Tom’s Substack:The Voice of the Resistance.

Tom’s Substack:The Voice of the Resistance.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sandi R.'s avatar
Sandi R.
Dec 19

Hard truths. Extremely well told.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Tom Joad
J Hardy Carroll's avatar
J Hardy Carroll
Dec 19

Great tale, Tom. Your speculative fiction is perfectly plausible. This plot is more intriguing than most of the Dan Brown/Tom Clancy novels of the 80s and 90s. It's interesting to read an outline with this much detail on Substack. I applaud your efforts here.

When he was in his 80s Czeslaw Milosz published a small book called Road Side Dog. In addition to small poems and essays, he had a section called "Ideas to let" in which he set down outlines of cherished ideas he knew he would never get a chance to write. They were mostly classical and reminded me of Stendhal or Tolstoy in their studies of social structures and individualist psychology. I always appreciated him doing that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
29 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tom Joad · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture