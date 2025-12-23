Tom’s Substack:The Voice of the Resistance.

Jil
Jil's avatar
Jil
Dec 23

Thank you, Tom, for this piece. Recently I started to get serious about finding a final resting place. The big old cemetery is where family members are buried, grandmother, grandfather, uncle, aunts, cousins. I always imagined I would be there too. I might have been, for $10,000. And then my brother pointed out that all of our family are gone - there is no one left to visit the grave. So - a great weight was lifted off me. My ashes will be scattered somewhere, maybe in Hawaii. The truth is, we are here and then we are gone. And it won't matter once we are gone.

Yvonne M
Yvonne M
Dec 24

I am 67 and still trying to figure out how I'm supposed to make my mark on the world. I think, especially if we grew up on the Plains, there's a mindset our generation has that refuses to let us stop worrying. Our parents, having lived through the Great Depression and WWII, could never stop worrying, and they passed it on. They taught us to anticipate contentment with completion of hard work and responsibility, by being a "good" person, but the cycle never ended, the contentment was always just out of reach, and the worry became endemic. And so we work and worry and question our lives. But maybe our lives are like the silk in a spider's web. Each strand is tiny and affects only the ones around it, but each one fulfills a need that keeps the entire web in working order. The network of humanity is fragile but it doesn't break, and each person serves a purpose.

I'm glad you wrote this. You always make me think. Thank you.

