Tom Joad - Scottsbluff

Tom Joad - Scottsbluff

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J Hardy Carroll's avatar
J Hardy Carroll
13h

Thanks, Tom. The thing that continues to astonish me is that despite denying basic human rights, the perpetrators still seem compelled to justify their actions with egregious lies. Their rationalizations are wholly fabricated, but the billionaire-owned media amplifies this bullshit until it becomes part of the debate. Look to the so-called "border crisis," which has never been a crisis and is in fact reflects a necessary part of the American labor force. Look in any field, on any construction site, or in any kitchen to confirm.

This inability to call things what they are seems to be largely an American phenomenon, seen in the “hearts and minds” rhetoric of the attacks on civilian populations in Vietnam and Afghanistan.

Americans have a need to be seen as “good guys,” but by whom? By an imagined jury of history, maybe, or by the neighbors back home who must be convinced that what’s done in their name is somehow necessary, even noble. The language gets cleaned up and focus-grouped until “pacification” covers for massacre and “collateral damage” erases children.

The code says you can do almost anything, as long as you can still look yourself in the mirror and tell a story in which you tried your best and meant well. Meanwhile people continue to suffer and die, and the power entrenchment continues unabated. The honesty of calling things what they are is utterly lacking in modern discourse. Thanks for the reminder.

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Lloyd Kilmer's avatar
Lloyd Kilmer
13h

Your dad had superb mindfulness - perhaps Zen of the flat land.

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