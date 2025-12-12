Buy Me a Coffee

The horse looked at me on a Wednesday in November and I understood that I had been wrong about everything, or if not wrong then operating under assumptions that no longer held, which is perhaps the same thing. This was at the Rasmussen place outside Scottsbluff where I was being paid twelve dollars an hour to muck stalls, which is what you do when you are forty-two and the series of decisions you made or failed to make has led you to a place where twelve dollars an hour seems reasonable.

The horse was twenty-three years old. His name was Duke or possibly King. I was never entirely clear on this. What was clear was that the horse had bad knees and worse teeth and would stand in the cold barn at six in the morning while I shoveled manure and watch me with what I can only describe as recognition.

I am aware that attributing meaning to a horse’s gaze is sentimentality. I am aware that horses do not traffic in narrative. And yet.

My father kept horses. This was before the divorce, before the bank, before the long slide. He would stand at the fence at sunset, usually drunk, usually silent. “Horses are honest,” he would say, by which he meant something I was too young to understand. By which he meant, I think now, that horses would not pretend for you. A horse would kick you if you deserved it. A horse would eat your hay and accept your blanket and give you nothing except the basic fact of its existence.

The Rasmussen girl came out while I was standing there, not working, just standing. She was wearing boots that cost more than my truck payment and she did not look at me. Rich people do not look at the people they pay twelve dollars an hour. We are landscape. “Duke needs his blanket,” she said to the middle distance.

“Yes ma’am.”

After she left I put the blanket on Duke. It was heavy and smelled like animal and winter and years. Duke turned his head to watch me and I thought about my father and I thought about time and how a horse lives thirty years if it is lucky and works for fifteen and then stands in a stall eating hay it did not earn until someone decides otherwise.

I am forty-two. I have worked since I was fourteen. Twenty-eight years of showing up to places that did not want me, doing work that did not signify, going home to women who left or stayed too long, which is worse.

The wind that morning was constant. The wind in western Nebraska is always constant. It comes across the prairie with nothing to stop it and it does not care about horses or fathers or diminishing expectations. My sister says I think too much about the wind. My sister works nights at the meatpacking plant and raises two children alone. When I told her about Duke she said “horses do that” and drank half my beer.

Time here has a way of collapsing. The days are the same. You wake up and work and come home and drink and sleep and wake up again.

At the Pump & Pantry I heard two men arguing about Trump. Old men, farmers, making the same arguments people make everywhere about who is betraying whom, about whose anger is legitimate. I bought cigarettes and beer and listened and understood they were not arguing about Trump. They were arguing about the failure of the world to arrange itself according to their expectations. They were arguing about time.

The clerk was a kid with bad skin who did not care. He scanned my items and said “rough day?” I said “every day” and he said “yeah, that’s what I figured.”

Somehow this felt like the most honest exchange I had participated in all week.

I drove back to my sister’s place. Sat in my truck in the dark. Smoked and thought about Duke standing in his stall, not thinking about tomorrow because horses do not think about tomorrow. They stand in the now and the now is all there is. This is what my father meant. Horses do not construct narratives. They do not tell themselves stories in order to live. They just live, and then they do not live.

My sister came out and sat beside me. She smelled like blood and industrial soap. She took my beer and drank and gave it back. We did not talk. We have run out of things to say, or said them all years ago, or never needed to say them. She went back inside and I sat there until the cold got inside my jacket.

Through the window I could see her children asleep on the couch.

The wind kept blowing. Duke was in his stall. My sister was making dinner. And I was forty-two years old in a truck that needed an oil change on a Wednesday in November in western Nebraska where nothing ever happens and everything stays exactly the same.

This is what there is. You either make peace with it or you do not, but either way the wind keeps blowing and Duke keeps standing and we keep showing up because that is what we do. Because standing is all we know.

Not yet.

