Buy Me a Coffee

She texted last week. Coming up Thursday. Be there by noon. Not a question. She does not ask if it is convenient. It has always been convenient.

She is forty years old. She has owned a house in Boise for ten years and made a life there that belongs entirely to her. She still comes home like she never left. Knows where everything is. Finds the coffee without asking.

She brought my granddaughter. Twelve years old, long-legged, her grandfather’s tendency to ask questions before anyone is ready for them. My grandson stayed in Boise to work. He is old enough now that summer has turned into something he gets paid for.

Her job, and this is hard to explain at a church potluck in western Nebraska, is difficult to get across in a sentence. She works for a national organization that exists to make sure local domestic violence shelters and housing programs don’t collapse under the weight of their own federal compliance. She is not the advocate sitting with a woman at three in the morning. She is not the one who hands over the keys to the transitional apartment. She is the reason the keys exist. She trained the person who handed them over. She spent the last year untangling a federal rule change that threatened to defund half the programs in three states, and she did it in a language, the language of HUD grant compliance and VAWA funding cycles and Violence Against Women Act reauthorization, that most people in this country have never needed to learn. She kept the lights on when the grant ran late. She is the machinery behind the work, which means nobody outside the work knows she exists.

She has done this for twenty years. She still says she works in housing. Not I manage housing programs. Not I run operations. Housing. Like the problem belongs to everyone and her job is just one part of fixing it. She has always made that distinction. She has always meant it.

Right now the work is harder than it has ever been. The current administration has been cutting federal funding for domestic violence programs fast, without looking at what they’re cutting. VAWA grants. HUD transitional housing funds. Programs that took decades to build, gone in a press release. She has spent the last year keeping programs alive on phone calls and emergency bridge funding and the kind of institutional stubbornness that does not appear on any grant application but is probably the thing that matters most. She does not know, from one appropriations cycle to the next, what will still be standing. Neither does anyone she works with. They keep going anyway.

She drove up on a Thursday in late June. Nearly nine hundred miles from Boise, through the desert of southern Idaho and into Wyoming and down through the Panhandle. Two days. She stopped in Rock Springs. I did not ask if she was tired because she would have said no and meant it.

The Panhandle in late June is hot. Not interesting hot. Just hot, the kind that sits on you from the moment you walk outside, the air dry enough to crack your lips before you get to the car. I have lived here sixty-seven years and never made peace with it. She grew up in it and walked through my kitchen door like it was nothing.

The first couple of days were just days. My granddaughter and Stella figured each other out, which took about an hour and then they were inseparable. We ate. We sat on the porch in the evenings when it cooled down enough to be outside. My granddaughter asked me questions I didn’t always have good answers to and didn’t seem to mind. We drove out to Scotts Bluff one afternoon, the three of us, because she hadn’t been in a few years and the light on the bluffs in late June is something worth seeing again.

The politics didn’t come up. Not the first day. Not the second. That’s not how it works with us. You don’t arrive and start arguing. You arrive and you’re just people for a while.

It was the third night. My granddaughter had been asleep for an hour. Stella was on the porch. I had poured the Jameson and we were sitting at the kitchen table not talking about much, and then my daughter looked at me and said it.

“You boomers are going to fuck this up.”

Not mean about it. Just stating something she’d been thinking for a while.

I looked at her.

“Which part,” I said.

“All of it. Kamala. Newsom. Pelosi still acting like it’s 2006. The whole party running the same play that stopped working twenty years ago and wondering why they keep losing.” She picked up the glass. “You had the country. You had the argument. And you are blowing it.”

“I’m sixty-seven years old. I’ve been a Democrat since Carter. Don’t put all of this on me.”

“I’m not putting it on you personally. I’m putting it on the generation that ran the party into the ground and keeps being surprised when the floor comes up to meet them.”

“That’s not fair.”

“Which part isn’t fair.”

I thought about it.

“Pelosi built the caucus that passed the ACA,” I said. “You don’t get to write her off in a sentence.”

“I’m not writing her off. I’m saying she should have left eight years ago and instead she became a symbol of everything the party can’t let go of. There’s a difference.” She looked at me. “And Kamala. You want to talk about Kamala.”

“I thought she ran a decent campaign given what she was handed.”

“She was handed an incumbent’s approval rating, a head start, and the entire institutional support of the party, and she lost to the same man who lost to Biden when Biden was barely campaigning.” She said it flat. No pleasure in it. “That is not bad luck. That is a party that does not know how to talk to the people it needs.”

Stella scratched at the screen door. I got up and let her in and she went and put her head on my daughter’s knee, which is what Stella does when she has decided someone is worth her time. My daughter put her hand on Stella’s head without looking down, the way you do with a dog you’ve known for years.

I sat back down and picked up the glass.

“All right,” I said. “Tell me what you’d do differently.”

She picked up the glass. Thought about it.

“For starters I’d stop running candidates who talk to voters like they’re explaining something to someone who isn’t paying attention. And I’d stop letting the donor class set the ceiling on what’s possible before the conversation even starts.”

“That’s strategy. I’m asking about policy.”

“Policy follows power. You want to know what I’d do with the housing market, the healthcare system, all of it, I’ll tell you. But none of it happens until the party decides whose side it’s actually on.”

“It’s on the side of winning.”

“It’s on the side of not losing too much. There’s a difference.”

“Which is where the party has been for forty years, and the result is a working class that doesn’t trust us, a housing market nobody can afford, and a healthcare system that still treats medical debt as a personal failing.”

“And the ACA. And the FMLA. And the climate money. And CHIP. The infrastructure bill. Those happened from the middle.”

“Those happened. Yes. I don’t dismiss them. But walk me through what didn’t happen at the same time.”

The Jameson was getting low. Stella hadn’t moved. Outside it was dark and still, the Wildcat Hills just a shape against the sky.

The screen door opened. My granddaughter stood in the doorway in her socks, squinting at the brightness. She looked at us. She looked at the yard. She looked at us again.

“What are you talking about,” she said.

“Politics,” I said.

She looked at the Jameson on the table. “Is it bad.”

“Not yet.”

She stood there another moment the way twelve-year-olds stand in doorways, deciding. Then she went back upstairs. We listened to her on the stairs.

“She’s going to be fine,” my daughter said.

“I know she is.”

We sat there a minute. Then I said:

“Tell me about your work.”

“Why.”

“Because you came in hot about the party and I want to know what you’re actually seeing. Not the theory. The work.”

She looked at the hills for a while.

“A woman leaves,” she said. “She finally leaves. Could have been five years coming, or ten. She may have left before and gone back because going back was the only option she had. She leaves and she has nothing. No credit, or ruined credit because her abuser ran it into the ground. No rental history, or bad rental history for the same reason. No savings. No references. Sometimes no ID. Usually kids.”

“And you help her find housing.”

“We find her housing. We do the paperwork, navigate the funding streams, work the landlord relationships, cover the gap between the emergency shelter and something stable. We do all of that. And then she is housed. And then the program ends, because programs end, because grants are time-limited, because that is how the funding is structured. And she is out there in the same housing market as everyone else. First month. Last month. Deposit. Credit score. References. The market that does not know or care what she came from.”

“But the program helped her get there.”

“The program helped her survive to get there. The market is still the market.” She turned the glass in her hands. “I have spent twenty years helping women survive a market that should not determine whether they have a roof. I am proud of that work. It is not enough. It has never been enough. Everyone in this work knows that and nobody who funds us wants to hear it.”

She said it without bitterness. She has been in rooms full of grief for twenty years and it shows in how she says things, flat, no extra weight on it, just the fact.

“And right now,” she said. “Right now specifically.”

“Right now I don’t know which programs will exist in six months. The current administration has been dismantling the federal funding structure one executive order at a time. VAWA grants. HUD transitional housing funds. Programs that took twenty years to build, gone in a press release. I spend half my week trying to figure out what’s still standing and who needs emergency bridge funding to survive until the next appropriations fight.” She set the glass down. “The work was never easy. Right now the work is being actively cut by people who have decided that women in danger are a line item.”

She knew things I didn’t. Not from reading. From the room. I had been a registered Democrat since 1979, with opinions and subscriptions and a yard sign history going back to Mondale. I had not been in her room. I felt that gap sitting there on the porch. It wasn’t comfortable.

“That’s the current administration,” I said. “That’s what happens when we lose. Which is the argument for winning. Which is the argument for not letting the perfect be the enemy of the electable.”

She looked at me. “The argument for electable gave us the conditions that made losing possible. You don’t get to point at the fire and discredit the people who were warning about the smoke.”

“I’ve been in rooms where legislation gets made. I’ve watched bills get built. You start with what you want and you end with what you can get through, and sometimes what you can get through is barely recognizable. That’s not cowardice. That’s math.”

“I know the math. I live the math every time I fill out a federal grant application. I know exactly how many hoops exist and who built them and why.” She wasn’t dismissing it. She was placing it. “What I’m saying is that the math keeps changing in the wrong direction. Every cycle the starting point moves. The Overton window doesn’t hold still. And we keep negotiating from wherever the last compromise landed, which means every generation of Democrats inherits a floor that’s lower than the one before it.”

That one I sat with. Because it wasn’t wrong. “You keep saying it’s designed. Not broken. Designed.”

“Because it is.”

“That implies intent. It implies someone planned this. The poverty, the housing costs, the medical debt, that’s a conspiracy theory if you take it too far.”

“Not conspiracy. Policy.” She leaned forward a little. “The deregulation of the financial sector was a series of deliberate legislative choices. The defunding of public housing was deliberate. The Taft-Hartley Act that weakened unions was deliberate. The zoning laws that restrict supply and inflate housing prices were designed. The tax structure that taxes wages more than wealth was designed. Nobody sat in a room and said: let’s make a system that grinds poor people into dust. But people in rooms made specific choices, year after year, that produced exactly that result, because those choices benefited the people who paid for the campaigns of the people in the rooms.” She sat back. “That’s not a conspiracy. That’s just how power works when it isn’t checked.”

“And Democrats have checked it. Imperfectly, but, “

“Democrats have refereed it. There is a difference between checking power and agreeing to be the more humane official at the game where the rules were written by the other side.”

“I’ll take the more humane official over the one setting the building on fire.”

“So will I. That’s not the choice I’m making. I’m saying being the more humane official shouldn’t be the ceiling.”

I let that sit.

“Obama,” I said.

“What about him.”

“He changed things. He moved the country. You’re going to tell me 2009 was a failure.”

“I’m going to tell you 2009 was a missed opportunity. Which is different.” She looked at me. “He had the House. He had the Senate. He had an approval rating nobody’s seen in a generation. And he chose a version of healthcare that the insurance industry helped write because he didn’t want to lose them from the coalition. I understand the logic. And we have been living in the results of that logic ever since.”

“He got something passed that nobody had gotten passed in fifty years.”

“He got something passed. True. And then he lost the House two years later because the people who needed the most felt the least. Not because he was bad. Because the model was wrong.”

“Clinton built something.” I wasn’t going to let that go. “Balanced the budget. Family and Medical Leave Act. Left office with the highest approval rating since Eisenhower. You want to talk about someone who knew how to work a coalition, that’s your man.”

She nodded. “Fair. Clinton knew how to work a room better than anyone in my lifetime. He also signed welfare reform and the Defense of Marriage Act and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act that gutted Glass-Steagall. Some of what he built was real. Some of it we’re still paying for.”

“You can’t take the wins and ignore the losses.”

“That’s exactly what I’m saying.”

We both sat with that one.

We moved to the porch eventually. It was cool enough by then. She had her feet up on the rail, her shoulders loose. She has always been more comfortable in this house than I have, which is my house, which is a thing I’ve never entirely made sense of.

“Let me ask you something,” I said.

“Go ahead.”

“You think the system is designed to produce these outcomes. You think Democrats have been managers instead of changers. You think we need structural transformation, not incremental reform.” I looked at her. “What does that look like. Not the vision. The actual next step.”

“Housing as a right. Not a market commodity. Something you have because you are a person.” She’d said parts of this before. You could tell. “We build public housing that is not a last resort. We fund it properly. We tax the speculative real estate investment that has turned the housing market into a financial instrument. We use the legal tools we already have to break up the landlord monopolies that now own entire neighborhoods.”

“That is politically impossible right now.”

“It was politically impossible to give women the vote. It was politically impossible to end child labor. It was politically impossible to build Social Security.”

“You sound like a pamphlet.”

“You sound like someone who has been told to be realistic for so long that realistic started to feel like wisdom.”

That one landed.

“I’ve worked in this long enough to know that vision without votes is just a newsletter,” I said. “I’ve watched movements with good ideas and no power get ground up my whole career.”

“And I’ve watched parties with power and no vision spend that power protecting the people who funded them.” She wasn’t heated about it. She was just finishing the thought. “We’re both right about part of it. The difference is I think the starting point has to be what people actually need, and work toward the votes from there. You start with the votes and negotiate the need down to whatever fits.”

“That’s not the worst description of my politics I’ve ever heard.”

She almost smiled. “It wasn’t meant as a compliment.”

“I know. I’m taking it as one anyway.”

The thing about arguing with her is that she does not argue to win. She argues to be understood. And she expects the same back. She has never in her life been interested in talking to someone who won’t push back. She got that from somewhere. I have a theory about where.

“I love you,” she said. “So I’m going to say this plainly. The version of the Democratic Party you are defending has presided over forty years of declining union membership, stagnant working-class wages, an unaffordable housing market, and a healthcare system that still treats medical debt as a personal failing. And the defense of that record is always the same: you should see the other guy.”

“The other guy is actually terrifying.”

“He is. I agree. He is genuinely terrifying. That is not an argument for settling. It is an argument for building something that can change the conditions that made him possible.”

“I’ve been trying to build that my whole political life.”

“I know you have.” She said it straight. No softening, no qualification. “That’s why this conversation is worth having.”

She was quiet for a moment. Outside, something moved in the dark. Stella’s ears went up and then settled.

“What do you actually believe,” I said. “Not the argument. The thing underneath it.”

“I believe the working class in this country is politically homeless,” she said. “I believe both parties have abandoned them in different ways, Republicans with contempt, Democrats with condescension. I believe the people I work with, the women in the shelters, the advocates making thirty-two thousand dollars a year to hold someone’s life together, I believe those people are not peripheral to the American story. I believe they are the American story. And I believe a politics that doesn’t start there, that starts instead with what is negotiable and what the donors will tolerate, is not a politics that can save anything worth saving.”

“The working class votes Republican half the time.”

“The working class votes for the party that at least pretends they matter. Which tells you everything about how well we’ve done making that case.”

I didn’t love that answer. Partly because she wasn’t wrong.

“And democratic socialism does better.”

“Democratic socialism says the economy should work for the people in it, not the people who own it. That healthcare and housing and education are not privileges you earn. That working people should have real power, not just a vote every four years for the lesser of two evils.” She paused. “Does that sound radical to you.”

“It sounds like things that don’t have a path to sixty votes in the Senate.”

“It sounds like what the New Deal was before FDR had the pressure to do it. What Medicare was before Johnson had the pressure. Every structural thing that exists was impossible until the people who needed it organized enough power to make the political cost of not doing it higher than the cost of doing it.”

“And your party, the DSA, the left, you think you’re building that.”

“I think we’re starting to. Slowly. Messily.” She looked at me steadily. “I think Zohran Mamdani winning in New York City means something. I think the labor organizing at Amazon and Starbucks means something. I think the tenant union movements mean something. Not because they’re winning everything. Because people who were told they had no power are finding out they have some.”

“And if the organizing doesn’t scale. If the left candidates keep losing general elections.”

“Then we lose. And we lose with our values intact and a clearer picture of what we were up against. Which is more than I can say for thirty years of triangulation.” She picked up the water. “I would rather fight for something real and lose than manage something insufficient and call it progress.”

“I’ve heard that argument before. From people who sat out 2000 because Gore wasn’t pure enough. We got Iraq.”

She didn’t flinch. “And I’ve heard yours. From people who said Kerry was electable. We got four more years of the same war.”

We sat there. Neither of us had won that exchange and both of us knew it.

She went inside and came back with sandwiches I hadn’t asked for and set one on the arm of my chair. She sat back down and looked out at the dark.

“Healthcare,” I said.

“What about it.”

“Walk me through it. Your version.”

She ate half the sandwich first. She has always eaten when other people are still deciding if they’re hungry.

“You know what medical debt is,” she said.

“Of course.”

“You know what it does to a woman who just left.”

I said I thought I did.

“Tell me.”

“She’s already starting over. No savings. Maybe, “

“She has a bill,” she said. “From the emergency room the night she left. Or the hospital she went to six months before she left, the one where she said she fell. Or the dentist she hadn’t seen in four years because the abuser controlled the money and dental wasn’t in the budget.” She set the sandwich down. “That bill goes to collections. Collections contacts every address she’s ever been associated with. She’s trying to stay hidden. The system she has to use to get stable, the credit check, the rental application, the job application, every one of those systems can see the collection. Every landlord. Every employer. The debt follows her like a signal flare.”

“And she can’t pay it.”

“She can’t pay it yet. Maybe not for years. Meanwhile it compounds. Interest. Fees. She’s working, if she’s lucky, at something that gives her twenty-eight hours a week so the employer doesn’t have to provide benefits. She has kids. The kids get sick. She takes them to urgent care because the pediatrician requires insurance she doesn’t have yet. Another bill. Another collection.”

“And this is common.”

“This is the rule, not the exception.” She picked up the water. “The ACA helped. I’m telling you it helped. It helped and it didn’t fix it.” She looked at me. “We are the only wealthy country on the planet where a woman can do everything right, leave a dangerous situation, follow every instruction, work the program, find an apartment, and lose the apartment three years later because the medical bills from the year she left destroyed her credit rating. That is not an accident. That is a choice this country makes, every year, when it decides that healthcare is something you buy and not something you have.”

“The system is complicated,” I said. “The insurance industry, the hospital systems, the pharmaceutical, “

“It is complicated. It is also a choice. Canada is not complicated about it. The UK is not complicated about it. Germany, France, Japan, not complicated. They decided healthcare is a right and built systems around that decision. We decided it is a commodity and built systems around that decision. The complexity you’re describing is the complexity of a market. Markets are not inevitable. They are constructed.”

“You can’t just tear up a market that employs that many people and replace it overnight.”

“Nobody’s saying overnight. We’re saying direction. We’re saying: is the direction we’re moving toward healthcare as a right or healthcare as a commodity? Because for forty years the direction has been commodity, with better consumer protections. And the result is that the women I work with are drowning in medical debt while Congress debates the public option for the fifth time in twenty years.”

I thought about what I had believed for thirty years. That the way forward was the possible. The achievable. The compromise that moved the ball. I thought about the conversations I had not had, with the people close enough to the thing to know what the ball not moving had cost them.

You can spend a lifetime being on the right side of history and still be on the wrong side of the room. The right side of history is what gets decided in the long run. The wrong side of the room is where the people paying the price are sitting while you’re deciding what’s achievable. I had been on the right side of history. I had not always been in the right room.

“Climate,” I said.

“What about it.”

“You care about it.”

“Everyone should care about it. It is not a political position. It is a physics position.” She finished the sandwich. “You want to know what I think about the Democratic handling of climate.”

“I do.”

“I think every Democratic administration since Clinton has treated climate as an important issue and a political liability at the same time, and when those two things conflict, the liability side has consistently won. I think the Inflation Reduction Act was real and significant and genuinely the most ambitious thing this country has ever done on climate, and it was still a fraction of what the science says is necessary, and it was designed around incentivizing private investment rather than direct public action, which means it depends on corporations deciding it’s profitable to save the planet, which is a faith-based climate strategy.”

“The alternative was nothing. Joe Manchin was, “

“Joe Manchin was a symptom. The symptom is that a party that claims to believe in climate action has been taking fossil fuel money for forty years and organizing its legislative strategy around what the fossil fuel industry will tolerate. You can blame Manchin. He deserves blame. But he existed in a Democratic Party that had been preparing the ground for him since the Clinton years. He didn’t appear from nowhere.”

“That is uncharitable.”

“That is documented. Check the donation records. Check the votes on offshore drilling, on fracking regulations, on pipeline approvals under Democratic administrations. Check the gap between the speeches and the votes. It is there. It has always been there.” She looked at me with something that was not unkindness. “I am not telling you Democrats are the same as Republicans on climate. They are not. Republicans are in denial. Democrats are in negotiation. And we are in a crisis that does not care about the difference.”

We sat there a while. I poured more Jameson. She took it without looking up.

“Hillary,” I said.

She opened her eyes.

“Say what you think. No softening.”

She looked at the hills for a moment. Then at the yard. Then at me.

“I think she was brilliant. I think she was the most prepared candidate in modern history and she was treated with a contempt that had everything to do with the fact that she was a woman and some of it had to do with failures she owned. I think she lost to a con man who told people they mattered and she told people she was competent.” She paused. “And I think competence, without a story about what it’s for, is not a movement. It is a résumé. People do not turn out in the rain for a résumé.”

“The people who stayed home, “

“Were not wrong to be tired. They had been told to be patient for thirty years. They were out of patience. Telling them that the alternative was worse was true and it wasn’t enough.” She set the water down. “You cannot ask people who have been failed by a system to save that system out of civic duty. Duty requires a relationship. The relationship had deteriorated. The preparation didn’t fill the gap.”

“Deplorables,” I said.

She looked at me.

“She was talking about a specific subset. The actual racists, the, “

“I know who she was talking about. I also know that in Scottsbluff County, Nebraska, in every rural county in this country, people heard a candidate for president sorting Americans into the ones whose concerns were legitimate and the ones who weren’t.” “You don’t get to tell people what they heard. You account for what they heard, or you lose in it.”

“It was taken out of context.”

“Everything is taken out of context by the time it reaches someone nine hundred miles from where it was said. That is not an excuse. That is the condition. You account for the condition or you lose.” She looked at me. “I’m not defending what happened to her. I’m saying that a party that has spent forty years losing the trust of working people cannot recover that trust by nominating the most prepared candidate in history and expecting working people to show up out of obligation.”

I let that sit.

“What do you believe,” I said. “Not the argument. The actual thing underneath the argument.”

She was quiet a long moment. A pickup went by on the county road, raising a thin trail of dust. Stella watched it without raising her head.

“I believe hope is not optimism,” she said. “Optimism is a temperament, you either have it or you don’t. Hope is a discipline. It’s the choice to keep working even when you know how hard it is and how many times the thing you built will get taken apart before it holds. The people I work with, the advocates making thirty-two thousand a year to hold other people’s lives together, the organizers who’ve been knocking on doors for a decade in places that have never broken their way, they are not optimists. Some of them are barely hopeful on any given Tuesday. But they keep going. They keep going because they have decided the work is worth doing whether or not the results come in their lifetimes.” She looked at me directly. “That is not optimism. That is the only honest basis for a politics that is actually trying to change something.”

I have voted in twelve presidential elections. I have believed, in every one of them, that I was on the right side of something. That the arc was bending. That the incremental progress was real progress, which it was, and sufficient progress, which it wasn’t, and I had been calling the first thing by the second thing’s name for so long that I had stopped noticing the difference. My daughter had not stopped noticing. She had been in rooms that showed her the difference every working day of her adult life.

“You didn’t get here from a theory,” I said.

“No.”

“You got here from the work.”

She nodded once. “Twenty years of watching the gap between what the system promises and what the system delivers. Twenty years of watching women navigate a housing market that was not designed for them, a healthcare system that was not designed for them, a credit system that marks them for what happened to them instead of what they survived.” She paused. “I did not read my way to democratic socialism. I worked my way there. And I think that’s important. I think there’s a difference between believing the system is broken because you’ve analyzed it and believing it because you’ve been standing in the results.”

“And I haven’t been standing in the results.”

“You’ve been standing in the parts of the results that are better because of the things we’ve done. Which is real. And not the whole picture.”

She wasn’t accusing me of anything. Just saying what was true.

We sat there a while after that. It was late. The Wildcat Hills were just a shape against the dark. She had her head back, eyes closed, the way she used to do as a kid when she was done talking and just needed to be somewhere for a minute.

I thought about the women she had spent twenty years working for. Not the ones she’d met. The ones she’d never meet, the ones in programs she’d trained people to run, in apartments that existed because she’d kept the grant compliant. Thousands of women whose names she would never know.

I thought about what she said, manage the decline more gently, and how much I hated it and how I could not find the argument that made it wrong.

I have been a Democrat since I was eighteen years old. I have knocked on doors and made phone calls and written checks I probably shouldn’t have written in years when the money was tight. I believe in the coalition. I believe in what is possible. I believe that imperfect progress is still progress. I believe Bill Clinton was the most gifted political communicator of my lifetime and that Hillary Rodham Clinton was the most prepared person to ever run for president and that what happened to her was a national crime committed in slow motion. I was glad when Biden pulled out. That is not a contradiction. You can believe someone served honorably and still know when the moment has passed them. Biden knew it too, eventually. That took courage. I respected it. I also thought we should have known it sooner, and I include myself in that.

I still believe all of that.

But I sat at that kitchen table in the late June heat with my forty-year-old daughter, the one who has spent her whole adult life in the room where the system fails, and I ran out of good answers for the first time in a long time.

The difference between us is not that she is angry and I am calm. She is not angry. I don’t think she has been angry in years. The difference is that I believe the system can be fixed if we elect the right people. She believes the right people can’t fix it because the system won’t let them through the door, and the proof is what it has done for forty years to the people she works for. One of us has been closer to that. It is not me.

“I’m not going to tell you you’re wrong,” I said finally.

She opened her eyes. “Okay.”

“I’m not ready to tell you you’re right either.”

“That’s fair.”

“I’m sixty-seven years old and I’ve been a Democrat my whole life and it is hard to look at all of that and say it didn’t matter.”

“It mattered. Imperfect things matter. That’s not the argument. The argument is whether mattering a little is the same as being enough.” She lowered her feet from the rail. “And I don’t think it is. I think we needed more than we got, and I think the reason we didn’t get it is not that it was impossible. I think the reason is that the people who had to deliver it were more afraid of losing what they had than they were committed to getting what we needed.”

“That’s a hard thing to say about people who tried.”

“I know. It’s still true.”

She stood up and stretched and looked out at the dark. Stella lifted her head and then put it back down.

“I’m going to take a walk,” she said. “Before it gets worse.”

“It’s already worse.”

“Then before it gets impossibly worse.” She looked at me. “You okay.”

“I’m always okay.”

“That’s not what I asked.”

“I’m thinking,” I said. “That’s what you interrupted.”

She laughed. An actual laugh, the kind that’s just reflex.

She went down the porch steps and out into the yard and then beyond it, toward the field behind the house, and I watched her go.

It’s late now. The house is quiet. My granddaughter has been asleep for two hours, worn out from the heat and Stella and a day that asked nothing of her. My daughter is down the hall. I can hear her moving around. She doesn’t sleep much. Neither do I. We are alike that way, though neither of us would have said so ten years ago.

We did not finish the argument. We won’t tomorrow morning either, over coffee, when we start it again the way we always do, from wherever we left off, like it was never put down. That is what we do. We have been doing it since she was old enough to push back, which was early.

I want to be clear about something. She did not take me apart this week. We argued. Two people who know each other well and disagree about something real, arguing the way people argue when they’re not trying to hurt each other but they’re not pulling punches either. She got the better of me on several points. I held my ground on others. That is how it goes with her. She expects to be challenged and she expects to challenge back. She did not come nine hundred miles to be agreed with.

I was a Hillary Democrat because I believed in the possible. In the coalition. In the incremental. In protecting the gains.

She is a democratic socialist because she is in the room where the gains were never enough, the room where a woman gets a key to a transitional apartment and the system calls that a success and she calls it a start. Those are not the same thing. She has been in that room for twenty years. She did not get there from a book. She got there from the work.

I have been in politics, the social side of it, long enough to know that the people most certain they are right are often the ones farthest from the consequences of being wrong. I have tried not to be that person. I am not sure I have always succeeded.

She is not certain either. That is the thing about her I trust most. She knows what she believes and she knows why, and she holds it without needing to be told she’s right about it. She came here and made her case and listened to mine and went for a walk in a Nebraska field in late June and came back and ate dinner and helped her daughter with her hair and that was that. No verdict. No score. Just the argument, still going.

I am not ready to call myself wrong. I am not ready to let go of the incremental, the coalition, the long game. Maybe I never will be. But I am also not able to look at the work she has done, twenty years of holding the line in rooms where the system shows its actual priorities, and tell her that the politics I believe in has served the people she has served. It hasn’t. The numbers are too clear. The stories are too specific. Forty years of this is not all the Republicans’ fault. Some of it belongs to us.

The tomatoes are doing well. The drip lines are working.

She said something tonight that I keep turning over.

A floor with holes in it that people fall through every day is not a system working. It is a system that has been made slightly less brutal.

I don’t think she’s wrong.

She’s down the hall. We’ll argue about it again in the morning.

Buy Me a Coffee

If this landed somewhere in you, if you recognized the conversation, or the daughter, or the man at the kitchen table writing while the house is quiet, I’d be grateful to know it. This publication runs on readers. A paid subscription is eight dollars a month. Read free if that’s what you’ve got. But if you can, I’d appreciate the company.

One more thing. My upcoming book Nine Miles will be delayed until July 8. I’m sorry for that. It’ll be worth the wait.