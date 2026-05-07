Tom Joad - Scottsbluff

Tom Joad - Scottsbluff

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Rebecca McFaul's avatar
Rebecca McFaul
5h

Fantastic piece. In the wake of the unanimous approval of a new hyper-scale data center in a nearby Utah Valley - advocated for and pushed through with obvious dishonesty - your piece illustrates clearly that the county commissioners, the machinery, the craven pursuit of profit, and all that's unfolding around it are just another chapter in the same story.

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Steve Pottinger's avatar
Steve Pottinger
6h

That is superb, Tom. And right now, it resonates. It really resonates. Thank you.

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