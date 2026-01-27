Buy Me a Coffee

“You’re going to remember me forever,” he whispered, and sixty-eight years later, his hands are still ice cold in my memory.

They shouldn’t have let a nine-year-old girl play jacks in the same hallway where they kept Charles Starkweather. They shouldn’t have let me get close enough to touch him. But nobody stopped us from anything.

This is what I remember about Friday, January 31st, 1958.

The courthouse was beautiful. Four stories of limestone that caught the winter light and threw it back clean and white. On the fourth floor, the jail cells pressed right up against the Sheriff’s apartment. Right down the hall from where they kept him.

Chi Chi Warrick was my best friend. Her father was Sheriff Big Steve Warrick, which meant she lived up there on the fourth floor, her bedroom just down the hall from the cells. I was spending the night, it was Friday, and the most famous man in Nebraska was right there, just down the hall. Everyone in town knew Charles Starkweather was here. Everyone was talking about it. And I was sleeping over at Chi Chi’s like it was just another weekend. We’d planned it the night before, lying on her bed with her ribbon collection spread out between us like treasure. Blue today. Sky blue for Friday, January 31st, 1958. We tied them in our hair at exactly the same angle so we’d match. That’s what best friends did. We matched.

Big Steve was enormous, six-foot-three, two hundred and forty pounds of muscle and authority and something else. Something that was starting to crack. His hands could cover Chi Chi’s whole head, could cover mine. His voice could shake the windows. But lately there was something in his eyes that looked like he’d seen the bottom of a well and couldn’t climb back out.

That morning the radiators were singing, that’s what it sounded like to me. Not clanging. Singing. The building itself humming along with him. With Charles.

The hallway smelled like Mrs. Warrick’s coffee and the disinfectant they used on the bars and something else. Something sweet and rotten at the same time.

Chi Chi and I were playing jacks in the good hallway, the one with the marble floor polished so bright you could see your face in it. We’d been playing since breakfast. The ball went thock-thock-thock and the jacks scattered like silver stars.

“My daddy says the boy knows things,” Chi Chi whispered.

“What kind of things?”

“Things about people. He looks at you and he just... knows.”

We crept closer to the cells.

Nobody stopped us. The adults moved around us like we were invisible. The deputies smiled. Mrs. Karnopp nodded. Even Big Steve walked past with his keys jangling, and he didn’t see us at all. His eyes were looking at something else.

Through the bars, I could see Charles Starkweather.

He was cleaning his glasses with the hem of his shirt, squinting without them. He looked young. Like a farm boy getting ready for church. When he put them back on and looked up at us, I thought of James Dean, that same bowlegged stance, red hair catching the light, holding himself like he was trying to take up less space than he deserved.

He was smoking a cigarette, sitting on his cot with one leg crossed over the other. The smoke curled up toward the ceiling.

For a second... just a second... I thought: He’s handsome.

Then I saw his eyes.

Gray-green, the color of dishwater. They looked right into me. Not at me. Into me. All the way down to the secrets I kept, the bad thoughts I had, the times I’d been mean to my mother or lied about brushing my teeth or wished something terrible would happen just so something interesting would happen.

The glasses made it worse. Made him look smarter. Like he was studying us. Like we were specimens and he was taking notes.

He took a long drag on his cigarette and smiled.

“Well, hello there,” he said. His voice was soft and rough at the same time. Not what I expected. “Aren’t you two the prettiest things. Look at those ribbons. Sky blue. That’s the color of freedom, you know. The color of going anywhere you want and never coming back.”

He said it like he’d been waiting to tell someone.

Chi Chi’s hand found mine. Her palm was slick with sweat.

“What are your names?” he asked, even though he already knew. I could tell he knew. He knew everything about us.

“I’m Chi Chi,” Chi Chi said. “This is...”

“I know who she is,” he said, and his eyes locked onto mine. “She’s the smart one. The one who sees things. The one who’s going to remember.”

I couldn’t look away.

“Do you want to know a secret?” he asked.

I nodded.

He beckoned us closer with one finger. Chi Chi tried to pull me back but I moved forward. It was like being pulled by a string I couldn’t see.

“Come here,” he said. “I won’t hurt you. I only hurt people who deserve it. And you’re good girls. I can tell. You match. You take care of each other. That’s beautiful. That’s love.”

We stepped closer to the bars. Close enough to smell him. He smelled like copper pennies and wet dog and something else. Something that made my mouth water and my stomach turn at the same time.

“You know what I learned?” he whispered. His breath came through the bars cold. “I learned that the world is made of two kinds of people. People who match, like you two, and people who are all alone. People like me and Caril, we match. We found each other in this big stupid world and we matched perfectly. Like puzzle pieces. Like your ribbons.”

“Did you really kill all those people?” I whispered.

His smile got wider. “Would it matter if I said no? Would you believe me? Or have they already told you what I am?”

“They said eleven people.”

“Eleven,” he repeated, like he was tasting the word. “That’s what they say. You know what’s funny? Nobody can agree on the number. Some say ten. Some say eleven. Some say more. Numbers are funny that way. They change depending on who’s counting.”

“Do you want to know the secret?” he asked again.

“Yes,” I whispered.

Charles leaned close to the bars. His face was right there, inches from mine. I could see every freckle, every red hair, every pore in his skin.

“The secret is,” he whispered, “everybody wants to kill somebody. Everybody. Your daddy, Chi Chi, Big Steve, he wants to kill me so bad he can taste it. It keeps him up at night. Makes him walk these floors round and round. He dreams about putting his hands around my throat and squeezing. I can hear him thinking about it through the walls.”

Chi Chi made a sound like a hurt animal.

“And your mama,” he said to me, “she thinks about it too. About all the ways people could disappear. Everybody thinks about it. I just did it. That’s the only difference between me and everybody else. I had the guts.”

“That’s not true,” I said, but my voice was tiny.

“Isn’t it?” He smiled. His teeth were very white. Too white. “Come closer. Let me tell you something just for you.”

I leaned in.

“You’re going to remember me forever,” he whispered. His breath smelled like rust and raw meat. “Every time you close your eyes. Every time you walk down a hallway. Every time you see matching ribbons. You’re going to think about me. About Charles. And part of you, the secret part you don’t tell anybody, part of you is going to understand.”

“No,” I said.

“Yes,” he said. “Because you’re like me. You see things. You understand things. Those other people, they’re asleep. But you see it. The rot under the paint. You smell it.”

He reached through the bars, fast as a snake, and touched my hair. Just touched it. One finger against one sky-blue ribbon.

“Pretty,” he said. “So pretty. You know what Caril wore in her hair? Red ribbons. Red like her name. Red like blood.”

Big Steve’s voice exploded from somewhere: “CHI CHI! GET THE FUCK AWAY FROM THERE!”

We ran. Chi Chi was crying. I wasn’t. I couldn’t. Something inside me had frozen.

Behind us, Charles was laughing. Not a mean laugh. A delighted laugh.

“See you later, girls!” he called after us. “Sleep tight!”

That night Chi Chi told me her daddy had locked himself in the bathroom and thrown up. She could hear him through the door, crying, saying “Jesus Christ, Jesus Christ” over and over.

Big Steve didn’t make his rounds that night. He sat in the kitchen with his gun on the table and stared at the wall. Mrs. Warrick tried to talk to him but he couldn’t hear her.

Chi Chi and I lay in her bed together, under her pink chenille blanket. I could hear him. Charles. Through the walls. He was humming those three notes, up and down, up and down.

“The world is made of two kinds of people,” the humming said. “People who match and people who are all alone.”

I waited until Chi Chi’s breathing went soft and steady. Then I slipped out of bed. I walked down the hallway in my nightgown, my bare feet silent on the cold marble. The building was breathing. I could feel it.

I walked to the cells.

He was sitting on his cot, waiting.

But now he was different. Now he was working.

He had a pencil stub in his hand and he was writing on the concrete wall. His tongue was pushed against his teeth in concentration. He was humming while he wrote. Those three notes.

The sound of the pencil scratching on concrete made my teeth hurt.

“Hello again,” he said without turning around. “Couldn’t sleep?”

“What are you doing?”

“Writing my confession. So everybody knows the truth. So Caril doesn’t get the chair.” He kept writing, his hand moving in jerky, childish strokes. “Come closer. You can read it if you want.”

I moved closer to the bars. The cold radiated off him.

The wall said:

Caril is the one who said to go to Washington State.

by the time anybody will read this i will be dead for all the killings, then they cannot give Caril the Chair to.

from Lincoln Nebraska they got us Jan.29,1958.

1958 Kill 11 persons

He was still writing the next line:

Charles kill 9, all men

“Nine,” I whispered.

“Nine,” he agreed. “All men. Every single one. You know why?”

I shook my head.

“Because men deserve it. They think they run the world. They think they own everything. Your daddy. Big Steve. All of them. Walking around like they’re kings.” He finished the line and started the next one:

Caril kill 1, all girls

“That’s not true,” I said. “Is it? She didn’t...”

“Does it matter?” He looked at me over his shoulder. His eyes caught the light like an animal’s. “I’m writing it down. That makes it true. That’s how truth works. Somebody writes it down and everybody believes it.”

He drew a number at the bottom:

11

Then he started writing again:

They have so many cops and people watching us leave i cant add all of them up.

“But you can, can’t you?” he said. “You’re a smart girl. You can count. How many cops did you see that day?”

“I don’t know.”

“Hundreds. Maybe thousands. All of them wanting to see. All of them wanting to touch it. Like you’re doing right now.”

He was right. I was pressed against the bars.

He set down the pencil and reached through the bars. His hand found mine.

Ice. Pure ice.

“Feel that?” he whispered. “That cold?”

I tried to pull away but I couldn’t.

“That’s what it feels like when you finally let go. When you stop pretending. It’s cold because everything else is a lie, a warm lie, and this is the truth underneath. Cold things pretending to be warm.”

“Let me go,” I whispered.

“In a minute. First I want to show you something.”

He pulled me closer with one hand. With the other, he picked up the pencil. At the bottom of his confession, below all the words and numbers, he started to draw.

A heart. Crude but unmistakable. An arrow through it.

Inside the heart, he wrote:

Charles Starkweather

And below it:

Caril Fugate

“See?” he said. “We match. Just like you and Chi Chi. Just like your ribbons. That’s what love is. Finding the one person in the whole world who matches you. The one person who’ll go anywhere with you, do anything with you, kill with you, die with you.”

He was still holding my hand. Still drawing. Adding details to the heart, little flourishes, decorations, like he was making a valentine.

“You’re going to remember this,” he said. “This moment. Right here. You’re going to remember my hand holding yours. You’re going to remember how cold I am. You’re going to remember this heart on this wall. And every time you think about love for the rest of your life, every time you hold someone’s hand, every time you see a heart with an arrow through it, you’re going to think about me.”

“No,” I said.

“Yes. Because you’re like me. You see things. You understand things. Those other people, they’re asleep. They walk around in their pretty building with their pretty lives and they don’t see what’s underneath. But you see it. You see the rot under the paint. You smell it. You feel it.”

He finished the heart. Dropped the pencil. But didn’t let go of my hand.

“You know what the best part is?” he whispered, leaning so close I could smell his breath. “The best part is that I’ll be dead soon. They’re going to kill me. Strap me in a chair and shoot electricity through me until my heart stops. And then I’ll be gone. Free.”

“Then why...”

“Why write the confession? Why draw the heart?” He smiled. “Because I want people to know. I want them to see. I want little girls like you to stand at these bars and read these words and look at this heart and understand that love can look like this. That freedom can feel like this. That sometimes you have to kill the world that’s killing you.”

He let go of my hand.

I stumbled backward.

“Sleep tight,” he said, picking up his pencil again. “Dream about me.”

I ran back to Chi Chi’s room. My hand was burning with cold. Climbed into bed beside her, careful not to wake her.

But I could still feel his fingers around mine.

I can still feel them now.

In the morning, Chi Chi looked at me across the breakfast table and I saw something in her eyes change. Like she was looking at a stranger. Like she could smell him on me.

We didn’t talk about it. We ate our eggs and toast. We untied our matching ribbons and put them away. We said goodbye.

But we both knew.

Something had gotten between us. Something cold.

We tried to stay friends. For a few weeks we passed notes in school, planned sleepovers that never happened, smiled at each other in the hallways.

But every time Chi Chi looked at me, I knew what she was seeing. The girl who got out of bed in the middle of the night. The girl who went back. The girl who let him hold her hand. The girl who stood there and listened while he drew hearts and talked about love and killing.

By spring, we weren’t speaking anymore.

By summer, her family had moved away. Big Steve quit being sheriff. Just turned in his badge one day and walked out. I heard later he spent the rest of his life working as a night watchman at a grain elevator, walking the same circuit round and round, looking for something he couldn’t name.

Chi Chi and I never spoke again.

I lost my best friend because I got out of bed. Because I went back. Because I wanted to know.

Because part of me... the part Charles saw... wanted to understand.

Charles Starkweather was executed on June 25th, 1959. They killed him in the electric chair in Lincoln. He was twenty years old.

The newspapers said he showed no remorse. That he was calm. That his last words were about Caril, about how she didn’t deserve what they were doing to her. About how they should have gone to Washington State like she wanted.

About how they matched.

I didn’t read the articles. I didn’t need to. I already knew everything he would say. He’d told me that night on the fourth floor, in the cold hallway, with his hand holding mine.

I’m an old woman now. Sixty-eight years have passed since that Friday night. I’ve lived a good life. I married a kind man. Had two children. Three grandchildren. I’ve been happy, mostly. I’ve been kind. I’ve tried to be good.

But sometimes, late at night, I wake up and my hand is cold.

Sometimes I’m walking through a building and I smell something, disinfectant and coffee and something sweet and rotten, and I’m nine years old again.

Sometimes I see a heart carved in a tree, or drawn on a bathroom stall, or doodled in the margin of a notebook, and I stop breathing.

Sometimes I wonder if he was right.

Not about the killing. Never about that.

But about the seeing. About the rot underneath the paint.

I wonder if that’s why I went back that night. Not because he called me. Not because I couldn’t help it.

But because part of me wanted to see. Wanted to know. Wanted to look at the thing everyone else was trying not to see and understand what it was.

I wonder if that makes me like him.

I wonder if that’s what he saw in me that day when Chi Chi and I walked up to his cell in our matching ribbons. If he looked at me and saw someone who would spend the rest of her life trying to understand.

Someone who would remember.

He was right about that.

I’ve remembered everything.

The smell of his breath. The color of his eyes. The sound of the pencil scratching on concrete. The way he said match like it was the most important word in the language. The way he drew that heart so carefully, like he was making something beautiful.

The way his hand felt. Ice cold.

And I’ve spent sixty-eight years trying to get warm again.

Trying to convince myself that the world isn’t what he said it was. That people aren’t cold things pretending to be warm. That love doesn’t look like eleven bodies across two states.

Trying to forget the part of me that understood.

The part that still does.

A few years ago, I went back to the courthouse. It’s nothing special now. Just offices. The fourth floor has been remodeled, drop ceilings, fluorescent lights, cheap linoleum covering the marble floors we used to play jacks on. The kind of renovation that’s meant to make people forget what a place used to be.

But I found where his cell was. Measured it out in my head, counted the doorways, remembered the distance from Chi Chi’s bedroom.

I stood there for a long time, looking at the wall where he’d written his confession. It’s just drywall now. Painted institutional beige. There’s a filing cabinet against it. A desk. A computer. Someone’s half-drunk coffee going cold.

Someone works here. Types reports. Answers phones. Takes lunch breaks. Goes home at five.

They have no idea what’s underneath.

The paint. The drywall. The layers and layers of forgetting.

But I know.

I put my hand on the wall where his hand had been. Where he’d held the pencil and scratched out his truth in the darkness. Where he’d drawn the heart.

The wall was warm from the heating system.

But underneath, I swear I could feel it.

The cold.

Still there.

Still waiting.

Still true.

The marble floors are still under there too. Under the cheap linoleum. Under the forgetting. Still polished. Still shining. Still holding the memory of two nine-year-old girls in matching ribbons, scattering jacks like silver stars, playing games in a hallway where a boy kept score of the dead.

You can cover things up.

But they don’t go away.

They just wait.

Cold and patient and true.

Forever.

Afterword

January 1958. My nine-year-old sister spent the night on the fourth floor of the Scottsbluff County Courthouse with her best friend Chi Chi Warrick, daughter of Sheriff Big Steve Warrick. The jail shared a wall with their apartment.

Charles Starkweather was on the other side.

This is what she remembers. This is what she’s tried to forget.

Buy Me a Coffee

If this story moved you, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. It supports both pieces like this and my ongoing work on Project 2029. Thank you for reading.