Tom Joad - Scottsbluff

Tom Joad - Scottsbluff

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Jane's avatar
Jane
5h

tRUMP is scum. Satan in a husk.

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P Kawake's avatar
P Kawake
5h

The Yammering Yam, along with his billionaire buddies, and Rubio, along with all the nationalist Cubanos in Miami and elsewhere, want to take Cuba back to before Castro. Either way, it seems the regular people of Cuba lose.

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