Tom’s Substack:The Voice of the Resistance.

Tom’s Substack:The Voice of the Resistance.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jules's avatar
Jules
1d

Once I began reading this, nothing else existed. I have 3 young, energetic, happy and loud grandchildren here, 4 rescue dogs, but I couldn’t hear a thing. They’re ok!

All that existed was these innocent human beings losing their humanity, the trauma,the terror, the cruelty, the loss, the shame, the pain, the guilt, dehumanization and a deep sadness in my soul.

What a gifted writer you are Tom! I felt every single heartbreaking and powerful word. As a survivor, I understand that feeling small and wishing to be invisible. What a beautiful way to hold space and bear witness. Thank you very much for this. It gave me all that I needed to continue this fight. Terror is contagious! Love and hope are contagious too. I’m terrified every day, but I’m showing up in my community anyway with love and hope. I can’t wait to read the book I hope you write about this dark time in America! I see a bestseller in your future sir.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Tom Joad
Valence's avatar
Valence
19h

You possess the gift to make your main character come alive to your readers.

Powerful words.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Tom Joad
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tom Joad · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture