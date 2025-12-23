Buy Me a Coffee

The wind never stops. Wind that bends cottonwoods permanent east. Wind that takes paint off houses. Wind that gets inside your head.

Permanence here has a direction. It bends east.

His wife’s heart stopped during Usher’s halftime show. Not during the game,he says this twice, as if precision were a kind of control,during the halftime show. While she made guacamole. While he smoked on the porch. She called his name once, not loud.

Thirteen minutes to Scottsbluff Regional. Ninety miles an hour, his hand on her sternum, a dispatcher saying stay calm. She survived. The marriage survived. What did not survive was his belief that he had any control over anything that mattered.

Not the heart attack but what it killed.

At nineteen: construction site, Alliance, July, over a hundred degrees, the kind of heat that makes you stupid. A foreman named Pritchett beat a Mexican worker named Raúl for protesting unpaid wages. The sound of someone’s head hitting plywood. It lasted maybe thirty seconds. Felt like an hour.

The narrator stood there with a hammer in his hand and all his John Lennon principles and did nothing.

Not even “stop.”

Not even that.

Raúl had a wife and daughter in Juárez. He was twenty-three. The narrator never saw him again.

Forty-seven years of essays after that. Marx and Marcuse and the moral imperative of standing up for the oppressed. All of it built on thirty seconds when he froze. All of it trying to become someone other than the nineteen-year-old who stood there and did nothing.

“Understanding is not opposing. Reading is not acting. Having the right ideas is not the same as being brave enough to live them.”

This is the sentence he has been writing around for forty-seven years.

Patricia told him on their second date he was defining himself by his worst moment. She was twenty-five, eleven years younger. He thought honesty would impress her.

It did not impress her.

He checks on her six times a night now. She counts. Stands in the doorway at 3 AM listening to her breathe, like she might stop if he’s not there to witness it.

Wind outside. Darkness. The sound of her breathing. His own heart loud in his ears.

He stands there and he stands there and he stands there.

“I’m not going to die just because you stop worrying,” she tells him. “And I’m not going to live longer because you do.”

But if she could die,if she did almost die, if thirteen minutes made the difference between driving ninety miles an hour to Scottsbluff and planning a funeral,then what good are forty-seven years of having the right ideas? What good is being a liberal in a place where that word means traitor, means fool? What good is any of it?

“You’re making your fear into philosophy.”

His hands shake when he lights his cigar. Not much. Just enough.

Western Nebraska: deaths outnumber births, the young leave and do not come back, mall closed last year, the insurance office the year before, the café that made the best pie in three counties is now a hole in the block where something used to be.

This is what happens to places America has decided not to need anymore.

He stays anyway.

Too liberal for Nebraska. Too Nebraska for liberals. Belonging nowhere. Writing for Substack because the magazines disappeared. Checking on Patricia. Pulling weeds. Smoking cigars while the town dies one business at a time.

Why does he stay?

The essay never answers this. Maybe because leaving would require becoming someone he is not, and he has spent forty-seven years trying to become someone he is not and has ended up exactly where he started.

Maybe because staying is at least honest.

Cemetery on a low rise. His parents buried there. He will be buried there someday if anyone is left to bury him. The caretaker expanding. Business is good. Only business in town that is.

Wind at thirty miles an hour, warm for December, wind cutting through his coat.

He thinks about leaving. Getting in the truck. Driving to Rapid City, Alliance, Denver, anywhere that is not here. Starting over. Becoming someone who does not carry the weight of every failure, every foreclosed possibility, every disappointed hope.

But where would he go?

Same man. Different place. Still checking on Patricia six times a night. Still writing essays no one reads. Still pushing the same boulder up the same mountain.

In the garden Patricia moves slowly. Since the heart attack she tires easily. The doctors said this would improve.

It has not improved.

They pull weeds in silence. Her hands shake slightly. So do his. Sixty-six and fifty-five and both of them shaking now, trying to impose order on ground that does not want order.

“I think you’re angry at yourself for spending forty-seven years trying to become someone else and ending up exactly where you started.”

“What if the last forty-seven years have been a waste?”

“Then you wasted forty-seven years. So what? You want a refund?”

Permission to have failed. Permission to stop performing redemption. Permission to accept that this is the life, this is the man, this is what is.

“Move on to what?”

“To being sixty-six and scared and married to a woman whose heart might stop working again tomorrow. To living in a dying town in the middle of nowhere and still getting up every morning and making coffee and pulling weeds and smoking your cigars and writing your essays even though none of it matters the way you thought it would matter.”

She stands up slowly. One hand on her chest. Checking.

“My advice is to stop mistaking acceptance for resignation. To stop acting like meaninglessness is the same thing as worthlessness. Your life doesn’t have to mean something grand to be worth living.”

Maybe Sisyphus is not happy. Maybe he is just continuing.

Not transcendence. Not redemption. Not the moment when the struggle justifies itself. Just this: here, now, porch, dying town, this woman who refuses to let him make her survival into metaphor.

Accepting that this is enough.

Not because it is happy. Not because it means anything. But because it is what he has and he is here to witness it and that witnessing, that simple act of continuing to pay attention while everything falls apart, is the only thing he can control.

The only thing.

Wicker chairs with sharp pieces poking through. Tomatoes that never ripen. A mug that says WORLD’S OKAYEST WIFE. The sound of someone’s head hitting plywood. Raúl’s face. The smell of sage and dust. Patricia’s hand on her chest. Wind. Always wind.

These are not symbols.

That night on the porch: cigar, Jameson, thinking about what Patricia said. About acceptance versus resignation. About meaninglessness versus worthlessness. About whether happiness is even the right word.

The mall still empty. The cemetery still expanding. Deaths still outnumbering births. Patricia’s heart still has stents in it. His hands still shake. He still checks on her six times a night even though she asked him not to.

None of this has changed.

None of this will change.

But maybe change is not what he needs. Maybe what he needs is to stop waiting for the moment when everything makes sense, when the struggle justifies itself, when he finally becomes the person he thought he would be.

Maybe what he needs is to be here.

Patricia comes out. Stands next to his chair. Her hand on his shoulder. Warm and solid and alive.

“Come to bed.”

“In a minute.”

“Now. I’m tired and I’m not going to sleep until you do.”

He stands. Knees hurt. Sixty-six years old and tired in ways sleep does not fix.

But Patricia is here. Still here. Still impossible. Still refusing to let him make her survival mean more than it means.

Morning will come. He will wake and check on her and she will pretend not to notice. They will have coffee. The mall will still be empty. The town will still be dying.

None of it will have changed.

But they will still be here.

Three AM again and he is standing in the doorway again, listening to her breathe. Wind howling around the house. Darkness. His own heart loud in his ears.

She is breathing. In and out. In and out.

He stands there in the dark and listens and the wind blows and somewhere a dog barks and his hands shake and her chest rises and falls and rises and falls and

this is all there is

this is all there has ever been

wind and breathing and standing in doorways at 3 AM trying to hold on to what cannot be held

Her hand on his shoulder. The porch. The wind.

Him standing.

Buy Me a Coffee

If this essay meant something to you, consider becoming a paid subscriber. I write these pieces in a dying town in western Nebraska while the wind blows and the mall stays empty. Your subscription doesn’t change any of that. But it means I can keep writing, keep paying attention, keep trying to get the sentences right. No paywall games,just support for the work if you value it.