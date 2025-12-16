Buy Me a Coffee

I.

The call comes at 2:17 AM on September 24th, 2028.

“Twenty-seven percent.”

That’s all Sarah Chen says. Your deputy director. Your friend. The woman who’s never called you at 2:17 AM in three years.

The number hangs in the dark. You sit up. Your husband doesn’t move. He’s learned to sleep through your nightmares about the next pandemic.

Now it’s here.

“H7N9. Seattle,” Sarah says. “It kills more than one in four people who get infected. Seventeen already dead. Sixty-three confirmed cases. But Dr. Martinez,it’s been spreading for three weeks. We’re just finding out now.”

Three weeks. Twenty-one days of exponential growth.

“Why are we just…”

“Kennedy sat on it. Six days. State lab sent samples September 18th. His office flagged them for ‘executive review.’”

Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Who fired 700 CDC employees. Who calls vaccines “pharmaceutical poison.” Who was appointed because President Trump needed someone who would say yes to anything.

“Kennedy’s chief of staff called an hour ago,” Sarah continues. “He said the Secretary wants CDC to ‘observe and document’ rather than ‘intervene aggressively.’”

Six weeks until the election. Trump trailing by eight points. Seattle in a swing state.

They’re not going to let you stop this.

“Get everyone to the Operations Center. Full outbreak protocol. I don’t care what Kennedy said.”

You drive.

The Emergency Operations Center is already lit up. Screens covering every wall. Maps of Seattle with red dots spreading like blood in water.

“Index case was September 1st,” Sarah says. “Miguel Santos, age 34, poultry farm worker. Dead by September 5th. Two days. His wife was at a church potluck September 2nd while he was symptomatic. Twenty-three people infected. His son played basketball September 4th. Packed gymnasium. Sixteen more cases.”

The math is simple. Brutal. Exponential.

“Current count is sixty-three confirmed. But based on exposure networks, we estimate 200 to 300 cases. Doubling time is 3.2 days. R-naught is 3.0.”

You watch the models run. Red curves climbing toward vertical.

“If we implement immediate quarantine, we can contain this to maybe 200 deaths. But we need to move now.”

“And if we don’t?”

Sarah pulls up another model. The whole country. Red spreading like spilled wine.

“In every state within two weeks. Twelve to eighteen million Americans dead within eighteen months.”

“Show me the emails. Show me what Kennedy did.”

September 18, 2028, 9:14 AM

From: Washington State Department of Health

Subject: URGENT - Novel Influenza Outbreak

Eight patients, three deaths, all epidemiologically linked. Clinical symptoms suggest possible H7N9. Requesting immediate CDC consultation.

September 19, 2028, 2:47 PM

From: HHS Emergency Response

Subject: RE: URGENT

Secretary Kennedy’s office has flagged this for executive review. Stand by for guidance. Continue monitoring and document all cases.

September 22, 2028, 5:16 PM

From: HHS Emergency Response

Secretary Kennedy advises that natural immunity development is the preferred approach. Hold on CDC deployment pending further assessment.

Hold on deployment while the doubling time was 3.2 days.

You understand: this is not incompetence. This is policy.

Kennedy sat on it because deploying CDC would mean admitting viruses need aggressive government response. And admitting that would undermine everything Trump hired him to do.

Better to let people die than admit he’s wrong.

Better to hide a pandemic six weeks before an election.

You check your watch. 3:47 AM. In 72 hours, the containment window closes.

“Get me Del Bigtree. Kennedy’s chief of staff.”

This is the moment. This is where you choose.

II.

Bigtree answers on the fourth ring.

“People are dying in Seattle,” you say. “Your office sat on the outbreak data for six days.”

“We reviewed the data as appropriate. We’re not going to mobilize federal resources and cause public panic based on preliminary data. Especially not six weeks before an election.”

There it is.

“This isn’t preliminary. We have genetic sequencing. We have a 27% case fatality rate.”

“According to models that have been wrong before.”

“According to dead bodies. Seventeen of them.”

“Dr. Martinez, we’re not going to panic over every flu outbreak. The Secretary is tired of being second-guessed by career bureaucrats.”

“We need authorization to deploy field teams.”

“Request denied. The President doesn’t want any health crises dominating the news six weeks before the election.”

He hangs up.

At 8:00 AM you call the White House.

Marcus Stone, Trump’s chief of staff, sounds harried. There’s shouting in the background.

“...the sharks, Marcus, the electric sharks, the batteries sink and the sharks get electroculated...”

Stone comes back on. “Dr. Martinez. Make it quick,the President is having a challenging morning.”

The President’s mind has been deteriorating for years. Stone and the handlers spend their time managing him, keeping him away from cameras, propping him up like a puppet.

“Secretary Kennedy is blocking CDC response to a pandemic-level outbreak.”

“Kennedy handles health policy. The President trusts him.”

“Kennedy’s position is going to get millions of people killed.”

“We’re not quarantining a swing state six weeks before the election.”

The line goes dead.

You sit in your office and think about your oath.

I will support and defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic.

What are the duties when the people above you are ordering you to let millions die so they can win an election?

Before the press conference, you brief the Pentagon on pandemic scenarios. Routine coordination. A young captain named Weatherly asks: “If you received a lawful-sounding order that would cause mass casualties, what would you do?” You tell him: determine if it’s truly lawful. Who benefits,the Constitution or one person’s power? He takes notes like he’s preparing for something.

III.

At noon on September 24th, you hold a press conference without HHS approval.

You stand at the podium. The cameras are rolling.

“CDC confirmed a novel H7N9 influenza outbreak in King County, Washington. Seventy-six confirmed cases. Seventeen deaths. The case fatality rate is approximately 27%. For context, COVID-19 was roughly 1%. The 1918 Spanish flu was 2.5%. This is significantly more deadly than any pandemic we’ve faced in modern history.”

The reporters are typing. You can hear it.

“The R-naught is 3.0. The doubling time is 3.2 days. If this virus is not contained within 48 hours, we are looking at nationwide spread. Conservative estimates suggest twelve to eighteen million American deaths over eighteen months.”

The room erupts.

“I have requested authorization from HHS to implement emergency containment measures. That authorization has been denied.”

The room goes silent.

“I am making a direct appeal to the American people. If you live in King County, Washington, please stay home.”

A reporter shouts: “Are you defying orders from Secretary Kennedy?”

“I’m following my oath. My oath is to protect public health. Not to protect political narratives.”

Another reporter: “Is it true that the state lab sent samples to HHS six days ago?”

This is the line. Once you cross it, you’re openly accusing the administration of a cover-up.

You cross it.

“Yes. Washington State reported this outbreak September 18th. Six days ago. The information was held in ‘executive review’ while the virus spread and people died. I believe the delay was political. The administration did not want a health crisis dominating the news six weeks before the election.”

The room explodes.

You walk off the podium.

Your phone is ringing. It’s Kennedy.

IV.

“What you just did is insubordination!” Kennedy’s voice is rage and desperation. “You accused this administration of a fucking political cover-up!”

“I told the truth.”

“Do you know what it’s like to be right about something for twenty years and have everyone treat you like you’re insane? I’ve been fighting the medical establishment for two decades! And then President Trump appoints me and I think,finally! But do I get credit? No! I get treated like a joke by people like you!”

“People are dying in Seattle.”

“People die every day! You think you can go on television and accuse me of killing people to win an election? You’re fired. Effective immediately. And when your models are proven wrong again, you remember,nobody believed me anyway because they never do.”

He hangs up.

Your phone buzzes. Text from Sarah.

CNN: CDC Director Fired After Unauthorized Press Conference

Your phone rings again. Unknown number.

“Dr. Martinez? James Walker. I was CDC epidemiologist until Kennedy fired me. I was one of the 700. Forty-three of us have been watching this. We have a private lab in Bethesda. PCR equipment. Sequencing capability. The question is,do you want to run an outbreak response from a basement while the government pretends nothing’s happening?”

You don’t have an office anymore.

But you still have the oath.

“Give me the address.”

Sarah is walking toward you. Her eyes are red.

“Kennedy called me. I’m acting director now. He wants me to issue a statement saying your press conference was unauthorized. Saying you made unsubstantiated accusations.”

“Are you going to do it?”

She’s looking at her hands. “I have student loans. My mom in assisted living. A mortgage.”

You wait.

“But I took the same oath you did. What kind of person would I be if I issued that statement? What would I tell my mom?”

“You’d be the person who kept her job.”

“It’s not everything.”

“What do you need?” she asks.

“Send me everything. Every data file. Every email. Everything that proves Kennedy sat on this. Then slow-walk his statement. Buy me time.”

She nods. “When he fires me…”

“When he fires you, there’s a lab in Bethesda. Forty-three epidemiologists in a basement. They can use one more.”

Twenty minutes later: Email from Sarah. Subject: Everything. Attached: 847 files.

You drive to Bethesda.

V.

The lab is exactly what Walker promised: a basement. Forty-three people crowded around folding tables covered in laptops.

Walker is sixty-five. Silver hair. Tired eyes. The face of a man who spent forty years at CDC and watched it fall apart.

“Welcome to the revolution.”

“This is the revolution?”

“Fired epidemiologists in a basement trying to save the republic with borrowed equipment.”

He shows you the data. “We’ve been pulling hospital admission records. Death certificates. As of two hours ago, we estimate 340 cases in King County. Not sixty-three. Three hundred forty.”

Your stomach drops.

“Doubling time is 2.8 days. If we don’t implement quarantine in 36 hours, we’re looking at 2,000 cases by October 1st. Nationwide spread by October 10th.”

“Kennedy will never authorize quarantine.”

“That’s why we’re going around him. Washington State has emergency health powers. The governor can implement quarantine without federal approval. We’ve been in contact with Governor Sullivan’s office. She just needs data.”

At 6:00 PM, you brief Governor Rachel Sullivan by video.

You show her the real numbers. Three hundred forty cases. The projections.

“Governor, if you don’t implement full quarantine protocols within 24 hours, this becomes unstoppable.”

She’s quiet. Calculating.

“If I implement quarantine, Trump will attack me personally. His poll numbers will crater. I’m ending my political career.”

“Yes.”

“But if I don’t, people die.”

“Twelve to eighteen million Americans.”

She’s quiet for a long moment.

“Draft the order. Full quarantine. Effective midnight tonight. I’ll sign it at 11:00 PM.”

Your phone rings. ProPublica reporter Rebecca Winters.

“I’ve been investigating Kennedy’s interference for three months. I have documents. Emails. Whistleblowers. But I need someone on the record.”

You’re already fired. Already unemployable.

“Can you be here in an hour?”

At 8:47 PM, Rebecca Winters arrives. Voice recorder on the table.

“This is on the record.”

“I understand.”

“When did you first learn about the Seattle outbreak?”

“2:17 AM on September 24th. Seventeen deaths. Sixty-three confirmed cases. It had been spreading for three weeks because Kennedy sat on the data.”

“Why did he sit on it?”

You pause. Once you say it, there’s no taking it back.

“Because it was six weeks before the election. They chose politics over public health. They chose the election over twelve million American lives.”

“Are you accusing the Trump administration of letting people die to win an election?”

You look at the recorder. At the red light blinking.

“Yes. That’s exactly what I’m accusing them of.”

The interview continues for ninety minutes.

When it’s over: “This publishes tomorrow at 6:00 AM. You ready?”

“No.”

“Good. The people who are ready for this kind of attention are usually the ones who shouldn’t get it.”

At 11:00 PM, Governor Sullivan signs the quarantine order.

At 11:47 PM, Kennedy issues a statement: Dr. Martinez’s accusations are baseless and politically motivated. Governor Sullivan’s quarantine order is unconstitutional overreach.

At 12:23 AM, Trump tweets: Democrat Governor Sullivan ILLEGALLY shutting down Washington State to HURT my campaign! RIGGED!

You try to sleep on a cot in the lab basement.

At 2:17 AM, you give up and go back to the screens.

Thirty-six hours until containment becomes impossible.

VI.

The ProPublica article publishes at 6:00 AM on September 25th.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION HID DEADLY PANDEMIC FOR SIX DAYS AS OUTBREAK SPREAD

The emails. The timeline. Kennedy’s orders to observe and document. Your quotes. Sarah’s quotes. Walker’s quotes.

By 7:00 AM it’s the lead story on every network.

By 8:00 AM, three Democratic senators are calling for Kennedy’s resignation.

By 10:00 AM, the White House issues a response: The ProPublica story is based on out-of-context emails from disgruntled former employees.

At 11:00 AM, Kennedy holds a press conference. He looks composed.

“I did review the data from Washington State for six days before authorizing deployment. That review was appropriate and necessary. We have seen false alarms before. My job is to balance public health concerns against the costs of government overreach. Dr. Martinez wanted immediate deployment. I wanted to be certain. That’s not a cover-up. That’s responsible governance.”

He doesn’t lose control. He doesn’t rant.

He just sounds reasonable.

Your phone rings. David Rosen, federal criminal defense attorney.

“DOJ is about to announce an investigation into whether you violated federal law by sharing classified outbreak data. This is pretextual,they’re trying to intimidate you. I represent whistleblowers. I’d like to represent you. Pro bono.”

At 6:00 PM, the news breaks: THREE CABINET MEMBERS SUBMIT RESIGNATION LETTERS

The Secretary of Defense. The Secretary of State. The Attorney General.

The press release is devastating: “We cannot in good conscience continue to serve in an administration that prioritizes political considerations over the lives of American citizens.”

Walker pulls up cable news. “This is it. This is the crack.”

The case count hits 468.

At 11:30 PM, your phone rings.

Marcus Stone. White House chief of staff.

Your phone buzzes before you can answer. Email from David Rosen: “DOJ investigation quietly closed per order from White House Counsel. They’re clearing the deck for the deal. You’re in the clear.” You stare at it. Even the legal threat was just leverage. Everything is leverage.

You answer Stone’s call.

“We need to talk. The President wants to meet with you. Tomorrow morning. 9:00 AM.”

“Why?”

“Because we’re down eleven points. Because three Cabinet members just resigned. Because the pharmaceutical lobby is threatening to pull all campaign funding unless Kennedy is gone. Because this is spiraling and we need to stop it.”

“You mean you need me to make it go away.”

“We’re prepared to give you what you asked for. Full CDC response. Federal quarantine authority. Kennedy removed. Your job back.”

You wait for the catch.

“What do I have to do?”

“Stop talking to ProPublica. Stop making this about Kennedy or the cover-up or the six-day delay. You make it about the outbreak. About the administration responding decisively once the severity became clear.”

There it is.

“You want me to lie.”

“I want you to accept a win. Do you care about being right? Or do you care about saving twelve million people? Because right now, you can’t have both.”

“I need time to think.”

“You have until 6:00 AM. After that, we go a different direction. Trump goes on Fox, says Kennedy acted appropriately, says you’re disgruntled. We file an emergency injunction to block the quarantine. And in two months, when the bodies pile up, we’ll say nobody could have predicted this. You’ll be right. And twelve million people will be dead.”

“That’s blackmail.”

“That’s politics. 6:00 AM, Dr. Martinez.”

He hangs up.

You spend the next six hours not sleeping.

At 1:00 AM you pull up the ProPublica article. Read your own quotes. “They chose politics over public health.”

True. All true.

But what good is truth if twelve million people die while you’re defending it?

At 2:00 AM you draft an email to Rebecca Winters. Tell her you’re taking a deal. You’re sorry.

You don’t send it.

At 3:00 AM you pull up a photo. Miguel Santos. From his work ID. Smiling. 34 years old.

Dead September 5th.

You think: What do I owe him?

You think: What do I owe the twelve million people who are still alive?

At 4:00 AM you call Sarah.

“What did Stone offer?”

You tell her.

“What does your gut say?”

“My gut says take it. Save as many as I can. Accept that justice is expensive and I can’t afford it right now.”

“Then take it.”

At 5:00 AM you call Governor Sullivan.

“Take it,” she says immediately. “Take it right now. Perfect is the enemy of good. Save the lives. Let history judge whether you were right.”

At 5:47 AM you call Stone back.

“I’ll take it. But I have conditions.”

“I’m listening.”

“Full CDC deployment. Kennedy resigns because of the delay. And the Santos family,the index case,federal government covers all medical expenses. I want his family taken care of.”

Stone pauses. “That’s unusual. But fine. Done.”

“One more thing. I want fifty of the 700 that Kennedy fired,they get their jobs back.”

“I can do fifty.”

“Deployment begins at 9:00 AM. You’ll meet with the President at 9:30. Kennedy announces his resignation at 11:00 AM. You’ll be reinstated as Director at noon.”

You hang up.

Walker brings you coffee.

“You took it.”

“I took it.”

“How do you feel?”

“Like I just sold my soul for twelve million lives and I’m not sure that was a good exchange rate.”

VII.

At 9:30 AM on September 26th, you walk into the Oval Office.

President Trump is there. So is Stone. Kennedy is not.

Trump looks at you. For a moment, his eyes are clear. Lucid.

“Dr. Martinez. Marcus tells me we have a deal. You get CDC. Kennedy is out. And you tell the American people that we’re handling this.”

“Yes sir.”

“Good. Because I need this to go away. The polling is very bad. So Kennedy is out. You’re in. And we’re fixing this. Okay?”

He looks at Stone. “Did I do good?”

“Yes, Mr. President. You did very good.”

Trump smiles. Like a child who’s been praised.

You think: This is the President of the United States.

The press conference happens at 10:00 AM.

Trump reads from a teleprompter. “We have the best doctors. The best scientists. Dr. Martinez will have full authority. Full resources. Secretary Kennedy has decided to step down due to different approaches to public health emergency response.”

He pauses. Looks up from the teleprompter. Goes off-script.

“You know, I was talking to a general…a very tough general, tears in his eyes…and he said to me, he said, ‘Sir, you’re the only president who understands pandemics.’ That’s what he said. ‘Sir.’ Because they call me Sir. The generals. The admirals. They all call me Sir. And this general, he was crying, and he said…”

Stone clears his throat loudly.

Trump looks confused for a moment, then back at the teleprompter.

Then it’s your turn.

“Thank you, Mr. President. CDC is implementing full outbreak response in King County. We are working with Governor Sullivan to expand testing and contact tracing. We are confident that with these measures, we can contain this outbreak.”

A reporter shouts: “Dr. Martinez! Do you believe the administration acted appropriately?”

This is the line.

“I believe that CDC is now doing everything possible to contain this outbreak. I believe Governor Sullivan’s quarantine was the right decision. I believe that moving forward, we have the resources and authority we need to save lives.”

It’s not a lie. But it’s not the truth either.

It’s the space between.

Stone catches up to you in the hallway. “Good. You held the line.”

“I feel sick.”

“You should. If you didn’t feel sick, I’d worry about you. But you did the right thing. You chose the living over your principles. That’s what grown-ups do.”

VIII.

By October 1st, one week after Governor Sullivan signed the quarantine order, the case count peaks at 1,847.

By October 8th, it starts declining. The quarantine is working.

A small cluster appears in Portland,eight cases. You deploy immediately. No delays, no reviews. Contained in three days. Zero deaths.

On October 15th, you hold a press conference in Seattle.

“As of this morning, we have 2,103 confirmed cases. 412 deaths. Those numbers are terrible. But they’re also a victory. Three weeks ago, our models predicted 10,000 cases. We have 2,103 because Governor Sullivan implemented quarantine.”

A reporter asks: “Do you feel vindicated by Kennedy’s resignation?”

“I don’t feel vindicated. I feel tired. 412 people are dead. That’s not vindication. That’s failure. A smaller failure than it could have been, but still failure.”

“Do you blame Kennedy for those deaths?”

“I blame a system that makes public health political. I blame a system where doing the right thing costs you your career. Secretary Kennedy made choices. I made choices. Governor Sullivan made choices. History will judge whether we chose correctly.”

Later, you visit Harborview Medical Center.

Mrs. Santos is in a private room. Recovering. Her son survived too.

“Mrs. Santos. I’m Dr. Martinez.”

“I know who you are.”

You sit beside her bed.

“Your husband was the index case. Patient zero. His death saved lives.”

She looks at you for a long moment.

“Did it?”

“Yes.”

“How many?”

“We contained this to 2,103 cases. Without early warning, we’d have had millions.”

“But you didn’t use the warning. Not right away.”

“No. There was a delay. Six days. During those six days, this spread further than it should have. That’s on us.”

“How many people died during those six days?”

“Probably sixty. Maybe more.”

She nods slowly. “The government is paying our medical bills. Our mortgage. My son’s college. They said it’s because Miguel mattered.”

“He was important.”

“But not important enough to act on immediately.”

You don’t answer.

“Dr. Martinez, I don’t want blood money. I want the truth. Did my husband die for nothing?”

You look at her exhausted face.

“The real answer is that your husband died, and then the government sat on the data for six days for political reasons, and then I got fired for telling the truth, and then I made a deal to get my job back by agreeing to stop talking about the cover-up, and now your husband is dead and 411 other people are dead and Kennedy got to resign with dignity and Trump gets to claim he handled it well and I have to live with the fact that I chose saving lives over justice. That’s the real answer.”

She’s quiet for a long time.

“Did you do the right thing?”

“I did the necessary thing. I don’t know if they’re the same.”

“What about my son? He asks about his father. What do I tell him?”

“Tell him his father was the first. Tell him that when something terrible was coming, his father stood in the way and the virus killed him but it also warned everyone else. Tell him that 2,103 people got sick but millions didn’t because his father gave us warning. Tell him that the government failed to use that warning as fast as they should have, but they did use it. And tell him that his father mattered.”

She nods. “Okay. I’ll tell him that.”

“Dr. Martinez?”

You turn back.

“Thank you. For being honest. Even if it cost you something.”

IX.

On November 5th, America votes.

Governor Sarah Mitchell defeats President Donald Trump, 342 electoral votes to 196.

The networks call it at 9:47 PM.

Walker calls. “We did it.”

“412 people died, Walker. That’s not nothing.”

“It could have been twelve million.”

“I’ve been thinking about Captain Weatherly. That Army captain from the Pentagon briefing. Trump is saying the election was rigged. He’s saying the military should investigate voter fraud. What happens when Weatherly gets orders?”

“His moment is coming.”

“I hope he’s brave enough.”

On November 15th, you get a text from an unknown number:

This is Captain Weatherly. We met at the Pentagon in September. I wanted you to know,some of us remember. Some of us are paying attention. Some of us know which oath matters.

You type back: Good luck, Captain. Choose carefully. History is watching.

Three weeks later, on January 6th, 2029, you’ll wake up to news reports about units ordered to the Capitol and units that refused.

You’ll read about Captain Weatherly turning his convoy around on Wilson Boulevard.

You’ll read about Captain Morgan who didn’t.

You’ll read about senators in flex-cuffs and democracy saved by officers who chose conscience over orders.

And you’ll think: We’re all making the same choice. Over and over. The oath or the order. The living or the principles.

X.

On January 20th, 2029, Sarah Mitchell is sworn in as President.

On January 21st, she names you Surgeon General.

On February 15th, you testify before Congress.

Senator Collins asks: “Did the Trump administration’s delay cause preventable deaths?”

“Yes. Conservative estimate? Sixty to eighty deaths during the six-day delay. Total deaths we could have prevented with immediate action? Probably 300 of the 412.”

Senator Hawley: “But you yourself made a deal with the administration. You agreed to stop talking about the cover-up in exchange for getting your job back. Doesn’t that make you complicit?”

You pause.

“Yes, Senator. I made a deal. I chose containment over accountability. I chose saving future lives over justice for past deaths. Was that complicit? Yes. Was it wrong? I don’t know. I made the choice I thought I had to make. But I live with it every day.”

“Do you regret it?”

“Every morning at 2:17 AM when I wake up thinking about Mrs. Santos asking if her husband died for nothing. Every time I see the number 412. Yes, Senator. I regret it. But I’d probably make the same choice again. Because the alternative was worse.”

The hearing lasts six hours.

When it’s over, Rebecca Winters is waiting on the Capitol steps.

“I have a follow-up story. About the deal you made. About the choice between accountability and action. About what we owe the dead versus what we owe the living.”

“When do you publish?”

“Next week.”

“What’s the headline?”

“Maybe: ‘The Director Who Saved Twelve Million Lives By Swallowing a Lie.’ Maybe: ‘What We Owe the Dead.’ Maybe just: ‘The Deal.’”

“When you write it, tell people about Miguel Santos. Tell them he was 34 years old. Tell them he had a wife and a son. Tell them he got sick on September 3rd and died on September 5th. Tell them that for six days after his death, the government sat on the data. Tell them that his death saved millions of lives. Tell them it didn’t have to save so few so slowly.”

“I will.”

“And tell them I think about him every day. Every single day. And I still don’t know if I made the right choice.”

You stand on the Capitol steps, watching people move through their lives. None of them know how close they came.

Your phone buzzes.

Text from Sarah: New cluster. Singapore. Novel coronavirus. Early reports suggest high transmissibility.

You close your eyes.

You check your watch. 2:17 PM on September 24th, 2031.

Exactly three years.

You text back: Send me everything. I’ll be on the next flight.

You think: This is the job. This is what the oath means. You don’t get to stop. You just keep choosing. Keep acting. Keep trying to save as many as you can while knowing you can’t save everyone.

You remember: 412 people dead in Washington. Zero dead in Portland because you moved faster. Unknown number in Singapore.

You know: The math never stops. The choice never stops. The 2:17 AM phone calls never stop.

You think about Captain Weatherly on Wilson Boulevard at 0714 hours. Choosing his oath.

You think about Mrs. Santos asking if her husband died for nothing.

You think about the deal you made. The lie you swallowed. The 412 you carry.

You understand: This is what we owe the dead. To remember them. To learn from them. To make sure their deaths mean something even when the system fails them.

You know: This is what we owe the living. To keep choosing. Keep acting. Keep saving as many as we can even when it costs us everything.

You walk down the Capitol steps toward your car.

Behind you, democracy continues. Messy. Imperfect. Broken in places. But continuing.

Ahead of you, Singapore waits.

And after Singapore, there will be somewhere else.

There’s always somewhere else.

That’s what the oath means.

That’s all it’s ever meant.

AUTHOR’S NOTE

This is fiction.

Dr. Martinez is not real. Miguel Santos is not real. The H7N9 outbreak did not happen.

But the choice is real.

The oath is real.

2:17 AM.

The phone ringing.

Twenty-seven percent.

The number hanging in the dark.

Your hand on the phone.

The weight of twelve million lives in your throat.

The knowledge that whatever you choose, you’ll carry it forever.

That’s real.

That’s what we owe the dead.

That’s what we owe the living.

The choice between them.

And the knowledge that sometimes,most times,they’re not the same thing.

And you have to choose anyway.

That’s the job.

That’s the oath.

That’s all it’s ever been.

