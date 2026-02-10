Buy Me a Coffee

By the time they came for her neighbors, Amina Hassan had already mastered the art of erasure. This is how America kills you twice: first it teaches you to make yourself invisible, then it makes you disappear anyway.

The blood on Lake Street stays for three weeks before the city pressure-washes it away. Specifically at the intersection of Lake and 28th, right where the 21 bus stops, where Amina waits every morning at 7:23 to go to South High School. She walks through it every day, past the Somali restaurants and halal groceries that line this stretch of Minneapolis, past the women in hijabs and dirac, past the men who used to drink shaah outside storefronts that smelled like incense and cardamom.

Used to. Past tense. The storefronts are dark now. The restaurants open but empty. The halal groceries have stock rotting on shelves because no one comes to buy.

Karmel Mall, the heart of Cedar-Riverside where 50,000 Somalis built Little Mogadishu over thirty years, sits like a mausoleum. Lights on. Doors open. Silence.

The fear arrived before the raids did. The fear is more efficient than boots.

Amina knows the sound blood makes under her shoes…a wet peeling, like tape coming off skin. She knows because she walks through it every morning. She knows because she counts her steps now. Counts the seconds it takes to cross the intersection. Counts the days since her father came home different. Counts the empty desks at school. Counts everything because counting is better than feeling.

She is fifteen years old. Somali-American. Born at Abbott Northwestern Hospital. She has lived in Minneapolis her entire life.

She wears only black now.

The Yellow Girl

This is important to understand: she wore yellow once.

Sunshine yellow. The kind you can’t miss. Bright dirac and guntiino from the Somali mall, prints that hurt to look at in fluorescent light, colors people noticed before she even walked in.

That was before her mother stood in her bedroom doorway one November morning and said, very quietly, “Please don’t wear that today.”

Not: The President is saying things about us. Not: People are looking at you differently. Just: Please.

Amina wore the yellow sweater anyway.

By lunch she understood. A group of girls she’d known since sixth grade didn’t save her a seat. In the hallway, Connor…white kid she’d tutored in algebra last year,crossed to the other side. Her history teacher, Ms. Peterson, stumbled over her name for the first time in three years. “Am-eee-na? Am-eye-na?”

“Ah-MEE-nah,” she said quietly. “Like always.”

Ms. Peterson looked at her like she was surprised Amina could speak.

In the bathroom after third period, Amina locked herself in a stall and stared at the yellow fabric. Her hands were shaking. She didn’t understand why her hands were shaking. The bathroom smelled like artificial flowers and someone’s vape pen. She pulled the sweater off even though it was freezing, stuffed it in her backpack, spent the rest of the day in just her t-shirt, shivering.

At home she tried to hang it back up. Couldn’t. Her hands wouldn’t work right. She shoved it in the back of the closet instead. Slammed the door.

That night she had her first panic attack. Didn’t know that’s what it was. Just knew she couldn’t breathe. Knew her heart was trying to escape her chest. Knew something was breaking inside her and she couldn’t stop it.

Her mother found her on the bathroom floor at 2 AM, hyperventilating, crying without sound.

“It was just a sweater,” Amina whispered. “It was just yellow.”

Her mother held her and said nothing. What was there to say?

By December it was packed away with all the other bright things. All the evidence of the girl who believed color was just color.

That girl doesn’t exist anymore.

When the President Speaks

The clip plays in pieces first. Someone’s Instagram story. A repost on Twitter. Then CNN plays it whole.

The President at a Cabinet meeting in December 2025, gesturing dismissively: “We’re going the wrong way if we keep taking in garbage into our country. The Somalis should be out of here.”

Garbage.

The President of the United States. Not a comment section. Not a drunk uncle at Thanksgiving. The President. The voice that speaks for America. The man whose face is on the television.The man in charge of laws and borders and who belongs.

Saying: You are garbage. You should be out of here.

Amina watches it alone in her room with headphones on so her little brother won’t hear. Watches the President’s face. Tries to find the part where he’s joking. Where he walks it back. Where he says he doesn’t mean the American ones. The ones born here.

He meant all of them.

Something collapses inside her chest. Rot, not breaking.

She watches it seven more times. Can’t stop watching. Each time hoping the words will be different. Each time they’re the same.

Garbage. Should be out of here.

She looks at her hands. American hands. Born-in-Minneapolis hands. Abbott-Northwestern-Hospital hands. Same hands as her classmates. Same fingers that took the same standardized tests, wrote the same essays, held the same pencils.

Garbage hands.

She looks in the mirror. Tries to see what the President sees. Tries to see the garbage. All she sees is herself. Amina. Fifteen. Braces removed last year. Scar on her chin from falling off her bike when she was seven. Same face she’s always had.

But the President of the United States says this face is garbage.

She sits on her bedroom floor with her back against the door and tries to understand: Does being garbage mean she was never really American? Or does it mean America was never really hers?

Her phone buzzes. Text from Jenna: omg did you see what he said

Amina stares at the message. Doesn’t know how to respond. What is she supposed to say? Yes, I saw the President call me garbage? Yes, I saw him say I should be out of the country I was born in?

She doesn’t respond.

Another text: that’s so messed up. are you ok?

Is she okay? She doesn’t know what okay means anymore. She doesn’t respond to that one either.

Because millions of people heard him say it. Millions of people nodded along. Millions of people now have permission.

Permission to hate. Permission to fear. Permission to act.

The President gave them permission.

Amina sleeps three hours that night. Wakes up at 4 AM from a dream she can’t remember. Lies in bed listening to the silence of the apartment. Thinking: If I’m garbage, what happens to garbage? Where does it go?

She knows where garbage goes.

That night her mother doesn’t say anything about the clip. Doesn’t need to. They both know what it means. They’ve heard this language before. In Somalia. In Kenya. In the camps. The language that came before.

The Community Empties

It happens fast. Faster than she thought possible.

Two days after the President’s comment, the announcement: Operation Metro Surge. Two thousand federal agents deployed to Minneapolis. The largest immigration operation in American history, they say on Fox News, like it’s something to celebrate.

The target: Minneapolis’s Somali community.

Never mind that 58% were born here. Never mind that 87% of the foreign-born are naturalized citizens. Never mind papers, passports, birth certificates. Never mind that this is home.

None of it matters. The President called them garbage. Operation Metro Surge is taking out the trash.

Karmel Mall empties first. The Somali mall where her mother used to shop every Saturday, where the smell of sambusa mixed with perfume oils and incense, where old men played chess and young mothers pushed strollers and teenage girls tried on hijabs in colors Amina doesn’t wear anymore.

Now: lights on, doors open, silence.

The businesses stay open because closing means admitting defeat. But the customers stay home because shopping means being seen. Being seen means being taken.

On Lake Street, restaurant after restaurant sits empty. Ifrah’s Sambusa House. Qorax Restaurant. Safari Restaurant. All open. All dark inside despite the lights. The owners sitting at empty tables, waiting for customers who won’t come.

The mosques stay full, though. That’s where the community meets now. Not to pray…they do that, too…but to share information. Who got taken. Which neighborhoods to avoid. Which agents ask for papers. Which ones don’t bother asking.

Community patrols form. Groups of Somali men…and some white allies, some Black allies…driving the streets at night. Not to fight the federal agents. Just to watch. To witness. To make sure someone sees who gets taken.

Amina’s uncle Mohamed joins a patrol. He comes home one morning at 5 AM. Amina hears him talking to her father in the kitchen. His voice shaking.

“They took the Jama family. All six of them. The baby was screaming. The agents wouldn’t let the mother get diapers. They just…they just put them in the van. Like animals. Like garbage.”

Silence.

Then her father: “Did you film it?”

“They said if I filmed they’d arrest me too.”

More silence.

Amina lies in bed understanding: The patrols can watch but they can’t stop it. No one can stop it.

South High Hemorrhages

South High School has…had…the largest Somali student population in Minnesota. Eight hundred students. Maybe more.

By January, half are gone.

Not absent. Gone. Families fled. Families detained. Families in hiding.

Yasmin disappears first. Then Ahmed C. Then the twins. Then Rahma. Then both Mohammeds. Then names Amina doesn’t write down because writing them down makes it real.

The school stops taking attendance in January. What’s the point? Absent is the norm now. Present is the aberration.

Entire wings of the school close. Locked doors. Dark hallways. The cafeteria that fed eight hundred now feeds maybe two hundred. The noise is wrong. Too much echo. Too much space. Like a concert hall after everyone’s left.

Ms. Peterson disappears in February. No explanation. No goodbye. Just gone. A substitute hands out worksheets about the Marshall Plan and looks at his phone.

In the cafeteria, Amina sits alone. Has been sitting alone since December when her friends decided proximity to her was dangerous. Not physically dangerous,socially dangerous. Association carries risk.

She watches Jenna across the room with their old friend group. Laughing. Arms loose. Phone out. Looking the way Amina used to look.

Looking reckless.

Amina eats her lunch in twelve minutes. Times it. Twelve minutes is enough time to not look pathetic but not long enough for anyone to notice her sitting alone. She’s perfected this. The art of existing without being seen.

She keeps her eyes down but tracks everything. The white kids at the next table…are they looking at her? That group by the vending machines…did they just whisper something? The teacher on lunch duty…is she watching Amina more closely than the other students?

Her jaw hurts from clenching. Her shoulders up by her ears. Every muscle tight.

She tries to relax. Can’t remember how.

There was a time when lunch was easy. When she didn’t think about where to sit or how long to stay or whether people were looking. When she could just exist without narrating every choice to herself.

That time is gone.

Now every decision is calculated. Where to sit (back corner, exit visible). What to wear (black, always black, nothing noticeable). How to walk (head down, quick, purposeful, like she has somewhere to be). Whether to make eye contact (no). Whether to smile (no). Whether to speak (only when directly addressed).

She’s fifteen years old and she’s learned to make herself small.

In third period Algebra, Mr. Chen asks her to come to the board to solve a problem. Her heart rate spikes. Walking to the board means everyone looking at her. Everyone seeing her. She used to love going to the board. Used to volunteer. Now she keeps her head down and hopes he doesn’t call on her.

“Amina?”

She stands. Walks to the board. Can feel every eye on her. Can hear the silence in a way she never could before. Solves the problem,it’s easy, she’s good at math, always has been…and walks back to her seat.

“Nice work,” Mr. Chen says.

She nods. Doesn’t smile. Can’t.

Because smiling means relaxing and relaxing means letting her guard down and letting her guard down means they might come for her father again. This is the logic her brain has learned. It doesn’t make sense. She knows it doesn’t make sense. But knowing doesn’t help.

Renee Good

The first American citizen dies on January 7th, 2026.

Renee Good. Thirty-seven years old. Mother of three. Poet. White American woman.

Shot three times by ICE agent Jonathan Ross.

Her crime: sitting in her car. Observing a raid in her neighborhood. Existing while aware.

The video spreads like wildfire. A woman in her car. Windows up. Hands visible. She’d just dropped her son at school. Was driving home. Saw federal agents raiding a house on her street. Pulled over. Started filming.

Three shots. Her body slumping against the steering wheel. The car rolling forward slightly before stopping.

The phone kept recording. Seventeen seconds of silence. Then boots. Agent Ross walking past. Not checking if she’s alive. Not calling for help.

Just walking past.

Amina watches the video in her room. Plays it twice. Something shifts.

Not even whiteness protects you. Not even citizenship. Not even motherhood. Not even silence.

Witnessing is enough to get you killed.

She plays it a third time. A fourth. Can’t stop. Renee Good was doing nothing wrong. Sitting in her car. Being a mom. Being American. Being white. All the things that were supposed to keep you safe.

And they shot her anyway.

Amina thinks: If they’ll kill a white American mother for watching, what will they do to me?

She starts shaking. Can’t stop. Her whole body shaking like she’s cold but she’s not cold. She’s terrified.

She keeps seeing Renee Good’s body slumping against the steering wheel. Keeps hearing the silence after the shots. Keeps thinking: That’s someone’s mother. Someone came home from school and their mother was dead.

For filming.

Amina deletes every photo on her phone. Every video. Every screenshot. Everything that could be evidence. Everything that could be seen as documentation.

Then she deletes her Instagram. Her TikTok. Her Twitter.

She needs to not exist online. Needs to leave no trace. Needs to be invisible in every possible way.

Her mother finds her at 3 AM, still awake, sitting on her bedroom floor with her phone in her hands.

“I can’t sleep,” Amina whispers.

“I know.”

“I keep seeing it. The video.”

“I know.”

“Mama, if they can kill her, they can kill anyone.”

Her mother’s face does something Amina has never seen before. Something that looks like surrender.

“I know.”

The blood on Lake Street at the intersection of Lake and 28th is Renee Good’s blood. The wet peeling sound Amina hears every morning is the sound of a mother who witnessed.

Her mother stops leaving the apartment alone after that. Won’t go to work without Amina’s father driving her. Won’t go to the store unless the whole family goes together.

“It’s easier this way,” she says.

Easier means safer. Safer means afraid.

Her mother packs away her bright clothes without asking permission. The dirac and guntiino stay folded in drawers like evidence of a life she’s not allowed to live anymore.

The Knock

They come for Amina’s father at 3:17 AM on a Tuesday in January.

Amina’s awake. She’s been awake every night since the President called them garbage. Sleep requires feeling safe. Safe stopped meaning anything.

The knock is polite. Professional. The kind of knock a neighbor makes borrowing sugar.

But neighbors don’t knock at 3:17 AM.

Amina lies frozen in bed. Hears her father’s footsteps. The pause at the door. The chain sliding.

She should get up. Should go help. Should do something.

She doesn’t move.

Because she’s fifteen and she’s terrified and she doesn’t know what to do and her body won’t work.

“Hassan Ali Mohamed?”

Her father’s voice: “Yes?”

He sounds so small. She’s never heard her father sound small before.

“Come with us.”

“I have papers. I’m a citizen. My children…”

“Sir, we need you to come with us now.”

Her mother’s voice cutting through: “Where are you taking him?”

“Ma’am, step back.”

Amina hears her mother crying. Her father saying it’s okay, it’s okay, I’ll be home soon. He’s lying. Everyone knows he’s lying.

She hears the boots descending. Her father’s footsteps between them. Then the outside door. Then the van starting. Then silence.

Amina lies in bed trying to breathe. Can’t. Her chest won’t expand. Her heart is beating so fast she thinks it might stop. She’s having another panic attack. The second one this week. The fifth one this month.

She counts her breaths like her mother taught her. In for four. Hold for seven. Out for eight. It doesn’t help.

Her little brother Yusuf is crying in the next room. He’s eight years old. He just watched federal agents take their father.

Amina should go to him. Should comfort him. Should be a big sister.

She can’t move. Her body won’t work. She lies in bed shaking and hating herself for shaking and unable to stop shaking.

Her mother comes to her door twenty minutes later.

“Amina?”

“I’m sorry.” The words come out as a sob. “I’m sorry I didn’t…I couldn’t…”

“Shh. It’s okay.”

“It’s not okay. I should have done something. I should have…”

“What could you have done?”

Amina doesn’t have an answer.

Her mother sits on the bed. Pulls Amina into her arms. They sit like that until the sun comes up. Neither of them sleeping. Neither of them talking.

Just surviving the next hour. Then the next.

They put him in a van. Drive him around Minneapolis for sixteen hours. Don’t charge him with anything. Don’t take him to a station. Just drive. Then bring him back to the exact place they picked him up.

As though the point isn’t detention.

The point is terror.

Her father comes home different. Something behind his eyes has broken. He flinches at car doors. At footsteps in the hallway. At knocking. At sirens. At everything.

The terror lives in his body now. And terror is contagious.

Amina watches him at dinner that night. He’s sitting at the table but he’s not there. His hands shake when he reaches for water. He doesn’t eat. Just moves food around his plate.

Yusuf asks, “Aabo, where did they take you?”

Their father doesn’t answer. Doesn’t look up.

“Yusuf, eat your food,” their mother says quietly.

Amina has so many questions. What did they do to you? What did they say? Are they coming back? But she doesn’t ask any of them because she can see: her father can’t talk about it yet. Maybe ever.

That night Amina hears him pacing. Back and forth in the living room. All night. The floor creaking. His footsteps never stopping.

She lies in bed listening. Counting his steps. Thirty-seven steps from the kitchen to the front door. Seventeen from the front door to the window. Twenty-two from the window back to the kitchen.

He walks this route eighty-three times before she falls asleep.

When she wakes up, he’s still walking.

The next day he calls in sick to work. And the next day. And the next.

On the fourth day, he gets laid off.

“They said I missed too many days,” he tells Amina’s mother. His voice flat. Dead.

“You can fight it,” her mother says.

“How?” Her father laughs. It’s not a real laugh. It’s the sound of something breaking. “How do I fight anything? I can’t even…I can’t even…”

He stops. Can’t finish the sentence.

Amina understands: The point wasn’t to deport her father. The point was to destroy him. And it worked.

She goes to school the next day but she can’t concentrate. Can’t focus on anything. Her teachers are talking but she doesn’t hear them. She’s thinking about her father. Thinking about what they did to him. Thinking about what it means that you can be a citizen and they can still take you and break you and send you home in pieces.

In English class, Ms. Rodriguez is talking about Hamlet. Something about revenge. Something about justice.

Amina wants to laugh. Justice. What a joke.

“Amina? Do you have thoughts on this?”

She looks up. The whole class is looking at her.

“No,” she says. “I don’t have thoughts on this.”

Ms. Rodriguez looks concerned. “Are you okay?”

Amina nods. Lies. She’s getting good at lying.

Mrs. Osman

They come for Mrs. Osman at 2:47 AM on a Thursday in February.

The apartment above theirs. Mrs. Faduma Osman. Somali. Nurse at Hennepin County Medical Center. Came to Minnesota in 1993 as a refugee. Became a citizen in 2003. Lives alone. Never misses rent. Brings them leftover bariis every Friday without fail.

None of it matters.

Amina hears the boots on the stairs. The knock. The door opening.

Mrs. Osman’s voice, confused: “Yes? Can I help you?”

“Faduma Osman?”

“Yes, but…”

“Come with us.”

“I need to get dressed. I need to call my lawyer…”

“Now.”

Sounds of resistance. Not violence. Just a woman who doesn’t want to go. Who knows what going means.

Her voice getting further away: “Please. Please I have papers. I’m a citizen. I have to work tomorrow. Please…”

The door closing. The boots descending. Silence.

Amina’s father stands at their door, hand on the deadbolt, face pressed against the wood. Her mother whispers: “We should check on her.”

“No.”

The word is final. It means: If we open this door, they might come back. If we open this door, we become witnesses. And witnesses get killed.

Mrs. Osman doesn’t come back.

Her apartment stays dark. No one checks. No one asks. The next week someone new moves in. A white couple. Young. They paint the door blue.

Life goes on.

Ahmed C.

Ahmed C. disappears from the school parking lot on a Friday afternoon.

Broad daylight. 3:15 PM. Dismissal.

Amina watches from the cafeteria window. Sees the unmarked cars,three of them,surround Ahmed C.’s Honda. Sees the doors open. Sees the agents emerge.

Ahmed C. is sixteen years old. Born in St. Paul. Has papers. American citizen. Came back to school after his father was detained two weeks ago because his mother said education was the only thing they couldn’t take.

She was wrong.

They pull him from his car. He’s not resisting. Hands up. Saying something Amina can’t hear through the glass.

Three other students stand in the parking lot. Watching. Not filming. Nobody films anymore. Not after Renee Good.

Amina doesn’t scream. Doesn’t run to help. Doesn’t do anything.

Because intervention means visibility. Visibility means becoming a target.

She watches Ahmed C. disappear into the van. Watches the cars drive away. Watches the parking lot return to normal as though nothing happened.

She stands at the window for three minutes after the vans leave. Her hands pressed against the glass. Her reflection staring back at her.

She should have screamed. Should have filmed. Should have done something.

She did nothing.

The girl in yellow would have done something. The girl in yellow would have run outside. Would have yelled. Would have made them see that people were watching.

But the girl in yellow is dead. And this girl…the girl in black, the girl who survives…watched her classmate get disappeared and stood frozen like a coward.

She walks home taking the safe route. Past the blood at Lake and 28th. Through the empty streets of Cedar-Riverside. Head down. Quick steps. Hypervigilant.

At home she goes straight to her room. Closes the door. Sits on the floor with her back against the bed.

She thinks: I watched them take him. I watched and I did nothing.

She thinks: What does that make me?

She thinks: Maybe I’m the worst kind of person. The kind who survives by letting other people disappear.

That night she can’t eat dinner. Her mother asks if she’s okay. She nods. Lies.

She goes to her room early. Lies in bed staring at the ceiling. Thinking about Ahmed C. Thinking about where they took him. Thinking about whether he’s scared. Whether he’s alone. Whether he’s thinking about the people who watched and did nothing.

Thinking about how she’s one of those people.

She texts Jenna: they took ahmed c from the parking lot

No response.

She waits an hour. Texts again: did you hear about it

Still no response.

She understands: Jenna doesn’t want to know. Doesn’t want to be the kind of person who knows. Because knowing means you have to care. And caring is dangerous.

Amina deletes the texts. Deletes Jenna’s number.

She lies in the dark and tries to remember what it felt like to have a best friend. To have someone you could tell things to. Someone who would care.

She can’t remember. That was a different girl. That was the girl in yellow.

That girl is dead.

This girl lies in the dark alone and hates herself for being alive.

Alex Pretti

The second American citizen dies on January 24th.

Alex Pretti. Thirty-seven years old. ICU nurse at the VA hospital. White. American. Veteran advocate.

Shot multiple times while directing traffic at a protest on Lake Street.

The video autoplays on Amina’s phone at 7:23 PM on a Friday. She’s at Jenna’s house…still goes there sometimes, though less often, though the silences have grown longer.

They’re supposed to be studying. They’re watching TikToks.

The video: A man in an orange vest directing traffic around a protest. Protesters behind barricades. Federal agents in the foreground. The man has his phone up. Filming.

Then he falls.

Just…falls. Like someone cut his strings. No drama. No Hollywood death. One moment vertical. Next moment horizontal.

The phone keeps recording. Seven seconds of pavement. Seven seconds of boots walking away. Not toward him. Away.

Amina watches it four times before she realizes she’s watching someone die.

“Oh my god,” Jenna whispers. “What was he doing?”

“Directing traffic.”

“But why would they…”

The question trails off. Because there’s no answer. Or the answer is too simple: They shot him because they could.

ICU nurse. American citizen. White. Dead on Lake Street three blocks from Amina’s house.

Because nothing protects you. Not papers. Not citizenship. Not skin color. Not service. Nothing.

Fifty Thousand

Three days after Alex Pretti dies, fifty thousand people fill the streets.

The Target Center. Nicollet Mall. Lake Street. Everywhere.

Fifty thousand. The largest protest in Minneapolis history.

Somalis. White people. Black people. Latinos. Everyone. Signs that say NEVER FORGET RENEE GOOD and JUSTICE FOR ALEX PRETTI and END OPERATION METRO SURGE and WE ARE NOT GARBAGE.

Amina doesn’t go. Her parents won’t let her. Too dangerous. Too visible.

She watches on her phone instead. Sees the crowd. Hears the chants. Watches people risk visibility. Watches people choose to be seen.

Watches the other America. The one that resists instead of erases.

But resistance requires privilege. Requires the safety to be visible. And Amina’s family doesn’t have that kind of safety.

Her uncle Mohamed goes to the protest. Comes home at midnight. Amina hears him and her father in the kitchen.

“It was beautiful,” her uncle says. “Like the city remembered who it was. Like the city said: enough.”

Silence.

Then her father: “Did it stop the raids?”

“No.”

“Will it?”

“I don’t know.”

The next morning, the raids continue.

The Jama Family

They come for the Jama family on a Thursday at 4:13 AM.

Two floors down from Amina’s apartment. Somali family. Parents and four children. The youngest is eighteen months old. Still in diapers.

The screaming wakes the entire building.

Not the parents screaming,the children. The baby. Shrieking the way babies shriek when they’re terrified and don’t understand why.

Amina lies in bed listening. Her hands over her ears but she can still hear it. The boots. The children. The mother begging please, please, let me get the baby’s medicine, please.

The baby won’t stop screaming.

Amina has babysat that baby. Little Deka. Eighteen months old. Just learned to walk. Loves bananas. Laughs when you make funny faces.

Now Deka is screaming and Amina is listening and doing nothing.

The boots going down the stairs. Six people in custody. The baby still screaming.

Then silence.

Amina lies in the dark understanding: That silence is worse than the screaming. Because the screaming meant the baby was still here. The silence means the baby is gone.

She gets up. Goes to the bathroom. Throws up. Nothing much…she hasn’t been eating…just bile and water and fear.

She sits on the bathroom floor with her head against the cold tile. Thinking: I just listened to them take a baby.

Thinking: What kind of person listens to a baby scream and does nothing?

Thinking: Me. I’m that kind of person now.

In the morning, Amina walks past their apartment. The door stands open. Furniture still there. Quran on the table. A pot of suugo still on the stove. Homework in Somali and English spread across the floor.

And in the corner: Deka’s stuffed elephant. The one she carried everywhere. The one she wouldn’t sleep without.

They took her so fast she didn’t even get her elephant.

Amina picks it up. Holds it. It smells like baby shampoo and home.

She carries it back to her apartment. Hides it in her closet. Doesn’t know why. Doesn’t know what she’ll do with it.

Just knows she can’t leave it there on the floor like evidence of a child who used to exist.

That night she dreams about Deka’s screaming. Wakes in a cold sweat. The screaming is in her head now. Permanent.

She’s been having the same nightmare: She’s holding Deka, trying to calm her down, but the baby keeps screaming. And the more Amina tries to help, the louder the screaming gets, until Amina realizes the baby is screaming at her. Because of her. Because Amina did nothing.

She doesn’t go back to sleep. Just lies there in the dark holding Deka’s elephant.

Leaving

“We’re leaving,” her father says at dinner that night. “Seattle. Next week.”

Amina wants to argue. Wants to say she has AP exams in May. Wants to say she was born here. This is home.

Except it isn’t home anymore. Home doesn’t hunt you. Home doesn’t call you garbage. Home doesn’t take your neighbors in the night.

This isn’t home. This is a hunting ground.

“Okay,” she says.

The Last Week

Monday: Amina tells no one she’s leaving. Who would she tell? Jenna? The girl who stopped saving her seats? Connor who crosses the street? The empty desks?

She walks through school like a ghost. Maybe she’s been a ghost for months. Maybe that’s what erasure means…becoming a ghost while you’re still breathing.

Tuesday: Her mother packs their lives into boxes. Bright clothes at the bottom. Dark clothes on top.

Amina watches her mother fold the yellow dirac. The one from the Somali mall. The one her mother wore to her cousin’s wedding three years ago. She looked so beautiful. So happy. So visible.

Her mother folds it carefully. Puts it in the box. Closes the lid.

“We’ll wear colors again,” her mother says. “Someday.”

Amina doesn’t believe her. But she nods anyway.

Wednesday: Amina walks through South High one last time. Half the building is dark. Locked wings. Empty classrooms. The hallways echo like a cathedral.

She stops at her locker. Opens it. Inside: old notes from Jenna. A mirror. Photos of her and friends from freshman year. A yellow hair tie.

She was happy in these photos. She remembers being happy. But she can’t remember what happy felt like.

She takes the yellow hair tie. Leaves everything else.

Closes the locker. Walks away.

In the parking lot, she sees the spot where they took Ahmed C. There’s nothing there. No marker. No memorial. Just empty pavement. Like he never existed.

She stands there for five minutes. Says goodbye to a boy she barely knew. Says goodbye to the girl who should have saved him.

Thursday: Another raid. Different building. Different family. Same screaming.

Amina doesn’t even get up. Just lies in bed listening. Counting the screams. Counting the boots. Counting the seconds until silence.

Friday: Amina’s last day. She sits in the back of every class. Doesn’t speak. Doesn’t raise her hand. Doesn’t exist.

At lunch she sits in her usual spot. Alone. Twelve minutes. Times it like always.

She looks at Jenna one last time. Jenna is laughing at something on her phone. Surrounded by friends. Safe in her oblivion.

Amina wants to hate her. Can’t. Because Jenna gets to keep living. Gets to keep being a teenager. Gets to keep being reckless.

Amina envies her so much it physically hurts.

After school she walks home past Lake Street. Past the blood. Past the empty restaurants. Past Karmel Mall. Past everything she’s losing.

She cries for the first time in weeks. Stands at the corner of Lake and 28th and cries like a child.

Because she is a child. She’s fifteen years old and she’s fleeing her hometown like a refugee and she didn’t do anything wrong.

She’s fifteen years old and her country called her garbage.

She’s fifteen years old and she’s learning that home is conditional. That belonging is conditional. That everything is conditional when you’re the wrong kind of American.

Lake Street

They leave at 5 AM on a Saturday. Loading the car in darkness.

Amina walks to the car one last time past the blood on Lake Street. The intersection of Lake and 28th. The 21 bus stop. It’s still there. The blood. Three weeks later and it’s still there.

She steps through it. Feels the stickiness. Hears the wet peeling sound for the last time.

Gets in the car.

They drive down Lake Street past Midtown Global Market, past the abandoned Kmart, past the murals that say BLACK LIVES MATTER and SOMALI LIVES MATTER and the graffiti that says NEVER FORGET RENEE GOOD and NEVER FORGET ALEX PRETTI.

They take 35W south past the skyline Amina’s known her whole life, the buildings turning pink in the early light.

At the city limits her father doesn’t slow down. Just keeps driving.

Minneapolis disappears in the rearview mirror.

They don’t talk. What is there to say? They’re not going to Seattle. They’re fleeing Minneapolis. There’s a difference.

Refugees in their own country.

Wisconsin

They stop for gas at a rest stop off I-94. Still in Wisconsin. Haven’t even left the Midwest.

Fluorescent lights buzzing in the pre-dawn dark.

Amina goes to the bathroom. Someone has written on the wall in Sharpie: GOD BLESS AMERICA.

Someone else has written underneath: WHICH AMERICA?

When she comes out there’s a white van in the parking lot. Engine running. Windows tinted. ICE.

Her father sees it too. “Get in the car,” he says quietly. “Now.”

They pull onto the highway. The van follows.

For an hour it stays three car lengths behind. Always there. Always watching.

Then somewhere in Minnesota,still in Minnesota, they haven’t even escaped yet…the van pulls off an exit.

Gone.

Like it was never there.

Except it was there. And everyone in the car knows what it meant.

You can run. We know where you’re going.

Seattle

Seattle is different paint over the same rot.

Different rain. Different buildings. Same fear. Same vans. Same federal agents.

Her father’s cousin finds them an apartment in Rainier Valley near the smaller Somali community here. Not like Cedar-Riverside. Not like Minneapolis where 50,000 Somalis built Little Mogadishu. Seattle’s Somali population is maybe a tenth of that. Scattered. Less visible.

Less protected.

Amina enrolls at Roosevelt High School. Clean. Wealthy. White. No other Somali students. Maybe three Muslim kids total.

The guidance counselor looks at her transcript. “Minneapolis South High? That must have been difficult.”

Difficult. The word people use when they don’t want to say traumatic. When they don’t want to say catastrophic. When they don’t want to say genocidal.

“It’s fine,” Amina says.

She wears all black. Sits in the back. Doesn’t speak.

A girl tries to befriend her. Emily. Blonde. Cheerful. “You should sit with us at lunch.”

“I’m fine.”

“You can’t just sit alone every day.”

“Why not?”

Emily looks at her like she’s broken.

Maybe she is.

Emily keeps trying. Sits next to her in Chemistry. Offers to be lab partners. Asks about Minneapolis.

“What was it like there?”

Amina doesn’t know how to answer. What was it like? It was home until it became a hunting ground. It was safe until the President called them garbage. It was hers until they took it away.

“It was fine,” she says.

“Did you have a lot of friends?”

Used to. Before. When she was a different person.

“Some.”

“Do you miss it?”

Every day. Every hour. Every minute. She misses the girl she was. She misses Karmel Mall. She misses Lake Street before the blood. She misses her father before he broke. She misses believing in things like safety and belonging and home.

“Not really,” she lies.

Emily eventually stops trying.

Amina sits alone at lunch. Twelve minutes. Same routine. Different cafeteria. Different faces. Same isolation.

She’s good at this now. Being alone. Being invisible. Being the kind of person people don’t see.

At night she still can’t sleep. The dreams are worse in Seattle. In Minneapolis she could hear the sounds of the neighborhood…cars, voices, the city breathing. In Seattle it’s too quiet. The silence amplifies everything in her head.

She dreams about Deka screaming. About Ahmed C. in the parking lot. About her father’s broken eyes. About Mrs. Osman’s voice getting further away. About the girl in yellow drowning.

She wakes up at 3 AM every night. Same time they came for her father. Her body remembers even when she tries to forget.

She lies in bed listening to the rain. Counting the days since they left Minneapolis. Counting the ways she’s different now.

She can’t remember the last time she laughed. Real laughing. Not the polite laugh you give teachers. The kind of laughing that makes your stomach hurt.

She tries to force it. Watches comedy videos on her phone. Nothing is funny. She doesn’t remember what funny feels like.

In the bathroom mirror she barely recognizes herself. All black. Hollow eyes. Face that doesn’t smile. Body that’s always tense.

She looks older. People tell her this. “You look so mature for sixteen.” They mean it as a compliment.

They don’t know: She looks older because childhood ended. Because innocence ended. Because the girl she was died and this survivor took her place.

She tries to tell herself it gets better. That time heals. That she’ll recover.

But she doesn’t believe it.

Because how do you recover from learning your country sees you as garbage? How do you heal from being hunted in your hometown? How do you go back to being a normal teenager after watching federal agents disappear your neighbors?

You don’t. You just learn to carry it. Learn to function with this weight. Learn to be two people,the one who goes to school and says “I’m fine,” and the one who lies awake at 3 AM counting the ways America taught her she doesn’t belong.

Uncle Hassan

Three weeks after they arrive, her father gets the call.

Uncle Hassan…detained. Her father’s uncle, actually. Seventy-two years old. Somali elder. Community leader. Helped resettle hundreds of refugees when they first arrived in the ‘90s. Became a citizen in 1998. Has grandchildren who are doctors and engineers.

None of it matters.

The lawyers say they’ll try. No one says they’ll succeed.

Uncle Hassan never comes home.

The disappeared are everywhere Somalis are. Minneapolis. Seattle. Everywhere.

The Dreams

Every night Amina dreams about Lake Street.

The blood rising like a flood. The storefronts filling with water. Faces pressed against the glass. Mrs. Osman. Ahmed C. The Jama family. All of them drowning.

And behind all of them, one face pressed closest to the glass. A girl in yellow. Sunshine yellow. Screaming silently. Pounding on the window.

But Amina can’t hear her through the blood.

The girl in yellow drowning. The girl in black surviving.

Neither one living.

Spring

By spring, Minneapolis has moved on.

Operation Metro Surge winds down…or doesn’t wind down, just becomes normal, becomes background noise, becomes the new baseline of acceptable American behavior.

South High School announces it’s switching to permanent remote learning. Too many empty seats. Too many locked wings. Too many ghosts.

Lake Street businesses start to recover. Some shops reopen. The graffiti gets painted over. The blood at Lake and 28th…someone finally pressure-washes it away in April.

The city goes back to calling itself progressive. Welcoming. Diverse.

The city forgets.

But the Somali community doesn’t forget. Can’t forget. Half of them are gone. Detained. Deported. Fled. Disappeared.

Little Mogadishu is a ghost town now. Karmel Mall closes six stores in April. Eight more in May. The restaurants that survived serve a trickle of customers. Old men who refuse to hide. Who insist on living even if it kills them.

The city moved on. The community can’t.

The Girl in Orange

It’s a Saturday morning in June. Seattle. Rain falling the way it always falls.

Amina is at the Somali mall with her mother, buying groceries.

She sees a girl across the store. Maybe thirteen. Wearing a bright orange hijab. Laughing with her friends. Phone buzzing. Taking up space.

Visible. Reckless. The girl Amina used to be.

Amina wants to tell her: Change now. Wear black. Disappear before they make you disappear. The erasure comes first. Learn to erase yourself. It hurts less that way.

But she doesn’t say anything.

Because maybe that girl will be okay. Maybe that girl lives in a different America. The America of the fifty thousand protesters. The America that resists.

Or maybe that girl is just earlier in the process. Not yet erased. Waiting for the morning her mother says please.

On the drive home through Seattle rain, through American streets, her mother says, “Did you see that girl? The one in orange?”

“Yeah.”

“I wanted to warn her.”

“Me too.”

“But what would I say?”

“I don’t know.”

They drive in silence. Through a country that taught them existing and surviving aren’t the same thing.

What She Knows Now

Amina Hassan is sixteen years old.

She lives in Seattle but dreams about Minneapolis.

She wears black but remembers yellow.

She survives but doesn’t live.

She knows that survival is not living. That invisibility is not safety. That running is just another way of disappearing.

She knows what her mother knew all along: The cost is paid in advance. The bright clothes go first. The self you were gets erased before they even come for your body.

Sometimes she stands in front of the mirror and tries to remember. Tries to remember what it felt like to wear yellow. To walk with her head up. To laugh without calculating risk. To time her walk between third and fourth period to pass the water fountain at 10:47.

Tries to remember the girl who believed the world was neutral.

The mirror shows a stranger. All black. Head down. Eyes that have seen too much.

The mirror shows what America made her.

She’s sixteen years old and already old. Aged by terror. Aged by loss. Aged by learning too young that citizenship doesn’t mean belonging. That being born here doesn’t mean you’re safe. That the President can call you garbage and millions of people will nod along.

She flinches at knocking. At sirens. At the sound of boots. At everything.

She can’t remember the last time she felt safe.

She’s been counting for so long she can’t stop. Steps. Breaths. Days. Disappeared. Dead. Gone.

Sometimes she wonders what happened to the girl in yellow. Not the metaphorical one. The actual fifteen-year-old girl who wore yellow and believed color was just color.

That girl died. Amina knows this. Killed by a presidential speech and systematic terror and the slow erosion of every assumption she’d built her life on.

That girl is gone. And this girl…the one in black, the survivor…carries her like a ghost. Haunted by who she used to be.

She feels a flicker of grief for the girl in yellow. For Renee Good. For Alex Pretti. For Mrs. Osman. For Ahmed C. For the Jama family and baby Deka who left her elephant behind. For Uncle Hassan. For everyone who disappeared. For everyone who’s still here but invisible. For her father who came home broken. For her mother who packed away the bright dirac. For her little brother who’s learning to be afraid before he’s learned to be brave.

For every Somali kid in America who learned this year that home is conditional.

Then she puts on her black sweater and goes to school.

Because grief is expensive. She can’t afford it. Survival requires all her energy. All her focus. All her constant vigilance.

But she remembers.

She remembers because someone has to. Because the city of Minneapolis will pressure-wash the blood and call itself welcoming again. Because Operation Metro Surge will end and people will forget it happened. Because the news will move on and South High will close and Karmel Mall will empty and Cedar-Riverside will become a ghost town and everyone will act like 50,000 Somalis didn’t build lives there.

Everyone will forget.

But Amina won’t forget.

She carries the names. Carries the stories. Carries the yellow sweater packed at the bottom of a box. Carries Deka’s elephant hidden in her closet. Carries the sound of her father’s footsteps pacing at 3 AM. Carries the wet peeling sound of blood under her shoes.

She carries it all because carrying it means it was real. Means they were real. Means the girl in yellow was real.

She’s sixteen years old and she’s been hollowed out and filled back up with fear and she doesn’t know if she’ll ever be whole again.

But she’s still here.

The blood won’t wash away.

Neither will she.

