Buy Me a Coffee

My grandfather carried the name first. Then my father. Then me. Then my son. The boy walking beside me on this concrete path in Scottsbluff, Nebraska on a sunny March afternoon with mustard on his shirt is the fifth.

He is three years old. He doesn’t know what he’s the fifth of.

His hand finds mine somewhere along the path. He doesn’t decide it. Neither do I. It just happens, the way the things that matter most always happen…

without announcement, without you being ready, in the middle of something else entirely.

I have to look away.

You know this moment. Maybe it was a different hand, a different path, a different March afternoon. Maybe it wasn’t March at all. But you know the feeling…when something so ordinary arrives with the full weight of everything behind it and you cannot hold your face right and you have to look somewhere else for a second so the three-year-old beside you doesn’t have to carry what you’re carrying.

I was lying in the dark when I heard it.

He was four, maybe just turned five. Not much older than the boy beside me now. He’d been fighting sleep the way he always did, like it was something happening to him rather than something he was doing. Then the room went quiet. Then there was a sound.

A single note. Wandering. Not quite a whistle yet.

He stopped. Tried again.

He sat up in the dark.

Dad, he said.

I know, I told him. I heard it.

He tried again. The note found itself…wobbling, warm, entirely his. He grinned with his whole face in the dark and I thought: this is the one I keep. I thought: press this into the part of you that doesn’t leak.

Can you whistle? he asked.

I whistled something back.

He laughed the laugh he had then and lay back down and whistled twice more, softer each time, until sleep took the sound away.

I lay there after. Long after. The room smelled like soap and whatever children smell like when the day is done and they are clean and gone. A smell with no address. A smell you cannot find again once it leaves.

You have your own room. You know what it smells like.

I lay there until I was cold. Then I lay there a little longer.

Before he cried, he yawned.

Not a big yawn. A sad one. Quiet, knowing… like his body understood what was coming before his mind did and was already making room for it. If you knew him, if you had been paying attention, you had maybe two seconds.

I always had two seconds.

I knew that yawn with my back turned. I would already be moving before I decided to move.

I don’t know when he stopped doing it.

There is no last time. That’s what nobody tells you. It just stops arriving and one day you realize it’s been years and there is no grave for it, no way to mark where it went, no ceremony for the ten thousand small things that were entirely him that the years just took without asking.

Every parent reading this has their own version of the yawn. The thing your child did that was completely theirs. The thing that stopped without warning. The thing you would give everything to see one more time.

You know which one it is.

You would give everything too.

The Futurama episode. The one where Fry finds the fossilized remains of his dog Seymour, tries to have him cloned, and learns that Seymour spent the rest of his life waiting at the same spot where Fry was frozen…lying down at closing time every night, alone, until he couldn’t lie down anymore.

We hadn’t seen it before.

I looked over at him. He was crying the quiet way…chin down, no sound, tears in the blue television light. He was a kid and embarrassed and didn’t know yet that there is nothing embarrassing about a heart that breaks over a dog.

I was doing the same thing.

He glanced over. Saw my face. Something shifted in his…surprise, then something else. Something that didn’t have a name and didn’t need one.

When it was over he said, voice slightly thicker than usual: That was a good episode.

Yeah, I said. It was.

We never mentioned it again. Not once. But I have thought about that two-second glance more than I can account for. Two people on a couch, wrecked by the same thing, held together by it.

You’ve had a moment like this with someone you love. The moment you both felt the same thing at the same time and looked at each other and didn’t say a word about it. The moment that needed no words because the words would have made it smaller.

You know the one.

He is a man now. I would bet my last Padrón he still can’t watch that episode.

Good. I hope it finds him every time.

My father had a tattoo on his forearm he had filled in with solid black ink.

Not covered. Filled in. The past made into a dark shape with no edges.

I asked him once. I was ten.

He looked at the arm. Then at me. Then back at the arm.

Service, he said. And moved on.

I never asked again. You learn with certain men which doors don’t open. You learn to love them on this side of it.

Every family has a door like this. Something sealed over before you were born that you circled your whole childhood without knowing exactly what you were circling. You felt its shape in the dark without ever being allowed to see it.

I knew his face the way you know a face you’ve spent your whole life looking at without ever quite studying… the mole left of center on his forehead, the discolored bottom teeth from forty years of cigarettes, the lines pressed into the corners of his eyes by sixty Nebraska winters. I knew the sound of him in the hallway at 6 a.m. I knew the way he held a saw.

I was seven years old the afternoon the saw jumped.

Not deep. Not dangerous. But the blood came fast and my body went cold and hollow and I could not move from the garage doorway.

He looked up. Took one look at my face.

I’m fine, he said. Get a rag from the blue box.

I got the rag. He pressed it to his leg and finished the cut. He was fine. He was always fine. He was a man who kept working.

I was not fine. Not for a week. Because something had cracked open that I didn’t know how to name at seven and still don’t entirely…the understanding that he was inside a body. That the body could be cut. That the man your whole world was organized around was not exempt from the things that happened to bodies.

That was the year I started standing at the window.

He traveled for work. Long distances, sometimes overnight. Every time he backed out of the driveway I would watch until the truck was gone and then do the math. The miles. The highways. The dark two-lane roads. The semis coming the other way. All the ways.

I did this for years. Never told him. You don’t tell a man like my father that you’ve been standing at the window counting the ways he could die. He would have been embarrassed for you.

He always came back.

He’d come in tired, set his keys on the counter, ask what was for dinner, and I would look at him standing there in the kitchen and something in me would go loose with relief before I remembered I was supposed to be a kid.

He always came back.

Until the last time. Which was not a highway. Which was a Tuesday in November. The most ordinary possible day doing the thing ordinary days eventually do.

Near the end I drove across town to see him.

We both knew he was dying. We sat outside because he wanted the air. He had always wanted the air. Beer in his hand he wasn’t really drinking, one in mine, the stars doing what they do out here.. too many of them, the sky the actual size of the sky.

He didn’t say much. He never said much. I had learned across a whole lifetime to sit inside his silences.

Then he said, not looking at me, looking out at the dark where the yard became the fields:

I wasn’t a good dad. I’m sorry for that.

We both knew the words weren’t entirely true. He had been hard and quiet and gone in the ways that men like him were gone. But he had also always come back. He had set his keys on the counter ten thousand times. I had cried in front of him a hundred times growing up and he had always let me, which was its own kind of love, the only kind he had some days.

Some of you heard words like these near the end. Some of you are still waiting. Some of you know they’re never coming. All three of those are their own kind of grief.

The words weren’t entirely true. But they were everything he had left. Everything the years had pressed him down to. He was handing them over in the dark on a porch and that was real.

That was more real than true.

I could not hold it back. I did not try.

He didn’t reach over. Didn’t say another word. He just sat there and let me, which was the most he knew how to give at the end. He let me fall apart next to him on that porch and he did not look away.

We sat there until the beer was warm. Then we went inside. I drove home. I have thought about those twenty minutes more than almost anything else in my life.

They are also the words I think about myself. Every day. Not occasionally…every day. I wasn’t a good dad. I’m sorry for that. I don’t know if my father knew he was handing me something I already carried. I don’t know if it would have changed anything. I don’t know if it changes anything now.

Every father reading this has thought some version of those words about himself. In the dark. After the kids are in bed. When the day has been what it’s been and you know what you cost them and there is no blue box, no rag, nothing to press to the wound.

We just keep working. It’s all we know how to do.

I am the middle of it.

My grandfather first. Then my father. Then me. Then my son. And now this boy… the fifth, three years old, asleep against the truck window, the whole day used up in the specific way that only children use up days, completely, without remainder.

I drive north on 71 without the radio. The road goes straight into the dark the way it does out here and I have driven it ten thousand times and my father drove it before me and I cannot tell anymore where his memories end and mine begin.

Patricia will be up when I get home. She always is. She’ll hear the truck in the driveway and come to the doorway and look at me the way she’s learned to look at me…reading, taking inventory, thirty years of my face telling her what my mouth won’t. She won’t ask how it went. She’ll look at the boy asleep against my shoulder and then look at me and she’ll already know. She always already knows.

I don’t deserve that. I’ve never deserved that. But it will be there anyway. That’s what grace is. I didn’t understand that until it was standing in my doorway in the dark.

This is what they don’t tell you about getting old. The past doesn’t go away. It comes closer. You hold a small hand on a March path and you are also lying in the dark listening to a note find itself. You are also on the couch in the blue light. You are also at the window, doing the math.

You are always on that porch. You are always hearing the words you needed, or the words that never came, or the silence that stood in for both.

Here is what I know.

The time to say the thing is now. Not on a cold porch near the end when the beer is warm and the words are the best you can do with what’s left. Now. While the child is still young enough that his hand finds yours without deciding. While your father can still hear it and look at you sideways and not say anything back and mean everything. While the person who reads your face in the doorway is still there to read it.

The yawn stops without warning. The whistle happens once in the dark and then the dark is just the dark again. The dog on the television waits until he can’t anymore.

You know the thing you haven’t said.

Say it while it’s still early enough to matter. Say it before it becomes seven words on a cold porch that are more real than true. Say it before someone is standing at a window doing the math. Say it before it has to be pressed into the part of you that doesn’t leak because there is nowhere else for it to go.

I was there for those words. I did not look away.

I was there for the whistle.

I was there for the quiet yawn, the nachos, the cartoon dog, the hand that found mine without either of us deciding it. All of it. I was there. And when I am in the ground and the sixth version of this name is walking toward the lions on some March afternoon forty years from now, that will still be true.

I was there.

The boy sleeps against the glass. His breath fogs a small circle on the window, disappears, fogs it again.

My father is in this ground.

The bluffs are dark against the sky. Twelve million years old. Not asking anything.

The stars out here are the size they actually are.

It was enough. It was always enough.

I just didn’t know it in time, which is, I have come to understand, exactly how you’re supposed to know it.

Don’t wait that long.

Buy Me a Coffee

If this found you,if you recognized yourself somewhere in the dark, at the window, on that porch,consider becoming a paid subscriber. Eight dollars a month. No algorithm decides what you see. Just the truth, written on the porch in Scottsbluff, for as long as I can hold the pen. The work only continues if the people who need it show up for it. If that’s you, I’ll see you inside.