Buy Me a Coffee

The way back of a Ford Ranch Wagon is its own country.

You are behind your sisters, who are in the back seat not speaking to each other and not speaking to anyone else either, because the older one is not speaking to the world. Three days ago your father found her at the carnival with Pete Moreno, the two of them at the top of the Ferris wheel, and he made her get off. In front of Pete. In front of everyone. She has not forgiven this and does not intend to, and the fury of a teenage girl who has been pulled off a Ferris wheel by her father fills the station wagon the way weather fills a valley… completely, from the floor to the ceiling, leaving no room for anything else.

My mother’s Benson and Hedges. My father’s cigar. The windows cracked just enough to move the air without clearing it. The radio is country and old time gospel bleeding into each other and the sandhills of Nebraska go on and on outside the glass, rolling and folding and opening, hill after hill with the grass bent permanent by a wind that has been blowing since before there were people to notice it.

I am in the way back. Alone, which suits me. The world moves away from me rather than toward me through the rear window, and I have stopped hearing the radio and the silence of my sister and the smoke, and I am in the hills.

A boy watching from the way back, chin on his hands, starts to see things. Shapes on the ridges. Shadows that move and then don’t. Cowboys. Indian scouts on the high ground, watching the road the same way certain men watch roads,not waiting for anything, just keeping witness, staying in the world a little longer by paying attention to it. The boy does not know yet that he is riding toward the land those scouts were watching over. He does not know that the man his grandmother married has a place on the Cheyenne River Reservation in a way that nobody has explained and that he will not think to ask about until it is too late to ask.

He knows the hills. He knows the smoke. He knows that Eagle Butte is a long way from Scottsbluff and that the distance is part of what makes it matter.

He will spend the rest of his life trying to say what it meant to arrive there.

Eagle Butte, South Dakota sits in the middle of the Cheyenne River Reservation where the wind comes from the northwest and does not apologize and the sky goes so far and so flat that a man standing in a field feels not small exactly but accurately sized…feels the true proportion of himself against the world, which is a thing most people spend their lives avoiding. The grass was there before the roads and will be there after. The cold comes in October and means it. The land has been contested and taken and contested again for longer than any living person can account for, and it holds that history the way old ground holds water,not on the surface, not visible unless you know what you are looking at, but there, underneath, shaping everything that grows.

My Aunt Joyce lived in town and was a woman of consequence. She owned the lumber yard. She owned the Gambles Coast to Coast. She owned the town’s only bar. She was the fixed point around which that small town oriented itself, a woman who had earned her place in a hard country by doing the work the hard country required. Her husband Frank was older and strange and completely bald, a man who occupied the edges of rooms without filling them. Their son Robbie was four or five years older than me and had the easy confidence of a boy who has grown up knowing everyone in a town where everyone knows everyone.

My sister was going to spend the summer with Joyce. This had been decided. The boy at the Ferris wheel had made it necessary and my parents had made it happen, and my sister’s feelings about it were not a factor in the discussion, which was itself a factor in her feelings. She was going to work in Joyce’s store and be away from the boy and that was the plan and the plan was not open to revision.

When we arrived Joyce took me inside the Coast to Coast. The store smelled the way hardware stores smell…metal and oil and something older underneath, the smell of useful things. She moved through it the way a person moves through their own house, knowing where everything was without looking, and she stopped in front of a shelf and took down a pair of boots and handed them to me.

Suede. Fringed on the side. Like General Custer.

I did not know enough yet to understand what it meant to be a boy who had ridden all the way from Scottsbluff watching for Indian scouts on the ridges, arriving on Cheyenne River land, and walking away in boots like the man those scouts had been watching for. I know it now. I have been sitting with it for sixty years and I still do not have a clean answer. Only the image of a small boy in the way back of a station wagon, watching the hills for movement, and the boots he came home in.

I wore those boots until there wasn’t much left.

I never saw boots like that again.

Fergie was at the fence.

That is the first thing I remember about him and it is the truest thing…not the house, not the horses, not anything that came after. Just the man at the fence in the South Dakota light, and the way he looked when he saw us come.

He was tall and lean in the way of men who have worked outside for decades, the kind of lean that is not thin but reduced to what is necessary, everything extra long since burned away. He wore a faded pink western shirt with snap buttons, Wranglers, and a belt buckle the size of a small plate that he had won in a rodeo before the war…before everything, before he was old, when he was a young man on a horse in an arena somewhere on the plains and he was the best one there that day. He had kept it for thirty years. He wore it to feed two horses long past their working years.

When he was a younger man he had gone to Texas looking for oil. The wells came up dry. He came back.

He had a big handlebar mustache like Wild Bill Hickok, thick and full, discolored from the chew. There was a wad of tobacco in his cheek. His eyes were gray.

He looked at me the way he looked at everything…directly, without performance, with the full weight of a man who has learned that paying attention is the only courtesy that matters. Not the quick glance of an adult cataloguing a child and moving on. The real thing. A six year old boy worth the full weight of his gaze.

Then he tipped his hat.

Not a stage tip. Not a man performing the past. A small precise movement…the brim coming down a fraction and back up…and with it something passing between us that I did not have words for at six and have spent the years since searching for.

Here is the closest I have come. The gesture said: I see you. It said: I will not harm you. It said: we are going to be decent to each other in this world for whatever time we share in it, and I am telling you now so that you know where I stand.

My father was watching. Fergie knew my father was watching. He tipped his hat anyway…not for my father, not for anyone’s benefit, not as a demonstration of anything. Because this was how he was. How he had always been. Whether anyone was watching or not.

Fergie had a place twelve miles outside of town. He had it on reservation land in a way I never fully understood and never thought to ask about while asking was still possible, and I am sitting with that now, and I do not have a clean answer to offer. Only the truth of it: a white man with a spread on Cheyenne River land in the middle of the last century was standing inside a story bigger than himself whether he knew it or not. The land had been somebody’s before it was his. In that country it always had been.

What I know is this. The place was his in the way things become yours when you have tended them long enough that your hands are in them and your history is in them and the ground knows the weight of your boots. The fence he had mended until the mending was older than the fence. The pump he had pulled apart and put back together so many times he knew it the way a doctor knows a patient…its weakness, its compensations, the specific way it would fail if he didn’t catch it. And the house that leaned a little to the east, leaned the way the trees lean in that wind, leaned the way everything leans eventually when the wind blows from one direction long enough. The doorframes were true to the house and no longer true to anything else. The kitchen floor ran slightly downhill toward the back wall. He had lived in that lean so long his body had compensated. He stood plumb in a house that wasn’t, which is one way to describe what a life asks of a man.

My grandmother Mary came to him. She was just over five feet tall and did not seem it. Square chin, thin lips, eyes so blue they looked white. Her hair was newly dyed black and she was standing by the 49 Chevy pickup when we pulled in, which meant she had come out to meet us rather than wait, which was how she did everything. She was very Irish and very Catholic…the hard practical kind that goes to Mass without sentiment and means every word of it. Her daughter Joyce had been to Rome and seen Pope Paul. Mary received this information the way she received most information, which was as confirmation of something she had already decided.

She had been alone for nineteen years when Fergie came.

Nineteen years is a long time to sleep in the middle of the bed. To make half a pot of coffee. To sit on a porch in the evening with no one to hand a drink to. Mary did not complain about this. She was not a woman who complained. She had her garden and her rosary and her opinions and the bone-deep knowledge that the world did not owe her softness, and she had arranged herself inside the aloneness with the practicality of a woman who has learned not to wait.

But nineteen years.

He was sixty-eight and had never married and had the particular self-sufficiency of a man who has lived alone on the plains long enough that solitude stops being a condition and becomes a climate. He did not need saving. Neither did she. That was the foundation.

What grew on that foundation was something neither of them had planned for and neither of them named out loud because they were not people who named things out loud. It grew the way things grow in that country…quietly, without announcement, in the spaces between what was said. It was in the way he filled her kettle in the morning without being asked. The way she left his coffee on the counter at the exact temperature he liked it without ever having discussed what temperature he liked it. The way he came in from feeding and she handed him a dishcloth for his hands without looking up from what she was doing. The way he pulled her chair out at the table…not as performance, not as chivalry, just as the daily acknowledgment that she was there and her being there was the thing that made the table worth sitting at.

Mary told me once, years later, that the thing she had not expected was how much she would come to depend on the specific sound of him moving around in the morning. Not his presence, exactly. The sound of it. Boots on the kitchen floor. The particular way he filled a kettle. The screen door when he went out to feed before light. She had not known she was lonely for a sound until she had one. She said this matter-of-factly, the way she said everything, looking out the window at her garden, and then she did not say anything else about it, and I understood that she had just told me everything.

He was not a man who said I love you. I am certain he never said it. Men of his generation on the plains of South Dakota did not say it, and even if they had he would not have been one who did. What he said instead was the boots on the kitchen floor. The screen door before light. The chair pulled out. The coffee at the right temperature. The specific and daily and utterly reliable presence of a man who had decided that she was the reason he put on his good boots, and the good boots were the declaration, and the declaration was made every single day for eleven years without interruption and without expectation of acknowledgment.

She acknowledged it. Not in words. In the garden she kept and the food she made and the way she stood by the 49 Chevy when we pulled in,coming out to meet him the way she came out to meet everything, because she had learned, somewhere in those eleven years, that some things deserve to be met rather than waited for.

They had found each other at sixty-one and sixty-eight on the Cheyenne River plains. Most people would say too late. Mary would have given you the white eyes for that. Fergie would have tipped his hat and said nothing.

It was not too late. It was exactly on time. It was the thing that happened after everything else had happened, after the rodeo and the dry wells in Texas and the debt and the nineteen years alone and the leaning house…after all of it, this. A woman who knew her own mind and a man who respected it. A sound in the morning that told you someone was there. A chair pulled out. A coffee left at the right temperature. Eleven years of the daily and unremarkable and irreplaceable evidence that you are not alone in the world.

When she died in 1976 he filled the kettle the same way. He pulled the chair out for no one. He left the coffee on the counter and drank it alone. He went out before light because the horses needed the brush whether or not anyone was there to hear the screen door.

That is what love looks like when it is the real kind. Not the feeling, though the feeling was there. The practice. The dailiness of it. The boots on the floor. The screen door. The chair. The coffee.

Eleven years of showing up.

My father was her son and he was protective of her the way men are protective of mothers who have managed alone…not doubting her judgment exactly, but watching. Fergie understood this. He did not resent it and did not try to resolve it faster than it wanted to resolve. He was respectful in a way that was not fearful…and that difference, between the man who respects you because he has to and the man who respects you because he understands what you are protecting, is not a small difference. My father knew the difference. He found what he found and over time set down the watching and picked up something quieter and warmer. He came to love Fergie. I am not sure he would have said so. But he did.

He came with two horses and they were old when he got them and older by the time I knew them. Deke and a mare everyone called Sister whose registered name was on a certificate in a drawer nobody consulted. They were past their working years. But a man keeps certain things past their usefulness and those things become something other than useful…they become the thing he tends as evidence of his own continuing, proof that he is still a man who gets up in the morning and is responsible for something alive.

And he brushed them every morning. In the February cold that gets into the joints and takes up residence, and in the August heat that does the same from the other direction. I watched him once from the fence without announcing myself because something about it required a witness who did not make himself known.

His hands on the horse. The touch of a man for whom this motion had become a form of thought…the brush moving while something behind his eyes settled into whatever it needed to settle into before the day began. Deke stood for it with the patience of an old animal who has been handled with care so many times that the handling has become part of what he is. Sister had opinions about the sequence and would turn her head and give Fergie a look if he varied the order, and he did not vary the order.

When he finished he stood with his hand on Deke’s neck and was still. Just still. Whatever he was thinking, if he was thinking, stayed inside him. Maybe nothing. Maybe that is the thing I could not understand at the age I was watching…that a man can stand with his hand on a horse in the cold dark before the sun comes and think nothing at all, and that this is not emptiness but its opposite. A fullness that does not need to be named to be real.

Then he went inside and made coffee and the day began, the same as it had the day before and the day before that, and the horses stood in the field and the wind moved the grass and the sun came up over the plains without being asked.

My sister rode those horses that summer. The girl who had been pulled off the Ferris wheel in front of a boy she loved found Sister and Deke and the particular freedom of a horse moving through reservation land in the early morning. She worked in Joyce’s store. She made her own money. She and Joyce became close in the way women become close when one of them is old enough to know what the other one is going to need to learn. She stayed close to Joyce until Joyce died.

Eagle Butte did not punish her. It opened something. She came home different than she left, which is not what my parents had planned but is what they got, and it was better.

At the end of that summer Robbie gave me all his Marvel comics. The Fantastic Four. The Silver Surfer. Captain America. Sgt. Fury and his Howling Commandos. He stacked them in the way back next to me without making much of it, the way older boys are generous when they have decided you are worth it. I rode home four hundred miles with Robbie’s comics and the General Custer boots on my feet and my sister quieter in the back seat and my father’s cigar going in the front and the sandhills rolling past through the rear window, the hills I had watched all the way out still there, still folding and opening, still hiding whatever they were hiding.

A man like that had two pairs of boots.

The working boots were what they were…leather gone dark with use, resoled at least twice, carrying the permanent record of his yard and his barn. He wore them until the shape of them was the shape of his foot and starting over with new ones at seventy felt like a particular kind of waste.

The other pair he saved.

They came out for church when he went. For the county fair, where he walked the rows with his hands behind his back and looked at other people’s work with appreciation that had no competition in it. For funerals, which at his age in a town that size were becoming the primary calendar.

And they came out when we made the long drive from Scottsbluff.

He would be ready when we arrived. Fed and checked and changed into the good shirt, the boots on, as though our coming…however rare, however far…was an occasion that deserved his best. He would sit at the table and eat what Mary made and praise it with the specificity of a man who had eaten alone for a long time and understood what it meant that he no longer had to.

He wore those boots with a consciousness of them. Not stiffness but ceremony…the body’s quiet acknowledgment that this was not an ordinary day. Though toward the end he stopped making that distinction. Toward the end the boots came out for Tuesday afternoons with no occasion anyone would recognize. For sitting on the porch. For watching the road.

Because the afternoon was the occasion.

Because he had learned, or had always known, that the road going on in front of you is reason enough to be wearing your good boots when you watch it.

The third time we drove to Eagle Butte, Mary was gone.

It was 1976. I was seventeen.

My grandmother had died and we made the drive for the funeral and the house that had been theirs was now only his and the difference was in everything. Not in any one thing you could point to. The furniture was where it had been. The kitchen was the same kitchen. But Mary had filled that house the way she filled everything…completely, without remainder…and what was left was not emptiness exactly but the shape of where she had been.

The boots were on. The horses were brushed. The coffee was made.

He handed me a cup without asking. This was still the kitchen where you got handed a cup, whether she was there or not. He moved through it the same way he had always moved through it…the kettle filled the same way, set on the burner the same way.

He pulled her chair out from the table.

The gesture was already halfway done before something in him caught it. He stood with his hand on the back of the chair for a moment…not long, three seconds, four…and then he pushed it back in and pulled out a different chair and sat down.

He did not say anything about this.

I did not say anything about this.

We drank our coffee. Outside the window the field was the same field and Deke and Sister were where they always were and the wind moved the grass the same direction it had always moved it. The kitchen floor still ran slightly downhill. The house still leaned. Everything the same, and nothing the same at all.

That was when I understood something about Fergie I had not understood before.

The hat tip I had understood. The hands on the horse I had understood. But this… a man continuing in the exact manner of himself after the reason he had started continuing was gone…this was the thing I had not had the years for until I was sitting in that kitchen watching him fill the kettle the way Mary had told me she loved to hear him fill it, and he did it the same way, with the same unhurried motion, alone now in a house that leaned and would go on leaning and which he would go on standing plumb inside of because that was what was required and he had never needed more reason than that.

He had loved her. I am certain of this without being able to tell you precisely how I am certain. Not because he said so. Men like Fergie did not say so. Because of the boots on the kitchen floor in the morning. Because of the screen door before light. Because of the specific and careful way he had been present in her life, which is the only way love announces itself in people who do not trust announcements.

He stayed in that house. The wind kept coming from the northwest and the kitchen floor kept running slightly downhill and Deke and Sister kept needing the brush in the morning and he kept providing it.

The last time I drove to Eagle Butte I drove myself. It was 1986. I was twenty-seven.

My own cigar going. The sandhills the same as they had always been,rolling and folding and opening, the grass bent permanent in the same direction, the sky doing what the sky does out there, which is everything, which is nothing, which is simply continuing in its enormity without comment. I had become the man in the front seat. My father’s cigar had become mine and I did not think about this until I was most of the way there and then I did not stop thinking about it.

I was driving up to see my Aunt Joyce about a business matter. I stopped to see Fergie on the way.

He was on the porch in the boots with a cup on the railing and his eyes on the road the way he watched roads. The mustache was white now. The belt buckle caught the afternoon light the way it always had.

Not waiting. I want to be precise about this because the precision matters. There is a watching that is waiting…the watching of a man marking time until something comes down the road to change things. This was not that. This was older than waiting. The watching of a man who has made his peace with the road not bringing anything in particular and has found that the road itself is enough…that paying attention to the world as it is, without asking it to be otherwise, is its own kind of fullness.

We sat for an hour. We talked about the horses. The pump, which had been giving trouble and which he had fixed by understanding what it needed, same as always. He asked about my father in the way men ask about men they love, sideways, through the weather and the road. We talked about Mary, who had been gone for ten years and whose absence was still in everything about that house and everything about him…not as grief exactly, not anymore, but as the permanent rearrangement a life makes around what is no longer in it. The furniture of a man moved to account for the space.

When I stood to go he stayed in his chair. He did not get up to walk me to the truck the way he always had. He raised a hand…not a wave, a gesture. The same economy of motion he brought to everything.

I drove down the road and at the county road I looked in the mirror and he was still there. Still in the chair. Still watching.

I did not understand then what I was seeing. A man on his porch in his good boots on a plain afternoon in the middle of the week, doing the last thing left to him, which was to be present in the world. To pay attention to it. To stay in it a little longer by the act of continuing to look.

He died six weeks later. The horses went to a neighbor with the space. The place sold for what places like that sell for, which is not much, because that is the market’s judgment of such places and the market is not a fair witness. The lean in the house was someone else’s problem now.

Nobody wrote it down. That is what happens to the men who hold things together quietly…they are so reliably present that their absence takes time to register, and by the time it does the moment for the writing has passed. What remains is the fence still holding and the pump still running and the particular way an old horse stands in a field in the morning, patient and still, waiting for the brush that is not coming.

My father left workshop plans in a drawer. The measurements were precise. The materials list complete. A note to himself about checking lumber prices that fall. The notebook was from 1987. He died in 1993. The workshop was never built.

I have my own unbuilt thing. Thirteen years of it. A file on my laptop called novel_FINAL_v2_thisone.docx.

He stood at a fence on the Cheyenne River Reservation in a faded pink western shirt with snap buttons and Wranglers and a rodeo buckle from before the war, a wad of tobacco in his cheek, his mustache stained with it, and he looked at a six year old boy climbing out of a station wagon after four hundred miles and he gave that boy the full weight of his attention.

That boy was wearing General Custer’s boots.

Fergie tipped his hat anyway.

He stood plumb in a house that leaned.

He fed horses in the dark that no longer needed feeding and fed them anyway because they were his and the morning required it.

He sat on the porch in his good boots on a plain Tuesday afternoon and watched the road go on into the country that had been someone else’s before it was his and would be something else’s after…the country where a boy had once pressed his chin to his hands in the way back of a station wagon and watched for Indian scouts on the ridges while his father’s cigar smoke drifted back through the cracked windows and the gospel played and the hills went on and on without end.

He had not been given much.

He had not wasted what he had.

The road went on.

He watched it.

The wind moved the grass.

The grass did not ask anything of anyone.

It simply grew, and bent, and grew.

Buy Me a Coffee

This Substack is me putting on my boots. Showing up. Writing the people and places that don’t get written down before the moment for the writing has passed…Fergie at the fence, the towns the economy left behind, the things we’re living through right now that somebody needs to say plainly.

Over five thousand of you are reading this. If a hundred more become paid subscribers, I can keep doing it the way it deserves to be done. Eight dollars a month. Less than a beer. Cancel anytime.

Fergie saved his good boots for the occasions that deserved them, and then for all occasions, because he figured out that all occasions deserved them.

This is me deciding the same thing.