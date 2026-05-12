Buy Me a Coffee

Her name is Lindsay Garcia. She grew up in Louisiana knowing what it means to stretch a dollar and wait for a doctor and wonder if the road home would be fixed before it broke something on your car. She worked in public schools. She drove thirty thousand miles across the country because she believed something needed to be said and she was the one to say it. She went to law school and earned her degree last year and started running for Congress in Louisiana’s 5th District because the people there,one in four of them living below the poverty line, rural hospitals closing, roads graded D by the engineers who measure these things,deserved somebody who actually knew their names. She knows the waitress at the diner who works doubles because one shift doesn’t cover rent. She knows the farmer whose family has worked the same land for four generations and still can’t get reliable internet.

She knows these people the way you know people when you are from the same place and have never pretended otherwise. And then the governor of Louisiana signed an executive order suspending the congressional primary.

Not all the races. Just hers. Every other race on the ballot would proceed. Every other vote would count. The congressional votes would appear on the ballot and then not be counted. The rules changed in the middle of the game, after people had already started playing, and the man who changed them did it with a pen and a straight face. Lindsay Garcia filed suit. She didn’t make a long speech about it. She said: people have already voted, that should be the end of the conversation, and we are asking the court to make sure every vote counts and that the rules do not change in the middle of an election.

I read that and something in me went quiet the way things go quiet when you recognize something you have always known but never quite found the words for. That is the code. Not the lawsuit. Not the politics. The refusal to look away. The standing there. The being the person in the room who says what needs to be said because she is the person in the room and someone has to say it and she has decided, a long time ago, that she is the kind of person who says it. That decision is the whole thing. Everything else follows from it.

The land out here in western Nebraska is flat and it goes a long way and there is nothing to hide behind. I have lived with this landscape my whole life and I think it shapes you in ways you don’t fully understand until you leave and come back and see it fresh. There is a particular honesty required by flat land. The weather comes from a long way off and you can see it coming and there is nowhere to go. A person’s character travels the same way out here. It moves ahead of them. It arrives before they do. By the time someone pulls into the grain elevator or sits down at the table in the back of the bar, the people already there have a pretty good sense of what they’re dealing with, because word moves fast across flat land and there are no hills to slow it down.

The code I grew up watching people carry was shaped by this. By the specific gravity of a place where everyone knows what you did and what you said and whether your word was good. You didn’t need a philosophy out here. You needed a reputation. And a reputation was just the accumulated record of whether you showed up or didn’t, whether you kept your word or didn’t, whether you were the same person in every room or performed differently depending on who was watching. The people I admired most growing up never talked about any of this. They just lived it. They showed up when a neighbor’s hay needed baled and left before they could be thanked. They coached Little League because nobody else would and never mentioned it at the bar. They drove two hundred miles in a blizzard because someone had asked and they had said yes, and a yes meant a yes regardless of what the weather did between the saying and the doing. I watched this my whole childhood. I didn’t know I was being educated. I thought I was just watching people live.

My father got up at five every day of his working life. He didn’t talk about it. He fixed what was broken because it was broken and because he could fix it and those two facts together were sufficient reason. On weekends he helped neighbors with things they couldn’t manage themselves and when it was done he came home and that was the end of it. He didn’t mention it over dinner. He didn’t mention it at the bar. The help was between him and the people he helped and nobody else needed to be in that conversation. There was a dignity in this that I absorbed before I could name it. The help was not a transaction. It was not building credit for some future withdrawal. It was not a story he was telling about himself. It was just a thing that needed doing and he was the person who could do it and so he did it and then he went home. I have tried to live the same way. I don’t always manage it. Some days the north star is easier to see than others. But the thing about a north star is you don’t have to reach it. You just have to keep it in sight, and when you drift, which you will, you use it to find your way back.

There was a phrase I heard early that stuck the way things stick when you’re young and don’t know yet what you’re filing away for later. The empty wagon makes the most noise. You’ve heard a wagon with nothing in it. The rattling and the banging, the way it announces itself a quarter mile before it arrives. You can hear it coming from a long way off and by the time it gets there you already know it’s empty and you’ve already adjusted your expectations accordingly. A full wagon moves differently. The weight settles it down. The load is the thing, and the load does not need to announce itself. The load just needs to get where it’s going. I have watched this prove true in every room I have ever been in, in every town I have ever lived in, in every organization I have ever been part of. The loudest person is almost never the most capable person. The one who has actually done the thing doesn’t need to tell you they’ve done it. They know. That knowledge is enough for them. It has to be enough for them because they are not doing the thing in order to tell you about it. They are doing it because it needs doing. The telling is for the person who needs you to believe something that isn’t quite true. And if you wait long enough,and you don’t always have to wait very long,you will find out what that something is. Lindsay Garcia didn’t wait. She already knew. You could hear it in the flatness of what she said. People have already voted. No performance around it. Just the thing that was true, and then the action.

There is a skill that flat land teaches you early and that you carry the rest of your life whether you asked for it or not. You can tell. Not always immediately. Not always completely. But you can feel it, the way you feel weather coming in from the west, not as a thought yet, just as a change in the air, a quality of light that is slightly wrong, something the body knows before the mind has caught up. You have been lied to enough times, in small ways and large ones, and you have been around enough people who were telling the truth, and after a while the difference is not something you have to figure out. It is something you already know. The tell is almost never in the content. The content can be rehearsed. What cannot be rehearsed is what a person does in the half-second before they answer, when they do not know yet that you have already decided. The slight recalibration. The way the eyes move away and then move back. The performance of certainty from someone who would not need to perform certainty if they actually had it. A person who knows something just says it. A person who is constructing something has to build the structure while they talk, and you can watch them do it if you know what to look for. My father knew. He did not explain how he knew. He just knew, the way he knew weather and soil and when an engine was about to fail. He had spent his life paying close attention to things that mattered and not much attention to things that didn’t, and one of the things that mattered was whether the person across the table from him was giving him something real. When he had decided, his face went a particular way. Not cold. Not angry. Just settled. The conversation was not over,he would finish it, because you finish what you start,but something behind his eyes had already closed, and whatever the other person said from that point forward was going in a pile he had a private name for. He did not share the name in front of us kids. We knew what the pile was. My mother had it differently. She never let her face do what his did. She just kept asking questions,patient, even, unhurried,and the questions themselves were the verdict. By the time she was done you knew exactly what she thought and she had never once said it directly. That was its own kind of economy. Afterward she would go quiet in a way that was not unfriendly and that was the end of it. She did not need you to know she knew. She just needed to know.

I grew up reading and what I was reading, without knowing how to say it then, was the code. James Baldwin never explained himself to a hostile room. He just told the truth at the same volume regardless of who was in the chairs. You read him and you felt the economy of it,not a wasted word, not a single sentence performing for your approval. He knew what was true and that knowledge lived in him like a fixed point and he wrote from it every time, in every room, for an audience that was sometimes with him and sometimes wanted him gone and he did not adjust his compass for either. The damage was visible in him too. He carried it openly and kept going anyway and never once pretended the weight wasn’t there.

Fannie Lou Hamer stood up in Atlantic City in 1964 and told the truth about what was happening in Mississippi and the most powerful Democrat in the country tried to keep her off television because the truth was inconvenient and she told it anyway. They beat her half to death in a Winona jail. She went back to Sunflower County. That’s the whole sentence. She went back. Not because she had a plan. Because going back was the one thing she could live with and staying away was the one thing she couldn’t.

Rachel Carson knew what publishing Silent Spring would cost her. She was already sick. She published it anyway because it needed doing and she was the person who could do it and those two facts together were sufficient reason. She did not wait for a better moment. She did not wait to feel brave. She just did the work and let the work be the thing. None of them explained themselves. That was what I was absorbing in those years, in that flat country, reading at a kitchen table in a dying town in the middle of nowhere. You don’t explain yourself. You don’t audition your values for the room. You know what’s true and you say it at the same volume regardless of who’s in the chairs, and then you go back to Sunflower County, and then you publish the book, and then you stand there. Lindsay Garcia knows this. You can hear it in the plainness of what she said. People have already voted. That should be the end of the conversation. No performance in it. No speech. Just the thing that is true, said clearly, and then the action that follows from it.

I was in my thirties the first time I sat at a table with people who had gone to schools I had not gone to and made money I had not made and moved through the world with the particular ease of people who have never had to think about whether they belonged somewhere. I felt the pull of it,the urge to announce the distance I had traveled to get there, to perform the arrival, to make the room understand what it had taken. I put it down. The arrival was mine. It did not need the room. The people at that table who made me feel the most welcome were not the ones who acknowledged the distance I had traveled. They were the ones who never brought it up at all. Not because they didn’t notice. Because noticing it out loud would have made it about them,their generosity, their open-mindedness, their willingness to include someone like me. They kept their welcome private the same way my father kept his help private. The cost was invisible. That’s what made it real. The gap between who you are when people are watching and who you are when they aren’t,that gap has a name and everyone knows what it is. The person who performs generosity and the person who practices it occupy the same rooms. You can tell them apart. They can tell each other apart. The only person who can’t see it clearly is the one doing the performing, and even they know, at three in the morning, when the performance is the only thing in the room with them. I have drifted. I have told myself convenient things when the inconvenient thing was what was true. I know what that feels like from the inside and I know what it costs and I know that the longer you carry it the heavier it gets. The people I have respected most in my life carried almost nothing. They were the same in every room because there was only ever one version of them, and maintaining one version of yourself turns out to be much easier than maintaining two.

You can tell a person by how they treat people who can’t do anything for them. The waitress. The janitor. The kid bagging groceries. The old man at the end of the bar who has nothing left to offer anyone. I watch this. I have always watched this. In every new situation, with every new person, this is the first thing I look for and it is the most reliable thing I have ever found. The person who is warm to the powerful and cold to the powerless has shown you exactly what their warmth is made of. It is not warmth. It is investment. It is the careful allocation of courtesy to the people who can return it with interest. The real version has no audience requirement. It is the same in every room because the person is the same in every room. There was a man I knew growing up who saw something happen at the grain elevator one afternoon,someone getting pushed around, talked down to, made small in front of other people. He was not involved. It was not his business. He said something anyway, quietly, without drama, and then went back to what he was doing. The other person didn’t thank him. He didn’t expect thanks. He went home and I doubt he mentioned it at dinner. I have thought about that moment for forty years. I have tried to be that person and not always managed it. Walking past is a choice. It is deciding, in that specific moment, that your comfort is worth more than someone else’s dignity. I have made that choice the wrong way. I remember those moments. I am supposed to remember them.

I have five daughters. Five daughters. Strong, independent, opinionated women who were raised to take up space, say what they mean, and not apologize for either. Women who know their own minds because I made sure, from the beginning, that knowing their own minds was the most important inheritance I could give them. I did not raise them to be protected. I raised them to be capable. Protection says: you are fragile and I will stand in front of you. Capability says: you are formidable and I will stand beside you. I chose the second one. Every time, without hesitation, I chose the second one. What I model is what they learn is normal. What I accept is what they learn is acceptable. What I tolerate is what I teach them they have to tolerate. What I turn away from is what I teach them they are allowed to turn away from.

I have people in my life who are gay. I have people in my life who are trans. I don’t have a position paper about this. I have people,specific people whose names I know, whose lives I have watched up close for years, who are among the finest human beings I have had the privilege of knowing. They are not asking for my protection. They are living their lives with more grace under pressure than I could manage in their position. What is being done to them right now does not require a political framework to evaluate. I have the only framework I need. It was built in a kitchen in western Nebraska by a man who got up at five every morning and never once needed it explained to him what his obligations were. By that framework this is cruelty aimed at people who have done nothing except exist in a way that someone else finds inconvenient. By that framework I don’t get to look away.

The code belongs to anyone who earns it by living it. The story I’ve been telling starts with men because those were the people I was watching then, in that place, at that time. But Hamer went back to Sunflower County. Carson published the book. My mother kept asking questions until she had her answer and then went quiet and that was the end of it. Lindsay Garcia is earning it right now. She is doing it more completely and at greater cost than most of the people I grew up admiring. She showed up. She is doing the work. She said the true thing plainly in a situation where saying nothing would have been easier and safer and she filed the papers and she is standing there. That is all the code has ever asked of anyone.

Now. A person who inherited everything and calls it self-made. Who went bankrupt six times and calls it genius. Who avoided service and calls himself a warrior. Who has talked about women in ways that the people I grew up with would have walked out of the room over,quietly, without a scene, because making a scene would give it more than it deserved. Who has never, in a documented public life of fifty years, kept a promise to anyone who couldn’t do something for him in return. The empty wagon. You can hear it coming from a long way off. But the person himself is not the part I find hardest to understand. People like that have always existed. Every small town has had one,the guy who was all swagger until something actual was required, who talked loudest about fighting and found a reason not to, who was generous when people were watching and something else entirely when they weren’t. You spotted them early and adjusted accordingly and that was that. The part I find hardest is the people around him. The ones who know. Who called him a con man, a fraud, unfit for the job,and then took the job when it was offered. Who built entire careers on the idea that character matters in a leader and then explained, carefully and at length, why it doesn’t matter in this particular case. Who sat at their father’s table and learned what I learned and now stand in front of cameras and explain, with straight faces, why the lies don’t count. Watch them do it. Watch the careful thing they do with their faces when they’re asked a question they don’t want to answer. The slight pause. The redirect. The answer that is technically true and completely dishonest. They are not stupid people. You can see them doing it, and you can see that they can see themselves doing it, and they have decided it is worth the cost. What they are selling,to themselves more than anyone else,is pragmatism. The idea that principle is a luxury for people without real responsibilities. The idea that you have to work with what’s there. That the alternative is worse. That this is just how things are. My father had a word for that kind of reasoning. He called it a rationalization. Said it flat and final, the way he said things he had entirely run out of patience for. A rationalization is what you build after you have already decided. It is the story you tell about a choice you made for other reasons. These people know this. They are smart enough to know this. They are constructing the story in real time, on camera, and some part of them,the part that sat at their father’s table and learned what I learned,knows exactly what they are doing and what it cost them to do it. He called what they were doing a disgrace. Said quietly. Almost to himself.

I cannot follow any of this. Not because of politics. I have disagreed with leaders my whole life. I have thought people were deeply wrong about things that mattered enormously. I still recognized them as people operating inside a set of values I could identify, even when I opposed those values completely. This is different. This violates every line of the code. Every single one. The person who always has an excuse and never has fault. Who needs the crowd’s noise to feel real and turns that noise into cruelty and calls the cruelty strength. Who is only powerful when aimed at someone smaller. Who has never once acted like they have been here before because the hunger for recognition is so enormous and so endless that no room, no crowd, no amount of applause has ever been enough. I have five daughters watching how I move through the world. I have people I love in the path of what is being built. I have Lindsay Garcia in Louisiana standing in front of a courthouse because someone changed the rules after the game started and she decided she was the person who was going to say something about it. And I have a voice in my head that has never gone quiet, that has been there since I was a boy reading at a kitchen table in the middle of this flat country, absorbing people who did what needed to be done and walked away without a speech, and that voice has been telling me since the beginning what this is. The empty wagon. All the noise. None of the load. Big talk. Said flat. Small shake of the head. And then you turn away.

Buy Me a Coffee

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