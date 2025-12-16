Tom’s Substack:The Voice of the Resistance.

J Hardy Carroll
Dec 16

Excellent essay. I recall my grandmother talking about the great influenza after the war, and how they turned the high school into a makeshift hospital with the easy cases in the gymnasium and the son-to-be-dying shunted into the upstairs classrooms. She said her sister Mary felt very strange afterward, going to class in a room where so many had died. Throughout the US are many cemeteries with clear patches where common graves were hastily dug in the worst days of that plague.

The Spanish Flu killed more people around the world than every war of the twentieth century combined, and much the way Covid killed more Americans than all of our war casualties, this toll is unremarked and unnoticed.

Pity. The influenza plague was just one of many, the most recent being the wave of cholera that cleaned out many small towns and farms as the underground waterways contaminated each well in turn (Alan Gurganus wrote an incredible short story that touches on the, The Wish for a Good Country Doctor).

Only those who never experienced such a wave of sudden, inexplicable death (such as the annual polio epidemic that swept across the world every summer) will be glib about the chances of this happening again. The only reason it hasn't is because of vaccines. Now that there is "skepticism" about them, we're seeing babies with measles. There is also a terrible influenza mutation being reported, along with new strains of covid and RSV. When your motto is "live and don't learn," you need to prepare for the consequences.

And as always, the poorest among us are the first to suffer the terrible consequences.

Al Bellenchia
Dec 16

Excellent. Prescient. All too real.

Except the part about Cabinet members resigning and some people doing the right thing. That is pure fantasy.

