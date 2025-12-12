Tom’s Substack:The Voice of the Resistance.

Anne Marescaux
Dec 12

I really smiiled when I read ‘they are arguing about the world failing to arrange itself according to their expectations’ cause i realise it’s exactly what I often do and while reading the sentence, I realise how absurd it is to do so.

revel arroway
Dec 12

“rough day?” I said “every day” and he said “yeah, that’s what I figured.”

Only in a place in the Midwest, the only gas station in miles around, with a convenience store that sells stuff in plastic wrappers at prices you only pay because there isn't any other store around to buy that stuff, only in a place called "Pump & Pantry" because that's what it offers, the cute alliteration sticks in your mind, it's an easy answer: "Where y'all headed?" "The Pump & Pantry", it's a recognized landmark "meet me at the Pump & Pantry and we'll head out from there" it becomes the center of the community, and there works that kid, the anonymous prophet, skinny, smelly, dirty hair he cuts himself, like the horse, he's always in the "now", he has no narrative, just the don of recognizing the obvious, rough day is every day, everyone knows that, don't have to go to the Pump & Pantry to find it out, but it's sometimes nice to have it confirmed.

Nice slice Tom. As always, thanks for the read.

Cheers,

revel.

4 replies by Tom Joad and others
22 more comments...

