Tom Joad - Scottsbluff

Tom Joad - Scottsbluff

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Susan Booth's avatar
Susan Booth
10h

I don't know how Vernell's story ended, but let me tell you about my friend, Barbara.

She went into nursing right out of high school. It was her whole life. She never married. She had one brother who is an astrophysicist.

Barbara and I worked together in the same hospital for 18 years. When her time came, after all those years of nursing, there was nobody but me at her bedside. No family, no friends, no colleagues. I still weep for her.

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J Hardy Carroll's avatar
J Hardy Carroll
11h

Thanks Tom, for a gorgeous piece and for putting Vernell’s worn path across that street at the center of the map. The way you hold her up against that vast, well-lit emptiness makes the argument land smack in the heart, not just the head.

It’s pure Babbitt territory: the small, respectable takings that add up to structural harm, the guy who calls it strength while never once crossing his own street.

Reading this, it’s hard not to feel that “thinking about it” is the coward’s bunker. The only honest tribute is to start walking our own damn crossings.

The time is now.

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