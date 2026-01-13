Tom’s Substack:The Voice of the Resistance.

Tom’s Substack:The Voice of the Resistance.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jacky Smith's avatar
Jacky Smith
3m

While indigenous nations were occupying the space at Standing Rock a few years ago, opposing an oil pipeline that threatens to poison the water supply of a lot of the US, I found out a lot about racism in the US.

Black people have it bad.

Indigenous people have it worse.

In N Dakota, they joke about the crime of "being red & walking around" that gets lots of people locked up for years - not that it's funny, but you have to find a way to keep going.

The most amazing thing to me about the ICE operation is that they're also picking on indigenous people.

Of course they are, just because they can.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sandi R.'s avatar
Sandi R.
26m

Writing is an effective way to reach people. As is art (cartoons, painting, etc).

Continuing to say what's wrong systemically is necessary. Figuring out how to reach anyone in this Abomination with any empathy or conscience is critical. Please keep going.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tom Joad · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture