Buy Me a Coffee

I’ve had a cigar going cold in the ashtray for the better part of an hour tonight, more interested in getting this right than in keeping it lit, which tells you something about how long this one’s been sitting in me.

There’s a woman named Vernell who lived across the street from my family. Sixty years a nurse, and Catholic the whole way through, the kind who kept a rosary worn soft at the crucifix from carrying more than from praying, though she did plenty of both. She kept crossing that street for the better part of sixty years, starting the year my grandfather got sick and never really stopping after that. My grandfather first, when his time came. Then my grandmother. Then my father. Then my mother, last. Four rooms, four deaths, across two generations of one family that wasn’t even hers by blood, and nobody hired her for any of it. I don’t know why she did it. I never asked her, and I’m not going to guess at a reason now just because a reason would make a tidier opening. She lived across the street and it was simply what she did.

The hospital retired her eventually. She never stopped taking care of the neighbors. She kept crossing until her own legs finally refused to carry her across, and even then, from what I understand, it wasn’t will that quit. It was just a body running out of road.

I’m not writing about her because her story needs telling, though it does. I’m writing about her because I don’t think you can arrive at what I actually want to say without her standing at the start of it. So here it is, plainly, the real question. If a person can be that good, completely, without a single crack in it across sixty years and four deathbeds, then somewhere, I have to believe, a person can be that bad. Not ordinarily selfish. Not having a rough decade. Actually, structurally, all the way through, the other thing.

Most people aren’t either one. That has to be said first, or the rest of this collapses into something too easy. Most of us live in the middle, doing our best on the days we have the strength for it and falling short on the days we don’t. A man who cuts a corner because he’s tired. A woman who says something unkind because she’s frightened and doesn’t know where else to put the fear. That’s not evil. That’s just being human, worn down by an ordinary amount of ordinary weakness, and most people find their way back to decent by morning. I don’t hold that against anyone. I’ve spent plenty of my own days in that middle ground.

But I don’t think the middle ground is the whole map, and I think a woman like Vernell is the reason I can say that with any confidence at all. If the middle ground were everything, if nobody ever actually lived at the far edges of it, then her sixty years wouldn’t be remarkable, they’d just be an unusually long stretch of an ordinary tendency, the kind everyone has a little of. But that’s not what sixty years and four deathbeds is. That’s a different order of thing entirely. That’s a person whose whole life pointed one direction, consistently, without exception, long after any reasonable person would have stopped counting the cost. That kind of consistency doesn’t happen by accident, and it doesn’t happen in the middle of the map. It happens at the edge of it.

Which means the other edge has to be real too. Not the ordinarily selfish man, not the woman having a hard decade. Someone built the opposite direction entirely, whose whole engine takes in and never lets back out, who looks at somebody crossing a street for the fourth time to sit with a dying stranger and feels no admiration and no shame at the comparison, just a faint contempt, the specific contempt the taking kind reserve for the giving kind, as though generosity were a species of stupidity rather than its opposite.

I don’t think that kind of person is rare because it doesn’t exist. I think it’s rare the way total goodness is rare, sitting out at the far edge where most of us never quite go, and I think we talk ourselves out of naming it plainly because naming it feels excessive, feels like something out of a sermon rather than a fact about actual people walking around in the actual world. We’re comfortable calling someone selfish. We get uncomfortable calling someone evil, even when the evidence has been sitting in front of us for years, because the word feels too big, too old-fashioned, too certain. I think that discomfort is exactly how such people get away with what they get away with. Nobody wants to be the one who says the whole word out loud.

I want to sit inside that word a while longer, because I think most of us reach for it too quickly and let go of it too fast, using it up on people who don’t deserve its full weight and running out of it by the time we meet somebody who actually does.

Real evil, the kind I mean, isn’t the same thing as cruelty in a moment, and it isn’t the same thing as being capable of a bad act under enough pressure, because nearly everyone is capable of that given the wrong day and the wrong provocation. What I mean is something closer to an orientation that never comes off duty. A person who takes and takes not occasionally, not under duress, but as a matter of course, the way a river runs downhill, without effort and without exception, because that’s simply the shape the ground has taken. Everything that crosses his path gets sorted, instantly and instinctively, into what it can do for him and what it can’t. A family that needed him to look the other way, and didn’t get it. A woman who needed to be believed, and wasn’t. A worker, a tenant, a small business he could squeeze one more year out of before moving on to the next one. None of it registers to him as harm. It registers as leverage, as opportunity, as simply how a man like him is supposed to move through a world he’s decided exists for his taking. The sorting never stops for anybody, not a stranger, not a spouse, not a child, not the dying. There’s no room where it takes a break out of love or shame or simple fatigue, the way it would in an ordinary selfish person having an ordinary bad week. It’s structural. It’s load-bearing. Take it away and there’d be nothing left standing.

The taking, in a person like that, rarely announces itself as taking. That’s the part that makes it so hard to name in real time, and so much easier to name only afterward, once the wreckage is visible enough that pretending stops being possible. It gets dressed up instead as decisiveness, as vision, as the willingness to do what weaker people won’t. It borrows the vocabulary of strength because strength is admired and taking, on its own, isn’t, and a clever enough taker learns early that the surest way to keep taking without consequence is to convince a room that what he’s doing is something nobler than what it actually is. I think that’s the real difference between an ordinary selfish person and an evil one. The ordinary one still knows, somewhere in him, that he’s falling short, and the knowing is what eventually drags him back toward decent. The evil one has done away with the knowing entirely, has built a story sturdy enough that the falling short never registers as falling short at all, only as strategy, only as strength, only as simply how a man like him is supposed to move through a world full of people too soft to move that way themselves.

I think that’s also why such a person so rarely looks monstrous up close, at least not at first, and why so many otherwise careful people get fooled by him for years before the shape of the thing becomes impossible to miss. Real evil isn’t usually cartoonish. It’s not fangs and a cape. It’s charm, when charm is useful, and it’s generosity of the showy kind, the kind performed in public where it buys the most credit for the least actual cost, standing in for the private, unglamorous, unwitnessed generosity that Vernell gave away for free for sixty years without anybody watching or applauding at all. That’s the tell, if you learn to look for it. Real goodness spends itself where no one’s counting. Its opposite spends itself almost exclusively where someone is.

She’d have called it something simpler than any word I’m reaching for. Grace, if she used the word at all, and I think she would have, rosary in her coat pocket the way another woman might carry keys, without having to look down to know it was there. The Church has a name for what she carried across that street for sixty years, the kind of grace that isn’t earned, that moves through a person toward other people the way weather moves through a valley, not because the valley did anything to deserve the rain. I think there’s a name for the opposite too, and it isn’t loud most of the time. It doesn’t announce itself. It just quietly refuses, over and over, every chance it’s given, to cross the street, and dresses the refusing up as strength, and finds enough people willing to call it strength right along with it that it never once has to feel the cost of what it’s refusing.

I try, some nights, to hold both of them up at once, the way you’d hold two photographs to the same light to see what the light does differently to each. Vernell at three in the morning, the hour when even devoted people run thin, choosing without any inner speech about duty or reward to stay in the chair anyway, because sixty years had worn the choosing down into something closer to breathing. And then the other one, at his own three in the morning, in a room I have to imagine because I’ve never seen inside a life like that closely enough to know it firsthand. No chair pulled close to anybody’s bedside. Just a kind of vast, well-lit emptiness, rooms enough for a hundred people and nobody in any of them who needed him to stay, because staying was never a shape his life learned how to take. Her street wears a path in the grass from sixty years of crossing it. His lawn stays unbroken, tended by somebody he’s paid to tend it, untouched by the particular wear that only comes from walking toward somebody else’s need on purpose, year after year, long after anyone would have blamed him for stopping, since he never once started.

What scares me more than such people existing is how easily the rest of us get talked into admiring the taking instead of naming it, how a whole crowd of otherwise decent people can watch somebody hoard and use others up and mistake the sheer size of the hoarding for a kind of greatness, the way you might mistake a house on fire for a good light show if you stood far enough back from it. Vernell never had that problem. Nobody ever looked at her crossing that street a fourth time and thought, now there’s a woman chasing power. It was too obviously the opposite of power, and maybe that’s exactly why so few people ever thought to applaud it the way it deserved. Goodness that costs the giver something and asks nothing back doesn’t make headlines. It just shows up in a doorway and does the unglamorous work of making sure nobody dies alone, then goes home to water the garden, and nobody outside one small street ever hears about it unless somebody bothers to write it down.

I don’t need to name the other one. Neither do you. Every one of us carries a candidate for that role, and I suspect we’re not all picturing the same face, and that’s fine, that’s almost the point. The particulars matter less than the shape does. If a person can give this fully, for this long, to people who never once asked her to, then somewhere the ledger has to balance, and the balancing is ugly, and it’s real, and it walks around in the world same as she did, drawing breath, taking up a chair at some table somewhere, just never once turning that chair toward anyone who needed it turned.

I don’t know if it’s fair to use a woman this good as the proof for an argument about a man this bad. Maybe she deserves to stand on her own without being pressed into service that way. But I think total goodness doesn’t feel believable in isolation. It needs the rest of the world pressing in against it before anyone will accept that it’s real, the same way a candle only looks bright because of the dark it’s burning in. Vernell is the proof, whether she ever meant to be or not. If she can be that good, all the way through, for sixty years, then somewhere out there, all the way through, for who knows how long, somebody else is that bad. I believe that the way I believe the sun came up this morning whether or not I was awake to see it happen. I just don’t have to have watched it to know.

She’s a footnote in this piece, and I think she’d be fine with that, prefer it even, given how she spent her whole life staying out of the credit. But a footnote can still be the reason the whole argument stands up. Take her out, and I’ve got nothing but a theory. Leave her in, one line at the bottom of the page, and suddenly the theory has a woman attached to it, real, across a real street, and the argument stops being abstract and starts being true.

If someone can be that good. Someone can be that bad. I didn’t used to believe the second half of that sentence quite as plainly as I do now. She’s the reason I do.

That cigar’s long gone out on me now, and I’m not going to bother relighting it. Some nights the writing’s the only thing that needed to stay warm.

Buy Me a Coffee

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