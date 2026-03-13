Tom Joad - Scottsbluff

Tom Joad - Scottsbluff

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Patrick R's avatar
Patrick R
6h

That's everyone's favorite Futurama episode, whether they admit it or not.

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1 reply by Tom Joad
The Wise Ash with Rod Thorn's avatar
The Wise Ash with Rod Thorn
6h

Beautiful, Tom.

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1 reply by Tom Joad
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