Sit down. I’m going to tell you about a man you’ve never heard of.

His name was Terry Carpenter. He was from Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Population then, as now: approximately 14,000. Distance from Washington: 1,085 miles. He changed parties five times, ran for office nineteen times, won sometimes and lost mostly, and one August night in 1956 he stood up at the Republican National Convention in San Francisco and nominated a man who didn’t exist for vice president of the United States.

He got one vote.

That was the point.

But I’m getting ahead of myself. Let me start where it starts, which is a restaurant in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, sometime in the early 1960s, when I was maybe seven years old and someone ordered me a Pink Lady.

The Pink Lady

My grandmother Mildred was a pharmacist. This was not a small thing for a woman of her generation in western Nebraska. She ran the pharmacy inside Terry Carpenter’s store in Terrytown,a store unlike anything else in the valley. Open on Sundays, which in Nebraska in the 1960s was a political statement. You could buy beer on Sunday. You could buy paint. You could get pizza or a taco,the first taco I ever ate in my life came out of that store. They had everything. It was the kind of place people drove to from fifty miles away because there was nothing like it anywhere else, which was entirely the point.

Terry liked my grandmother. Respected her the way he respected people who were good at what they did and didn’t make a production of it. Sometimes when he was in town he’d take her to lunch at the Copper Kettle and I’d get dragged along.

The Copper Kettle. Terry owned it, which in retrospect explains everything about it,red velvet wallpaper, dark booths, the kind of room that felt expensive and serious in a way that didn’t exist many places in the Nebraska panhandle in those years. He built the room the way he built everything else. To make a point. Terry would order, my grandmother would order, and my grandmother would order me a Pink Lady. Seven-Up and grenadine and something else I can’t remember. It was what you ordered for kids. I thought the name was humiliating. Terry Carpenter at the Copper Kettle was the largest thing in the room. Not just physically, though he was large,white-haired, heavy glasses, the kind of man who takes up more space than his actual dimensions explain. He had a way of settling into a booth like he’d been sitting in that particular booth his entire life and expected to be sitting in it for the rest of it. He talked to my grandmother like she was someone worth talking to, which she was, and I sat there with my Pink Lady and listened to two adults discuss whatever adults discussed and filed it away and didn’t think about it again for years.

That was Terry Carpenter to me for years. A large man in a dark restaurant. My grandmother’s boss. The Pink Lady.

His Mother

His mother’s name was Martha Hillerege. She raised Terry alone after his father died, which in Cedar Rapids, Iowa in the early 1900s meant doing whatever you had to do. What she had to do was take in boarders. Rent out rooms. Keep the household alive on what strangers paid to sleep under her roof. When the money got tight enough, she rented out Terry’s room. Her son slept in the hallway. On the floor of his own home. With the sounds of strangers on the other side of his bedroom door.

She was not a cruel woman. She was a practical one. And the boy sleeping in that hallway learned something that no one taught him directly,he learned it the way you learn things that happen to you before you have words for them. He learned that the difference between having and not having is not a matter of character. He learned that security is not given, it is built. He learned that if you don’t build it yourself, someone else will decide whether you have it, and that person will not always decide in your favor.

But here’s the thing about Martha that the hallway story doesn’t tell you.

She got to Scottsbluff and she found a piece of river bottom land. Flood-prone, low, the kind of land that gets left alone because the people with better options take the better options. Martha looked at it and saw something else entirely.

She built a stable.

Not a shed. A real stable, beautiful wood and ironwork, the kind of craftsmanship you’d expect in Kentucky, not on the river bottom in western Nebraska. She raised quarter horses. Then she built a racetrack. With bleachers. With manicured grounds. On land most people wouldn’t have bothered to drain, built because she loved horses and had decided that love deserved a proper home.

Her son was watching. He filed it away.

Terrible Terry

Terry McGovern Carpenter. Born March 28, 1900. Named after a prizefighter,the featherweight champion of the world, out of Brooklyn, a man who hit so hard and so fast that the sportswriters of 1900 had to invent new language for what he did. His parents put that name on their son and had no idea what they’d done.

He came to Scottsbluff at sixteen. Went to work for the railroad. Saw the bluffs for the first time,those pale formations rising out of the valley floor west of town, twelve million years of compressed time standing there in the afternoon light. A lot of people have come through this valley and kept driving. Terry Carpenter felt something and stopped.

He married Hazeldeane. She was elegant in the way certain women of her generation were elegant,not effortful, just settled. She would stand next to the most unsteady man in the county for fifty years and never lose her own quiet. He went into the garage business. Then coal. He was paying attention to everything.

Then the Depression arrived the way serious weather arrives on flat ground. Nothing between you and it. No mountains, no trees, just the long open reach of the plains and then the thing itself at full strength.

The dust came first. Then the prices. Then the jobs.

Carpenter owned land near the railroad tracks. He let people park trailers there for almost nothing. He sold them milk from his creamery,he had a creamery,and food from his store at prices they could manage. He paid men a dollar a day to haul gravel, if they had their own wheelbarrow. Seventy-five cents if they used one of his.

He did all of this without ceremony, without speeches, without requiring anyone to be grateful in any visible way.

He was also honest about why. “Sure, I want to help these people,” he said. “Come the revolution, they’ll go right for the biggest house in town,and I live there.”

Then he opened a gas station and priced his gasoline below the market.

Standard Oil dropped their price. He went lower. Back and forth across the panhandle, one man from Scottsbluff against the entire petroleum establishment. The Omaha World-Herald watched it happening and called him Terrible Terry, and meant it as mockery. He took the name and put it on every pump in his chain.

Then Standard Oil found the owner of the lot his station sat on. Made an offer. Deed transferred. They walked over and told Terry Carpenter he was on their property now and would need to vacate.

Legal. The kind of thing that’s legal because the people who write the laws are generally not the people being evicted.

He packed up and left.

The town of Scottsbluff passed the hat. Farmers and ranchers who had been paying less for gasoline because one stubborn man had been willing to fight, they raised enough to put him back in business.

He reopened.

Standard Oil cut off his fuel suppliers.

This is the quiet move. The one that leaves no fingerprints. You tell everyone who sells wholesale to this man that they will no longer sell to him. No supply chain, no product, no station, no price war. The system restores itself. Nothing has technically been done to anyone.

Terry and Hazeldeane had a railroad spur built to the station.

Shipped gasoline in from Wyoming.

Then he built a refinery.

His own. Not a percentage of someone else’s operation. His own refinery, built on his own land with his own money, the only privately owned gasoline refinery in the state of Nebraska. He set his price at five cents a gallon. Standard Oil was charging twenty.

This was not a business decision. It was a message. To a system that had tried to evict him, cut him off, and starve him out: I have built my own infrastructure now. Five cents a gallon. Come and get me.

What they did was lower their prices. Across the whole region. Everyone in western Nebraska paid less for gasoline because one stubborn man from Scottsbluff had been willing to bleed for it.

The stations spread into Wyoming and South Dakota.

By forty-two he was a millionaire. Made the hard specific way.

He sold the refinery in 1941. On the day it closed, the accumulated weight of it temporarily took his eyesight. He sat alone in a room in the dark, unable to see. He had given away his empire and he could not see.

His vision came back after several hours.

He stood up. He went to find the next thing.

The next thing was a war. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps at forty-two and served as a Major until 1945. Whatever happened over there stayed over there. He came back to Scottsbluff, got himself elected mayor, and began to build again,on the river bottom, on Martha’s land, on the ground he had filed away in the part of him that kept the things that mattered.

Washington

In between all of this, he went to Congress.

He ran for Nebraska’s Fifth Congressional District in 1932 as a Democrat. He had already changed parties once and would change them four more times, which is the kind of thing that makes party loyalists furious and makes no difference at all if you understand that the party was never the point.

Roosevelt’s New Deal swept the country and Carpenter swept with it.

He said afterward that all the way to Washington he had wondered what he was doing there. He had doubts, the genuine kind, the kind that visit a man from Cedar Rapids who sold newspapers at seven years old and slept in his own hallway, who looks up one day and finds himself about to take a seat in the Congress of the United States.

Then he got there and met the other congressmen.

“All the way to Washington,” he said, “I wondered what I was doing there. Then, after I got there, I wondered how the hell did these guys get here?”

He served one term. Then spent the next twenty years running for governor, Senate, lieutenant governor,losing most of it, changing parties twice more, coming back every time. The principle was the work. The party was the horse. When the horse stopped going toward the work, you got off and found a different horse.

“Politics is a dirty, double-crossing business,” he said. “That’s why I like it.”

The Town

In 1949 he did the thing he is most remembered for.

He took Martha’s land,the river bottom with the stable and the racetrack and the quarter horses, that fabulous operation his mother had built out of nothing,and he began to build a town on it.

Martha was gone. Without her the stable was just wood and ironwork waiting for someone who loved it the way she had. Someone remodeled it into a supper club and people came and sat in the place where Martha’s horses had stood and had no idea what had stood there before.

A. He dug sand from the river bottom to make bricks. The land he’d bought so cheap was flood-prone and low, so he used that same sand to build it up, to make it solid enough to put buildings on. Forty-eight apartments, brick he largely made himself. The digging left a hole. The hole filled with water. He looked at it and named it Terry’s Lake, because of course he did.

He opened the apartments to families with children only. The veterans were coming home and there was nowhere to put them. Carpenter said: families with children. That is who needs it most. That is who gets it.

Then he kept building. A restaurant. A drive-in theater. A store,the kind you drove fifty miles to reach. Open Sundays. Beer on Sunday. Pizza, paint, a pharmacy where my grandmother stood behind the counter for years. A radio station, because the panhandle is enormous and at night the silence has a weight to it and a radio station pushes something human-made into that silence and sends it out to people who are fifty miles from their nearest neighbor and need to hear that they are not alone.

He built Terry’s Arena, which hosted big bands like Glen Miller and country stars like Johnny Cash.Roller skating and every kind of gathering that a region with nowhere to gather will fill immediately when you give them somewhere to go.

He sold liquor by the drink in Terrytown years before Scottsbluff or Gering would allow it. Because it was his town and he set the rules.

Not everyone approved. A neighbor,a steady Republican, the kind of civic presence who served on school boards and showed up at every meeting,once said that Carpenter was a perfectly objectionable character. Rich, powerful, beholden to no one, a loose cannon. You never knew which way he’d go.

The people who are always predictable are remembered for their consistency.

He is remembered for the open committee rooms and the university that came to Omaha and the price of gasoline in 1935.

The Unicameral

In 1953 he won a seat in the Nebraska unicameral,the only single-chamber state legislature in the country, built by George Norris on the principle that one honest room is better than two dishonest ones. He would serve seven terms. Twenty-two years.

He forced the committee sessions open to the public and the press. The real decisions had been happening behind closed doors. He turned the lights on. There are reporters and citizens in Nebraska today who have been watching their legislature work in the open their entire lives and have no idea it was not always this way and that one man made it this way.

He pushed through the merger of the Omaha municipal college with the University of Nebraska. Before that, a working-class student in Omaha who couldn’t leave for Lincoln,job, family, no money,had no path to a university degree. After it, the university came to them. A door that was closed, then opened. The people who walked through it have no idea who opened it.

He secured collective bargaining rights for public employees, built the educational television network, pushed property tax relief for elderly people on low incomes, aligned the state income tax with the federal progressive structure.

He said, without apology: I can introduce a bill in the morning and be opposed to it in the afternoon.

He left a mark.

Joe Smith

The Cow Palace, San Francisco. August 22, 1956. Nine o’clock in the evening.

The Republican National Convention was four days old and it had been, by the near-universal assessment of the press corps, the most boring four days in the history of American politics. Eisenhower was going to win. Nixon was going to be his running mate. Everyone knew it. The television cameras had been grinding through the proceedings with the particular desperation of people paid to find drama in a room where there was none.

Harold Stassen had spent months trying to dump Nixon. He had met with Eisenhower for eleven minutes at the St. Francis Hotel that very morning. By noon it was over. Stassen had surrendered with “phlegmatic and impenetrable calm,” as the reporters wrote.

The roll call for vice presidential nominations was a ceremony. When the decision has already been made and what remains is the performance of having made it democratically.

State by state, alphabetically, the clerk called the roll. Alabama. Arizona. Arkansas. All unanimous. All the way down to Nebraska, which had nineteen delegates, all nineteen of whom were expected to vote for Nixon.

The clerk called Nebraska.

Terry Carpenter stood up.

He tried the legitimate channels first. He moved to nominate Fred Seaton,Nebraska’s own Secretary of the Interior,as a genuine alternative. Convention Chairman Joseph W. Martin refused him. Seaton had not authorized the nomination.

This is the kind of thing that looks like a rule but is actually a wall.

He rose again.

“I nominate,” he said, “Joe Smith.”

The hall went still for one second. Then everything happened at once. The cameras swung toward him. The reporters came to life and moved across the floor. The sergeants at arms began moving too.

The reporters reached him first.

Who was Joe Smith?

“Oh, he is a symbol of an open convention.”

Was Joe Smith a real man?

“He’s a real man. And if he is nominated I’m sure he’ll accept.”

Who is he, really?

“A retired man from Terrytown. Living on social security.”

He had invented, in the moment he needed one, a candidate with the most common name in the English language.

Chairman Martin leaned into the microphone.

“You take your Joe Smith,” he said, “and get out of here.”

The sergeants at arms moved in. Carpenter was pushed from the floor. The ceremony continued.

When the final tally was announced, Richard Nixon had 1,323 votes.

Joe Smith had one.

Carpenter was found afterward by a reporter.

How did he feel about the whole thing?

“Basically,” he said, “it’s been a dull convention.”

Then he smiled.

The Democrats were meeting in Chicago that same week. They put Joe Smith on bumper stickers. Adlai, Estes, and Joe Smith. A man who had not existed forty-eight hours before the roll call was now a national political symbol.

The Cornell University library has some of those stickers in its archives. A retired man from Terrytown, living on social security, preserved in acid-free storage at an Ivy League university for seventy years.

The Patio

He died on April 27, 1978. Stomach cancer. Seventy-eight years old. They named a park after him and buried him at Fairview Cemetery, three miles from the town he built.

But before that,the last time I was around him,I was seventeen. He and Hazeldeane had my family and others to dinner at the mansion on the east side of Scottsbluff. Around it, all the way around it, a hedge ten feet tall. You could not see over it from the street. You could not see in. The most publicly combative man in the history of the panhandle had built a wall around his private life so high that the outside world disappeared entirely when you were inside it.

Roast beef. Shrimp cocktail.Terry and my grandfather Bill drank whiskey sours. Hazeldeane moved through the house with the practiced efficiency of a woman who had been managing the domestic life of a very complicated man for a long time composed in the way certain women of her generation were composed, not effortful, just settled. What did she actually think of all of it, I’ve wondered since. Fifty years next to the most unsteady man in the county. She outlasted all of it,the gas wars, the conventions, the bumper stickers and she was still there in that house, still expecting things done her way.

After dinner the men went to the back patio. My father and Terry were smoking Havana cigars.I was seventeen and with my father right there,I was standing with my hands in my pockets, close enough to be included and not quite included.

My father never trusted men like Terry Carpenter. Not discomfort,hatred, the specific kind reserved for men who accumulate power and then use it however they want and call it principle. Too much PT Barnum, he used to say. The show was the point. Fighting Standard Oil, nominating Joe Smith, building the town,my father looked at all of it and saw a man who loved the performance of fighting the system more than he loved the people the system was hurting. He was polite because my grandmother worked for the man. But he saw through the whole construction and it sat wrong with him and it always had.

But he respected Terry. My father was a WWII veteran and he didn’t give respect easily and he didn’t give it for charm or money or the size of your legend. He gave it for one thing. Terry had served. Enlisted at forty-two and came back a Major, which my father would have understood in a way I never fully could. Whatever else Terry Carpenter was, he went when they called him. That settled something. My father could hold the contempt and the respect at the same time without it seeming like a contradiction.

Terry said something that night that I didn’t write down because I didn’t know yet that I should. I’ve turned it over so many times I can’t be certain of the words anymore, only the shape of it.

Something like: I’ve done it small. Bought some influence, worked some angles. But someday somebody’s going to do it big,find the right rich boy who can make poor people feel like he’s one of them, get them angry enough at each other that they hand him the whole thing. Make them think their enemy is the man next to them instead of the man above them. I never had the stomach for it. But somebody will.

Something like that. He said it into the dark air, not really to either of us. Then he drew on his cigar.

My father said nothing. I said nothing. The smell of the hedge was all around us.

I filed it away.

The Rats

About a year after Terry died I was working for the Scottsbluff street department. Summer job, college break. We got an assignment: go cut down the hedge at the Carpenter mansion. City ordinance. Too tall. Out of compliance. Had to come down.

The ordinance had existed for years. Nobody had touched that hedge while Terry was alive. The city found its courage once he was in the ground.

I knew whose hedge it was. I went anyway, because that was the job.

We started pulling it down.

And when we did, hundreds of rats ran out.

They had been living in there. In the walls Terry Carpenter had built around his life, in the dense growth of that ten-foot hedge, in the dark interior of the thing he had constructed to keep the world at a certain distance…rats. Hundreds of them, pouring out into the daylight, scattering across the yard, disappearing into the neighborhood.

Hazeldeane was there. She came outside and she was not the composed, elegant woman I had sat across from at dinner. She was yelling at the crew. She was a woman who expected things done her way, and this was not being done her way. Standing in her yard, alone in that mansion a year after he died, watching a city crew tear down what remained.

I was eighteen or nineteen years old. I didn’t have the language for what I was watching.

I have it now.

Terrytown, Now

I drove out there on a Tuesday in February, low clouds, the temperature dropping. The kind of afternoon the panhandle does in winter when the sky comes down close and the light goes flat.

Terry’s Lake was still there. He dug it to get sand for his bricks, used the sand to build up the flood-prone river bottom he’d bought so cheap, and when the hole filled with water he named it after himself, because of course he did. The park with his name was still there too. Green sign, white letters. Terry Carpenter Memorial Park. The grass needed cutting. A swing set with one swing missing. What was left was the shape of what had been there,the original apartment buildings weathered now, most of them low-income rentals.A dog chained to a post outside one unit, lying in the dirt, watching me drive past with the patient eyes of an animal that has given up expecting anything in particular to happen.

I stopped at the edge of the lake and got out. A woman came out of one of the apartments and looked at me looking at the water. Neither of us said anything. Then she went back inside and I got back in the car and drove.

What Remains

Terry town is still there. Six hundred and forty people. The arena is gone. The drive-in is gone. The restaurant and the radio station are gone. The store where my grandmother ran the pharmacy is gone. What’s left is the lake he made by accident and the park with his name and the shape of what used to be there,the outline of something that once was full.

That is what happens to the things people build. Not right away. Not while they’re alive to fight for them. But eventually the weather gets in. Eventually the city finds its courage and sends a crew.

He told me it was coming. Standing on that patio in the dark, cigar in hand, talking into the night air like he was thinking out loud. I was seventeen. I filed it away without knowing what I had.

I know what I had now.

The right rich boy found. The working people angry at each other. The whole thing handed over. He saw it coming forty years before it arrived and he told a teenager about it in the dark and the teenager nodded and went home and didn’t think about it again for decades.

I think about it now.

Joe Smith got one vote. That was the point. The point was never the vote.

The point was the name, said out loud, in the room where they were trying to hold the ceremony. The point was making them tell you to get out. The point was the bumper sticker in Chicago the next morning and the name in the congressional record and the sticker in the archive at Cornell that has been sitting there for seventy years.

You do not beat a system by pretending the ceremony is a choice. You beat it by standing up in the middle of the ceremony and saying the name of the thing they are pretending doesn’t exist. On the record. In front of the cameras. Then you let them push you to the side of the room.

And then you smile.

Because the name is already in the air. And they cannot take it back.

The hedge is gone. The rats are gone. Hazeldeane is gone. What’s left is a lake he made by accident and a park with his name on it and a single vote in the congressional record for a man named Joe Smith, retired, of Terrytown, Nebraska, living on social security.

One vote.

That was enough.

