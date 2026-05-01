Tom Joad - Scottsbluff

Tom Joad - Scottsbluff

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Jane's avatar
Jane
1h

Oh, what a gift you have. I think we should write it down. Thank you.

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Richard DeWald's avatar
Richard DeWald
1h

Tom, that is remarkable writing. I could do a treatment for a screenplay from this piece, and fleshing out a feature film would just be a matter of filling it in. Bravo, your writing lands like a huge commercial jetliner. I can't believe that huge thing landed safely on the ground, but it did. We are the same age, I have a new love in my life. This really hits hard. Thank you.

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