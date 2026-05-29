Buy Me a Coffee

My wife makes the list the night before.

Yellow legal pad, torn into thirds, left on the counter by the keys.

We are two people in this house. The list does not reflect that.

Five grandsons, ages three to ten. School is out. They show up when the coffee is still brewing, loud and hungry, and my wife is at the stove before I find my keys.

I drive to the Safeway on South Broadway.

The list this morning.

Ground beef, three pounds. 2 % Milk, two gallons. Wonder Bread, two loaves. Eggs, two dozen. Lucky Charms, the big box. Juice boxes, the twelve pack. Hot dogs. Hot dog buns.Hamburger buns. Apples. Skippy Peanut butter. Grape jelly. Pasta, two boxes. Prego, two jars. Orange juice, the half gallon.

Two years ago that list cost $180.

This morning it was $247.

Same list. Same bread. Same beef. Same apples my wife puts in a bowl on the counter because the boys will eat one if it is sitting there and won’t if they have to ask.

Two years. Twenty-seven percent more for the same things.

That number has an address.

Ground beef, $6.99 a pound. Was $4.29.

Milk, $5.49 a gallon. Was $3.49.

Eggs, $9.49 a dozen. Were $2.99 when Biden left office.

Cereal, $8.49 for the big box. Was $6.29.

Orange juice, $7.49 for a half gallon. Was $4.49.

Bread, $4.29 a loaf. Was $3.06.

Safeway, South Broadway, this morning. Not a think tank. Not a prediction interval.

A receipt.

He was on the porch when I pulled in.

He watches for the truck with his whole body, weight forward, and when I stopped he was already at the tailgate. He has decided that carrying groceries is his job. I don’t know when he decided this. One Tuesday he was just there, at the tailgate, waiting, with the seriousness of a boy who has found a thing that is his and intends to do it right.

He took the lightest bag.

He carried it to the kitchen counter with both hands and set it down and stood there for a moment in the way children stand when they have done something they are proud of and are waiting for someone to notice without asking to be noticed.

My wife noticed.

The three year old had peanut butter on his face by the time I got the rest of the bags inside.

The peanut butter was still sealed.

The ten year old wanted to know if I got the cereal.

I got the cereal.

By nine in the morning they are all on Roblox. The ten year old is in charge. This is not a position anyone assigned him. He assigned it to himself, the way oldest children have been assigning themselves authority since the beginning of time, and the four younger ones have accepted it the way younger children accept these things, which is loudly and only when it suits them. Whatever happens on Roblox rolls downhill. By ten o’clock it has reached the three year old, who does not play Roblox and does not know what Roblox is but understands injustice and is not going to let it stand.

My wife takes the three year old outside to dig in the dirt.

He understands that more than Roblox.

In the bread aisle I ran into a woman from church.

We stood for a moment, carts angled, and talked the way people in Scottsbluff talk, which is without unnecessary ceremony. She asked about the grandsons. I told her school was out. She laughed in the way people laugh when they know exactly what those three words mean.

She had chicken in her cart.

Not beef. Chicken. Her Tuesday morning math had landed on chicken and I noticed it and she knew I noticed it and neither of us said anything because neither of us needed to.

She moved on. I moved on.

The ground beef is $6.99 a pound.

My nephew raises cattle nine miles from here. He called me on a Tuesday during calving season, which is the only time he calls unless something is broken or someone has been hurt. Seven words.

Trump’s fucking going to kill me with this Argentina beef horseshit.

He had just watched his cattle price move on the announcement before a single pound of Argentine beef crossed the border. The damage arrives before the thing does. He was on his knees in the straw that night delivering a calf, talking to a heifer in a voice too low to hear, and his margin got thinner while he was doing it.

He called Trump an idiot. He also told me why he voted for him.

I wrote that story already. If you haven’t read it you should, because that story is the other half of this one.

He is not getting rich at $6.99 a pound. His kids might lose the place his great-grandfather built. Not because the bank came for them. Because four companies process eighty percent of the beef in this country and they set the price and there is no other buyer and they had a record year. Because the estate tax will look at what hedge funds did to land values out here and send his children a bill for an appreciation they never caused and never saw a dollar of.

When my nephew’s son was three years old he walked into that calving barn like he already owned it. No fear. Straight to the nearest animal.

My nephew watched him and didn’t say much.

Same as my seven year old at the tailgate.

Same as my three year old with the peanut butter on his face.

The orange juice is $7.49 for a half gallon.

I stood in front of it. Not calculating. Just reading the number the way you read a thing you already knew was going to be there and still find worth stopping for.

The juice went in the cart.

It always goes in the cart. The three year old will go through the twelve pack of juice boxes by Thursday and not remember a single one of them.

At the register the woman ahead of me had store-brand cereal and a pound and a half of ground beef and a bag of dried beans. The dried beans are the oldest economic indicator there is. When the dried beans go in the cart, the accountants in Washington should already know they got the numbers wrong. They never know. Her cart had the math in it. Not the math of someone who grabbed what they wanted. The math of someone who knew the total before she left the house and built everything around it.

She was not anxious.

She was competent.

She has been doing this math for two years and she is good at it now, good at a thing she should never have had to learn.

The cashier knew her name.

She is there every week. This is not a bad month. This is Tuesday. This is the list.

She paid.

She left.

I put my things on the belt.

I drove home.

Here is what happened.

He stood in arenas and said your groceries cost too much and your gas costs too much and the people running things have forgotten you exist and I am the only one who can fix it. Day one. Prices. Coming down. The people in the arenas roared because the nerve was real and the forgetting was real and when a man in a burning building finally hears someone say there is a fire, he does not stop to ask what the man’s credentials are.

He said it with the confidence of a man who has never once stood in a checkout line. Never pushed a cart down an aisle and felt his stomach tighten at the number on the sticker. Never done the math in his head that the woman at the register does automatically now, every week, the way you stop thinking about things you have had to do too many times.

He knew what the number felt like to other people.

He just didn’t know what it felt like.

My nephew voted for him because he said out loud that what my nephew does matters. My nephew knew it was probably a lie when he heard it. He voted for the feeling of being seen.

That is how desperate it had gotten.

What he did not say was that the fire was him.

The tariffs costing American families $1,745 a year are his. He signed them. Not because they would bring prices down. He said they would bring prices down. They did not. They brought revenue to the treasury he used as a bargaining chip in deals that had nothing to do with the woman on South Broadway and everything to do with the men who paid a million dollars each for a seat at the table on inauguration night at Mar-a-Lago.

A million dollars a seat.

The Argentina beef was my nephew’s million dollar moment. Trump opened the American beef market to eighty thousand metric tons of Argentine ground beef, tariff free, because the meatpacking lobby wanted cheap foreign product to process and the meatpacking lobby had paid for the table and my nephew had not.

My nephew’s cattle price moved the day of the announcement.

Before a single pound crossed the border.

His margin got thinner while he was on his knees in the straw and the men who made it thinner were at dinner.

The gas is $4.76 because he started a war he told us he would stop before he started it. The deal only he could make. The phone call only he could place.

He made other calls instead.

I want to tell you something about gas prices because the gas prices are where the hypocrisy lives and nobody is saying it plainly enough.

When Biden was president, gas hit $3.87 a gallon here in Nebraska in the spring of 2022. The national average that same week was over four dollars. The right lost its mind. There were stickers. Actual stickers, sold by the thousands, a photograph of Biden pointing at the pump, saying I Did That. They were on pumps all over this state. All over this country. Gas at four dollars was proof of everything wrong with the left, with Biden, with anyone who had voted for him.

Gas was $2.39 when Biden took office in January of 2021.

Gas was $3.09 when Trump took office in January of 2025.

It is $4.76 today.

The Exxon CEO had a good year.

The five boys at my kitchen table do not know that the juice in their juice boxes costs more than it did when they were born.

They should not have to know that.

Not yet.

The silence around all of this is the thing that keeps me at the kitchen table after the boys are gone and the Jameson is doing what it does in the quiet. Not the prices. The silence. The anchors who have other conversations. The columnists with other angles. The politicians on the other side who should be standing in this checkout line every single day and have decided instead to be strategic, to save this fight for the right moment, a moment that has not arrived in two years while the list went from $180 to $247 and the woman at the register learned the math she should never have had to learn.

The silence is the product.

When you buy the table, you buy the distance from the consequence. The S&P is above 7,400. Disney’s bookings are strong. The economy is great if you ask the men who bought the table.

Ask the woman with the dried beans.

He lied.

Not the way politicians lie, overpromising and pointing at the difficulty of governance when the bill comes due. He lied the way a man lies when he knows the truth and chooses the other thing. He knew who paid for the table. He knew what they were buying. He knew that day one, prices coming down was the feeling and not the plan.

He said it anyway.

Later the boys are outside and the house has the particular quiet it gets when they are still nearby but not in it. I take the coffee to the porch.

The Wildcat Hills sit dark to the south the way they always sit. The sky is doing what the sky does out here in the summer, going on forever in every direction, indifferent to all of it.

I think about the woman at the register.

I think about her building that cart before she left the house, knowing the number before she got there, the way you know a thing you have had to learn too many times. I think about the cashier knowing her name. I think about what it means to be known in that particular place in that particular way, which is not the way any of us would choose to be known but is something, is at least something, in a world where the men who made the math harder will never know her name or anyone like her.

I think about my nephew on his knees in the straw.

I think about the yellow legal pad on the counter and the handwriting that has not changed and the five boys who will be back tomorrow and the day after and every day until September and the list that will need to be made again and the truck that will need to back out and the Safeway on South Broadway that will be there with its numbers on its stickers, patient and unapologetic, waiting.

The coffee gets cold.

I let it.

I go back inside. My wife is at the counter. She does not look up from what she is doing.

I have a pension. I have Social Security. I have a porch and a Jameson and a Substack and five grandsons who will be hungry again by noon. My $247 is not a catastrophe. I know the difference between my checkout line and hers and I am not pretending otherwise.

What I am is a man sitting at a kitchen table writing it down.

Whether that is enough I genuinely don’t know.

The receipt is on the table.

$247.

The woman at the register is doing the fixing herself. Same as last week. Same as next week. With store-brand cereal and dried beans and the cashier who knows her name.

My nephew is on his knees in the straw tonight.

The seven year old is very proud of the bag he carried.

The three year old has no idea what any of this costs.

I already know what is in the refrigerator.

I already know what is not.

Buy Me a Coffee

Tom Joad writes from a porch in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Population: 14,323. Median household income: $53,448. Distance to Washington: 1,085 miles. This publication is reader-supported. No advertisers. No sponsors. Nobody flying in to help. If this lands, consider a paid subscription. If you know someone who needs to read it, send it to them.