I did not know, sitting on that porch, that I was doing something that was becoming rare. It felt like nothing. It felt like just sitting there. That is the thing about silence. You don’t know what it’s producing while it’s producing it. You only know afterward, sometimes years afterward, when you reach for the thing it left in you and find it there.

My father had that silence his whole life. Not as a practice. As the structure of the work. You drove the tractor down a row and turned and drove it back. You fixed the fence a quarter mile from anyone. You sat on the porch in the evening because that was what you did after dinner, and the dark came, and you were inside your own mind for hours in a way that is genuinely difficult to access now, because now there is always something available to make the being-inside-your-own-mind unnecessary.

He knew things about himself because of that silence. Hard things. True things. He knew what he was capable of and what he was not. He knew what he had done and what it had cost. He did not perform wellness. He did not optimize his mornings. He just sat there, in the quiet, in the dark, with whatever was in him, for long enough that whatever was in him had to be reckoned with.

That reckoning is what I think we are not doing anymore. Not as individuals, and not as a country.

---

Boredom was never empty.

This is the thing that went undefended because nobody thought it needed defending. Boredom was not the absence of thought. It was thought in its natural state. Not aimed at anything, not pressured toward any particular outcome, allowed to move the way water moves when there is no channel directing it, which is in every direction at once until it finds the lowest place. The mind in that state does things the occupied mind cannot do. It connects. It surfaces. It finds the thing you were not looking for because you were not looking for anything. It solves the problem you stopped working on. It grieves the thing you have been too busy to grieve. It hears the voice you have been too distracted to listen to, which is your own voice, which is the most important one, which is the one that knows things you have not yet admitted you know.

There was a man I knew on the Cheyenne River Reservation who fed two horses every morning before light. Old horses, past their working years. He fed them anyway, because they were his and the morning required it. I watched him once from the fence without announcing myself, because something about it required a witness who did not make himself known. His hands on the horse. The brush moving in the dark. Whatever was settling behind his eyes while his hands did the work. The horse standing for it with the patience of an old animal who has been handled with care so many times that the handling has become part of what he is.

He finished and stood with his hand on the horse’s neck and was still. Just still.

I did not understand then what I was watching. I understand now. A man present in his own mind. Not escaping it, not managing it, not filling it with something that would keep him from having to be in it. Just in it. The way people used to be in it before there was an alternative.

That is what we have lost. Not a philosophical abstraction. That specific stillness. The thing it produced in a person who had it for a lifetime.

---

Scientists have a name for what happens in that stillness.

They call it the default mode network. The part of the brain that activates not when you are focused on a task but when you are unfocused, when you are daydreaming, when you are staring out the window or standing with your hand on a horse in the dark before the sun comes up. For years neuroscientists considered this a kind of neural idle, the brain spinning down between useful activities. Then they looked more carefully and found that the default mode network is not idling. It is running. It is integrating experience, processing emotion, building the narrative of the self, making the connections that direct attention cannot make because direct attention is, by definition, pointed somewhere specific and cannot see what’s at the edges.

The default mode network is where creativity lives. It is where moral reasoning lives. It is where empathy lives. The imaginative capacity to step outside your own experience and inhabit someone else’s. It is, in a real and measurable sense, where the self lives. And it activates in quiet. It activates in boredom. It activates in the spaces between things, the gaps, the waiting, the nothing-in-particular.

We have declared war on nothing-in-particular. We have filled the gaps. We have ended the waiting. And we are producing a generation of people whose default mode networks are, by design, never allowed to default. Who are always receiving something, always responding to something, always somewhere that is not the inside of their own heads. A generation that has been systematically prevented from becoming fully themselves. Not by malice. By a business model.

---

The economy profits when minds remain occupied.

Not as conspiracy. Not as policy. Simply as the market finding what it is paid to find, which was a way to hold human attention for as long as possible and sell that attention to whoever would buy it. Three hundred and thirty million people spend four to seven hours a day looking at screens engineered by some of the best minds in the country, drawing on decades of behavioral psychology, to keep them there as long as possible. Four to seven hours. Out of a waking life of sixteen or seventeen. A quarter to nearly half of conscious existence. Spent not wandering. Not sitting with a thought. Spent in a state of continuous low-grade stimulation that is not rest and not thought and not presence but something new in human experience that does not yet have a name, because the thing that would name it, the quiet mind, the reflective self, is the thing being consumed.

The gap between the alarm and the shower. Gone.

The gap between boarding and takeoff. Gone.

The gap between lying down and sleep. Gone, mostly, for most people, replaced by the scroll that continues until the phone drops onto the pillow.

Every algorithm is optimized not for what is true or useful or good for you, but for what keeps you there another thirty seconds. The click that comes from anxiety performs better than the click that comes from satisfaction, because anxiety sends you back and satisfaction lets you rest, and rest is the one thing the attention economy cannot monetize.

They are not selling you information. They are selling your attention to someone else. The attention is the product. The mind is the raw material. And the business works best when the raw material never gets a moment to do anything except be processed.

---

Because boredom disappeared, other things disappeared with it. Quietly. Without ceremony.

Deep reading. The kind where you are a hundred and fifty pages into a novel and the room has stopped existing. That state requires the willingness to stay in one place without rescue. The tolerance for the passage of a page where nothing urgent happens, where you have to wait. Most people cannot wait like that anymore. Not because they are less capable than their grandparents. Because they have been trained, carefully and expensively, to expect that if something is not delivering a hit of novelty every few seconds it is not worth their time. A great novel takes months to write and months to read and produces an experience of a human life that cannot be produced any other way. We are losing the capacity for it. Not the novels. The capacity. The ability to stay.

Long conversation. The kind that goes somewhere neither person intended. That requires the thought that arrives slowly, the one that surfaces after you’ve already said the easy things and there’s nothing left but the true thing. You know the conversations I mean. The ones at the kitchen table that went past midnight. The ones where you said something you didn’t know you thought until you said it. Conversation now is mostly the exchange of positions already formed, already downloaded, already optimized for social acceptance within whatever community has its hands on the feed. Nobody is surprised by what they think. The talking is not thinking. It is broadcasting.

And grief. The ability to sit inside a loss and let it be what it is. Grief requires presence. It requires staying in the feeling long enough for the feeling to become something other than only pain, which it does, eventually, if you stay. But you have to stay. You have to resist the urge to fill the space the person left. We are terrible at this now. The phone comes out before the feeling has time to arrive. The grief gets deferred and deferred until it shows up sideways, unrecognizable even to the person carrying it, wearing the costume of something else: rage, or numbness, or the particular flatness that settles over a life that has not been fully felt. And underground it does what underground things do.

My father and I sat on that porch for two hours. We did not fill it. What arrived in the space we left open was the thing forty years of noise had kept just out of reach. I have thought about those two hours more than almost anything else in my life. I am thinking about what it means that they almost didn’t happen. That the reflex to reach for something, to fill the silence, to be anywhere except present in that specific dark with that specific man, was there the whole time, available, one pocket-reach away.

I did not reach.

I don’t know why. I’d like to say intention. It wasn’t intention. It was just the porch, and the dark, and him sitting there the way he had always sat there, and something in me that knew, without being told, that this was the last time, and that the last time required nothing except showing up and staying.

---

A distracted citizen is easier to govern than a reflective one.

I want to be careful here because this observation sits close enough to the kind of thinking that produces conspiracy theories that it requires precision. I am not describing a conspiracy. I am describing a structural condition that has always existed and that the attention economy has made dramatically worse. Power, in any form, in any system, has always preferred the reaction to the reflection. The reaction is fast. The reflection is slow. The reaction can be produced on demand. The reflection cannot. A citizenry that reacts is predictable and manageable. A citizenry that reflects is neither.

The person who never sits quietly long enough to think becomes dependent on whoever controls the stream for their understanding of the world. They do not know they are dependent, which is the most effective form of dependence. They believe they are informed because they are full of information. But information without the quiet in which to process it is not knowledge. It is noise that has been given an emotional charge. And people navigating the world on emotional noise, on the feeling of understanding rather than the thing itself, are extraordinarily vulnerable to whoever can produce the most convincing feelings on the shortest timeline.

This is what the battle in American political life is actually about. Not policy. Not values, though values get invoked constantly. The battle is for attention. For the mind before it has had time to settle. Whoever can place something in front of you in the right emotional register, fear, outrage, contempt, tribal satisfaction, at the moment before your own thinking has had time to form has captured something more valuable than your vote. They have captured the process by which you form opinions. They have, in a meaningful sense, replaced your thinking with theirs.

And a democracy that runs on replaced thinking is not, in the way that matters, a democracy. It has the form. The elections, the debate, the appearance of deliberation. But the substance, the slow formation of considered opinion through attention and reflection and honest confrontation with what is true, that substance is being hollowed out. Not by any one actor. By the aggregate effect of a system that profits from the hollow.

---

The great religious traditions, across centuries and cultures, understood something about this.

Monasteries. The desert fathers who walked into the wilderness and stayed. The Jewish Sabbath, which does not suggest rest but commands it, makes it law, makes the cessation of productive activity a form of holiness that cannot be negotiated away. Buddhist meditation. The Quaker meeting that begins in silence and waits there, sometimes for a very long time, because its founders understood that truth arrives in quiet and cannot be manufactured by speaking. The Muslim call to prayer, which stops the day five times not to receive news but to relinquish it, to kneel in the direction of something larger than whatever was just happening.

These traditions disagree about nearly everything. But they agree on this: the inner life is real, it matters, it is not self-maintaining, and it requires deliberate protection from the noise of the world. The Sabbath is not a preference. It is a commandment. The call to prayer is not an invitation. It is a requirement. The traditions understood that without the structure, the noise would win. The noise always wins if you leave it to the individual in the moment to decide when enough is enough, because in the moment the noise is always winning and it always feels premature to stop.

What they were protecting was not silence for its own sake. They were protecting access. Access to the part of the self that speaks quietly, that does not compete with stimulation, that cannot be heard above a certain volume. Call it conscience. Call it soul. Call it the default mode network if the religious language makes you uncomfortable. Whatever you call it, every serious tradition in human history has concluded that it is real, that it matters, that it is where the most important things happen, and that it will be drowned if you let it be drowned.

We have let it be drowned. And what you see in American life right now, the rage, the loneliness, the epidemic of anxiety among people who have every material comfort, the flatness that underlies the busyness, the sense that something is missing that cannot be named and therefore cannot be found, I do not think these things are unrelated to the drowning. I think they are what the drowning looks like from the inside.

---

Put the phone down.

I know how that sounds. I know it has been said before and that saying it changes nothing at the scale where things need to change. I am saying it anyway.

Not as a cure. Not as a solution to the structural problem, which is real and will require more than individual acts to address. But as the only place a beginning can begin, which is with one person, in one moment, choosing not to fill the space.

Drive until the road opens up and the sky becomes the size it actually is. Turn the radio off. Let the miles be miles. Walk without headphones. Sit on a porch without a podcast. Let the evening arrive the way evenings arrive, slowly, changing the light twice, going quiet, filling with the actual sounds of the world you actually live in, which is the only one you have.

Allow the discomfort of the empty moment to arrive and then stay inside it long enough to find out what is on the other side. Because there is something on the other side. The discomfort is not the destination. The discomfort is the guard at the gate, and it is there specifically because what it’s guarding is worth guarding. The thought that comes from nowhere, in your own voice, not a reaction, not a response, just the mind moving in the only direction it can move freely, which is inward, which is where everything that matters actually lives.

What the noise is keeping you from is not nothing. It is your grief and your conscience and the understanding you have been too busy to arrive at and the thing you need to say to the person you have been meaning to say it to. It is the self that is waiting, without requiring acknowledgment, without demanding anything. Just there, every time you are willing to be quiet long enough to find it.

The last quiet place left in America may be the one place no one can enter without your permission. The unoccupied mind. You carry it everywhere. Into the checkout line, the waiting room, the parked car, the three minutes before the meeting starts.

I carried it onto that porch. My father was already there. The beer going warm. The stars doing what they do. The two of us in the dark, not filling it, and what arrived in the space we left open was everything we had.

That is what silence produces, when you let it.

That is what we are giving away.

---

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