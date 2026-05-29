Tom Joad - Scottsbluff

Tom Joad - Scottsbluff

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John Dotyn's avatar
John Dotyn
3h

Thanks for this essay. Your humanity, empathy, and the observations of the particular are what life is about. The bag of dried beans as the oldest economic indicator. Your nephew on his knees in the straw.

My own checkout story happened when an item on the belt didn’t scan properly. Then the cashier had to call overhead for a price-check. This encouraged everyone in the line to chime-in and guess what the price might turn out to be (higher than anyone thought, given the economy). It brought us together as shoppers, eaters, humans, home economists. (It was a chunk of cheese I could have done without.)

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Rosemary Hering's avatar
Rosemary Hering
3h

So little is being said about Argentinian beef and the harm being done to our farmers. Thank you for your daily articles, I absolutely relate to pain of surviving in this crazy economy.

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