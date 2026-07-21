Buy Me a Coffee

Stand on the right beach in Key West on a clear night and you can almost see it. A glow, low on the water, where Havana is. Ninety miles. Closer than Scottsbluff is to Cheyenne. Closer than some people drive to see a doctor out here in the Panhandle.

I don’t know how much of that glow is left to see anymore. That’s the whole piece, really. Everything else is just me trying to explain why, and trying to answer a harder question underneath it: who is all this actually for.

Since January, a woman in Camagüey has been counting the way my grandmother used to count coins in a coffee can, except what she’s counting is hours of dark a medicine can survive, and degrees a refrigerator can climb before the insulin in it turns to water with nothing left in it. She knows the blackout isn’t weather. Weather doesn’t have a president. Hers does, and so does the country making the decision that’s put her in the dark, and she’s watched both of them say so on television. That’s a different kind of fear than losing power to a storm. A storm doesn’t mean it. This does.

Three nationwide blackouts hit Cuba in March. The country went months without a single oil shipment reaching it. A hospital generator runs exactly as long as the diesel in its tank, and no amount of urgency fills a tank that has no diesel to put in it. When the generators do fail, and they have, surgeries get finished by cell phone flashlight, held in someone’s teeth or propped against a tray, because the patient on the table can’t wait for the power to come back. Newborns in incubators depend on a machine that doesn’t pause for a blackout, and nurses have described bagging air into infants by hand when the ventilator stops, counting the squeezes themselves because the monitor that used to count them has gone dark too. None of that happens to the men who run the country. In Havana, families have started keeping a phone charged at all times just for the moment the power comes back, so they can call relatives in Miami before it goes again, a five-minute window that has become its own kind of appointment. Young people who might have left for work abroad a decade ago now can’t afford the exit visa or the plane ticket either, so they stay, and wait, in the dark, for a policy neither government will admit is theirs to fix.

I don’t know these people by name. I want to be honest about that the way I try to be honest in everything else I write. What I’m describing is built from what reporters, doctors, and Cuban journalists on the ground have documented, not people I’ve met. The shape of it isn’t invented. It’s confirmed, and it’s getting worse by the month.

I think about the elderly most of all, because they’ve already survived every version of hard this island has produced. The missile crisis. The special period in the nineties, when the Soviet subsidies dried up overnight and people ate what they could grow in a planter box on a balcony, when some went blind from a nerve disease doctors traced straight back to malnutrition. Now they get to add this one to the pile too, in what should have been the easiest years left to them instead of the hardest. Heat kills the old and the sick quietly, without a headline, when a fan stops turning in a country where summer doesn’t ask permission to arrive. I think about a fisherman with a boat and no diesel to run it, watching fish he could have caught go uncaught while his own cupboard runs thin, his family eating rice with nothing on it for the third night running. I think about a mother doing two a.m. math on a sick child’s fever with no fan to bring the heat down, no way to keep the formula from turning warm and useless in a cabinet built for a climate that doesn’t forgive warm, watching a baby’s cry go thin and tired in a way that scares her more than the loud crying ever did. I think about a diabetic man rationing insulin he can no longer keep properly cold, splitting a dose that was already too small to begin with, doing the math on how many days he can stretch a vial before his body starts sending him the bill in ways that don’t come back from paying late. I think about dialysis patients whose treatment schedules get skipped or shortened when a clinic loses power mid-session, a decision made not by a doctor but by a fuse box.

Here’s the plain version of how it got this way. In January, U.S. forces captured Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela, and with him went the oil that had kept Cuba’s lights on for twenty years. Within days the president posted that there would be no more oil and no more money going to Cuba, in the all-capital voice he saves for things he wants remembered. He wasn’t exaggerating the intent. He rarely is. It’s the consequences he undersells. A national emergency followed, the kind of language usually kept for wars and pandemics, aimed at a country of eleven million people that hasn’t fired a shot at this one in longer than I’ve been alive. Tariffs came next, aimed at any third country that so much as touches Cuba’s oil supply. Then sanctions on Cuban officials by name, and on GAESA, the military conglomerate that runs the tourism and finance and imports on that island through men who’ve never missed a meal in their lives.

I’m not defending the Cuban government. It jails people for the wrong sentence in the wrong bar. It’s kept its own people poor for sixty years while the colonels keep their own refrigerators running. None of that is in dispute, and none of it is new. The embargo itself goes back to 1962, over a standoff with missiles that came closer to ending the world than most schoolbooks let on, and every president since has kept some version of it running, tightened or loosened depending on the decade and the politics of Florida. Obama loosened it. Trump’s first term tightened it back down, called the loosening a one-sided deal. Six decades of two theories taking turns, neither one tried out long enough to prove itself, both of them landing their cost on the same people at the bottom who never got a vote in either country’s decision.

But there’s a difference between a government being bad and deciding the cure is making sure nobody under it can run a dialysis machine. We’ve tried the hunger cure before, off and on since 1962. It has never once produced the collapse it promised. It has produced generations of Cubans who left by raft and by visa lottery, and a government that’s had sixty years of practice blaming its own failures on the embargo that makes those failures so convenient to explain. People who study this for a living, the ones without a base to perform for, mostly don’t think this ends in collapse either. Cuba has no organized opposition ready to catch a government if it falls. What’s more likely is a reshuffling, the military tightening its grip instead of loosening it, while the ordinary Tuesday of ordinary people keeps getting spent to pay for a policy neither government asked their permission for.

A Miami Herald investigation, working off leaked internal documents, found GAESA sitting on something like eighteen billion dollars in dollar-denominated assets. Eighteen billion, while hospitals ration diesel by the cupful. That number cuts both ways. It means the sanctions aren’t touching the men actually running the place; eighteen billion doesn’t run dry from a fuel shortage. And it means the Cuban state made its choice about who matters and who doesn’t long before any American tariff arrived to make things worse. Both things are true. That’s usually where the truth lives, uncomfortably, in the middle, refusing to hand either side a clean story for a podium.

Here’s the question I keep circling, and the one I think matters most: what does he actually want out of this. And here’s the plain version of what I’ve come to suspect, having watched the shape of it long enough: you don’t starve a country’s economy down to the studs by accident. You do it because a gutted country is a cheap country, and a cheap country with empty hotels and idle beachfront is exactly the kind of country a builder has always known how to walk into once the price has been broken low enough. Collapse isn’t the failure mode here. Collapse might be the business plan.

Trump has wanted a piece of Cuba since before some of you reading this were born. In 1998, his company quietly hired consultants to explore hotel opportunities on the island and had sketches drawn up for what a Trump Tower Havana might look like. In 2008 he filed to trademark his name there for a tower in Havana and a golf course in Varadero. In 2000, standing in front of a room of Cuban exiles, he joked outright that when Cuba is free, he gets the first hotel, and that it sounded like a good deal to him. He wasn’t being subtle. He rarely is about the things he wants, and a man doesn’t keep circling the same piece of oceanfront for thirty years out of idle curiosity.

I can’t put a signed contract in front of you and prove a beachfront resort is the engine under a national emergency and an oil tariff. I want to be careful about that, the same way I try to be careful anywhere I’m arguing past what I can show. But look at what the pressure campaign actually does, not just what it says. It collapses Cuba’s tourism economy and craters its hotel occupancy, so that whatever hotel infrastructure exists gets cheaper by the month. It leaves foreign investment laws on the books that could let outside developers step into that vacuum the moment the regime is desperate enough to sign. It sets up, according to analysts openly mapping the endgame, a trade where sanctions relief and American investment access get handed over in exchange for a handful of released prisoners, which is a very small price for a government to pay and a very large door for American capital to walk through afterward. Cuba also happens to sit on some of the largest untapped nickel and cobalt reserves left in the world, currently idle under a foreign mining company’s concession, the kind of asset that gets reassigned quickly once a new deal gets struck. None of that reads like liberation to me. It reads like a country being run out of runway on purpose, so it can be bought back cheap once it’s flat on the ground.

None of this happens in a vacuum, and it isn’t only Trump’s appetite doing the pushing. A powerful slice of Miami’s exile business community has spent decades pursuing the same outcome from a different angle, funding the political pressure to keep the embargo tight while quietly imagining a post-revolutionary Cuba as fresh ground for American capital, their own included. The people who’ve spent thirty years wanting that have found, in this administration, the most willing partner they’ve had in a generation, one who understands that the fastest way to make a country sellable is to make it desperate first.

A man who’s wanted a hotel in Havana since the Clinton administration doesn’t run a starvation campaign against that same island by coincidence. I suspect, the way most human motives actually work, that it isn’t one thing or the other cleanly. A man can believe a regime is dangerous and still want to build a golf course on the ground that regime is standing on, and the second want can end up doing most of the steering while the first one does the talking. Liberation and real estate can use the exact same sentences to describe themselves. It’s on the rest of us to notice when they do, and to notice which one keeps winning when the choice comes down to another blackout or another delay.

None of this is close to over. More sanctions are promised, one wave after another, like weather that keeps building over open water without ever quite making landfall. Officials call the endgame a friendly takeover, as if there were something gentle available in this particular toolbox. I’ve worked with my hands long enough to know there’s no friendly version of cutting off a country’s oil in the middle of its own emergency. Friendly is a word for a press release. It doesn’t survive contact with a hospital ward running on generator fumes.

I don’t have a lever to pull from here, and neither do you, and I’ve learned not to pretend otherwise just to give a piece a tidier ending. What I can do, what I think we can all still do, is refuse to let this get called by the easier name. Refuse to call it liberation when the numbers say deprivation. Refuse to let a bad government’s badness be the whole explanation for what’s happening to people who never had a hand in making it bad, when the plainer explanation might just be that a man who’s wanted a hotel in Havana since before some of you were born finally found a policy that could get him one.

Ninety miles isn’t very far. It’s close enough to see, some nights, if the conditions are right. We’re choosing, as a country, to look somewhere else instead, while a woman in Camagüey keeps counting hours in the dark for a light that isn’t going to come back on until it profits somebody who isn’t her.

Buy Me a Coffee

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