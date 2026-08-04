Tom Joad - Scottsbluff

Tom Joad - Scottsbluff

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Margaret J Park, M.Div. author's avatar
Margaret J Park, M.Div. author
12h

We are all worried about the sick and ashamed of the celebrants.

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John Schwarzkopf's avatar
John Schwarzkopf
12h

And yet the criminals in the trump regime and all the people making and overseeing these regulations have quality health insurance paid for by us.

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