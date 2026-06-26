Tom Joad - Scottsbluff

Tom Joad - Scottsbluff

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Punk Rock Pixie 🇨🇦's avatar
Punk Rock Pixie 🇨🇦
1dEdited

Democratic socialism isn't a bad word, or a scary idea. It *is* democratic. The Democratic Party needs to get with the times. The times call for change in candidates.

Your daughter is brilliant.

“That is not bad luck. That is a party that does not know how to talk to the people it needs.”

“You sound like someone who has been told to be realistic for so long that realistic started to feel like wisdom.”

I think I might love her more than I love you now 😉

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Jeff Bell's avatar
Jeff Bell
1d

Thanks for sharing an important story. I appreciate it and hope that we can learn from it.

I want to take this opportunity to share an important reason why so many people deeply distrust the Democratic Party, at almost a cellular level. Most cannot even tell you why, yet they deeply distrust the party. Here is my explanation:

When the chips are down, the so-called party leadership turns its back on the very constituents it claims to represent. This goes back decades, and the Party Leadership has never done a thing to correct it. They have not even acknowledged it.

To understand what I am talking about, we need to go back to the National election of 1944: During the initial campaign for the office of President, the then Secretary of Agriculture, Henry Wallace, had HUGE popular support. He had demonstrated impeccable integrity, brilliance and creativity in solving difficult problems and that he was a fabulous representative of the people. Just what a real democracy needed.

He was running to be FDR's VP. Clearly, he was the people's choice by a massive margin. He should have been on the Democratic ticket.

But there was a problem: The Democratic Party leadership knew they could never control him. He would do what he believed was right, regardless of their agenda. So, they used dirty tricks at the last minute to keep him off the ticket. This came to a head in the final primary caucus. The dirty tricks they used to support the election and keep him off the ticket likely rose to the level of felonies. Instead, the Democratic Party leadership rammed Harry Truman down the throats of the people and lost the chance to elect a VP and eventually a president who likely would have gone down in history as one of the greatest presidents ever.

No real investigation ensued. (Harry Truman used his office to see to that.) And the Democratic Party leadership has never even acknowledged their obscene betrayal of their membership.

Unfortunately, this was NOT a lone incident.

In 2016, Bernie Sanders was clearly the people's choice. Again, because he was incorruptible and would always do what he believed to be right. Again, because the Democratic Party backroom leadership knew they could not control him, they sabotaged Bernie's primary campaign and tried to shove Hillary Clinton down our throats, instead. The people did NOT want her for very good reasons. So, the Democratic Party lost a critical election that had been in the bag. The entire country has since paid the price in the form of giving the current, putrid gasbag in the White House a foothold in the office of the Presidency.

If the Democratic Party had abided by the Will of the Peolple, we would be living in a very different country, and likely a different and better world.

Until the Democratic Party acknowledges their crimminal, anti-democratic behavior and cleans up their act, they will not have widespread trust and they will not be worthy of it.

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